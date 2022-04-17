REUTERS-SCHEDULE/…

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters
text service as of 10:00 GMT/6:00 ET. For a full schedule of
news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect
https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.
TOP STORIES
GLOBAL
UKRAINE-CRISIS
Russia demands Ukrainian surrender in Mariupol
KVIV, April 17 (Reuters) - Russia gave holdout Ukrainian
soldiers an ultimatum on Sunday to lay down arms in the
pulverized southeastern port of Mariupol which Moscow said its
forces nearly completely controlled in what would be its biggest
capture of the nearly two-month war.
NORTHKOREA-MISSILES
Kim Jong Un observes missile test to boost nuclear
capabilities
SEOUL, April 17 (Reuters) - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un
observed the test firing of a new type of tactical guided weapon
aimed at boosting the country's nuclear capabilities, the
North's KCNA state news agency reported on Sunday.
U.S.
USA-IMMIGRATION-BORDER
U.S. arrests 210,000 migrants at Mexico border in March,
rivaling record highs
WASHINGTON, April 16 (Reuters) - U.S. border authorities
arrested 210,000 migrants attempting to cross the border with
Mexico in March, the highest monthly total in two decades and
underscoring challenges in the coming months for U.S. President
Joe Biden.
SOUTH-CAROLINA-SHOOTING
Twelve injured, 10 by gunfire, in shooting at South Carolina
shopping mall
April 16 (Reuters) - Twelve people were injured, 10 of them
by gunfire, in a shooting that erupted on Saturday inside a
shopping mall in Columbia, South Carolina, and three people were
taken into custody, police said.
BUSINESS
TESLA-MUSK
Judge rules Musk's tweets over taking Tesla private were
false, investors say
SAN FRANCISCO, April 16 (Reuters) - A federal judge has
ruled that Tesla (TSLA.O) CEO Elon Musk's 2018 tweets about
having secured financing to take the company private were false,
according to court filings by Tesla investors suing the
billionaire over the tweets.
USA-DIDI-GLOBAL-DELISTING
Didi sets shareholder meeting on May 23 to vote on U.S.
delisting plans
April 16 (Reuters) - Didi Global Inc (DIDI.N) will hold an
extraordinary general meeting (EGM) on May 23 to vote on its
delisting plans in the United States, the Chinese ride-hailing
giant said in a statement on Saturday.
ENTERTAINMENT
MUSIC-THE-WHO-ROGER-DALTREY
UK rock band The Who back on tour after COVID cancellations
NEW YORK, April 14 (Reuters) - After costly pandemic
cancellations, British rock band The Who is back on the road
again with THE WHO HITS BACK! tour.
PROJEKT-WITCHER-3-DELAY
CD Projekt says no 'monumental' delay to Witcher 3 next-gen
release
GDANSK, April 14 (Reuters) - A board member of Polish video
game maker CD Projekt (CDR.WA) said on Thursday there is no
"monumental" delay to its blockbuster game "The Witcher 3: Wild
Hunt" for next-generation consoles, a day after the company
postponed the release.
SPORTS
ATHLETICS-WOMEN
Athletics-Thompson-Herah clocks fastest women's 100m of 2022
in California
April 17 (Reuters) - Five-time Olympic champion Elaine
Thompson-Herah posted the fastest women's 100 meters in the
world this year with a time of 10.89 seconds at the Golden Games
in Walnut, California on Saturday.
SOCCER-ENGLAND-MUN-NOR-REPORT
Ronaldo hat-trick rescues Man United amid fan anger in
Norwich win
MANCHESTER, England, April 16 (Reuters) - Cristiano
Ronaldo's 50th club career hat-trick and second Premier League
treble of the season earned below-par Manchester United a 3-2
victory over Norwich City on Saturday amid scenes of fan protest
at Old Trafford.
UPCOMING
SPORTS
TENNIS-MONTECARLO/ (PIX) (TV)
Tennis - ATP Masters 1000 - Monte Carlo Masters
Action from the final of the Monte Carlo Masters - an ATP
Masters 1000 tournament in Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, France.
17 Apr 08:30 ET / 12:30 GMT
ATHLETICS-BOSTON/ (PIX)
Athletics - Boston Marathon
The 126th Boston Marathon is expected to take place on 18th
April 2022.
18 Apr
POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS
PALESTINIANS-QATAR/SMARTLIMBS (PIX) (TV)
New smart limbs lift Gaza amputees self-esteem
With the loss of a limb even the simplest of daily tasks can
turn into a challenge. Nowadays new High-tech devices may help
Gazans with upper limb amputations grab a sense of normality.
Ahmed Abu Hamda, 36, who lost his right hand in 2007, said
he is now able to play with his two children, eat, drink and
repair things at home in the northern Gaza Strip with his
newly-installed myoelectric limb.
18 Apr
BUSINESS / ECONOMICS
UKRAINE-CRISIS/RUSSIA-SCHOOLS (PIX)
INSIGHT - Kremlin extends Ukraine propoganda push into
schools
The Russian state -- which has been intensifying its grip on
the mainstream media -- is now extending its propaganda effort
about the Ukraine war into schools.
18 Apr
UKRAINE-CRISIS/CUBA-ECONOMY
Cuba and partners brace for third shock in as many years
The Russian invasion of Ukraine is exacerbating Cuba's
three-year-old foreign exchange crisis as the cost of imports
jump, undermining an incipient recovery and threatening more
hardship for residents, according to three western and one Cuban
businessman.
18 Apr
CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE
USA-OPIOIDS/LITIGATION
McKesson faces multi-billion dollar opioid trial in Alabama
Alabama is set to take drug distributor McKesson Corp to
trial over claims it fueled the opioid epidemic.
The state is fighting for a multi-billion dollar payout
after declining to participate in a $26 billion nationwide
settlement with McKesson and three other companies.
18 Apr
SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY
MADAGASCAR-DROUGHT/AGRICULTURE (PIX) (TV)
POSTPONED - Pigeon peas help Madagascan farmers grow food
despite drought
Growing edible crops in drought-prone southern Madagascar
used to be so hard for Kazy Zanapijo that she would often have
nothing but wild plants and cactuses to feed herself and her
children -- until she started growing pigeon peas. The legumes,
known scientifically as cajanus, are being promoted by a local
non-governmental organization dedicated to improving agriculture
in the region, because they are drought-resistant, highly
nutritious and good for the soil.
18 Apr