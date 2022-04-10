REUTERS-SCHEDULE/…

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters
text service as of 10 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of
news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect
https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.
TOP STORIES
GLOBAL
IRAN-NUCLEAR
Iran wants U.S. to show goodwill by lifting some sanctions
prior to nuclear deal
DUBAI, April 10 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden should
lift some sanctions on Iran to show his goodwill towards
reviving the international nuclear agreement with Tehran, Iran's
foreign minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said on Sunday.
HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/CHINA
Shanghai COVID cases keep rising, food supply problems
persist
SHANGHAI, April 10 (Reuters) - Shanghai reported nearly
25,000 locally transmitted COVID-19 infections on Sunday, as
residents of China's most populous city voiced complaints over
food and basic supplies and concern spread that more cities may
soon be in the same situation.
BUSINESS
UKRAINE-CRISIS/EU
European Commission pledges 1 billion euros to support
Ukraine
BRUSSELS, April 9 (Reuters) - The European Commission will
pledge 1 billion euros to support Ukraine and countries
receiving refugees fleeing the war following Russia's invasion,
the president of the EU's executive, Ursula von der Leyen, said
on Saturday.
UKRAINE-CRISIS/RUSSIA-ECONOMY-RESERVE
Russia increases its emergency spending fund by $3.5 bln
April 10 (Reuters) - The Russian government said on Sunday
it has increased its reserve fund used for emergency spending by
273.4 billion roubles ($3.52 billion) to ensure economic
stability against the backdrop of Western sanctions over
Ukraine.
SPORTS
MOTOR-F1-AUSTRALIA
Motor racing-Leclerc claims thumping win in Australia for
Ferrari
MELBOURNE, April 10 (Reuters) - Ferrari's Charles Leclerc
claimed his second win of the Formula One season with a
thumping, pole-to-flag victory at the Australian Grand Prix on
Sunday as Red Bull's world champion Max Verstappen suffered
"deja vu" with another retirement.
GOLF-MASTERS
Golf-Shaky Scheffler holds on to take lead into Masters
final round
AUGUSTA, Ga., April 9 (Reuters) - Scottie Scheffler pried
the Masters spotlight from Tiger Woods on Saturday when the
world number one survived a back nine wobble to take a
three-shot lead into the final round at Augusta National.
UPCOMING
BUSINESS / ECONOMICS
TED BAKER-M&A/SYCAMORE
Deadline for Sycamore to make an offer for Ted Baker
Private equity firm Sycamore has until April 15 to make a
firm offer for British fashion retailer Ted Baker or walk away.
Sycamore had said it was in the early stages of making a
possible cash offer for Ted Baker.
10 Apr
USA-OIL/EIA
POLL- U.S. crude, products inventories, weekly data released
by the EIA and API
A preliminary poll on analyst expectations for weekly crude
and oil product inventory data released by the U.S. Energy
Information Administration and the American Petroleum Institute.
The releases are among the biggest fixtures in the weekly
calendar for the energy industry and both have the potential to
move global crude markets. The EIA data is released on
Wednesday, and the API on Tuesday. If there is a holiday in the
week prior to the release, the data is delayed by a day. The EIA
is part of the U.S. Department of Energy. The API is a trade
group.
11 Apr
PENNON GROUP-OUTLOOK/
Pennon Group Trading Update
12 Apr 03:00 ET / 07:00 GMT
USA-OIL/EIA
POLL: US weekly oil and product inventories, weekly data
issued by EIA, API
An extended version of the poll issued initially on Monday.
The poll gives analyst forecasts on weekly crude and product
inventories that are released by the U.S. Energy Information
Administration (part of the U.S. Department of Energy) and the
American Petroleum Institute. The API is a trade group.
Both are potentially market moving. The API data is released on
Tuesday, the EIA data on Wednesday, unless there is a U.S.
public holiday in the week prior to the release. If that is the
case, then the API and EIA release is delayed a day (ie API on
Wednesday and EIA on Thursday).
12 Apr 14:00 ET / 18:00 GMT
USA-NATGAS/EIA (POLL)
POLL-U.S. natural gas stocks
A Reuters survey of analysts' expectations ahead of a weekly
issue of natural gas inventory data by the U.S. Energy
Information Administration (EIA). The data release is one of the
biggest fixtures on the natural gas trading calendar and
typically moves markets. The data is released on Wednesday, or
on Thursday if there is a public holiday in the previous week.
13 Apr
PAGEGROUP-OUTLOOK/
Page Group Trading Update
Global recruiter PageGroup is expected to forecast higher
operating profit as companies continue to ramp up hiring
following reopening of economies. Comments on return to office
trends and wage inflation will be of interest to investors.
13 Apr 03:00 ET / 07:00 GMT
DELTA AIR-RESULTS/
Q1 2022 Delta Air Lines Inc Earnings Release
Delta Air Lines is expected to report a quarterly loss. The
focus, however, will be on booking trends for spring and summer
travel and the impact of soaring jet fuel prices.
13 Apr 08:30 ET / 12:30 GMT
SPORTS
HORSERACING-GRAND/BOOKMAKERS
Bookmakers assess their fortunes after horseracing's Grand
National
One of the annual highlights of the gambling calendar, last
year's Grand National was Britain's biggest ever online sports
betting event as shop closures due to the COVID-19 pandemic
meant more punters had to go online or use mobile apps to bet
on. Punters will be able to return to shops this year with
restrictions lifted in most big gambling markets.
11 Apr
POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS
USA-SATELLITELAUNCHES/
Capacity crunch may abort U.S. satellite boom as sanctions
threaten Russia launches
Small satellite launches are set to double in 2022 as demand
for rideshare options increase, benefiting a handful of U.S.
companies as sanctions sideline the Russian space launch
industry, but industry experts warn of capacity constraints.
11 Apr 00:00 ET / 04:00 GMT