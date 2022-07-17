REUTERS-SCHEDULE/…

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters
TOP STORIES
GLOBAL
US-UKRAINE-CRISIS
Russia preparing for next stage of offensive, Ukraine says
KYIV, July 17 (Reuters) - Russia is preparing for the next
stage of its offensive in Ukraine, a Ukrainian military official
said, after Moscow said its forces would step up military
operations in "all operational areas".
US-BRITAIN-POLITICS
British prime minister contenders set to clash in second TV
debate
LONDON, July 17 (Reuters) - The five Conservative contenders
still vying to be Britain's next prime minister will clash in a
second televised debate on Sunday when they are set to renew
hostilities over tax policy and issues such as transgender
rights.
U.S.
US-USA-SAUDI-BIDEN
Biden ends trip with U.S.-Saudi relations on the mend but
few other wins
JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia, July 16 (Reuters) - President Joe
Biden and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman took a step to
mending their troubled relationship with a fist bump, but the
U.S. leader left the kingdom on Saturday with few big successes
and doubts as to whether the visit was worth it.
US-USA-TRANSGENDER-STATES
Judge blocks Biden admin directives on transgender athletes,
bathrooms
July 16 (Reuters) - A federal judge in Tennessee has
temporarily blocked Biden administration directives allowing
transgender workers and students to use bathrooms and locker
rooms and join sports teams that correspond with their gender
identity.
BUSINESS
US-BRITAIN-AIRSHOW-BOEING-FORECASTS
Boeing cuts 20-year industrywide outlook for planes
LONDON, July 17 (Reuters) - U.S. airplane maker Boeing Co
trimmed its projected industrywide demand for airplanes over the
next 20 years, but said it expects deliveries to be stable
excluding the Russian market.
CHINA-ECONOMY-POLICY
China's monetary policy has ample room to meet challenges -
state media
BEIJING, July 17 (Reuters) - China's monetary policy has
ample room and sufficient tools, including further cutting
banks' reserve requirements, to cope with new challenges amid a
shaky economic recovery, a commentary in the state-owned
Securities Times said on Sunday.
ENTERTAINMENT
FOREX-GLOBAL-LUXURY-CONSUMERS
American tourists splurge in Paris boutiques as euro slides
PARIS, July 15 (Reuters) - American tourist Shawna Wilson
says she has splashed out on four dresses at the high-end
LVMH-owned department store La Samaritaine in Paris, tempted by
the prices as the euro reached parity with the U.S. dollar.
US-MUSIC-AESPA
After pandemic debut, K-pop stars aespa rub shoulders with
fans for first time
LOS ANGELES, July 15 (Reuters) - Making their debut in the
middle of the coronavirus pandemic didn't stop Korean pop group
aespa from winning fans, but it did stop the band from meeting
them.
SPORTS
ATHLETICS-WORLD-WRAP
Kerley leads American clean sweep in 100m, shot put joy for
Ealey
EUGENE, Ore., July 16 (Reuters) - Fred Kerley led an
American clean sweep in the men's 100 metres final at the World
Championships in Eugene, Oregon on Saturday and Chase Ealey
helped give home fans a night to remember with the first U.S.
victory in the women's shot put.
BASEBALL-MLB-ROUNDUP
MLB roundup: Matt Carpenter's 2 HRs, 7 RBIs lead Yanks' rout
of Red Sox
Matt Carpenter hit a three-run homer in the first inning,
another three-run shot in the fifth that earned him a curtain
call, and drove in seven runs as the host New York Yankees
cruised to a 14-1 rout of the Boston Red Sox.
UPCOMING
POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS
BRITAIN-POLITICS/DEBATE (TV)
UK leadership debate on ITV
Candidates who are in the run to replace Boris Johnson as
the next British Prime Minister will participate in a debate
hosted by ITV. The TV channel has not set out the participants
yet but there are 5 contestants in the running so far, including
the current Foreign Secretary Liz Truss and Former British
finance minister Rishi Sunak.
17 Jul 12:30 ET / 16:30 GMT