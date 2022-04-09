REUTERS-SCHEDULE/…

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 10 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

PAKISTAN-POLITICS

Pakistan vote on ousting PM Khan delayed, uncertainty continues

ISLAMABAD, April 9 (Reuters) - Pakistan's parliament abruptly adjourned before a planned vote on ousting Prime Minister Imran Khan and had not reconvened as scheduled on Saturday as political uncertainty continued to grip the nuclear-armed country.

Ukraine urges civilians to flee as rail attack toll rises

LVIV, Ukraine, April 9 (Reuters) - Ukraine on Saturday called on civilians in the eastern Luhansk region to flee from Russian shelling after officials said more than 50 civilians trying to evacuate by rail from a neighbouring region were killed in a missile attack.

U.S.

New York AG seeks to compel real estate firm to comply with Trump probe subpoenas

NEW YORK, April 8 (Reuters) - New York state's attorney general is seeking to compel real estate company Cushman & Wakefield CWK.N to comply with subpoenas in connection with its civil probe into the Trump Organization, according to court filings on Friday.

BUSINESS

SRI LANKA-CRISIS/FINMIN

Sri Lanka seeking $3 billion in months to stave off crisis - finance minister

COLOMBO, April 9 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka will need about $3 billion in external assistance within the next six months to help restore supplies of essential items, including fuel and medicines, to manage a severe economic crisis, its finance minister told Reuters on Saturday.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/CHINA-AUTO

China EV maker Nio suspends production due to supply chain disruptions

SHANGHAI, April 9 (Reuters) - Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker Nio 9866.HK said on Saturday it has suspended production after the country's measures to contain the recent surge of COVID-19 cases disrupted operations at its suppliers.

ENTERTAINMENT

AWARDS-OSCARS/SMITH

Will Smith banned from attending Oscars for 10 years after slap

LOS ANGELES, April 8 (Reuters) - Hollywood's film academy on Friday banned Will Smith from attending the Oscars for 10 years after the best actor winner slapped presenter Chris Rock on stage at the Academy Awards ceremony 12 days ago.

SPORTS

CRICKET-IPL

Shastri urges life ban if repeat of 2013 incident with Chahal

MUMBAI, April 9 (Reuters) - Former India coach Ravi Shastri said a life ban would be appropriate for behaviour like that of a Mumbai Indians player who allegedly dangled teammate Yuzvendra Chahal from a 15th floor hotel balcony during the 2013 Indian Premier League.

MOTOR-F1-AUSTRALIA

Motor racing-Leclerc puts Ferrari on pole at Australian Grand Prix

MELBOURNE, April 9 (Reuters) - Charles Leclerc took pole position for Ferrari in crash-laden qualifying for the Australian Grand Prix on Saturday, pipping Red Bull's world champion Max Verstappen on the upgraded Albert Park circuit.

UPCOMING

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

TED BAKER-M&A/SYCAMORE

Deadline for Sycamore to make an offer for Ted Baker

Private equity firm Sycamore has until April 15 to make a firm offer for British fashion retailer Ted Baker or walk away. Sycamore had said it was in the early stages of making a possible cash offer for Ted Baker.

9 Apr

USA-OIL/EIA

POLL- U.S. crude, products inventories, weekly data released by the EIA and API

A preliminary poll on analyst expectations for weekly crude and oil product inventory data released by the U.S. Energy Information Administration and the American Petroleum Institute. The releases are among the biggest fixtures in the weekly calendar for the energy industry and both have the potential to move global crude markets. The EIA data is released on Wednesday, and the API on Tuesday. If there is a holiday in the week prior to the release, the data is delayed by a day. The EIA is part of the U.S. Department of Energy. The API is a trade group.

11 Apr

PENNON GROUP-OUTLOOK/

Pennon Group Trading Update

12 Apr 03:00 ET / 07:00 GMT

SPORTS

HORSERACING-GRAND/BOOKMAKERS

Bookmakers assess their fortunes after horseracing's Grand National

One of the annual highlights of the gambling calendar, last year's Grand National was Britain's biggest ever online sports betting event as shop closures due to the COVID-19 pandemic meant more punters had to go online or use mobile apps to bet on. Punters will be able to return to shops this year with restrictions lifted in most big gambling markets.

11 Apr

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

USA-SATELLITELAUNCHES/

Capacity crunch may abort U.S. satellite boom as sanctions threaten Russia launches

Small satellite launches are set to double in 2022 as demand for rideshare options increase, benefiting a handful of U.S. companies as sanctions sideline the Russian space launch industry, but industry experts warn of capacity constraints.

11 Apr 00:00 ET / 04:00 GMT