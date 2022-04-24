REUTERS-SCHEDULE/…

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 10:00 GMT/6:00 ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

UKRAINE-CRISIS

U.S. officials to visit Kyiv amid call for heavy arms, Ukraine says

KYIV, April 24 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin will visit Kyiv on Sunday to discuss Ukraine's call for more powerful weapons, two months after the Russian invasion began.

FRANCE-ELECTION

Macron or Le Pen: France faces stark choice for president

PARIS, April 24 (Reuters) - The French began voting on Sunday in an election that will decide whether pro-European Union, centrist President Emmanuel Macron keeps his job or is unseated by far-right eurosceptic Marine Le Pen in what would amount to a political earthquake.

U.S.

USA-WILDFIRE

Wildfires sweep New Mexico, hundreds of properties destroyed

TAOS, N.M., April 23 (Reuters) - Wind-driven wildfires destroyed hundreds of structures in northern New Mexico and forced thousands to flee mountain villages as blazes burned unusually early in the year in the parched U.S. Southwest.

USA-ELECTION-NORTHCAROLINA

Exclusive: Local election chief threatened by Republican leader seeking illegal access to voting equipment

April 23 (Reuters) - A local Republican Party leader in North Carolina threatened to get a county elections director fired or have her pay cut unless she helped him gain illegal access to voting equipment, the state elections board told Reuters.

BUSINESS

OLA-ELECTRIC-RECALL

Softbank-backed Ola Electric to recall 1,441 e-scooters

NEW DELHI, April 24 (Reuters) - Softbank-backed (9984.T) Ola Electric said on Sunday it will recall 1,441 of its electric scooters, weeks after one of its vehicles caught fire, prompting a government probe into the incident.

FUTURE-RELIANCE-DEAL

Reliance calls off $3.4 billion retail deal with India's Future Group

MUMBAI, April 23 (Reuters) - India's top retailer Reliance (RELI.NS) on Saturday called off its $3.4 billion deal with Future Group, saying it "cannot be implemented" after Future's secured creditors rejected it.

ENTERTAINMENT

TELEVISION-REALHOUSEWIVES-LAWSUIT

'Real Housewives' NeNe Leakes accuses NBC, Bravo of race bias in lawsuit

April 21 (Reuters) - A Black former star of reality television show franchise "The Real Housewives" has filed a lawsuit accusing Comcast Corp's (CMCSA.O) NBCUniversal and sister network Bravo of tolerating a racially hostile work environment.

FILM-RUST-SHOOTING

Alec Baldwin's lawyer says state's 'Rust' shooting probe clears actor

April 21 (Reuters) - A lawyer for Alec Baldwin said on Thursday that an investigation by New Mexico has cleared his client of wrongdoing in the fatal shooting on the set of "Rust," pointing out that its report stated the actor believed his gun held only dummy rounds.

SPORTS

BOXING-HEAVYWEIGHT-FURY-WHYTE

Fury bounces back to bow out in style with TKO win

LONDON, April 23 (Reuters) - Tyson Fury emerged unscathed from a turbulent fight week to cement his place among the greats of heavyweight boxing with a stunning TKO win over Dillian Whyte in what "The Gypsy King" said would be his final bout.

BASEBALL-MLB-ROUNDUP

MLB roundup: Miguel Cabrera strokes 3,000th hit

April 24 - Miguel Cabrera became the 33rd major-leaguer to reach 3,000 career hits and the Detroit Tigers routed the visiting Colorado Rockies 13-0 in the first game of a split doubleheader Saturday.

UPCOMING

MYANMAR-POLITICS/SUUKYI (PIX)

FACTBOX-Criminal cases against Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi

Factbox detailing the list of offences Aung San Suu Kyi has been charged with since she was toppled from power by the military early last year. The combined maximum jail terms exceed 150 years

25 Apr

UKRAINE-CRISIS/UN-TURKEY

U.N. chief Guterres visits Turkey for talks with President Erdogan

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres visits Ankara for talks with President Tayyip Erdogan before heading to Moscow and Ukraine for meet the Russian and Ukrainian leaders there.

25 Apr

GUINEA-POLITICS/

Deadline set by West African leaders for Guinea to announce election timetable expires

Leaders of the Economic Community of West African States have given Guinea’s military rulers until Monday to finalize an election timetable or face immediate economic and financial sanctions.Guinea’s junta has not commented on the deadline.

25 Apr

USA-BIDEN/ (PIX)

Biden welcomes Tampa Bay Lightning to White House

U.S. President Joe Biden welcomes National Hockey League's Tampa Bay Lightning to White House to celebrate their 2020 and 2021 Stanley Cup championships.

25 Apr

CANADA-IMMIGRATION/REFUGEES (PIX)

As COVID restriction ends, a busy winter for asylum seekers crossing Canada border

Winters tend to be slower for asylum-seekers crossing into Canada at Roxham Road, Quebec.

Not this winter.

25 Apr

MYANMAR-POLITICS/SUUKYI (PIX) (TV) (GRAPHIC)

Myanmar court could deliver verdict in Aung San Suu Kyi corruption case

A court in military-ruled Myanmar could deliver another verdict in the marathon trial of Aung San Suu Kyi, on a charge of corruption over allegations she accepted gold and hundreds of thousands of dollars in bribes while de facto leader of the country. Suu Kyi, 76, denies the charges.

25 Apr

DISASTERS / ACCIDENTS

NEPAL-QUAKE/ANNIVERSARY (PIX)

Anniversary of 2015 Nepal earthquake

Nepal marks the anniversary of a massive earthquake that shook the nation to its core.

25 Apr

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

VIETNAM-ENVIRONMENT/CAVES (PIX) (TV)

In Vietnam, reformed loggers, poachers become eco tour guides

For decades, local residents in Vietnam’s Quang Binh province had been cutting down trees, trapping and hunting endangered animals for a living.

But since the discovery of Son Doong, the world’s largest natural cave, some former illegal loggers and poachers have turned into eco-tour guides, helping visitors navigate through the cave wonders, while spreading awareness of wildlife conservation.

25 Apr

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

USA-FED/NEUTRAL

As the Fed races to raise rates, inflation may be shifting the goalposts

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell wants to pick up the pace of interest rate hikes to get borrowing costs "expeditiously" to where they are no longer goosing economic growth and fueling inflation.

But that elusive goal of "neutral" may be shifting higher, complicating the Fed's task.

25 Apr

ROCHE HLDG-RESULTS/

Roche to release Q1 sales

Roche is expected to report first-quarter sales rose on drugs including Ocrevus against multiple sclerosis, Hemlibra againt haemophilia and cancer immunotherapy Tecentriq. U.S. demand for its rapid COVID antigen tests is also seen as a growth driver.

25 Apr

CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE

NORTHKOREA-MILITARY/ANNIVERSARY (PIX) (TV)

Founding anniversary of North Korea's army

North Korea marks the 90th founding anniversary of the Korean People's Revolutionary Army (KPRA).

Pyongyang is expected to hold a military parade, according to South Korean media, which may showcase newly developed weapons.

25 Apr

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

PEOPLE-DEPP/ (PIX) (TV)

Johnny Depp faces more cross-examination from ex-wife's lawyers

Actor Johnny Depp returns to the witness stand to face additional questioning from lawyers for ex-wife Amber Heard in their dueling defamation cases

25 Apr

FILM-I LOVE AMERICA/ (PIX) (TV)

Sophie Marceau swaps Paris for Los Angeles in French movie 'I Love America'

A single woman moves to Los Angeles to start a new life in French Amazon Original movie "I Love America" starring Sophie Marceau.

25 Apr