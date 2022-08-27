REUTERS-SCHEDULE/…

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters
TOP STORIES
GLOBAL
UKRAINE-CRISIS
Zelenskiy says danger remains after nuclear plant resumes
power supply
KYIV - Ukraine's president on Friday said the situation at
the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant remains "very risky" after
two of its six reactors were reconnected to the grid following
shelling that caused Europe's largest nuclear power plant to be
disconnected for the first time in its history.
LIBYA-SECURITY
Shootouts and blasts erupt in Libyan capital amid political
standoff
TRIPOLI - Intense fighting erupted in the Libyan capital
overnight and lasted until Saturday morning, with rival factions
exchanging heavy gunfire and the sounds of several loud blasts
ricocheting around the city.
U.S.
USA-TRUMP-DOCUMENTS
U.S. Justice Dept says Trump papers included material on
intelligence, sources
WASHINGTON - The U.S. Justice Department on Friday
disclosed that it was investigating former President Donald
Trump for removing White House records because it believed he
illegally held documents including some involving
intelligence-gathering and clandestine human sources - among
America's most closely held secrets.
USA-POLITICS-MASTRIANO
Exclusive-Pennsylvania candidate Mastriano posed in
Confederate uniform at Army War College
PHILADELPHIA - Three years before retiring from the U.S.
Army in 2017, Donald Trump-backed Pennsylvania gubernatorial
candidate Doug Mastriano posed in Confederate uniform for a
faculty photo at the Army War College, according to a copy of
the photo obtained by Reuters.
BUSINESS
CHINA-BATTERIES-CATL
China's CATL to develop new battery materials to improve
energy density -chairman
BEIJING - China's CATL is working on new battery
materials that can improve energy density by 10% to 20% compared
to iron phosphate batteries, the company's chairman said, as the
battery giant scrambles to retain its top position amid
competition.
INDIA-COINSWITCH
India's CoinSwitch cooperating with financial crime agency
probe -CEO
NEW DELHI - India's top crypto app CoinSwitch is
cooperating with the national financial-crime agency, whose
agents searched its offices this week to find out about its
business model and user-onboarding processes, its CEO told
Reuters on Saturday.
SPORTS
TENNIS-USOPEN
Tennis-Kovinic who Unknown from Montenegro prepares to send
Serena into retirement
Montenegro's Danka Kovinic will find herself in an
unfamiliar place in the tennis spotlight on the sport's biggest
stage on Monday playing the part of potential party pooper at
Serena Williams's U.S. Open retirement bash.
TENNIS-USOPEN
Tennis-Ahead of U.S. Open defence, Raducanu highlights depth
of women's field
U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu feels her run to the 2021
Flushing Meadows final along with Canadian Leylah Fernandez made
a statement on behalf of the next generation and underlined the
depth of women's tennis.
UPCOMING
POPE-CARDINALS/INTERVIEW(PIX)(TV)
Reuters interviews new cardinals ahead of the installation
ceremony
27 Aug 10:00 ET / 10:00 GMT
POPE-CARDINALS/(PIX)(TV)
Pope Francis installs 20 new cardinals
Pope Francis appoints 20 new cardinals, including an Italian
leading the Church in Mongolia, again putting his stamp on the
future of Catholicism.
27 Aug 14:00 ET / 14:00 GMT
POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS
SERBIA-PRESIDENT/GOVERNMENT(TV)
Serbia's president to announce name of prime
minister-designate
Serbia's president Aleksandar Vucic to announce name of the
prime minister-designate, following April 3 elections and the
creation of a new parliament.
27 Aug 11:00 ET / 11:00 GMT