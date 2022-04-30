REUTERS-SCHEDULE/…

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 10:00 a.m. GMT/6:00 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

UKRAINE-CRISIS

Ukraine spars with Russia over talks, says Moscow not succeeding in east

KYIV, April 30 (Reuters) - Ukraine and Russia traded accusations over shaky talks to end a war now in its third month as Russia pounded areas in the east of the country and U.S. lawmakers vowed a massive new weapons package for Kyiv.

AFGHANISTAN-CONFLICT-BLAST

Blast kills more than 50 at Kabul mosque, its leader says

KABUL, April 29 (Reuters) - A powerful explosion killed more than 50 worshippers after Friday prayers at a Kabul mosque, its leader said, the latest in a series of attacks on civilian targets in Afghanistan during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

U.S.

USA-TRANSGENDER-ALABAMA

U.S. challenges Alabama law on transgender youth

WASHINGTON, April 29 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department said it filed a complaint on Friday challenging a law in Alabama that criminalizes some gender-affirming treatments for transgender youth.

USA-WILDFIRE

Largest U.S. wildfire rages out of control in New Mexico

MORA, N.M., April 29 (Reuters) - Firefighters in New Mexico failed on Friday to pin back the flames of the United States' largest wildfire, which is burning perilously close to a string of mountain villages.

BUSINESS

TWITTER-M-A-MUSK-TOWNHALL

Twitter CEO faces employee anger over Musk attacks at company-wide meeting

April 29 (Reuters) - Twitter (TWTR.N) Chief Executive Parag Agrawal sought to quell employee anger on Friday during a company-wide meeting where employees demanded answers to how managers planned to handle an anticipated mass exodus prompted by Elon Musk.

HSBC-HLDG-DIVESTITURE

HSBC's top shareholder calls for banking giant's break-up - source

LONDON/SINGAPORE, April 29 (Reuters) - HSBC Holdings' (HSBA.L) largest shareholder, Chinese insurance giant Ping An (601318.SS), has called for a break-up of the London-based bank, a source familiar with the matter said on Friday.

ENTERTAINMENT

MUSIC-ATEEZ

A Minute with: K-pop band ATEEZ on songs, influences and touring

LONDON, April 29 (Reuters) - K-pop band ATEEZ will play London's Wembley arena on Saturday as part of their world tour, which was delayed from 2020 by the COVID-19 pandemic.

PEOPLE-JAMES-CORDEN

Comedian James Corden to leave his CBS late-night show next year

LOS ANGELES, April 28 (Reuters) - British comedian James Corden said on Thursday he will exit "The Late Late Show" on CBS television in 2023 after eight years as host to explore other opportunities.

SPORTS

PEOPLE-HOPE-SOLO

Former U.S. goalkeeper Solo enters rehab, asks for Hall of Fame ceremony delay

April 29 (Reuters) - Former U.S. goalkeeper Hope Solo on Friday said she has voluntarily entered an in-patient alcohol treatment program and asked for a postponement of her Hall of Fame induction ceremony, which was scheduled to take place next month.

CRICKET-ENGLAND-ANDERSON

Anderson keen to return to test team under new captain Stokes

April 30 (Reuters) - England's fast bowler, James Anderson, said he would like to return to the test team under new captain Ben Stokes after being controversially dropped from the squad.

UPCOMING

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

USA-RACE/STONE MOUNTAIN (PIX) (TV)

Confederate heritage celebration and protests against America's pro-slavery past expected at Stone Mountain

Hundreds are expected to gather for a Confederate heritage celebration and defiant protests Saturday beneath the bald granite dome of Atlanta's Stone Mountain Confederate Memorial, the world's largest monunument the American South's pro-slavery past.

30 Apr 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

USA-BIDEN/ (PIX) (TV)

Biden attends funeral of Walter Mondale

U.S. President Joe Biden attends the funeral in Minneapolis of former Vice President Walter Mondale

1 May

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

JAPAN-SOUTHEASTASIA/VIETNAM (TV)

Japanese PM and his Vietnamese counterpart hold joint news briefing in Hanoi

Japanese prime minister and his Vietnamese counterpart hold a joint news briefing after a meeting in Hanoi as part of Kishida Fumio's Southeast Asia tour.

1 May 23:00 ET / 03:00 GMT

KAZAKHSTAN-INFLATION/

Kazakhstan monthly inflation

Kazakhstan to publish monthly inflation data

1 May