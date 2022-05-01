REUTERS-SCHEDULE/…

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters
TOP STORIES
GLOBAL
UKRAINE-CRISIS
Russia says Ukraine shells its own civilians; some
evacuations in Mariupol
KYIV, May 1 (Reuters) - Ukraine's shelling killed and
wounded its own civilians in the southern region of Kherson,
Russia said on Sunday, while some civilians managed to leave a
steel plant in besieged Mariupol.
AFGHANISTAN-CONFLICT
Second bombing in two days in Kabul on eve of Eid al-Fitr
holiday
KABUL, April 30 (Reuters) - A bomb blast in a passenger van
in Kabul on Saturday killed at least one person, officials said,
in the second explosion in the Afghan capital in two days, as
security concerns rise on the eve of the Muslim holiday of Eid
al-Fitr.
U.S.
USA-RACE-STONE-MOUNTAIN
In Georgia, protesters march at monument to U.S. South's
pro-slavery past
ATLANTA, April 30 (Reuters) - Carrying signs decrying
"racist traitors," about a hundred civil rights activists
marched and chanted at Georgia's Stone Mountain on Saturday to
protest at the return of an annual celebration of the
Confederacy.
USA-BIDEN
Biden praises reporters in Ukraine as White House press
dinner resumes
WASHINGTON, April 30 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden
praised journalists covering the Russian invasion of Ukraine as
he resumed a Washington tradition of speaking at the White House
Correspondents Association dinner on Saturday night.
BUSINESS
AMAZON-COM-CORONAVIRUS
Amazon ends COVID paid leave for U.S. workers
May 1(Reuters) - Giant online retailer Amazon.com Inc
(AMZN.O) will end its paid time-off policy for employees with
COVID-19 from May 2, the company told U.S.-based staff on
Saturday.
BERKSHIRE-BUFFETT
Buffett reveals big investments, rails against Wall St
excess at Berkshire meeting
OMAHA, Neb., April 30 (Reuters) - Warren Buffett on Saturday
used the annual meeting of Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKa.N) to
reveal major new investments including a bigger stake in
Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI.O), while also railing against
Wall Street excess and addressing the risks to his conglomerate
of inflation and nuclear war.
ENTERTAINMENT
MUSIC-ATEEZ
A Minute with: K-pop band ATEEZ on songs, influences and
touring
LONDON, April 29 (Reuters) - K-pop band ATEEZ will play
London's Wembley arena on Saturday as part of their world tour,
which was delayed from 2020 by the COVID-19 pandemic.
TELEVISION-61ST-STREET
New drama '61st Street' aims to spark conversation about
criminal justice system
LOS ANGELES, April 27 (Reuters) - In AMC Networks' new U.S.
television drama "61st Street," Emmy and Tony award-winning
actor Courtney B. Vance plays devoted lawyer Franklin Roberts
who decides to go all in on a case that could shake the criminal
justice system.
SPORTS
SOCCER-SPAIN-MAD-ESY
Brilliant Benzema guides Real Madrid to league title
MADRID, April 30 (Reuters) - Real Madrid's triumphant
2021-22 LaLiga campaign will be remembered for the exploits of
striker Karim Benzema.
BADMINTON-WOMEN-MARIN
Marin wins European Championships after lengthy injury
layoff
May 1 (Reuters) - Three-time world champion Carolina Marin
clinched the European Championships title for the sixth time on
Saturday, making a triumphant return after a knee injury
sidelined her for 10 months.
UPCOMING
BUSINESS / ECONOMICS
CANADA-ECONOMY/HOUSING-SUPPLY (PIX)
From boom to glut: Canada's housing plan could backfire on
Trudeau
The Canadian government's plan to ease runaway housing
prices by rapidly ramping up the pace of home construction risks
pushing up construction costs in the near term and could lead to
oversupply in the long run, experts said.
1 May 05:00 ET / 09:00 GMT
USA-NATURAL GAS/PIPELINES (PIX) (GRAPHIC)
U.S. natural gas production growth wanes as need arises
U.S. natural gas production growth is waning at the same
time many countries are looking for new suppliers to help break
their dependence on Russian gas after Moscow's invasion of
Ukraine.
