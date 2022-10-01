REUTERS-SCHEDULE/…

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters
TOP STORIES
GLOBAL
UKRAINE-CRISIS
Defiant Putin proclaims Ukrainian annexation as military
setback looms
ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine, Sept 30 (Reuters) - A defiant
Vladimir Putin proclaimed Russia's annexation of a swathe of
Ukraine in a pomp-filled Kremlin ceremony, promising Moscow
would triumph in its "special military operation" even as he
faced a potentially serious new military reversal.
IRAN-WOMEN-ESTABLISHMENT
Analysis: Iran leaders in 'disarray' struggle to close ranks
over protests, experts say
DUBAI, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Iran's clerical rulers are eager
to crush mass anti-government protests, but maneuvering over the
eventual succession to the supreme leader and rifts over
security tactics have complicated efforts to curb the unrest,
three analysts and an official said.
U.S.
STORM-IAN
Florida, Carolinas count the cost of Hurricane Ian
FORT MYERS, Fla./CHARLESTON, S.C., Oct 1 (Reuters) -
Florida, North and South Carolina were on Saturday trying to
recover from the destruction wrought by Hurricane Ian, after one
of the most powerful storms ever to hit the U.S. mainland caused
tens of billions of dollars in damage and killed more than 20
people.
USA-TRUMP-DOCUMENTS
U.S. Justice Dept seeks expedited ruling in Trump special
master case
WASHINGTON, Sept 30 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department
on Friday moved to expedite its appeal of an order appointing a
special master to review records the FBI seized from former
President Donald Trump's Florida estate.
BUSINESS
CHINA-REGULATION-TENCENT-EXPANSION-FOCUS
Tencent shifts focus to majority deals, overseas gaming
assets for growth
HONG KONG, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Tencent is resetting its M&A
strategy to put more focus on buying majority stakes mainly in
overseas gaming companies, as the tech giant eyes global
expansion to offset slowing growth at home in China, people with
direct knowledge of the matter said.
TESLA-ROBOTS
Tesla's robot waves but can't walk, yet. Musk plans to make
millions of them
SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Tesla (TSLA.O) CEO Elon
Musk showed off on Friday a prototype of its humanoid robot
'Optimus', predicting the electric vehicle maker would be able
to produce millions and sell them for under $20,000 - less than
a third of the price of a Model Y.
ENTERTAINMENT
PEOPLE-TREVOR-NOAH
Comedian Trevor Noah to leave 'The Daily Show' after seven
years
WASHINGTON, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Comedian Trevor Noah, host
of "The Daily Show" on Comedy Central, said he was going to
leave the program after hosting it for seven years, indicating
he wanted to dedicate more time to stand-up comedy.
FASHION-PARIS-RETURN
Under a cloud of belt-tightening, Paris Fashion Week struts
on
PARIS, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Celebrities and international
crowds have descended on the French capital, marking the fashion
industry's sweeping return as it rides a post-pandemic spending
frenzy.
SPORTS
SOCCER-GERMANY-BAY-B04-REPORT
Musiala sparkles as Bayern crush Leverkusen 4-0 to snap
winless run
MUNICH, Germany, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Jamal Musiala scored
once and set up two more goals as champions Bayern Munich
cruised past Bayer Leverkusen 4-0 on Friday to snap a four-game
winless run in the Bundesliga and climb into second place.
SOCCER-AFRICA
Guinea stripped off Cup of Nations hosting rights
JOHANNESBURG, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Guinea have been stripped of
the right to host the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations finals and the
bidding for the tournament is set to be reopened on Saturday,
the Confederation of African football announced early on
Saturday.
UPCOMING
BUSINESS / ECONOMICS
MEXICO-MINERS/ (PIX) (TV)
WIDER IMAGE - Deep underground, Mexican coal miners remember
those who never came back
Each time Juan Briones descends deep into the ground of
northern Mexico to dig for coal he knows he must balance earning
a living and avoiding death.
In August, his brother-in-law was one of 10 miners trapped
in the nearby coal mine of El Pinabete as water broke through a
shaft wall and flooded the tunnels the men were working in.
Nearly two months later, their bodies have still not been
recovered.
Miners know the risks, Briones said, but often feel they
have no choice.
"You have the need to survive, to take care of your family,"
the 35-year-old said in a recent interview at his home after his
wife helped scrub off the black dust that had settled into his
skin after a day in a sweltering mine.
1 Oct 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT
ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT
FASHION-PARIS/VIVIENNE WESTWOOD (PIX) (TV)
Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood Show at Paris
Fashion Week
Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood Show unveils his
Spring-Summer 2023 collection at Paris Fashion Week.
1 Oct 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT
FASHION-PARIS/HERMES (PIX) (TV)
Hermes Spring-Summer 2023 collection at Paris Fashion Week
Hermes Spring-Summer 2023 collection, helmed by creative
director Nadège Vanhee-Cybulski, is unveiled at Paris Fashion
Week
1 Oct 08:30 ET / 12:30 GMT
ANIMAL-DAY/PHILIPPINES (PIX) (TV)
Filipino animal lovers have their pets blessed ahead of
world animal day
Filipino animal lovers have their pets blessed during a
ceremony on Sunday ahead of World Animal Day and the feast of
Saint Francis of Assisi.
As part of the festivities, organizers have arranged an
anti-rabies vaccination program for dogs and even an intimate
pet wedding ceremony to celebrate fruitful pairings of the
beloved canines.
2 Oct
SPORTS
SOCCER-ENGLAND-SOU-EVE/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - England - Premier League - Southampton v Everton
Southampton play Everton in the Premier League.
1 Oct 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT
POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS
BRAZIL-ELECTION/PORTUGAL (PIX) (TV)
Brazilians in Lisbon vote in country's general election
Brazilians living in Lisbon, the city with more voters
outside the South American nation, cast their ballots in the
2022 general election.
2 Oct
BOSNIA-ELECTION/ (TV)
Bosnia holds general election
Bosnians vote to choose representatives in regional and
state parliaments, presidency members
2 Oct
BRITAIN-POLITICS/CONSERVATIVES (PIX) (TV)
Conservatives begin annual party conference with UK PM Truss
under pressure
Britain’s governing Conservatives will begin its annual
party conference with new Prime Minister Liz Truss under
pressure after days of chaos in financial markets triggered by
the government's planned tax cuts
2 Oct
BRAZIL-ELECTION/ (PIX) (TV)
Brazil holds general elections
Brazilians go to the polls to vote for president in the
first round of an election where far-right President Jair
Bolsonaro is seeking a second term.
If no candidate wins more than 50% of the valid votes, a
second-round run-off will be held on October 30 between the two
top vote-getters.
2 Oct