REUTERS-SCHEDULE/…

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

UKRAINE-CRISIS

Outraged by strike on Odesa, Ukraine still prepares to resume grain exports

KYIV, July 24 - Ukraine pressed ahead on Sunday with efforts to restart grain exports from Odesa and other Black Sea ports after a missile attack that cast doubt over whether Russia would honour a deal aimed at easing global food shortages caused by the war.

CANADA-POPE/DEPART

Pope Francis leaves Rome for Canada apology tour

ROME, July 24 (Reuters) - Pope Francis left Rome on Sunday for a trip to Canada to apologise for the role of the Roman Catholic Church in residential schools where many indigenous children were abused.

U.S.

UKRAINE-CRISIS/USA-CITIZENS

Two Americans recently died in Ukraine's Donbas region

July 23 (Reuters) - Two U.S. citizens recently died in the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine, a U.S. State Department spokesperson said on Saturday, without disclosing further details.

UKRAINE-CRISIS/CONGRESS-VISIT

Top U.S. delegation visits Kyiv, vows to ensure continuing support

July 23 (Reuters) - A senior U.S. Congressional delegation met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Kyiv on Saturday and promised to try to ensure continued support in the war against Russia.

BUSINESS

CREDIT SUISSE GP-RESULTS/SAVINGS

Credit Suisse eyes more cost cuts, SonntagsZeitung reports

ZURICH, July 24 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse CSGN.S is considering how it could cut costs further after a dismal performance by the embattled bank in the past quarter, SonntagsZeitung reported, citing senior sources.

SUPPLY-CHAIN/CALIFORNIA-TRUCKING

California truckers halt 'gig-worker' law protests over weekend as port activity slows

July 23 (Reuters) - Independent truckers who have been protesting at California's busy Oakland seaport over the past week against a new state law known as the "gig-worker" law took a break on Saturday, when the port business slowed to a crawl.

ENTERTAINMENT

CALIFORNIA-COMICCON/BLACK PANTHER

'Black Panther' cast remember Boseman ahead of 'Wakanda Forever'

SAN DIEGO, July 23 (Reuters) - The cast and director of the upcoming sequel to Marvel Studios blockbuster "Black Panther" paid tribute to their late co-star Chadwick Boseman on Saturday and said they worked through their grief while making the new film.

CALIFORNIA-COMICCON/MARVEL

Two new 'Avengers' films coming to Marvel's slate

SAN DIEGO, July 23 (Reuters) - Tow new "Avengers" movies will reach theaters in 2025, Walt Disney Co's DIS.N Marvel Studios announced on Saturday at a presentation to fans highlighting parts of its upcoming slate of superhero TV shows and films.

SPORTS

ATHLETICS-WORLD

Athletics-U.S. women stun Jamaica in relays, men falter again

EUGENE, Ore., July 23 (Reuters) - The American women's sprint relay quartet pulled off a stunning upset over Jamaica at the World Championships on Saturday while a flubbed baton handover proved costly for the U.S. men's team as they finished second to Canada.

UPCOMING

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

USA-OIL/EIA

POLL- U.S. crude, products inventories, weekly data released by the EIA and API

A preliminary poll on analyst expectations for weekly crude and oil product inventory data released by the U.S. Energy Information Administration and the American Petroleum Institute. The releases are among the biggest fixtures in the weekly calendar for the energy industry and both have the potential to move global crude markets. The EIA data is released on Wednesday, and the API on Tuesday. If there is a holiday in the week prior to the release, the data is delayed by a day. The EIA is part of the U.S. Department of Energy. The API is a trade group.

25 Jul

STHREE-RESULTS/

SThree PLC HY Results

British recruiting firm SThree will post higher half year operating profit on growing demand from clients in the accounting and technology specialisms. Any signs of a slowdown due to fears of a recession would be crucial as companies may change hiring plans. Comments on wage inflation and new hiring trends will also be of interest.

