REUTERS-SCHEDULE/…

TOP STORIES
GLOBAL
SRI LANKA-CRISIS
Sri Lanka protesters, angered by economic meltdown, storm
president's house
COLOMBO, July 9 - Thousands of protesters in Sri Lanka's
commercial capital Colombo stormed the president's official
residence and his secretariat on Saturday amid months of
mounting public anger over the country's worst economic crisis
in seven decades.
UKRAINE-CRISIS
Russians try to advance in east Ukraine; war in G20
spotlight at G20
KYIV, July 9 - Ukrainian forces battled on Saturday to block
Russian military advances into the eastern region of Donbas, a
provincial governor said, as Ukraine urged its allies to send it
more weapons.
U.S.
G20-INDONESIA/BLINKEN
Blinken says raised concerns with China's Wang Yi over
Russia alignment
NUSA DUA, Indonesia, July 9 - U.S. Secretary of State Antony
Blinken said on Saturday he had discussed Russia's aggression in
Ukraine during talks with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi
during which he also raised concerns over Beijing's alignment
with Moscow.
USA-ABORTION/BIDEN
Biden signs executive order on abortion, declares Supreme
Court 'out of control'
WASHINGTON - U.S. President Joe Biden said the Supreme Court
decision overturning the right to an abortion was an exercise in
"raw political power" and signed an executive order on Friday to
ease access to services to terminate pregnancies.
BUSINESS
USA-HUNGARY/TAX
U.S. Treasury to end 1979 treaty with global minimum tax
holdout Hungary
WASHINGTON, July 8 - The U.S. Treasury on Friday said it was
moving to terminate a 1979 tax treaty with Hungary in the wake
of Budapest's decision to block the European Union's
implementation of a new, 15% global minimum tax.
ROGERS-OUTAGE
Rogers network resuming after major outage hits millions of
Canadians
TORONTO/OTTAWA, July 8 - Rogers Telecommunications said its
network was beginning to recover late on Friday after a 19-hour
service outage at one of Canada's biggest telecom operators shut
banking, transport and government access for millions, drawing
outrage from customers and adding to criticism over its industry
dominance.
SPORTS
RUGBY-UNION-NZL-IRL
Rugby-Ireland beat All Blacks in New Zealand for first time
July 9 - Ireland prevailed 23-12 in a test of high intensity
to beat the All Blacks on New Zealand soil for the first time in
Dunedin on Saturday, taking full advantage after the hosts had
lost Angus Ta'avao to a red card in the first half.
CRICKET-TEST-LKA-AUS
Cricket-Gutsy Karunaratne leads Sri Lanka's fight in Galle
test
COLOMBO, July 9 (- Skipper Dimuth Karunaratne led Sri
Lanka's fightback with a gutsy 35 not out as the hosts reached
56-1 in reply to Australia's 364 on day two of the second test
in Galle on Saturday.
UPCOMING
BUSINESS / ECONOMICS
USA-STOCKS/WEEKAHEAD
Wall Street Weekahead
A look at the week ahead in the US stock market.
10 Jul
ALPHABET-STOCK/SPLIT (PIX)
GRAPHIC Alphabet's stock split
Graphic story on stock splits timed with the latest from
Alphabet. Trading after its expected 20-for-1 stock split
expected to begin July 18.
11 Jul
UKRAINE-CRISIS/RUSSIA-COMPANIES
Russia puts asset seizure law on backburner as Western
company exits continue
Russia is keeping Western firms guessing what it will do
next as foreign companies navigate threats, seizures and
retribution in an escalating economic fight that could go for
years. The general message, however, is clear: Russia will call
the shots, rather than the Western firms who have invested
there. That has seen increasing numbers of bewildered companies
edge towards the exit.
11 Jul
LEBANON-CRISIS/INTERNET-WORKERS (PIX) (TV)
Lebanon's soaring internet prices cut migrant worker
lifeline
Lebanon's skyrocketing internet prices are cutting off a
lifeline that vulnerable migrant workers use to support each
other, speak to their families, and organize their work.
11 Jul