REUTERS-SCHEDULE/…

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

UKRAINE-CRISIS

Zelenskiy warns Russia is eyeing other countries after Ukraine

KYIV/MARIUPOL, Ukraine, April 23 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy warned that Russia's invasion of his country was just the beginning and that Moscow has designs on capturing other countries, after a Russian general said it wants full control over southern Ukraine.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-CHINA

Anger mounts among locked-down Shanghai residents as city reports more COVID deaths

SHANGHAI, April 23 (Reuters) - China's major financial hub of Shanghai reported more new COVID-19 related deaths on April 22, as residents vented their anger over a harsh lockdown and strict censorship online.

U.S.

WASHINGTON-SHOOTING

Gunman takes own life after wounding 4 near elite Washington prep school, police say

WASHINGTON, April 22 (Reuters) - A gunman opened fire on random victims from a sniper's nest in an apartment building near an elite prep school in the nation's capital on Friday, wounding four people, before taking his own life as police closed in, officials said

USA-WILDFIRE

Fierce winds drive wildfires in U.S. Southwest

April 22 (Reuters) - Howling winds pushed wildfires towards villages in northern New Mexico on Friday, forcing thousands to flee homes as blazes burned across the parched U.S. Southwest.

BUSINESS

EU-TECH

EU sets new online rules for Google, Meta to curb illegal content

BRUSSELS, April 23 (Reuters) - Alphabet (GOOGL.O) unit Google, Meta (FB.O) and other large online platforms will have to do more to tackle illegal content or risk hefty fines under new internet rules agreed between European Union countries and EU lawmakers on Saturday.

FINTECH-CRYPTO-RUSSIA-BINANCE

Special Report: How crypto giant Binance built ties to a Russian FSB-linked agency

VILNIUS, April 22 (Reuters) - In April 2021, Russia's financial intelligence unit met in Moscow with the regional head of Binance, the world's largest crypto exchange.

The Russians wanted Binance to agree to hand over client data, including names and addresses, to help them fight crime, according to text messages the company official sent to a business associate.

ENTERTAINMENT

FILM-RUST-SHOOTING

Alec Baldwin's lawyer says state's 'Rust' shooting probe clears actor

April 21 (Reuters) - A lawyer for Alec Baldwin said on Thursday that an investigation by New Mexico has cleared his client of wrongdoing in the fatal shooting on the set of "Rust," pointing out that its report stated the actor believed his gun held only dummy rounds.

PEOPLE-DEPP

Johnny Depp jurors shown actor's explicit texts in defamation case

April 21 (Reuters) - Lawyers for Johnny Depp's ex-wife Amber Heard questioned the "Pirates of the Caribbean" star on Thursday in his defamation case, showing jurors graphic text messages in which Depp referred to a "monster" inside him that he had to keep in check.

SPORTS

TENNIS-BARCELONA

Alcaraz to break into top 10 with win over Tsitsipas in Barcelona

April 23 (Reuters) - Spain's Carlos Alcaraz will break into the world's top 10 rankings for the first time on Monday after the teenager defeated top seed Stefanos Tsitsipas in the quarter-finals of the claycourt tournament in Barcelona.

BASKETBALL-NBA-ROUNDUP

NBA roundup: Trae Young, Hawks nip Heat in final seconds

April 23 - Trae Young made a go-ahead runner in the lane over Jimmy Butler with 4.4 seconds left as the host Atlanta Hawks defeated the Miami Heat 111-110 on Friday to cut their deficit in their first-round Eastern Conference playoff series to 2-1.

UPCOMING

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

SLOVENIA-ELECTION/ (TV)

Slovenians go to the polls in parliamentary elections

Slovenians go to the polls in parliamentary elections, as incumbent conservative Prime Minister Janez Jansa's Slovenian Democratic Party is neck-and-neck with the Freedom Movement, headed by former businessman Robert Golob.

24 Apr

SPORTS

SOCCER-ITALY-SAS-JUV/PREVIEW

Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Juventus news conference

Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri speaks to the media ahead of his side's Serie A clash with Sassuolo.

24 Apr