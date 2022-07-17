REUTERS-SCHEDULE/…

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters
TOP STORIES
GLOBAL
USA-SAUDI/BIDEN-KHASHOGGI
Biden disputes Saudi account of Khashoggi murder discussion
July 17 - U.S. President Joe Biden on Saturday differed with
Saudi Arabia in their account of discussions at a bilateral
summit about the 2018 murder of Saudi journalist Jamal
Khashoggi, a major point of contention between the two
countries.
UKRAINE-CRISIS
Russia preparing for next stage of offensive, Ukraine says
KYIV, July 17 (Reuters) - Russia is preparing for the next
stage of its offensive in Ukraine, a Ukrainian military official
said, after Moscow said its forces would step up military
operations in "all operational areas".
U.S.
EMIRATES-DETENTION
UAE detains U.S. lawyer for Khashoggi on money laundering
charges
July 17 (Reuters) - United Arab Emirates authorities have
detained Asim Ghafoor, a U.S. citizen and civil rights attorney
who previously served as a lawyer for slain journalist Jamal
Khashoggi, said U.S.-based rights group DAWN of whose board
Ghafoor is a member.
IRAN-USA/SANCTIONS
Iran sanctions 61 more Americans as nuclear talks hit
impasse
DUBAI, July 16 (Reuters) - Iran has imposed sanctions on 61
more Americans, including former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo,
for backing an Iranian dissident group, Tehran said on Saturday
as months of talks to revive a 2015 nuclear deal remained at an
impasse.
BUSINESS
SAS-RESTRUCTURING /STRIKE
SAS and pilots negotiate around the clock, seeking end
crippling strike
STOCKHOLM, July 17 - Ailing airline SAS SAS.ST and pilot
unions continued talks over new collective agreements on Sunday
after negotiations through the night, a union representative
told reporters as the strike entered its 14th day.
SUNCORPBANK-M&A/ANZ BANK
Australia's ANZ offers to buy Suncorp Bank for $3.4
bln-media
SYDNEY, July 17 - Australia and New Zealand Banking Group
ANZ.AX has offered to buy insurer Suncorp Group's SUN.AX banking
unit for around A$5 billion ($3.40 billion), in what could be
Australia's biggest banking deal in more than a decade, local
media reported.
SPORTS
ATHLETICS-WORLD
Athletics-Kerley leads home American sweep of men's world
100m final
EUGENE, Ore., July 16 - Fred Kerley led an American clean
sweep in the 100 metres final on Saturday, the first since 1991,
to send the home fans wild and give the sport's dominant nation
a night to remember as they hosted the World Championships for
the first time.
SOCCER-FRIENDLY-AME-CHE
Gallagher can be a 'big asset' for Chelsea, says coach
Tuchel
July 17 - Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel said Conor
Gallagher could prove to be a "big asset" for the club after the
midfielder made his case for a spot in their first-team with a
solid performance in a 2-1 pre-season win over Club America in
Las Vegas.
UPCOMING
POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS
BRITAIN-POLITICS/DEBATE (TV)
UK leadership debate on ITV
Candidates who are in the run to replace Boris Johnson as
the next British Prime Minister will participate in a debate
hosted by ITV. The TV channel has not set out the participants
yet but there are 5 contestants in the running so far, including
the current Foreign Secretary Liz Truss and Former British
finance minister Rishi Sunak.
17 Jul 12:30 ET / 16:30 GMT
USA-OPIOIDS/LITIGATION-WASHINGTON
Closing arguments in Washington state opioid trial
Washington state will conclude a long-running trial against
drug distributors McKesson Corp, Cardinal Health Inc and
AmerisourceBergen Corp. The state accuses the three companies of
exacerbating an opioid addiction crisis in the state by flooding
the state with pain medication and failing to ensure that the
drugs were not diverted for criminal use.
18 Jul
SOUTHKOREA-JAPAN/ (TV)
Japan, South Korea foreign ministers hold talks in Tokyo
South Korea's Foreign Minister Park Jim visits Tokyo on
Monday and meets his Japanese counterpart Yoshimasa Hayashi to
discuss relations between the two countries and issues on the
Korean Peninsula, in a bid to kickstart talks aimed at a
breakthrough in historical disputes.
18 Jul
BUSINESS / ECONOMICS
SUPPLY-CHAIN/CALIFORNIA-TRUCKING
Trucking emerges as new West Coast port labor risk
Truck drivers who haul cargo at California seaports are
picketing terminal gates and snarling traffic to pressure the
governor to delay enactment of a new law the could force
independent contractors to shoulder hefty costs to comply.
18 Jul
UKRAINE-CRISIS/GAS-NORDSTREAM
Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline maintenance due to end on July 21
Annual maintenance at the Nord Stream 1 pipeline is due to
end at 0600 CET on Thursday July 21 but there are fears it could
be extended if a turbine being serviced in Canada is not
returned in time or for other reasons. Notice of extension could
happen at any point leading up to the end date.
18 Jul
ARGENTINA-INFLATION/TRASH (PIX) (TV)
In Argentina’s trash cans, less waste reflects ravages of
inflation
Argentina’s army of informal garbage recyclers have an
inflation problem: there is no as much waste to find nowadays in
the trash cans of Buenos Aires and beyond as consumer buy – and
throw away – less stuff due to some of the world’s
fastest-rising prices.
18 Jul
SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY
EUROPE-WEATHER/BRITAIN-LONDON (TV)
London swelters in the heat amid potentially record high
temperatures
London swelters in the heat as temperatures could reach
record highs this week, according to forecasters
18 Jul