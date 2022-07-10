REUTERS-SCHEDULE/…

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 10 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

UKRAINE-CRISIS

Russian rockets hit apartment building in Ukraine's Donbas

KYIV, July 10 - At least six people were killed and more than 30 are feared trapped after Russian Uragan rockets hit a five-storey apartment block in Ukraine's Donetsk region, leading to the building collapsing, the region's governor said on Sunday.

JAPAN-ELECTION

Japan ruling party set for strong election showing after Abe killing

TOKYO/NARA, Japan, July 10 - Japanese voters went to the polls on Sunday for a parliamentary election that may give the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) a surge of support after the assassination of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, a dominant politician and power broker.

U.S.

THAILAND-USA

Blinken in Thailand to shore up regional support, counter China push

BANGKOK, July 10 - The United States and Thailand signed agreements on Sunday to deepen the countries' already strong ties as Washington steps up its efforts to counter China's expanding influence in Asia.

BUSINESS

SRI LANKA-CRISIS/IMF

IMF hopes for resolution of Sri Lanka crisis to allow bailout talks

NEW DELHI, July 10 - The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said it is hoping for a resolution to Sri Lanka's political turmoil that will allow a resumption of talks for a bailout package after a violent day of protests.

SPORTS

CRICKET-TEST-LKA-AUS

Cricket-Chandimal keeps Sri Lanka on course for lead - Reuters

COLOMBO, July 10 - Angelo Mathews fell after his half-century but Dinesh Chandimal's unbeaten 63 kept Sri Lanka on course to eclipse Australia's first innings total of 364 on day three of the second test in Galle on Sunday.

UPCOMING

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

USA-STOCKS/WEEKAHEAD

Wall Street Weekahead

A look at the week ahead in the US stock market.

10 Jul

TWITTER-M&A/MUSK-BANKERS

Burnt Twitter deal bankers see silver lining in Musk's startups

Wall Street's top investment banks that stand to lose lucrative fees from Elon Musk abandoning his $44 billion acquisition of Twitter Inc hope the start-ups backed by the world's richest person will more than make up for the lost business.

10 Jul

ALPHABET-STOCK/SPLIT (PIX)

GRAPHIC Alphabet's stock split

Graphic story on stock splits timed with the latest from Alphabet. Trading after its expected 20-for-1 stock split expected to begin July 18.

11 Jul

UKRAINE-CRISIS/RUSSIA-COMPANIES

Russia puts asset seizure law on backburner as Western company exits continue

Russia is keeping Western firms guessing what it will do next as foreign companies navigate threats, seizures and retribution in an escalating economic fight that could go for years. The general message, however, is clear: Russia will call the shots, rather than the Western firms who have invested there. That has seen increasing numbers of bewildered companies edge towards the exit.

11 Jul

LEBANON-CRISIS/INTERNET-WORKERS (PIX) (TV)

Lebanon's soaring internet prices cut migrant worker lifeline

Lebanon's skyrocketing internet prices are cutting off a lifeline that vulnerable migrant workers use to support each other, speak to their families, and organize their work.

11 Jul