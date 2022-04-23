REUTERS-SCHEDULE/…

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters
TOP STORIES
GLOBAL
UKRAINE-CRISIS
Zelenskiy warns Russia is eyeing other countries after
Ukraine
KYIV/MARIUPOL, Ukraine, April 23 (Reuters) - Ukrainian
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy warned that Russia's invasion of
his country was just the beginning and that Moscow has designs
on capturing other countries, after a Russian general said it
wants full control over southern Ukraine.
HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-CHINA
Anger mounts among locked-down Shanghai residents as city
reports more COVID deaths
SHANGHAI, April 23 (Reuters) - China's major financial hub
of Shanghai reported more new COVID-19 related deaths on April
22, as residents vented their anger over a harsh lockdown and
strict censorship online.
U.S.
WASHINGTON-SHOOTING
Gunman takes own life after wounding 4 near elite Washington
prep school, police say
WASHINGTON, April 22 (Reuters) - A gunman opened fire on
random victims from a sniper's nest in an apartment building
near an elite prep school in the nation's capital on Friday,
wounding four people, before taking his own life as police
closed in, officials said
USA-WILDFIRE
Fierce winds drive wildfires in U.S. Southwest
April 22 (Reuters) - Howling winds pushed wildfires towards
villages in northern New Mexico on Friday, forcing thousands to
flee homes as blazes burned across the parched U.S. Southwest.
BUSINESS
EU-TECH
EU sets new online rules for Google, Meta to curb illegal
content
BRUSSELS, April 23 (Reuters) - Alphabet (GOOGL.O) unit
Google, Meta (FB.O) and other large online platforms will have
to do more to tackle illegal content or risk hefty fines under
new internet rules agreed between European Union countries and
EU lawmakers on Saturday.
FINTECH-CRYPTO-RUSSIA-BINANCE
Special Report: How crypto giant Binance built ties to a
Russian FSB-linked agency
VILNIUS, April 22 (Reuters) - In April 2021, Russia's
financial intelligence unit met in Moscow with the regional head
of Binance, the world's largest crypto exchange.
The Russians wanted Binance to agree to hand over client
data, including names and addresses, to help them fight crime,
according to text messages the company official sent to a
business associate.
ENTERTAINMENT
FILM-RUST-SHOOTING
Alec Baldwin's lawyer says state's 'Rust' shooting probe
clears actor
April 21 (Reuters) - A lawyer for Alec Baldwin said on
Thursday that an investigation by New Mexico has cleared his
client of wrongdoing in the fatal shooting on the set of "Rust,"
pointing out that its report stated the actor believed his gun
held only dummy rounds.
PEOPLE-DEPP
Johnny Depp jurors shown actor's explicit texts in
defamation case
April 21 (Reuters) - Lawyers for Johnny Depp's ex-wife Amber
Heard questioned the "Pirates of the Caribbean" star on Thursday
in his defamation case, showing jurors graphic text messages in
which Depp referred to a "monster" inside him that he had to
keep in check.
SPORTS
TENNIS-BARCELONA
Alcaraz to break into top 10 with win over Tsitsipas in
Barcelona
April 23 (Reuters) - Spain's Carlos Alcaraz will break into
the world's top 10 rankings for the first time on Monday after
the teenager defeated top seed Stefanos Tsitsipas in the
quarter-finals of the claycourt tournament in Barcelona.
BASKETBALL-NBA-ROUNDUP
NBA roundup: Trae Young, Hawks nip Heat in final seconds
April 23 - Trae Young made a go-ahead runner in the lane
over Jimmy Butler with 4.4 seconds left as the host Atlanta
Hawks defeated the Miami Heat 111-110 on Friday to cut their
deficit in their first-round Eastern Conference playoff series
to 2-1.
UPCOMING
POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS
SLOVENIA-ELECTION/ (TV)
Slovenians go to the polls in parliamentary elections
Slovenians go to the polls in parliamentary elections, as
incumbent conservative Prime Minister Janez Jansa's Slovenian
Democratic Party is neck-and-neck with the Freedom Movement,
headed by former businessman Robert Golob.
24 Apr
SPORTS
SOCCER-ITALY-SAS-JUV/PREVIEW
Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Juventus news conference
Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri speaks to the media
ahead of his side's Serie A clash with Sassuolo.
24 Apr