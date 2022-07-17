REUTERS-SCHEDULE/…

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 10 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

USA-SAUDI/BIDEN-KHASHOGGI

Biden disputes Saudi account of Khashoggi murder discussion

July 17 - U.S. President Joe Biden on Saturday differed with Saudi Arabia in their account of discussions at a bilateral summit about the 2018 murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, a major point of contention between the two countries.

UKRAINE-CRISIS

Russia preparing for next stage of offensive, Ukraine says

KYIV, July 17 (Reuters) - Russia is preparing for the next stage of its offensive in Ukraine, a Ukrainian military official said, after Moscow said its forces would step up military operations in "all operational areas".

U.S.

EMIRATES-DETENTION

UAE detains U.S. lawyer for Khashoggi on money laundering charges

July 17 (Reuters) - United Arab Emirates authorities have detained Asim Ghafoor, a U.S. citizen and civil rights attorney who previously served as a lawyer for slain journalist Jamal Khashoggi, said U.S.-based rights group DAWN of whose board Ghafoor is a member.

IRAN-USA/SANCTIONS

Iran sanctions 61 more Americans as nuclear talks hit impasse

DUBAI, July 16 (Reuters) - Iran has imposed sanctions on 61 more Americans, including former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, for backing an Iranian dissident group, Tehran said on Saturday as months of talks to revive a 2015 nuclear deal remained at an impasse.

BUSINESS

SAS-RESTRUCTURING /STRIKE

SAS and pilots negotiate around the clock, seeking end crippling strike

STOCKHOLM, July 17 - Ailing airline SAS SAS.ST and pilot unions continued talks over new collective agreements on Sunday after negotiations through the night, a union representative told reporters as the strike entered its 14th day.

SUNCORPBANK-M&A/ANZ BANK

Australia's ANZ offers to buy Suncorp Bank for $3.4 bln-media

SYDNEY, July 17 - Australia and New Zealand Banking Group ANZ.AX has offered to buy insurer Suncorp Group's SUN.AX banking unit for around A$5 billion ($3.40 billion), in what could be Australia's biggest banking deal in more than a decade, local media reported.

SPORTS

ATHLETICS-WORLD

Athletics-Kerley leads home American sweep of men's world 100m final

EUGENE, Ore., July 16 - Fred Kerley led an American clean sweep in the 100 metres final on Saturday, the first since 1991, to send the home fans wild and give the sport's dominant nation a night to remember as they hosted the World Championships for the first time.

SOCCER-FRIENDLY-AME-CHE

Gallagher can be a 'big asset' for Chelsea, says coach Tuchel

July 17 - Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel said Conor Gallagher could prove to be a "big asset" for the club after the midfielder made his case for a spot in their first-team with a solid performance in a 2-1 pre-season win over Club America in Las Vegas.

UPCOMING

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

BRITAIN-POLITICS/DEBATE (TV)

UK leadership debate on ITV

Candidates who are in the run to replace Boris Johnson as the next British Prime Minister will participate in a debate hosted by ITV. The TV channel has not set out the participants yet but there are 5 contestants in the running so far, including the current Foreign Secretary Liz Truss and Former British finance minister Rishi Sunak.

17 Jul 12:30 ET / 16:30 GMT

USA-OPIOIDS/LITIGATION-WASHINGTON

Closing arguments in Washington state opioid trial

Washington state will conclude a long-running trial against drug distributors McKesson Corp, Cardinal Health Inc and AmerisourceBergen Corp. The state accuses the three companies of exacerbating an opioid addiction crisis in the state by flooding the state with pain medication and failing to ensure that the drugs were not diverted for criminal use.

18 Jul

SOUTHKOREA-JAPAN/ (TV)

Japan, South Korea foreign ministers hold talks in Tokyo

South Korea's Foreign Minister Park Jim visits Tokyo on Monday and meets his Japanese counterpart Yoshimasa Hayashi to discuss relations between the two countries and issues on the Korean Peninsula, in a bid to kickstart talks aimed at a breakthrough in historical disputes.

18 Jul

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

SUPPLY-CHAIN/CALIFORNIA-TRUCKING

Trucking emerges as new West Coast port labor risk

Truck drivers who haul cargo at California seaports are picketing terminal gates and snarling traffic to pressure the governor to delay enactment of a new law the could force independent contractors to shoulder hefty costs to comply.

18 Jul

UKRAINE-CRISIS/GAS-NORDSTREAM

Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline maintenance due to end on July 21

Annual maintenance at the Nord Stream 1 pipeline is due to end at 0600 CET on Thursday July 21 but there are fears it could be extended if a turbine being serviced in Canada is not returned in time or for other reasons. Notice of extension could happen at any point leading up to the end date.

18 Jul

ARGENTINA-INFLATION/TRASH (PIX) (TV)

In Argentina’s trash cans, less waste reflects ravages of inflation

Argentina’s army of informal garbage recyclers have an inflation problem: there is no as much waste to find nowadays in the trash cans of Buenos Aires and beyond as consumer buy – and throw away – less stuff due to some of the world’s fastest-rising prices.

18 Jul

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

EUROPE-WEATHER/BRITAIN-LONDON (TV)

London swelters in the heat amid potentially record high temperatures

London swelters in the heat as temperatures could reach record highs this week, according to forecasters

18 Jul