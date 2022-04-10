REUTERS-SCHEDULE/…

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 10 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

IRAN-NUCLEAR

Iran wants U.S. to show goodwill by lifting some sanctions prior to nuclear deal

DUBAI, April 10 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden should lift some sanctions on Iran to show his goodwill towards reviving the international nuclear agreement with Tehran, Iran's foreign minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said on Sunday.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/CHINA

Shanghai COVID cases keep rising, food supply problems persist

SHANGHAI, April 10 (Reuters) - Shanghai reported nearly 25,000 locally transmitted COVID-19 infections on Sunday, as residents of China's most populous city voiced complaints over food and basic supplies and concern spread that more cities may soon be in the same situation.

BUSINESS

UKRAINE-CRISIS/EU

European Commission pledges 1 billion euros to support Ukraine

BRUSSELS, April 9 (Reuters) - The European Commission will pledge 1 billion euros to support Ukraine and countries receiving refugees fleeing the war following Russia's invasion, the president of the EU's executive, Ursula von der Leyen, said on Saturday.

UKRAINE-CRISIS/RUSSIA-ECONOMY-RESERVE

Russia increases its emergency spending fund by $3.5 bln

April 10 (Reuters) - The Russian government said on Sunday it has increased its reserve fund used for emergency spending by 273.4 billion roubles ($3.52 billion) to ensure economic stability against the backdrop of Western sanctions over Ukraine.

SPORTS

MOTOR-F1-AUSTRALIA

Motor racing-Leclerc claims thumping win in Australia for Ferrari

MELBOURNE, April 10 (Reuters) - Ferrari's Charles Leclerc claimed his second win of the Formula One season with a thumping, pole-to-flag victory at the Australian Grand Prix on Sunday as Red Bull's world champion Max Verstappen suffered "deja vu" with another retirement.

GOLF-MASTERS

Golf-Shaky Scheffler holds on to take lead into Masters final round

AUGUSTA, Ga., April 9 (Reuters) - Scottie Scheffler pried the Masters spotlight from Tiger Woods on Saturday when the world number one survived a back nine wobble to take a three-shot lead into the final round at Augusta National.

UPCOMING

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

TED BAKER-M&A/SYCAMORE

Deadline for Sycamore to make an offer for Ted Baker

Private equity firm Sycamore has until April 15 to make a firm offer for British fashion retailer Ted Baker or walk away. Sycamore had said it was in the early stages of making a possible cash offer for Ted Baker.

10 Apr

TED BAKER-M&A/SYCAMORE

Deadline for Sycamore to make an offer for Ted Baker

Private equity firm Sycamore has until April 15 to make a firm offer for British fashion retailer Ted Baker or walk away. Sycamore had said it was in the early stages of making a possible cash offer for Ted Baker.

11 Apr

USA-OIL/EIA

POLL- U.S. crude, products inventories, weekly data released by the EIA and API

A preliminary poll on analyst expectations for weekly crude and oil product inventory data released by the U.S. Energy Information Administration and the American Petroleum Institute. The releases are among the biggest fixtures in the weekly calendar for the energy industry and both have the potential to move global crude markets. The EIA data is released on Wednesday, and the API on Tuesday. If there is a holiday in the week prior to the release, the data is delayed by a day. The EIA is part of the U.S. Department of Energy. The API is a trade group.

11 Apr

TED BAKER-M&A/SYCAMORE

Deadline for Sycamore to make an offer for Ted Baker

Private equity firm Sycamore has until April 15 to make a firm offer for British fashion retailer Ted Baker or walk away. Sycamore had said it was in the early stages of making a possible cash offer for Ted Baker.

12 Apr

PENNON GROUP-OUTLOOK/

Pennon Group Trading Update

12 Apr 03:00 ET / 07:00 GMT

USA-OIL/EIA

POLL: US weekly oil and product inventories, weekly data issued by EIA, API

An extended version of the poll issued initially on Monday.

The poll gives analyst forecasts on weekly crude and product inventories that are released by the U.S. Energy Information Administration (part of the U.S. Department of Energy) and the American Petroleum Institute. The API is a trade group. Both are potentially market moving. The API data is released on Tuesday, the EIA data on Wednesday, unless there is a U.S. public holiday in the week prior to the release. If that is the case, then the API and EIA release is delayed a day (ie API on Wednesday and EIA on Thursday).

12 Apr 14:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

USA-NATGAS/EIA (POLL)

POLL-U.S. natural gas stocks

A Reuters survey of analysts' expectations ahead of a weekly issue of natural gas inventory data by the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA). The data release is one of the biggest fixtures on the natural gas trading calendar and typically moves markets. The data is released on Wednesday, or on Thursday if there is a public holiday in the previous week.

13 Apr

TED BAKER-M&A/SYCAMORE

Deadline for Sycamore to make an offer for Ted Baker

Private equity firm Sycamore has until April 15 to make a firm offer for British fashion retailer Ted Baker or walk away. Sycamore had said it was in the early stages of making a possible cash offer for Ted Baker.

13 Apr

PAGEGROUP-OUTLOOK/

Page Group Trading Update

Global recruiter PageGroup is expected to forecast higher operating profit as companies continue to ramp up hiring following reopening of economies. Comments on return to office trends and wage inflation will be of interest to investors.

13 Apr 03:00 ET / 07:00 GMT

DELTA AIR-RESULTS/

Q1 2022 Delta Air Lines Inc Earnings Release

Delta Air Lines is expected to report a quarterly loss. The focus, however, will be on booking trends for spring and summer travel and the impact of soaring jet fuel prices.

13 Apr 08:30 ET / 12:30 GMT

SPORTS

HORSERACING-GRAND/BOOKMAKERS

Bookmakers assess their fortunes after horseracing's Grand National

One of the annual highlights of the gambling calendar, last year's Grand National was Britain's biggest ever online sports betting event as shop closures due to the COVID-19 pandemic meant more punters had to go online or use mobile apps to bet on. Punters will be able to return to shops this year with restrictions lifted in most big gambling markets.

11 Apr

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

USA-SATELLITELAUNCHES/

Capacity crunch may abort U.S. satellite boom as sanctions threaten Russia launches

Small satellite launches are set to double in 2022 as demand for rideshare options increase, benefiting a handful of U.S. companies as sanctions sideline the Russian space launch industry, but industry experts warn of capacity constraints.

11 Apr 00:00 ET / 04:00 GMT