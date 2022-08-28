REUTERS-SCHEDULE/…

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters
TOP STORIES
GLOBAL
USA-CHINA-TAIWAN-MILITARY
Exclusive-U.S. warships carrying out Taiwan Strait passage,
first since Pelosi visit -officials
WASHINGTON - Two U.S. Navy warships are carrying out a
passage through international waters in the Taiwan Strait, three
U.S. officials told Reuters on Saturday, the first such
operation since heightened tensions with China over U.S. House
Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan.
AUSTRALIA-DEFENCE
Australian defence minister to visit France, Germany,
Britain to boost ties
SYDNEY - Australia's defence minister on Sunday said he
aims to deepen defence ties with France, Germany and Britain
during visits to the European partners this week, saying war in
Ukraine has increased the importance of cooperation with
likeminded nations.
U.S.
USA-TRUMP-DOCUMENTS
U.S. intelligence to conduct risk assessment of recovered
Mar-a-Lago materials -letter
WASHINGTON - The U.S. intelligence community will
assess the potential risk to national security of disclosure of
materials recovered during the Aug. 8 search of former President
Donald Trump's Florida residence, according to a letter seen by
Reuters.
USA-POLITICS-MASTRIANO
Some Pennsylvania Republicans defend Mastriano for posing in
Confederate uniform
WASHINGTON - Some Republicans in Pennsylvania defended
Donald Trump-backed gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano on
Saturday after Reuters published a 2014 photo of him posing in a
Confederate uniform.
BUSINESS
USA-FED-JACKSONHOLE-KOREA
Exclusive-Bank of Korea's Rhee says don't think S.Korea can
end policy tightening before Fed
JACKSON HOLE, Wyo./SEOUL - The Bank of Korea must keep
raising interest rates until inflation is in decline, but the
central bank likely could not halt its tightening before the
U.S. Federal Reserve, Governor Rhee Chang-yong said on Saturday.
UKRAINE-CRISIS-RUSSIA-DELL
Dell ceases all Russian operations after August offices
closure
MOSCOW - Dell Technologies Inc. said on Saturday it had
ceased all Russian operations after closing its offices in
mid-August, the latest in a growing list of Western firms to
exit Russia.
SPORTS
TENNIS-USOPEN
Tennis-Osaka 'very anxious' ahead of U.S. Open
Naomi Osaka believes the pressure she has put on herself to
turn around her on-court struggles in time for the U.S. Open has
left her "very anxious" heading into the year's final Grand
Slam.
SOCCER-ENGLAND-MCI-CRY-REPORT
Soccer-Liverpool win 9-0, Haaland hits treble, United win
away, Arsenal stay top
MANCHESTER, England - Liverpool matched the record for
the biggest ever Premier League win with a 9-0 thrashing of
Bournemouth on Saturday while Erling Haaland got his first
Manchester City hat-trick and Manchester United ended a run of
seven straight away league defeats.
UPCOMING:
INDIA-DEMOLITION/(PIX)(TV)
India to bring down illegally built "twin towers" by
implosion
India is to demolish two skyscrapers, nicknamed "twin
towers", after the Supreme Court found them in violation of
building norms, and ordered them to be destroyed. Around 3,700
kg of explosives will be used to bring down the towers, located
outside New Delhi, within seconds.
28 Aug 09:00 ET / 09:00 GMT
POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS
SWISS-ZIONISM/
125th anniversary of the First Zionist Congress
125 years after the First Zionist Congress, an anniversary
celebration will be held at Stadtcasino Basel, the original
venue, on 29 August 2022. The WZO is organising the event in
partnership with the SIG.
28 Aug 11:00 ET / 11:00 GMT
GERMANY-POLITICS/GREENS
Co-leader of Germany's Greens Nouripour at ARD summer
interview
28 Aug 16:00 ET / 16:00 GMT