2 May 21:00 ET / 01:00 GMT
USA-FED/HOUSING (PIX)
The Fed wants to cool the housing market. Here's what that
feels like
Federal Reserve policymakers expect their interest-rate
hikes to cool the housing market considerably.
An unprecedented collection of factors, including record
tight supply, unusually high household savings, an extremely
tight job market and increased worker mobility are creating
crosscurrents that raises questions around that expectation.
2 May
TATA MOTORS-ELECTRIC/ (PIX)
FOCUS-Tata, India's electric vehicle king, takes a frugal
road less travelled
To make its first electric vehicle for the consumer market,
India's Tata Motors Ltd repurposed an unused shop floor at its
flagship plant.
Here, there's no fancy assembly line - Nexon SUV bodies
designed for gasoline models are wired and fitted with battery
packs by hand.
2 May
USA-CONSUMER/BANKING
U.S. consumer watchdog under pressure over 'open banking'
proposal
The U.S. consumer watchdog is under growing pressure to
finalize a ‘open banking’ regulation which could throw open the
U.S. banking market to far greater competition, allowing
fintechs to make even greater inroads into the consumer finance
market.
The regulation is being held up by an internal panel that
must review the proposal, according to sources.
2 May
JAPAN-SOUTHEASTASIA/THAILAND (PIX) (TV)
Japanese PM Kishida meets Thai PM Prayuth on official visit
Japanese prime minister Fumio Kishida meets with his Thai
counterpart Prayuth Chan-ocha on his official visit to Thailand.
2 May
MEXICO-ECONOMY/CENBANK
Mexico central bank issues monthly poll of private
economists
Mexico's central bank will issue its monthly poll of private
sector economists forecasts on key indicators like inflation,
GDP and the peso exchange rate.
2 May
POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS
USA-ELECTION/TRUMP-ENDORSEMENTS
Power of Trump's endorsements faces test in 12 key 2022
elections
Former U.S. President Donald Trump is trying to demonstrate
his power over the Republican Party with more than 150
endorsements of candidates in November's midterm elections that
will determine control of Congress for 2023 and 2024.
1 May 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT
MAY-DAY/FRANCE (PIX) (TV)
Macron opponents gather for May Day protest one week after
election
Thousands protest through central Paris on International
Workers Day a week after the re-election of President Emmanuel
Macron, whose economic policies including a raising of the
pensions age have put him on a collision course with unions.
1 May 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT
USA-ELECTION/TRUMP-KINGMAKER
"Kingmaker" Trump faces biggest test yet of his influence in
three Republican primaries in May
Donald Trump faces one of the biggest political tests since
the end of his presidency in May, when three of his long-shot
endorsements will be put to the test in midterm election
primaries.
1 May 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT
NEWZEALAND-POLITICS/UNITEDSTATES
US Business Summit
2 May
USA-ELECTION/HISPANICS-INFLATION (PIX) (TV)
In key races, Democrats fight to hold onto Hispanic voters
as inflation surges
Democrats are struggling to keep hold of the House and the
Senate in this year’s midterms. One voting bloc that they have
been losing ground with is Latino voters, who now make up the
potential difference in close races.
Democrats for years believed Latino/Hispanic voters would
trend their way.
In fact Republican support among Hispanics has grown,
especially on pocketbook issues, and we will explore how the
issue of inflation is moving even more Hispanic voters towards
the Republican Party in this year’s midterm elections.
We will set this story in a closely fought House district in
the suburbs of Denver – a district with a large Hispanic
population- and a competitive U.S Senate race in Arizona, to
more explore how diverse and up for grabs Latino voters are this
November.
2 May
BRAZIL-EU/ENVIRONMENT
Interview with EU environment commissioner on trip to Brazil
European Union Commissioner Virginijus Sinkevicius speaks to
Reuters about environmental issues at the conclusion of his
visit to Brazil.
2 May