REUTERS-SCHEDULE/…

TOP STORIES
GLOBAL
UKRAINE-CRISIS
U.S. officials to visit Kyiv amid call for heavy arms,
Ukraine says
KYIV, April 24 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony
Blinken and Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin will visit Kyiv on
Sunday to discuss Ukraine's call for more powerful weapons, two
months after the Russian invasion began.
FRANCE-ELECTION
Macron or Le Pen: France faces stark choice for president
PARIS, April 24 (Reuters) - The French began voting on
Sunday in an election that will decide whether pro-European
Union, centrist President Emmanuel Macron keeps his job or is
unseated by far-right eurosceptic Marine Le Pen in what would
amount to a political earthquake.
U.S.
USA-WILDFIRE
Wildfires sweep New Mexico, hundreds of properties destroyed
TAOS, N.M., April 23 (Reuters) - Wind-driven wildfires
destroyed hundreds of structures in northern New Mexico and
forced thousands to flee mountain villages as blazes burned
unusually early in the year in the parched U.S. Southwest.
USA-ELECTION-NORTHCAROLINA
Exclusive: Local election chief threatened by Republican
leader seeking illegal access to voting equipment
April 23 (Reuters) - A local Republican Party leader in
North Carolina threatened to get a county elections director
fired or have her pay cut unless she helped him gain illegal
access to voting equipment, the state elections board told
Reuters.
BUSINESS
OLA-ELECTRIC-RECALL
Softbank-backed Ola Electric to recall 1,441 e-scooters
NEW DELHI, April 24 (Reuters) - Softbank-backed (9984.T) Ola
Electric said on Sunday it will recall 1,441 of its electric
scooters, weeks after one of its vehicles caught fire, prompting
a government probe into the incident.
FUTURE-RELIANCE-DEAL
Reliance calls off $3.4 billion retail deal with India's
Future Group
MUMBAI, April 23 (Reuters) - India's top retailer Reliance
(RELI.NS) on Saturday called off its $3.4 billion deal with
Future Group, saying it "cannot be implemented" after Future's
secured creditors rejected it.
ENTERTAINMENT
TELEVISION-REALHOUSEWIVES-LAWSUIT
'Real Housewives' NeNe Leakes accuses NBC, Bravo of race
bias in lawsuit
April 21 (Reuters) - A Black former star of reality
television show franchise "The Real Housewives" has filed a
lawsuit accusing Comcast Corp's (CMCSA.O) NBCUniversal and
sister network Bravo of tolerating a racially hostile work
environment.
FILM-RUST-SHOOTING
Alec Baldwin's lawyer says state's 'Rust' shooting probe
clears actor
April 21 (Reuters) - A lawyer for Alec Baldwin said on
Thursday that an investigation by New Mexico has cleared his
client of wrongdoing in the fatal shooting on the set of "Rust,"
pointing out that its report stated the actor believed his gun
held only dummy rounds.
SPORTS
BOXING-HEAVYWEIGHT-FURY-WHYTE
Fury bounces back to bow out in style with TKO win
LONDON, April 23 (Reuters) - Tyson Fury emerged unscathed
from a turbulent fight week to cement his place among the greats
of heavyweight boxing with a stunning TKO win over Dillian Whyte
in what "The Gypsy King" said would be his final bout.
BASEBALL-MLB-ROUNDUP
MLB roundup: Miguel Cabrera strokes 3,000th hit
April 24 - Miguel Cabrera became the 33rd major-leaguer to
reach 3,000 career hits and the Detroit Tigers routed the
visiting Colorado Rockies 13-0 in the first game of a split
doubleheader Saturday.
UPCOMING
MYANMAR-POLITICS/SUUKYI (PIX)
FACTBOX-Criminal cases against Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi
Factbox detailing the list of offenses Aung San Suu Kyi has
been charged with since she was toppled from power by the
military early last year. The combined maximum jail terms exceed
150 years
25 Apr
UKRAINE-CRISIS/UN-TURKEY
U.N. chief Guterres visits Turkey for talks with President
Erdogan
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres visits
Ankara for talks with President Tayyip Erdogan before heading to
Moscow and Ukraine for meet the Russian and Ukrainian leaders
there.
