REUTERS-SCHEDULE/…

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

UKRAINE-CRISIS

U.S. pledges more military aid to Ukraine, peace seems far off

KYIV, July 23 - The United States promised more military support for Ukraine, including drones, and is considering whether to send fighter aircraft, as Russian forces relentlessly shelled towns and cities in the east with the war about to enter its sixth month.

MALTA-LIBYA/GADDAFI

Gaddafi's widow appeals Malta decision to repatriate funds to Libya

VALLETTA, July 23 - The widow of former Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi has appealed a decision by a Malta court ordering the Bank of Valletta to return to Libya some 95 million euros ($100 million) deposited by Gaddafi's late son Mutassim, court officials said.

U.S.

HEALTH-MONKEYPOX/USA-CHILDREN

U.S. identifies first cases of monkeypox in children

July 22 (Reuters) - Cases of the viral disease monkeypox in the United States have been identified for the first time in children - a toddler in California and an infant who is not a U.S. resident, health authorities said on Friday.

BOYSCOUTS-TRADEMARK

Boy Scouts of America and Girl Scouts settle trademark dispute over co-ed scouting

July 22 - The Boy Scouts of America and Girl Scouts have settled their dispute over the Boy Scouts' right to use the word "scouting" to advertise co-ed programs, according to a filing in Delaware bankruptcy court on Friday.

BUSINESS

MASMOVIL-M&A/ORANGE

Orange and MasMovil sign $19 billion merger agreement in Spain

PARIS, July 23 - Orange ORAN.PA and MasMovil MMBMF.PK have signed a binding agreement to combine their operations in Spain in a deal valuing the merged entity at close to $19 billion, the two telecoms firms said in a statement on Saturday.

CHINA-WEATHER

China's Xinjiang warns of floods, cotton risks amid sizzling heatwaves

SHANGHAI, July 23 - China's Xinjiang on Saturday warned of more flash floods and mudslides and risks to agriculture as heatwaves swept across the region, accelerating the pace of glacial melt and posing hazards for its vast cotton production.

ENTERTAINMENT

CALIFORNIA-COMICCON/LORD OF THE RINGS

A different Middle-earth is explored in Amazon's 'Lord of the Rings' series

SAN DIEGO, July 22 - The creators of Amazon.com Inc's AMZN.O "Lord of the Rings" unveiled the most extensive look yet at the series on Friday at the annual San Diego Comic-Con convention, promising an entirely different immersion into the fantasy world of Middle-earth

PEOPLE-BENATAR

Pat Benatar won't perform 'Hit Me with Your Best Shot' anymore

NEW YORK, July 22 - U.S. singer Pat Benatar will no longer perform her song “Hit Me with Your Best Shot" at live shows out of respect for American families affected by mass shootings.

SPORTS

ATHLETICS-WORLD

Athletics-McLaughlin smashes world record as Miller-Uibo, Norman win 400m golds

EUGENE, Ore., July 22 - American Sydney McLaughlin shattered her own 400 metres hurdles world record to clinch her first individual World Championships gold, while compatriot Michael Norman claimed the men's 400m crown and Bahamian Shaunae Miller-Uibo won the women's event.

SOCCER-ENGLAND-CHE

Soccer-Chelsea's Tuchel can't give wantaway Azpilicueta 'what he wants'

July 23 - Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel said he understands defender Cesar Azpilicueta's desire to join Barcelona, but added that the Premier League club will not allow him to leave for a cut-price fee.

