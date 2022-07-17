REUTERS-SCHEDULE/…

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6 A.M. GMT/2 P.M. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

US-UKRAINE-CRISIS

Russia preparing for next stage of offensive, Ukraine says

KYIV, July 17 (Reuters) - Russia is preparing for the next stage of its offensive in Ukraine, a Ukrainian military official said, after Moscow said its forces would step up military operations in "all operational areas".

US-BRITAIN-POLITICS

British prime minister contenders set to clash in second TV debate

LONDON, July 17 (Reuters) - The five Conservative contenders still vying to be Britain's next prime minister will clash in a second televised debate on Sunday when they are set to renew hostilities over tax policy and issues such as transgender rights.

U.S.

US-USA-SAUDI-BIDEN

Biden ends trip with U.S.-Saudi relations on the mend but few other wins

JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia, July 16 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman took a step to mending their troubled relationship with a fist bump, but the U.S. leader left the kingdom on Saturday with few big successes and doubts as to whether the visit was worth it.

US-USA-TRANSGENDER-STATES

Judge blocks Biden admin directives on transgender athletes, bathrooms

July 16 (Reuters) - A federal judge in Tennessee has temporarily blocked Biden administration directives allowing transgender workers and students to use bathrooms and locker rooms and join sports teams that correspond with their gender identity.

BUSINESS

US-BRITAIN-AIRSHOW-BOEING-FORECASTS

Boeing cuts 20-year industrywide outlook for planes

LONDON, July 17 (Reuters) - U.S. airplane maker Boeing Co trimmed its projected industrywide demand for airplanes over the next 20 years, but said it expects deliveries to be stable excluding the Russian market.

CHINA-ECONOMY-POLICY

China's monetary policy has ample room to meet challenges - state media

BEIJING, July 17 (Reuters) - China's monetary policy has ample room and sufficient tools, including further cutting banks' reserve requirements, to cope with new challenges amid a shaky economic recovery, a commentary in the state-owned Securities Times said on Sunday.

ENTERTAINMENT

FOREX-GLOBAL-LUXURY-CONSUMERS

American tourists splurge in Paris boutiques as euro slides

PARIS, July 15 (Reuters) - American tourist Shawna Wilson says she has splashed out on four dresses at the high-end LVMH-owned department store La Samaritaine in Paris, tempted by the prices as the euro reached parity with the U.S. dollar.

US-MUSIC-AESPA

After pandemic debut, K-pop stars aespa rub shoulders with fans for first time

LOS ANGELES, July 15 (Reuters) - Making their debut in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic didn't stop Korean pop group aespa from winning fans, but it did stop the band from meeting them.

SPORTS

ATHLETICS-WORLD-WRAP

Kerley leads American clean sweep in 100m, shot put joy for Ealey

EUGENE, Ore., July 16 (Reuters) - Fred Kerley led an American clean sweep in the men's 100 metres final at the World Championships in Eugene, Oregon on Saturday and Chase Ealey helped give home fans a night to remember with the first U.S. victory in the women's shot put.

BASEBALL-MLB-ROUNDUP

MLB roundup: Matt Carpenter's 2 HRs, 7 RBIs lead Yanks' rout of Red Sox

Matt Carpenter hit a three-run homer in the first inning, another three-run shot in the fifth that earned him a curtain call, and drove in seven runs as the host New York Yankees cruised to a 14-1 rout of the Boston Red Sox.

UPCOMING

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

BRITAIN-POLITICS/DEBATE (TV)

UK leadership debate on ITV

Candidates who are in the run to replace Boris Johnson as the next British Prime Minister will participate in a debate hosted by ITV. The TV channel has not set out the participants yet but there are 5 contestants in the running so far, including the current Foreign Secretary Liz Truss and Former British finance minister Rishi Sunak.

17 Jul 12:30 ET / 16:30 GMT