25 Apr
GUINEA-POLITICS/
Deadline set by West African leaders for Guinea to announce
election timetable expires
Leaders of the Economic Community of West African States
have given Guinea’s military rulers until Monday to finalize an
election timetable or face immediate economic and financial
sanctions.Guinea’s junta has not commented on the deadline.
25 Apr
USA-BIDEN/ (PIX)
Biden welcomes Tampa Bay Lightning to White House
U.S. President Joe Biden welcomes National Hockey League's
Tampa Bay Lightning to White House to celebrate their 2020 and
2021 Stanley Cup championships.
25 Apr
CANADA-IMMIGRATION/REFUGEES (PIX)
As COVID restriction ends, a busy winter for asylum seekers
crossing Canada border
Winters tend to be slower for asylum-seekers crossing into
Canada at Roxham Road, Quebec.
Not this winter.
25 Apr
MYANMAR-POLITICS/SUUKYI (PIX) (TV) (GRAPHIC)
Myanmar court could deliver verdict in Aung San Suu Kyi
corruption case
A court in military-ruled Myanmar could deliver another
verdict in the marathon trial of Aung San Suu Kyi, on a charge
of corruption over allegations she accepted gold and hundreds of
thousands of dollars in bribes while de facto leader of the
country. Suu Kyi, 76, denies the charges.
25 Apr
DISASTERS / ACCIDENTS
NEPAL-QUAKE/ANNIVERSARY (PIX)
Anniversary of 2015 Nepal earthquake
Nepal marks the anniversary of a massive earthquake that
shook the nation to its core.
25 Apr
SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY
VIETNAM-ENVIRONMENT/CAVES (PIX) (TV)
In Vietnam, reformed loggers, poachers become eco tour
guides
For decades, local residents in Vietnam’s Quang Binh
province had been cutting down trees, trapping and hunting
endangered animals for a living.
But since the discovery of Son Doong, the world’s largest
natural cave, some former illegal loggers and poachers have
turned into eco-tour guides, helping visitors navigate through
the cave wonders, while spreading awareness of wildlife
conservation.
25 Apr
BUSINESS / ECONOMICS
USA-FED/NEUTRAL
As the Fed races to raise rates, inflation may be shifting
the goalposts
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell wants to pick up the
pace of interest rate hikes to get borrowing costs
"expeditiously" to where they are no longer goosing economic
growth and fueling inflation.
But that elusive goal of "neutral" may be shifting higher,
complicating the Fed's task.
25 Apr
ROCHE HLDG-RESULTS/
Roche to release Q1 sales
Roche is expected to report first-quarter sales rose on
drugs including Ocrevus against multiple sclerosis, Hemlibra
againt hemophilia and cancer immunotherapy Tecentriq. U.S.
demand for its rapid COVID antigen tests is also seen as a
growth driver.
25 Apr
CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE
NORTHKOREA-MILITARY/ANNIVERSARY (PIX) (TV)
Founding anniversary of North Korea's army
North Korea marks the 90th founding anniversary of the
Korean People's Revolutionary Army (KPRA).
Pyongyang is expected to hold a military parade, according
to South Korean media, which may showcase newly developed
weapons.
25 Apr
ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT
PEOPLE-DEPP/ (PIX) (TV)
Johnny Depp faces more cross-examination from ex-wife's
lawyers
Actor Johnny Depp returns to the witness stand to face
additional questioning from lawyers for ex-wife Amber Heard in
their dueling defamation cases
25 Apr
FILM-I LOVE AMERICA/ (PIX) (TV)
Sophie Marceau swaps Paris for Los Angeles in French movie
'I Love America'
A single woman moves to Los Angeles to start a new life in
French Amazon Original movie "I Love America" starring Sophie
Marceau.
25 Apr