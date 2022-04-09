REUTERS-SCHEDULE/…

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters
TOP STORIES
GLOBAL
PAKISTAN-POLITICS
Pakistan vote on ousting PM Khan delayed, uncertainty
continues
ISLAMABAD, April 9 (Reuters) - Pakistan's parliament
abruptly adjourned before a planned vote on ousting Prime
Minister Imran Khan and had not reconvened as scheduled on
Saturday as political uncertainty continued to grip the
nuclear-armed country.
Ukraine urges civilians to flee as rail attack toll rises
LVIV, Ukraine, April 9 (Reuters) - Ukraine on Saturday
called on civilians in the eastern Luhansk region to flee from
Russian shelling after officials said more than 50 civilians
trying to evacuate by rail from a neighbouring region were
killed in a missile attack.
U.S.
New York AG seeks to compel real estate firm to comply with
Trump probe subpoenas
NEW YORK, April 8 (Reuters) - New York state's attorney
general is seeking to compel real estate company Cushman &
Wakefield CWK.N to comply with subpoenas in connection with its
civil probe into the Trump Organization, according to court
filings on Friday.
BUSINESS
SRI LANKA-CRISIS/FINMIN
Sri Lanka seeking $3 billion in months to stave off crisis -
finance minister
COLOMBO, April 9 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka will need about $3
billion in external assistance within the next six months to
help restore supplies of essential items, including fuel and
medicines, to manage a severe economic crisis, its finance
minister told Reuters on Saturday.
HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/CHINA-AUTO
China EV maker Nio suspends production due to supply chain
disruptions
SHANGHAI, April 9 (Reuters) - Chinese electric vehicle (EV)
maker Nio 9866.HK said on Saturday it has suspended production
after the country's measures to contain the recent surge of
COVID-19 cases disrupted operations at its suppliers.
ENTERTAINMENT
AWARDS-OSCARS/SMITH
Will Smith banned from attending Oscars for 10 years after
slap
LOS ANGELES, April 8 (Reuters) - Hollywood's film academy on
Friday banned Will Smith from attending the Oscars for 10 years
after the best actor winner slapped presenter Chris Rock on
stage at the Academy Awards ceremony 12 days ago.
SPORTS
CRICKET-IPL
Shastri urges life ban if repeat of 2013 incident with
Chahal
MUMBAI, April 9 (Reuters) - Former India coach Ravi Shastri
said a life ban would be appropriate for behaviour like that of
a Mumbai Indians player who allegedly dangled teammate Yuzvendra
Chahal from a 15th floor hotel balcony during the 2013 Indian
Premier League.
MOTOR-F1-AUSTRALIA
Motor racing-Leclerc puts Ferrari on pole at Australian
Grand Prix
MELBOURNE, April 9 (Reuters) - Charles Leclerc took pole
position for Ferrari in crash-laden qualifying for the
Australian Grand Prix on Saturday, pipping Red Bull's world
champion Max Verstappen on the upgraded Albert Park circuit.
UPCOMING
BUSINESS / ECONOMICS
TED BAKER-M&A/SYCAMORE
Deadline for Sycamore to make an offer for Ted Baker
Private equity firm Sycamore has until April 15 to make a
firm offer for British fashion retailer Ted Baker or walk away.
Sycamore had said it was in the early stages of making a
possible cash offer for Ted Baker.
9 Apr
10 Apr
USA-OIL/EIA
POLL- U.S. crude, products inventories, weekly data released
by the EIA and API
A preliminary poll on analyst expectations for weekly crude
and oil product inventory data released by the U.S. Energy
Information Administration and the American Petroleum Institute.
The releases are among the biggest fixtures in the weekly
calendar for the energy industry and both have the potential to
move global crude markets. The EIA data is released on
Wednesday, and the API on Tuesday. If there is a holiday in the
week prior to the release, the data is delayed by a day. The EIA
is part of the U.S. Department of Energy. The API is a trade
group.
11 Apr
PENNON GROUP-OUTLOOK/
Pennon Group Trading Update
12 Apr 03:00 ET / 07:00 GMT
SPORTS
HORSERACING-GRAND/BOOKMAKERS
Bookmakers assess their fortunes after horseracing's Grand
National
One of the annual highlights of the gambling calendar, last
year's Grand National was Britain's biggest ever online sports
betting event as shop closures due to the COVID-19 pandemic
meant more punters had to go online or use mobile apps to bet
on. Punters will be able to return to shops this year with
restrictions lifted in most big gambling markets.
11 Apr
POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS
USA-SATELLITELAUNCHES/
Capacity crunch may abort U.S. satellite boom as sanctions
threaten Russia launches
Small satellite launches are set to double in 2022 as demand
for rideshare options increase, benefiting a handful of U.S.
companies as sanctions sideline the Russian space launch
industry, but industry experts warn of capacity constraints.
11 Apr 00:00 ET / 04:00 GMT