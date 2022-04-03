REUTERS-SCHEDULE/…

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters
TOP STORIES
GLOBAL
UKRAINE-CRISIS
Missiles hit near Odesa in Ukraine as new Mariupol
evacuation bid planned
ODESA/LVIV, Ukraine, April 3 (Reuters) - Missiles struck
near Ukraine's southern port of Odesa on Sunday with Russia
saying it had destroyed an oil refinery used by the Ukrainian
military, while attempts to evacuate people from the devastated
city of Mariupol were due to continue.
PAKISTAN-POLITICS
Pakistan PM Khan avoids ouster move but uncertainty builds
ISLAMABAD, April 3 (Reuters) - Imran Khan survived a move to
oust him as Pakistan's prime minister on Sunday, getting a
reprieve when the deputy speaker of parliament blocked a
no-confidence motion as unconstitutional.
BUSINESS
TELECOMITALIA-OPENFIBER
Telecom Italia, CDP start network talks as KKR bid falters
MILAN, April 3 (Reuters) - Telecom Italia (TIM) TLIT.MI has
signed a non-disclosure agreement with Italian state lender CDP
to start formal talks on potentially combining the phone group's
network with that of smaller broadband rival Open Fiber.
SPORTS
CRICKET-WORLDCUP/WOMEN
Cricket-Healy fires Australia to thumping World Cup win
April 3 (Reuters) - Opener Alyssa Healy smashed a record 170
as Australia routed England by 71 runs to claim their seventh
Women's World Cup win in Christchurch on Sunday.
ATHLETICS-PARIS
Ethiopia's Gelmisa wins Paris marathon, Kenyan Jeptum sets
course record in women's race
PARIS, April 3 (Reuters) - Ethiopian Deso Gelmisa produced a
burst of speed in the final stretch to claim the biggest title
of his career with victory in the Paris marathon in cold
conditions on Sunday.
UPCOMING
BUSINESS / ECONOMICS
AMAZON.COM-INDIA/FUTURE-RELIANCE
India's top court set to hear Amazon's plea to stop transfer
of stores by rival Future Retail
India's top court is to hear U.S. e-commerce giant Amazon's
plea to stop any transfer of stores by rival Future Retail after
Reliance's sudden takeover of hundreds of Future stores despite
a legal block. The U.S. firm has been contesting a $3.4 billion
sale of Future Group's retail assets to the Reliance
conglomerate that was announced in 2020 and this month failed to
settle the dispute out of court.
4 Apr
USA-OIL/EIA
POLL- U.S. crude, products inventories, weekly data released
by the EIA and API
A preliminary poll on analyst expectations for weekly crude
and oil product inventory data released by the U.S. Energy
Information Administration and the American Petroleum Institute.
The releases are among the biggest fixtures in the weekly
calendar for the energy industry and both have the potential to
move global crude markets. The EIA data is released on
Wednesday, and the API on Tuesday. If there is a holiday in the
week prior to the release, the data is delayed by a day. The EIA
is part of the U.S. Department of Energy. The API is a trade
group.
4 Apr
GO-AHEAD GROUP-REVIEW/
Go-Ahead group to unveil conclusion of business review
British transport operator Go-Ahead will outline new CEO
Christian Schreyer's strategic review of the business
following a spate of financial irregularities in recent months
over a rail contract, which is also likely to lead to a fine for
the company. It is expected to introduce changes to policies and
reveal plans to cut costs and expand services in the UK.
5 Apr 02:00 ET / 06:00 GMT
USA-OIL/EIA
POLL: US weekly oil and product inventories, weekly data
issued by EIA, API
An extended version of the poll issued initially on Monday.
The poll gives analyst forecasts on weekly crude and product
inventories that are released by the U.S. Energy Information
Administration (part of the U.S. Department of Energy) and the
American Petroleum Institute. The API is a trade group.
Both are potentially market moving. The API data is released on
Tuesday, the EIA data on Wednesday, unless there is a U.S.
public holiday in the week prior to the release. If that is the
case, then the API and EIA release is delayed a day (ie API on
Wednesday and EIA on Thursday).
5 Apr 14:00 ET / 18:00 GMT
USA-NATGAS/EIA (POLL)
POLL-U.S. natural gas stocks
A Reuters survey of analysts' expectations ahead of a weekly
issue of natural gas inventory data by the U.S. Energy
Information Administration (EIA). The data release is one of the
biggest fixtures on the natural gas trading calendar and
typically moves markets. The data is released on Wednesday, or
on Thursday if there is a public holiday in the previous week.
6 Apr
LEVI STRAUSS-RESULTS/
Levi Strauss Q1 Earnings
Levi Strauss & Co is expected to report a rise in
first-quarter revenue, helped by strong demand for its jeans as
people venture out to attend social events. Investors will look
out for comments on supply-chain disruptions as well as the
impact of Omicron-related restrictions and Russia’s invasion of
Ukraine on its sales
6 Apr
SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY
ENVIRONMENT-POLLUTION/WHO
WHO to hold press briefing to launch its air quality
database
World Health Organization (WHO) will hold a virtual press
briefing for launch of its air quality database. The database
would focus global attention on urgent actions needed to keep
humans and the planet healthy and foster a movement to create
societies focused on well-being.
4 Apr 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT