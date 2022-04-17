REUTERS-SCHEDULE/…

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 10:00 GMT/6:00 ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

UKRAINE-CRISIS

Russia demands Ukrainian surrender in Mariupol

KVIV, April 17 (Reuters) - Russia gave holdout Ukrainian soldiers an ultimatum on Sunday to lay down arms in the pulverized southeastern port of Mariupol which Moscow said its forces nearly completely controlled in what would be its biggest capture of the nearly two-month war.

NORTHKOREA-MISSILES

Kim Jong Un observes missile test to boost nuclear capabilities

SEOUL, April 17 (Reuters) - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un observed the test firing of a new type of tactical guided weapon aimed at boosting the country's nuclear capabilities, the North's KCNA state news agency reported on Sunday.

U.S.

USA-IMMIGRATION-BORDER

U.S. arrests 210,000 migrants at Mexico border in March, rivaling record highs

WASHINGTON, April 16 (Reuters) - U.S. border authorities arrested 210,000 migrants attempting to cross the border with Mexico in March, the highest monthly total in two decades and underscoring challenges in the coming months for U.S. President Joe Biden.

SOUTH-CAROLINA-SHOOTING

Twelve injured, 10 by gunfire, in shooting at South Carolina shopping mall

April 16 (Reuters) - Twelve people were injured, 10 of them by gunfire, in a shooting that erupted on Saturday inside a shopping mall in Columbia, South Carolina, and three people were taken into custody, police said.

BUSINESS

TESLA-MUSK

Judge rules Musk's tweets over taking Tesla private were false, investors say

SAN FRANCISCO, April 16 (Reuters) - A federal judge has ruled that Tesla (TSLA.O) CEO Elon Musk's 2018 tweets about having secured financing to take the company private were false, according to court filings by Tesla investors suing the billionaire over the tweets.

USA-DIDI-GLOBAL-DELISTING

Didi sets shareholder meeting on May 23 to vote on U.S. delisting plans

April 16 (Reuters) - Didi Global Inc (DIDI.N) will hold an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) on May 23 to vote on its delisting plans in the United States, the Chinese ride-hailing giant said in a statement on Saturday.

ENTERTAINMENT

MUSIC-THE-WHO-ROGER-DALTREY

UK rock band The Who back on tour after COVID cancellations

NEW YORK, April 14 (Reuters) - After costly pandemic cancellations, British rock band The Who is back on the road again with THE WHO HITS BACK! tour.

PROJEKT-WITCHER-3-DELAY

CD Projekt says no 'monumental' delay to Witcher 3 next-gen release

GDANSK, April 14 (Reuters) - A board member of Polish video game maker CD Projekt (CDR.WA) said on Thursday there is no "monumental" delay to its blockbuster game "The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt" for next-generation consoles, a day after the company postponed the release.

SPORTS

ATHLETICS-WOMEN

Athletics-Thompson-Herah clocks fastest women's 100m of 2022 in California

April 17 (Reuters) - Five-time Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah posted the fastest women's 100 meters in the world this year with a time of 10.89 seconds at the Golden Games in Walnut, California on Saturday.

SOCCER-ENGLAND-MUN-NOR-REPORT

Ronaldo hat-trick rescues Man United amid fan anger in Norwich win

MANCHESTER, England, April 16 (Reuters) - Cristiano Ronaldo's 50th club career hat-trick and second Premier League treble of the season earned below-par Manchester United a 3-2 victory over Norwich City on Saturday amid scenes of fan protest at Old Trafford.

UPCOMING

SPORTS

TENNIS-MONTECARLO/ (PIX) (TV)

Tennis - ATP Masters 1000 - Monte Carlo Masters

Action from the final of the Monte Carlo Masters - an ATP Masters 1000 tournament in Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, France.

17 Apr 08:30 ET / 12:30 GMT

ATHLETICS-BOSTON/ (PIX)

Athletics - Boston Marathon

The 126th Boston Marathon is expected to take place on 18th April 2022.

18 Apr

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

PALESTINIANS-QATAR/SMARTLIMBS (PIX) (TV)

New smart limbs lift Gaza amputees self-esteem

With the loss of a limb even the simplest of daily tasks can turn into a challenge. Nowadays new High-tech devices may help Gazans with upper limb amputations grab a sense of normality.

Ahmed Abu Hamda, 36, who lost his right hand in 2007, said he is now able to play with his two children, eat, drink and repair things at home in the northern Gaza Strip with his newly-installed myoelectric limb.

18 Apr

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

UKRAINE-CRISIS/RUSSIA-SCHOOLS (PIX)

INSIGHT - Kremlin extends Ukraine propoganda push into schools

The Russian state -- which has been intensifying its grip on the mainstream media -- is now extending its propaganda effort about the Ukraine war into schools.

18 Apr

UKRAINE-CRISIS/CUBA-ECONOMY

Cuba and partners brace for third shock in as many years

The Russian invasion of Ukraine is exacerbating Cuba's three-year-old foreign exchange crisis as the cost of imports jump, undermining an incipient recovery and threatening more hardship for residents, according to three western and one Cuban businessman.

18 Apr

CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE

USA-OPIOIDS/LITIGATION

McKesson faces multi-billion dollar opioid trial in Alabama

Alabama is set to take drug distributor McKesson Corp to trial over claims it fueled the opioid epidemic.

The state is fighting for a multi-billion dollar payout after declining to participate in a $26 billion nationwide settlement with McKesson and three other companies.

18 Apr

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

MADAGASCAR-DROUGHT/AGRICULTURE (PIX) (TV)

POSTPONED - Pigeon peas help Madagascan farmers grow food despite drought

Growing edible crops in drought-prone southern Madagascar used to be so hard for Kazy Zanapijo that she would often have nothing but wild plants and cactuses to feed herself and her children -- until she started growing pigeon peas. The legumes, known scientifically as cajanus, are being promoted by a local non-governmental organization dedicated to improving agriculture in the region, because they are drought-resistant, highly nutritious and good for the soil.

18 Apr