REUTERS-SCHEDULE/…

TOP STORIES
GLOBAL
UKRAINE-CRISIS
Outraged by strike on Odesa, Ukraine still prepares to
resume grain exports
KYIV, July 24 - Ukraine pressed ahead on Sunday with efforts
to restart grain exports from Odesa and other Black Sea ports
after a missile attack that cast doubt over whether Russia would
honour a deal aimed at easing global food shortages caused by
the war.
CANADA-POPE/DEPART
Pope Francis leaves Rome for Canada apology tour
ROME, July 24 (Reuters) - Pope Francis left Rome on Sunday
for a trip to Canada to apologise for the role of the Roman
Catholic Church in residential schools where many indigenous
children were abused.
U.S.
UKRAINE-CRISIS/USA-CITIZENS
Two Americans recently died in Ukraine's Donbas region
July 23 (Reuters) - Two U.S. citizens recently died in the
Donbas region of eastern Ukraine, a U.S. State Department
spokesperson said on Saturday, without disclosing further
details.
UKRAINE-CRISIS/CONGRESS-VISIT
Top U.S. delegation visits Kyiv, vows to ensure continuing
support
July 23 (Reuters) - A senior U.S. Congressional delegation
met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Kyiv on Saturday
and promised to try to ensure continued support in the war
against Russia.
BUSINESS
CREDIT SUISSE GP-RESULTS/SAVINGS
Credit Suisse eyes more cost cuts, SonntagsZeitung reports
ZURICH, July 24 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse CSGN.S is
considering how it could cut costs further after a dismal
performance by the embattled bank in the past quarter,
SonntagsZeitung reported, citing senior sources.
SUPPLY-CHAIN/CALIFORNIA-TRUCKING
California truckers halt 'gig-worker' law protests over
weekend as port activity slows
July 23 (Reuters) - Independent truckers who have been
protesting at California's busy Oakland seaport over the past
week against a new state law known as the "gig-worker" law took
a break on Saturday, when the port business slowed to a crawl.
ENTERTAINMENT
CALIFORNIA-COMICCON/BLACK PANTHER
'Black Panther' cast remember Boseman ahead of 'Wakanda
Forever'
SAN DIEGO, July 23 (Reuters) - The cast and director of the
upcoming sequel to Marvel Studios blockbuster "Black Panther"
paid tribute to their late co-star Chadwick Boseman on Saturday
and said they worked through their grief while making the new
film.
CALIFORNIA-COMICCON/MARVEL
Two new 'Avengers' films coming to Marvel's slate
SAN DIEGO, July 23 (Reuters) - Tow new "Avengers" movies
will reach theaters in 2025, Walt Disney Co's DIS.N Marvel
Studios announced on Saturday at a presentation to fans
highlighting parts of its upcoming slate of superhero TV shows
and films.
SPORTS
ATHLETICS-WORLD
Athletics-U.S. women stun Jamaica in relays, men falter
again
EUGENE, Ore., July 23 (Reuters) - The American women's
sprint relay quartet pulled off a stunning upset over Jamaica at
the World Championships on Saturday while a flubbed baton
handover proved costly for the U.S. men's team as they finished
second to Canada.
UPCOMING
BUSINESS / ECONOMICS
USA-OIL/EIA
POLL- U.S. crude, products inventories, weekly data released
by the EIA and API
A preliminary poll on analyst expectations for weekly crude
and oil product inventory data released by the U.S. Energy
Information Administration and the American Petroleum Institute.
The releases are among the biggest fixtures in the weekly
calendar for the energy industry and both have the potential to
move global crude markets. The EIA data is released on
Wednesday, and the API on Tuesday. If there is a holiday in the
week prior to the release, the data is delayed by a day. The EIA
is part of the U.S. Department of Energy. The API is a trade
group.
25 Jul
STHREE-RESULTS/
SThree PLC HY Results
British recruiting firm SThree will post higher half year
operating profit on growing demand from clients in the
accounting and technology specialisms. Any signs of a slowdown
due to fears of a recession would be crucial as companies may
change hiring plans. Comments on wage inflation and new hiring
trends will also be of interest.
25 Jul 02:00 ET / 06:00 GMT
3M-RESULTS
3M Q2 Results
Industrial giant 3M Co expects to post a second
quarter fall in profit as waning demand and supply chain snarls
continue to pressure the company’s bottom line. As the macro
environment worsens investors will focus on how the companies
will sustain profits in an environment of rising inflation.
26 Jul
UPS-RESULTS/
United Parcel Service quarterly results
United Parcel Service is poised to report a slight rise in
profits helped by strong pricing action and focus on profitable
customers even as the volume decline due tightened consumer
spending.
26 Jul
GENERAL ELECTRIC-RESULTS/
GE Q2 results
GE is expected to report a slight fall in second-quarter
revenue and profit, hurt by supply chain disruptions. The focus
will be, however, on the forecast for the rest of the year as
the conglomerate prepares to break up into three companies.
26 Jul 02:00 ET / 06:00 GMT
COMPASS GROUP-OUTLOOK/
Compass Group Q3 trading update
Compass Group, the world's largest caterer is set to post a
rise in third-quarter organic revenue as people return to office
and the number of live events increase with restrictions easing.
Investors and analysts will look out for any outlook comments on
profit, rising costs and inflation that may hamper its business.
26 Jul 02:00 ET / 06:00 GMT
MITIE GROUP-OUTLOOK/
Mitie Group Q1 trading update
26 Jul 02:00 ET / 06:00 GMT
COCA-COLA-RESULTS/
Coca-Cola Co reports second quarter earnings
Coca-Cola Co is expected to report a rise in second-quarter
revenue helped by higher prices for its sodas. Investors will be
keen to see if the company has seen any slowdown in demand due
to inflation and whether retailers have started to push back
against price hikes.
26 Jul 08:30 ET / 12:30 GMT
MCDONALD'S CORP-RESULTS/
McDonald's Q2 Earnings
Burger chain McDonald's Corp is expected to post an increase
in second-quarter comparable sales, boosted by higher prices,
new product launches and online demand. Investors will look out
for comments on U.S. labor shortages, sales trends and the
impact of inflation on its business.
26 Jul 08:30 ET / 12:30 GMT
USA-OIL/EIA
POLL: US weekly oil and product inventories, weekly data
issued by EIA, API
An extended version of the poll issued initially on Monday.
The poll gives analyst forecasts on weekly crude and product
inventories that are released by the U.S. Energy Information
Administration (part of the U.S. Department of Energy) and the
American Petroleum Institute. The API is a trade group.
Both are potentially market moving. The API data is released on
Tuesday, the EIA data on Wednesday, unless there is a U.S.
public holiday in the week prior to the release. If that is the
case, then the API and EIA release is delayed a day (ie API on
Wednesday and EIA on Thursday).
26 Jul 14:00 ET / 18:00 GMT
MICROSOFT-RESULTS/ (PIX)
Microsoft Corp to report fourth-quarter earnings
Software company Microsoft Corp will report fourth-quarter
earnings on Tuesday after warning it will take a hit from a
stronger greenback.
26 Jul 16:00 ET / 20:00 GMT
VISA-RESULTS/
Visa to report third-quarter earnings
Visa Inc is scheduled to report its third-quarter earnings
after market close on Tuesday. The company is expected to report
a jump in profit as spending momentum outpaces gains in
inflation. Executives could also provide commentary on the
outlook for spending for the rest of the year.
26 Jul 16:00 ET / 20:00 GMT
ALPHABET-RESULTS/
Alphabet Reports Q2 Earnings
Google and YouTube-parent Alphabet is expected to record a
slowdown in revenue growth as its ad business takes a hit amid
broader macro economic uncertainties and as demand for digital
as market cools.
26 Jul 16:05 ET / 20:05 GMT
MONDELEZ INTL-RESULTS/
Q2 2022 Mondelez International Inc Earnings Release
Mondelez International Inc is expected to post a rise in
second-quarter revenue, boosted higher hikes and steady demand
for its chocolates and snacks. Investors will be on the lookout
for comments on supply-chain disruptions, inflationary
pressures, further price increases and impact of inflation on
consumer spending.
26 Jul 16:05 ET / 20:05 GMT