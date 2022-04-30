REUTERS-SCHEDULE/…

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters
TOP STORIES
GLOBAL
UKRAINE-CRISIS
Ukraine spars with Russia over talks, says Moscow not
succeeding in east
KYIV, April 30 (Reuters) - Ukraine and Russia traded
accusations over shaky talks to end a war now in its third month
as Russia pounded areas in the east of the country and U.S.
lawmakers vowed a massive new weapons package for Kyiv.
AFGHANISTAN-CONFLICT-BLAST
Blast kills more than 50 at Kabul mosque, its leader says
KABUL, April 29 (Reuters) - A powerful explosion killed more
than 50 worshippers after Friday prayers at a Kabul mosque, its
leader said, the latest in a series of attacks on civilian
targets in Afghanistan during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.
U.S.
USA-TRANSGENDER-ALABAMA
U.S. challenges Alabama law on transgender youth
WASHINGTON, April 29 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department
said it filed a complaint on Friday challenging a law in Alabama
that criminalizes some gender-affirming treatments for
transgender youth.
USA-WILDFIRE
Largest U.S. wildfire rages out of control in New Mexico
MORA, N.M., April 29 (Reuters) - Firefighters in New Mexico
failed on Friday to pin back the flames of the United States'
largest wildfire, which is burning perilously close to a string
of mountain villages.
BUSINESS
TWITTER-M-A-MUSK-TOWNHALL
Twitter CEO faces employee anger over Musk attacks at
company-wide meeting
April 29 (Reuters) - Twitter (TWTR.N) Chief Executive Parag
Agrawal sought to quell employee anger on Friday during a
company-wide meeting where employees demanded answers to how
managers planned to handle an anticipated mass exodus prompted
by Elon Musk.
HSBC-HLDG-DIVESTITURE
HSBC's top shareholder calls for banking giant's break-up -
source
LONDON/SINGAPORE, April 29 (Reuters) - HSBC Holdings'
(HSBA.L) largest shareholder, Chinese insurance giant Ping An
(601318.SS), has called for a break-up of the London-based bank,
a source familiar with the matter said on Friday.
ENTERTAINMENT
MUSIC-ATEEZ
A Minute with: K-pop band ATEEZ on songs, influences and
touring
LONDON, April 29 (Reuters) - K-pop band ATEEZ will play
London's Wembley arena on Saturday as part of their world tour,
which was delayed from 2020 by the COVID-19 pandemic.
PEOPLE-JAMES-CORDEN
Comedian James Corden to leave his CBS late-night show next
year
LOS ANGELES, April 28 (Reuters) - British comedian James
Corden said on Thursday he will exit "The Late Late Show" on CBS
television in 2023 after eight years as host to explore other
opportunities.
SPORTS
PEOPLE-HOPE-SOLO
Former U.S. goalkeeper Solo enters rehab, asks for Hall of
Fame ceremony delay
April 29 (Reuters) - Former U.S. goalkeeper Hope Solo on
Friday said she has voluntarily entered an in-patient alcohol
treatment program and asked for a postponement of her Hall of
Fame induction ceremony, which was scheduled to take place next
month.
CRICKET-ENGLAND-ANDERSON
Anderson keen to return to test team under new captain
Stokes
April 30 (Reuters) - England's fast bowler, James Anderson,
said he would like to return to the test team under new captain
Ben Stokes after being controversially dropped from the squad.
UPCOMING
POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS
USA-RACE/STONE MOUNTAIN (PIX) (TV)
Confederate heritage celebration and protests against
America's pro-slavery past expected at Stone Mountain
Hundreds are expected to gather for a Confederate heritage
celebration and defiant protests Saturday beneath the bald
granite dome of Atlanta's Stone Mountain Confederate Memorial,
the world's largest monunument the American South's pro-slavery
past.
30 Apr 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT
USA-BIDEN/ (PIX) (TV)
Biden attends funeral of Walter Mondale
U.S. President Joe Biden attends the funeral in Minneapolis
of former Vice President Walter Mondale
1 May
BUSINESS / ECONOMICS
JAPAN-SOUTHEASTASIA/VIETNAM (TV)
Japanese PM and his Vietnamese counterpart hold joint news
briefing in Hanoi
Japanese prime minister and his Vietnamese counterpart hold
a joint news briefing after a meeting in Hanoi as part of
Kishida Fumio's Southeast Asia tour.
1 May 23:00 ET / 03:00 GMT
KAZAKHSTAN-INFLATION/
Kazakhstan monthly inflation
Kazakhstan to publish monthly inflation data
1 May