REUTERS-SCHEDULE/…

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 10:00 GMT/06:00 ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

SRI LANKA-CRISIS

Sri Lanka protesters, angered by economic meltdown, storm president's house

COLOMBO, July 9 - Thousands of protesters in Sri Lanka's commercial capital Colombo stormed the president's official residence and his secretariat on Saturday amid months of mounting public anger over the country's worst economic crisis in seven decades.

UKRAINE-CRISIS

Russians try to advance in east Ukraine; war in G20 spotlight at G20

KYIV, July 9 - Ukrainian forces battled on Saturday to block Russian military advances into the eastern region of Donbas, a provincial governor said, as Ukraine urged its allies to send it more weapons.

U.S.

G20-INDONESIA/BLINKEN

Blinken says raised concerns with China's Wang Yi over Russia alignment

NUSA DUA, Indonesia, July 9 - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Saturday he had discussed Russia's aggression in Ukraine during talks with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi during which he also raised concerns over Beijing's alignment with Moscow.

USA-ABORTION/BIDEN

Biden signs executive order on abortion, declares Supreme Court 'out of control'

WASHINGTON - U.S. President Joe Biden said the Supreme Court decision overturning the right to an abortion was an exercise in "raw political power" and signed an executive order on Friday to ease access to services to terminate pregnancies.

BUSINESS

USA-HUNGARY/TAX

U.S. Treasury to end 1979 treaty with global minimum tax holdout Hungary

WASHINGTON, July 8 - The U.S. Treasury on Friday said it was moving to terminate a 1979 tax treaty with Hungary in the wake of Budapest's decision to block the European Union's implementation of a new, 15% global minimum tax.

ROGERS-OUTAGE

Rogers network resuming after major outage hits millions of Canadians

TORONTO/OTTAWA, July 8 - Rogers Telecommunications said its network was beginning to recover late on Friday after a 19-hour service outage at one of Canada's biggest telecom operators shut banking, transport and government access for millions, drawing outrage from customers and adding to criticism over its industry dominance.

SPORTS

RUGBY-UNION-NZL-IRL

Rugby-Ireland beat All Blacks in New Zealand for first time

July 9 - Ireland prevailed 23-12 in a test of high intensity to beat the All Blacks on New Zealand soil for the first time in Dunedin on Saturday, taking full advantage after the hosts had lost Angus Ta'avao to a red card in the first half.

CRICKET-TEST-LKA-AUS

Cricket-Gutsy Karunaratne leads Sri Lanka's fight in Galle test

COLOMBO, July 9 (- Skipper Dimuth Karunaratne led Sri Lanka's fightback with a gutsy 35 not out as the hosts reached 56-1 in reply to Australia's 364 on day two of the second test in Galle on Saturday.

UPCOMING

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

USA-STOCKS/WEEKAHEAD

Wall Street Weekahead

A look at the week ahead in the US stock market.

10 Jul

ALPHABET-STOCK/SPLIT (PIX)

GRAPHIC Alphabet's stock split

Graphic story on stock splits timed with the latest from Alphabet. Trading after its expected 20-for-1 stock split expected to begin July 18.

11 Jul

UKRAINE-CRISIS/RUSSIA-COMPANIES

Russia puts asset seizure law on backburner as Western company exits continue

Russia is keeping Western firms guessing what it will do next as foreign companies navigate threats, seizures and retribution in an escalating economic fight that could go for years. The general message, however, is clear: Russia will call the shots, rather than the Western firms who have invested there. That has seen increasing numbers of bewildered companies edge towards the exit.

11 Jul

LEBANON-CRISIS/INTERNET-WORKERS (PIX) (TV)

Lebanon's soaring internet prices cut migrant worker lifeline

Lebanon's skyrocketing internet prices are cutting off a lifeline that vulnerable migrant workers use to support each other, speak to their families, and organize their work.

11 Jul