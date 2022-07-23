REUTERS-SCHEDULE/…

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters
TOP STORIES
GLOBAL
UKRAINE-CRISIS
U.S. pledges more military aid to Ukraine, peace seems far
off
KYIV, July 23 - The United States promised more military
support for Ukraine, including drones, and is considering
whether to send fighter aircraft, as Russian forces relentlessly
shelled towns and cities in the east with the war about to enter
its sixth month.
MALTA-LIBYA/GADDAFI
Gaddafi's widow appeals Malta decision to repatriate funds
to Libya
VALLETTA, July 23 - The widow of former Libyan leader
Muammar Gaddafi has appealed a decision by a Malta court
ordering the Bank of Valletta to return to Libya some 95 million
euros ($100 million) deposited by Gaddafi's late son Mutassim,
court officials said.
U.S.
HEALTH-MONKEYPOX/USA-CHILDREN
U.S. identifies first cases of monkeypox in children
July 22 (Reuters) - Cases of the viral disease monkeypox in
the United States have been identified for the first time in
children - a toddler in California and an infant who is not a
U.S. resident, health authorities said on Friday.
BOYSCOUTS-TRADEMARK
Boy Scouts of America and Girl Scouts settle trademark
dispute over co-ed scouting
July 22 - The Boy Scouts of America and Girl Scouts have
settled their dispute over the Boy Scouts' right to use the word
"scouting" to advertise co-ed programs, according to a filing in
Delaware bankruptcy court on Friday.
BUSINESS
MASMOVIL-M&A/ORANGE
Orange and MasMovil sign $19 billion merger agreement in
Spain
PARIS, July 23 - Orange ORAN.PA and MasMovil MMBMF.PK have
signed a binding agreement to combine their operations in Spain
in a deal valuing the merged entity at close to $19 billion, the
two telecoms firms said in a statement on Saturday.
CHINA-WEATHER
China's Xinjiang warns of floods, cotton risks amid sizzling
heatwaves
SHANGHAI, July 23 - China's Xinjiang on Saturday warned of
more flash floods and mudslides and risks to agriculture as
heatwaves swept across the region, accelerating the pace of
glacial melt and posing hazards for its vast cotton production.
ENTERTAINMENT
CALIFORNIA-COMICCON/LORD OF THE RINGS
A different Middle-earth is explored in Amazon's 'Lord of
the Rings' series
SAN DIEGO, July 22 - The creators of Amazon.com Inc's AMZN.O
"Lord of the Rings" unveiled the most extensive look yet at the
series on Friday at the annual San Diego Comic-Con convention,
promising an entirely different immersion into the fantasy world
of Middle-earth
PEOPLE-BENATAR
Pat Benatar won't perform 'Hit Me with Your Best Shot'
anymore
NEW YORK, July 22 - U.S. singer Pat Benatar will no longer
perform her song “Hit Me with Your Best Shot" at live shows out
of respect for American families affected by mass shootings.
SPORTS
ATHLETICS-WORLD
Athletics-McLaughlin smashes world record as Miller-Uibo,
Norman win 400m golds
EUGENE, Ore., July 22 - American Sydney McLaughlin shattered
her own 400 metres hurdles world record to clinch her first
individual World Championships gold, while compatriot Michael
Norman claimed the men's 400m crown and Bahamian Shaunae
Miller-Uibo won the women's event.
SOCCER-ENGLAND-CHE
Soccer-Chelsea's Tuchel can't give wantaway Azpilicueta
'what he wants'
July 23 - Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel said he understands
defender Cesar Azpilicueta's desire to join Barcelona, but added
that the Premier League club will not allow him to leave for a
cut-price fee.
