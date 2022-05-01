REUTERS-SCHEDULE/…

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 10:00 GMT/6:00 ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

Russia says Ukraine shells its own civilians; some evacuations in Mariupol

KYIV, May 1 (Reuters) - Ukraine's shelling killed and wounded its own civilians in the southern region of Kherson, Russia said on Sunday, while some civilians managed to leave a steel plant in besieged Mariupol.

Second bombing in two days in Kabul on eve of Eid al-Fitr holiday

KABUL, April 30 (Reuters) - A bomb blast in a passenger van in Kabul on Saturday killed at least one person, officials said, in the second explosion in the Afghan capital in two days, as security concerns rise on the eve of the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr.

In Georgia, protesters march at monument to U.S. South's pro-slavery past

ATLANTA, April 30 (Reuters) - Carrying signs decrying "racist traitors," about a hundred civil rights activists marched and chanted at Georgia's Stone Mountain on Saturday to protest at the return of an annual celebration of the Confederacy.

Biden praises reporters in Ukraine as White House press dinner resumes

WASHINGTON, April 30 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden praised journalists covering the Russian invasion of Ukraine as he resumed a Washington tradition of speaking at the White House Correspondents Association dinner on Saturday night.

Amazon ends COVID paid leave for U.S. workers

May 1(Reuters) - Giant online retailer Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) will end its paid time-off policy for employees with COVID-19 from May 2, the company told U.S.-based staff on Saturday.

Buffett reveals big investments, rails against Wall St excess at Berkshire meeting

OMAHA, Neb., April 30 (Reuters) - Warren Buffett on Saturday used the annual meeting of Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKa.N) to reveal major new investments including a bigger stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI.O), while also railing against Wall Street excess and addressing the risks to his conglomerate of inflation and nuclear war.

A Minute with: K-pop band ATEEZ on songs, influences and touring

LONDON, April 29 (Reuters) - K-pop band ATEEZ will play London's Wembley arena on Saturday as part of their world tour, which was delayed from 2020 by the COVID-19 pandemic.

New drama '61st Street' aims to spark conversation about criminal justice system

LOS ANGELES, April 27 (Reuters) - In AMC Networks' new U.S. television drama "61st Street," Emmy and Tony award-winning actor Courtney B. Vance plays devoted lawyer Franklin Roberts who decides to go all in on a case that could shake the criminal justice system.

Brilliant Benzema guides Real Madrid to league title

MADRID, April 30 (Reuters) - Real Madrid's triumphant 2021-22 LaLiga campaign will be remembered for the exploits of striker Karim Benzema.

Marin wins European Championships after lengthy injury layoff

May 1 (Reuters) - Three-time world champion Carolina Marin clinched the European Championships title for the sixth time on Saturday, making a triumphant return after a knee injury sidelined her for 10 months.

From boom to glut: Canada's housing plan could backfire on Trudeau

The Canadian government's plan to ease runaway housing prices by rapidly ramping up the pace of home construction risks pushing up construction costs in the near term and could lead to oversupply in the long run, experts said.

1 May 05:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

U.S. natural gas production growth wanes as need arises

U.S. natural gas production growth is waning at the same time many countries are looking for new suppliers to help break their dependence on Russian gas after Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

2 May 21:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

The Fed wants to cool the housing market. Here's what that feels like

Federal Reserve policymakers expect their interest-rate hikes to cool the housing market considerably.

An unprecedented collection of factors, including record tight supply, unusually high household savings, an extremely tight job market and increased worker mobility are creating crosscurrents that raises questions around that expectation.

2 May

FOCUS-Tata, India's electric vehicle king, takes a frugal road less travelled

To make its first electric vehicle for the consumer market, India's Tata Motors Ltd repurposed an unused shop floor at its flagship plant.

Here, there's no fancy assembly line - Nexon SUV bodies designed for gasoline models are wired and fitted with battery packs by hand.

2 May

U.S. consumer watchdog under pressure over 'open banking' proposal

The U.S. consumer watchdog is under growing pressure to finalize a ‘open banking’ regulation which could throw open the U.S. banking market to far greater competition, allowing fintechs to make even greater inroads into the consumer finance market.

The regulation is being held up by an internal panel that must review the proposal, according to sources.

2 May

Japanese PM Kishida meets Thai PM Prayuth on official visit

Japanese prime minister Fumio Kishida meets with his Thai counterpart Prayuth Chan-ocha on his official visit to Thailand.

2 May

Mexico central bank issues monthly poll of private economists

Mexico's central bank will issue its monthly poll of private sector economists forecasts on key indicators like inflation, GDP and the peso exchange rate.

2 May

Power of Trump's endorsements faces test in 12 key 2022 elections

Former U.S. President Donald Trump is trying to demonstrate his power over the Republican Party with more than 150 endorsements of candidates in November's midterm elections that will determine control of Congress for 2023 and 2024.

1 May 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

Macron opponents gather for May Day protest one week after election

Thousands protest through central Paris on International Workers Day a week after the re-election of President Emmanuel Macron, whose economic policies including a raising of the pensions age have put him on a collision course with unions. 1 May 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

"Kingmaker" Trump faces biggest test yet of his influence in three Republican primaries in May

Donald Trump faces one of the biggest political tests since the end of his presidency in May, when three of his long-shot endorsements will be put to the test in midterm election primaries.

1 May 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

US Business Summit

2 May

In key races, Democrats fight to hold onto Hispanic voters as inflation surges

Democrats are struggling to keep hold of the House and the Senate in this year’s midterms. One voting bloc that they have been losing ground with is Latino voters, who now make up the potential difference in close races.

Democrats for years believed Latino/Hispanic voters would trend their way.

In fact Republican support among Hispanics has grown, especially on pocketbook issues, and we will explore how the issue of inflation is moving even more Hispanic voters towards the Republican Party in this year’s midterm elections.

We will set this story in a closely fought House district in the suburbs of Denver – a district with a large Hispanic population- and a competitive U.S Senate race in Arizona, to more explore how diverse and up for grabs Latino voters are this November.

2 May

Interview with EU environment commissioner on trip to Brazil

European Union Commissioner Virginijus Sinkevicius speaks to Reuters about environmental issues at the conclusion of his visit to Brazil.

2 May