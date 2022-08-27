REUTERS-SCHEDULE/…

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 9:00 GMT/5:00 ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

UKRAINE-CRISIS

Zelenskiy says danger remains after nuclear plant resumes power supply

KYIV - Ukraine's president on Friday said the situation at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant remains "very risky" after two of its six reactors were reconnected to the grid following shelling that caused Europe's largest nuclear power plant to be disconnected for the first time in its history.

LIBYA-SECURITY

Shootouts and blasts erupt in Libyan capital amid political standoff

TRIPOLI - Intense fighting erupted in the Libyan capital overnight and lasted until Saturday morning, with rival factions exchanging heavy gunfire and the sounds of several loud blasts ricocheting around the city.

U.S.

USA-TRUMP-DOCUMENTS

U.S. Justice Dept says Trump papers included material on intelligence, sources

WASHINGTON - The U.S. Justice Department on Friday disclosed that it was investigating former President Donald Trump for removing White House records because it believed he illegally held documents including some involving intelligence-gathering and clandestine human sources - among America's most closely held secrets.

USA-POLITICS-MASTRIANO

Exclusive-Pennsylvania candidate Mastriano posed in Confederate uniform at Army War College

PHILADELPHIA - Three years before retiring from the U.S. Army in 2017, Donald Trump-backed Pennsylvania gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano posed in Confederate uniform for a faculty photo at the Army War College, according to a copy of the photo obtained by Reuters.

BUSINESS

CHINA-BATTERIES-CATL

China's CATL to develop new battery materials to improve energy density -chairman

BEIJING - China's CATL is working on new battery materials that can improve energy density by 10% to 20% compared to iron phosphate batteries, the company's chairman said, as the battery giant scrambles to retain its top position amid competition.

INDIA-COINSWITCH

India's CoinSwitch cooperating with financial crime agency probe -CEO

NEW DELHI - India's top crypto app CoinSwitch is cooperating with the national financial-crime agency, whose agents searched its offices this week to find out about its business model and user-onboarding processes, its CEO told Reuters on Saturday.

SPORTS

TENNIS-USOPEN

Tennis-Kovinic who Unknown from Montenegro prepares to send Serena into retirement

Montenegro's Danka Kovinic will find herself in an unfamiliar place in the tennis spotlight on the sport's biggest stage on Monday playing the part of potential party pooper at Serena Williams's U.S. Open retirement bash.

TENNIS-USOPEN

Tennis-Ahead of U.S. Open defence, Raducanu highlights depth of women's field

U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu feels her run to the 2021 Flushing Meadows final along with Canadian Leylah Fernandez made a statement on behalf of the next generation and underlined the depth of women's tennis.

UPCOMING

POPE-CARDINALS/INTERVIEW(PIX)(TV)

Reuters interviews new cardinals ahead of the installation ceremony

Reuters interviews new cardinals ahead of the installation ceremony

27 Aug 10:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

POPE-CARDINALS/(PIX)(TV)

Pope Francis installs 20 new cardinals

Pope Francis appoints 20 new cardinals, including an Italian leading the Church in Mongolia, again putting his stamp on the future of Catholicism.

27 Aug 14:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

SERBIA-PRESIDENT/GOVERNMENT(TV)

Serbia's president to announce name of prime minister-designate

Serbia's president Aleksandar Vucic to announce name of the prime minister-designate, following April 3 elections and the creation of a new parliament.

27 Aug 11:00 ET / 11:00 GMT