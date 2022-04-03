REUTERS-SCHEDULE/…

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 10 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

UKRAINE-CRISIS

Missiles hit near Odesa in Ukraine as new Mariupol evacuation bid planned

ODESA/LVIV, Ukraine, April 3 (Reuters) - Missiles struck near Ukraine's southern port of Odesa on Sunday with Russia saying it had destroyed an oil refinery used by the Ukrainian military, while attempts to evacuate people from the devastated city of Mariupol were due to continue.

PAKISTAN-POLITICS

Pakistan PM Khan avoids ouster move but uncertainty builds

ISLAMABAD, April 3 (Reuters) - Imran Khan survived a move to oust him as Pakistan's prime minister on Sunday, getting a reprieve when the deputy speaker of parliament blocked a no-confidence motion as unconstitutional.

BUSINESS

TELECOMITALIA-OPENFIBER

Telecom Italia, CDP start network talks as KKR bid falters

MILAN, April 3 (Reuters) - Telecom Italia (TIM) TLIT.MI has signed a non-disclosure agreement with Italian state lender CDP to start formal talks on potentially combining the phone group's network with that of smaller broadband rival Open Fiber.

SPORTS

CRICKET-WORLDCUP/WOMEN

Cricket-Healy fires Australia to thumping World Cup win

April 3 (Reuters) - Opener Alyssa Healy smashed a record 170 as Australia routed England by 71 runs to claim their seventh Women's World Cup win in Christchurch on Sunday.

ATHLETICS-PARIS

Ethiopia's Gelmisa wins Paris marathon, Kenyan Jeptum sets course record in women's race

PARIS, April 3 (Reuters) - Ethiopian Deso Gelmisa produced a burst of speed in the final stretch to claim the biggest title of his career with victory in the Paris marathon in cold conditions on Sunday.

UPCOMING

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

TED BAKER-M&A/SYCAMORE

Deadline for Sycamore to make an offer for Ted Baker

Private equity firm Sycamore has until April 15 to make a firm offer for British fashion retailer Ted Baker or walk away. Sycamore had said it was in the early stages of making a possible cash offer for Ted Baker. 3 Apr

AMAZON.COM-INDIA/FUTURE-RELIANCE

India's top court set to hear Amazon's plea to stop transfer of stores by rival Future Retail

India's top court is to hear U.S. e-commerce giant Amazon's plea to stop any transfer of stores by rival Future Retail after Reliance's sudden takeover of hundreds of Future stores despite a legal block. The U.S. firm has been contesting a $3.4 billion sale of Future Group's retail assets to the Reliance conglomerate that was announced in 2020 and this month failed to settle the dispute out of court.

4 Apr

USA-OIL/EIA

POLL- U.S. crude, products inventories, weekly data released by the EIA and API

A preliminary poll on analyst expectations for weekly crude and oil product inventory data released by the U.S. Energy Information Administration and the American Petroleum Institute. The releases are among the biggest fixtures in the weekly calendar for the energy industry and both have the potential to move global crude markets. The EIA data is released on Wednesday, and the API on Tuesday. If there is a holiday in the week prior to the release, the data is delayed by a day. The EIA is part of the U.S. Department of Energy. The API is a trade group.

4 Apr

GO-AHEAD GROUP-REVIEW/

Go-Ahead group to unveil conclusion of business review

British transport operator Go-Ahead will outline new CEO

Christian Schreyer's strategic review of the business following a spate of financial irregularities in recent months over a rail contract, which is also likely to lead to a fine for the company. It is expected to introduce changes to policies and reveal plans to cut costs and expand services in the UK.

5 Apr 02:00 ET / 06:00 GMT

USA-OIL/EIA

POLL: US weekly oil and product inventories, weekly data issued by EIA, API

An extended version of the poll issued initially on Monday.

The poll gives analyst forecasts on weekly crude and product inventories that are released by the U.S. Energy Information Administration (part of the U.S. Department of Energy) and the American Petroleum Institute. The API is a trade group. Both are potentially market moving. The API data is released on Tuesday, the EIA data on Wednesday, unless there is a U.S. public holiday in the week prior to the release. If that is the case, then the API and EIA release is delayed a day (ie API on Wednesday and EIA on Thursday).

5 Apr 14:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

USA-NATGAS/EIA (POLL)

POLL-U.S. natural gas stocks

A Reuters survey of analysts' expectations ahead of a weekly issue of natural gas inventory data by the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA). The data release is one of the biggest fixtures on the natural gas trading calendar and typically moves markets. The data is released on Wednesday, or on Thursday if there is a public holiday in the previous week.

6 Apr

LEVI STRAUSS-RESULTS/

Levi Strauss Q1 Earnings

Levi Strauss & Co is expected to report a rise in first-quarter revenue, helped by strong demand for its jeans as people venture out to attend social events. Investors will look out for comments on supply-chain disruptions as well as the impact of Omicron-related restrictions and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on its sales

6 Apr

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

ENVIRONMENT-POLLUTION/WHO

WHO to hold press briefing to launch its air quality database

World Health Organization (WHO) will hold a virtual press briefing for launch of its air quality database. The database would focus global attention on urgent actions needed to keep humans and the planet healthy and foster a movement to create societies focused on well-being.

4 Apr 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT