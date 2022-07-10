REUTERS-SCHEDULE/…

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters
TOP STORIES
GLOBAL
UKRAINE-CRISIS
Russian rockets hit apartment building in Ukraine's Donbas
KYIV, July 10 - At least six people were killed and more
than 30 are feared trapped after Russian Uragan rockets hit a
five-storey apartment block in Ukraine's Donetsk region, leading
to the building collapsing, the region's governor said on
Sunday.
JAPAN-ELECTION
Japan ruling party set for strong election showing after Abe
killing
TOKYO/NARA, Japan, July 10 - Japanese voters went to the
polls on Sunday for a parliamentary election that may give the
ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) a surge of support after
the assassination of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, a
dominant politician and power broker.
U.S.
THAILAND-USA
Blinken in Thailand to shore up regional support, counter
China push
BANGKOK, July 10 - The United States and Thailand signed
agreements on Sunday to deepen the countries' already strong
ties as Washington steps up its efforts to counter China's
expanding influence in Asia.
BUSINESS
SRI LANKA-CRISIS/IMF
IMF hopes for resolution of Sri Lanka crisis to allow
bailout talks
NEW DELHI, July 10 - The International Monetary Fund (IMF)
said it is hoping for a resolution to Sri Lanka's political
turmoil that will allow a resumption of talks for a bailout
package after a violent day of protests.
SPORTS
CRICKET-TEST-LKA-AUS
Cricket-Chandimal keeps Sri Lanka on course for lead -
Reuters
COLOMBO, July 10 - Angelo Mathews fell after his
half-century but Dinesh Chandimal's unbeaten 63 kept Sri Lanka
on course to eclipse Australia's first innings total of 364 on
day three of the second test in Galle on Sunday.
UPCOMING
BUSINESS / ECONOMICS
USA-STOCKS/WEEKAHEAD
Wall Street Weekahead
A look at the week ahead in the US stock market.
10 Jul
TWITTER-M&A/MUSK-BANKERS
Burnt Twitter deal bankers see silver lining in Musk's
startups
Wall Street's top investment banks that stand to lose
lucrative fees from Elon Musk abandoning his $44 billion
acquisition of Twitter Inc hope the start-ups backed by the
world's richest person will more than make up for the lost
business.
10 Jul
ALPHABET-STOCK/SPLIT (PIX)
GRAPHIC Alphabet's stock split
Graphic story on stock splits timed with the latest from
Alphabet. Trading after its expected 20-for-1 stock split
expected to begin July 18.
11 Jul
UKRAINE-CRISIS/RUSSIA-COMPANIES
Russia puts asset seizure law on backburner as Western
company exits continue
Russia is keeping Western firms guessing what it will do
next as foreign companies navigate threats, seizures and
retribution in an escalating economic fight that could go for
years. The general message, however, is clear: Russia will call
the shots, rather than the Western firms who have invested
there. That has seen increasing numbers of bewildered companies
edge towards the exit.
11 Jul
LEBANON-CRISIS/INTERNET-WORKERS (PIX) (TV)
Lebanon's soaring internet prices cut migrant worker
lifeline
Lebanon's skyrocketing internet prices are cutting off a
lifeline that vulnerable migrant workers use to support each
other, speak to their families, and organize their work.
11 Jul