REUTERS-SCHEDULE/…

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

USA-CHINA-TAIWAN-MILITARY

Exclusive-U.S. warships carrying out Taiwan Strait passage, first since Pelosi visit -officials

WASHINGTON - Two U.S. Navy warships are carrying out a passage through international waters in the Taiwan Strait, three U.S. officials told Reuters on Saturday, the first such operation since heightened tensions with China over U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan.

AUSTRALIA-DEFENCE

Australian defence minister to visit France, Germany, Britain to boost ties

SYDNEY - Australia's defence minister on Sunday said he aims to deepen defence ties with France, Germany and Britain during visits to the European partners this week, saying war in Ukraine has increased the importance of cooperation with likeminded nations.

U.S.

USA-TRUMP-DOCUMENTS

U.S. intelligence to conduct risk assessment of recovered Mar-a-Lago materials -letter

WASHINGTON - The U.S. intelligence community will assess the potential risk to national security of disclosure of materials recovered during the Aug. 8 search of former President Donald Trump's Florida residence, according to a letter seen by Reuters.

USA-POLITICS-MASTRIANO

Some Pennsylvania Republicans defend Mastriano for posing in Confederate uniform

WASHINGTON - Some Republicans in Pennsylvania defended Donald Trump-backed gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano on Saturday after Reuters published a 2014 photo of him posing in a Confederate uniform.

BUSINESS

USA-FED-JACKSONHOLE-KOREA

Exclusive-Bank of Korea's Rhee says don't think S.Korea can end policy tightening before Fed

JACKSON HOLE, Wyo./SEOUL - The Bank of Korea must keep raising interest rates until inflation is in decline, but the central bank likely could not halt its tightening before the U.S. Federal Reserve, Governor Rhee Chang-yong said on Saturday.

UKRAINE-CRISIS-RUSSIA-DELL

Dell ceases all Russian operations after August offices closure

MOSCOW - Dell Technologies Inc. said on Saturday it had ceased all Russian operations after closing its offices in mid-August, the latest in a growing list of Western firms to exit Russia.

SPORTS

TENNIS-USOPEN

Tennis-Osaka 'very anxious' ahead of U.S. Open

Naomi Osaka believes the pressure she has put on herself to turn around her on-court struggles in time for the U.S. Open has left her "very anxious" heading into the year's final Grand Slam.

SOCCER-ENGLAND-MCI-CRY-REPORT

Soccer-Liverpool win 9-0, Haaland hits treble, United win away, Arsenal stay top

MANCHESTER, England - Liverpool matched the record for the biggest ever Premier League win with a 9-0 thrashing of Bournemouth on Saturday while Erling Haaland got his first Manchester City hat-trick and Manchester United ended a run of seven straight away league defeats.

UPCOMING:

INDIA-DEMOLITION/(PIX)(TV)

India to bring down illegally built "twin towers" by implosion

India is to demolish two skyscrapers, nicknamed "twin towers", after the Supreme Court found them in violation of building norms, and ordered them to be destroyed. Around 3,700 kg of explosives will be used to bring down the towers, located outside New Delhi, within seconds.

28 Aug 09:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

SWISS-ZIONISM/

125th anniversary of the First Zionist Congress

125 years after the First Zionist Congress, an anniversary celebration will be held at Stadtcasino Basel, the original venue, on 29 August 2022. The WZO is organising the event in partnership with the SIG.

28 Aug 11:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

GERMANY-POLITICS/GREENS

Co-leader of Germany's Greens Nouripour at ARD summer interview

28 Aug 16:00 ET / 16:00 GMT