25 Jul 02:00 ET / 06:00 GMT

3M-RESULTS

3M Q2 Results

Industrial giant 3M Co expects to post a second quarter fall in profit as waning demand and supply chain snarls continue to pressure the company’s bottom line. As the macro environment worsens investors will focus on how the companies will sustain profits in an environment of rising inflation.

26 Jul

UPS-RESULTS/

United Parcel Service quarterly results

United Parcel Service is poised to report a slight rise in profits helped by strong pricing action and focus on profitable customers even as the volume decline due tightened consumer spending.

26 Jul

GENERAL ELECTRIC-RESULTS/

GE Q2 results

GE is expected to report a slight fall in second-quarter revenue and profit, hurt by supply chain disruptions. The focus will be, however, on the forecast for the rest of the year as the conglomerate prepares to break up into three companies.

26 Jul 02:00 ET / 06:00 GMT

COMPASS GROUP-OUTLOOK/

Compass Group Q3 trading update

Compass Group, the world's largest caterer is set to post a rise in third-quarter organic revenue as people return to office and the number of live events increase with restrictions easing. Investors and analysts will look out for any outlook comments on profit, rising costs and inflation that may hamper its business.

26 Jul 02:00 ET / 06:00 GMT

MITIE GROUP-OUTLOOK/

Mitie Group Q1 trading update

26 Jul 02:00 ET / 06:00 GMT

COCA-COLA-RESULTS/

Coca-Cola Co reports second quarter earnings

Coca-Cola Co is expected to report a rise in second-quarter revenue helped by higher prices for its sodas. Investors will be keen to see if the company has seen any slowdown in demand due to inflation and whether retailers have started to push back against price hikes.

26 Jul 08:30 ET / 12:30 GMT

MCDONALD'S CORP-RESULTS/

McDonald's Q2 Earnings

Burger chain McDonald's Corp is expected to post an increase in second-quarter comparable sales, boosted by higher prices, new product launches and online demand. Investors will look out for comments on U.S. labor shortages, sales trends and the impact of inflation on its business.

26 Jul 08:30 ET / 12:30 GMT

USA-OIL/EIA

POLL: US weekly oil and product inventories, weekly data issued by EIA, API

An extended version of the poll issued initially on Monday. The poll gives analyst forecasts on weekly crude and product inventories that are released by the U.S. Energy Information Administration (part of the U.S. Department of Energy) and the American Petroleum Institute. The API is a trade group. Both are potentially market moving. The API data is released on Tuesday, the EIA data on Wednesday, unless there is a U.S. public holiday in the week prior to the release. If that is the case, then the API and EIA release is delayed a day (ie API on Wednesday and EIA on Thursday).

26 Jul 14:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

MICROSOFT-RESULTS/ (PIX)

Microsoft Corp to report fourth-quarter earnings

Software company Microsoft Corp will report fourth-quarter earnings on Tuesday after warning it will take a hit from a stronger greenback.

26 Jul 16:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

VISA-RESULTS/

Visa to report third-quarter earnings

Visa Inc is scheduled to report its third-quarter earnings after market close on Tuesday. The company is expected to report a jump in profit as spending momentum outpaces gains in inflation. Executives could also provide commentary on the outlook for spending for the rest of the year.

26 Jul 16:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

ALPHABET-RESULTS/

Alphabet Reports Q2 Earnings Google and YouTube-parent Alphabet is expected to record a slowdown in revenue growth as its ad business takes a hit amid broader macro economic uncertainties and as demand for digital as market cools.

26 Jul 16:05 ET / 20:05 GMT

MONDELEZ INTL-RESULTS/

Q2 2022 Mondelez International Inc Earnings Release

Mondelez International Inc is expected to post a rise in second-quarter revenue, boosted higher hikes and steady demand for its chocolates and snacks. Investors will be on the lookout for comments on supply-chain disruptions, inflationary pressures, further price increases and impact of inflation on consumer spending.

26 Jul 16:05 ET / 20:05 GMT