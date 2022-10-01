REUTERS-SCHEDULE/…

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 10:00 GMT/6:00 ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

UKRAINE-CRISIS

Defiant Putin proclaims Ukrainian annexation as military setback looms

ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine, Sept 30 (Reuters) - A defiant Vladimir Putin proclaimed Russia's annexation of a swathe of Ukraine in a pomp-filled Kremlin ceremony, promising Moscow would triumph in its "special military operation" even as he faced a potentially serious new military reversal.

IRAN-WOMEN-ESTABLISHMENT

Analysis: Iran leaders in 'disarray' struggle to close ranks over protests, experts say

DUBAI, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Iran's clerical rulers are eager to crush mass anti-government protests, but maneuvering over the eventual succession to the supreme leader and rifts over security tactics have complicated efforts to curb the unrest, three analysts and an official said.

U.S.

STORM-IAN

Florida, Carolinas count the cost of Hurricane Ian

FORT MYERS, Fla./CHARLESTON, S.C., Oct 1 (Reuters) - Florida, North and South Carolina were on Saturday trying to recover from the destruction wrought by Hurricane Ian, after one of the most powerful storms ever to hit the U.S. mainland caused tens of billions of dollars in damage and killed more than 20 people.

USA-TRUMP-DOCUMENTS

U.S. Justice Dept seeks expedited ruling in Trump special master case

WASHINGTON, Sept 30 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department on Friday moved to expedite its appeal of an order appointing a special master to review records the FBI seized from former President Donald Trump's Florida estate.

BUSINESS

CHINA-REGULATION-TENCENT-EXPANSION-FOCUS

Tencent shifts focus to majority deals, overseas gaming assets for growth

HONG KONG, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Tencent is resetting its M&A strategy to put more focus on buying majority stakes mainly in overseas gaming companies, as the tech giant eyes global expansion to offset slowing growth at home in China, people with direct knowledge of the matter said.

TESLA-ROBOTS

Tesla's robot waves but can't walk, yet. Musk plans to make millions of them

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Tesla (TSLA.O) CEO Elon Musk showed off on Friday a prototype of its humanoid robot 'Optimus', predicting the electric vehicle maker would be able to produce millions and sell them for under $20,000 - less than a third of the price of a Model Y.

ENTERTAINMENT

PEOPLE-TREVOR-NOAH

Comedian Trevor Noah to leave 'The Daily Show' after seven years

WASHINGTON, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Comedian Trevor Noah, host of "The Daily Show" on Comedy Central, said he was going to leave the program after hosting it for seven years, indicating he wanted to dedicate more time to stand-up comedy.

FASHION-PARIS-RETURN

Under a cloud of belt-tightening, Paris Fashion Week struts on

PARIS, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Celebrities and international crowds have descended on the French capital, marking the fashion industry's sweeping return as it rides a post-pandemic spending frenzy.

SPORTS

SOCCER-GERMANY-BAY-B04-REPORT

Musiala sparkles as Bayern crush Leverkusen 4-0 to snap winless run

MUNICH, Germany, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Jamal Musiala scored once and set up two more goals as champions Bayern Munich cruised past Bayer Leverkusen 4-0 on Friday to snap a four-game winless run in the Bundesliga and climb into second place.

SOCCER-AFRICA

Guinea stripped off Cup of Nations hosting rights

JOHANNESBURG, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Guinea have been stripped of the right to host the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations finals and the bidding for the tournament is set to be reopened on Saturday, the Confederation of African football announced early on Saturday.

UPCOMING

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

MEXICO-MINERS/ (PIX) (TV)

WIDER IMAGE - Deep underground, Mexican coal miners remember those who never came back

Each time Juan Briones descends deep into the ground of northern Mexico to dig for coal he knows he must balance earning a living and avoiding death.

In August, his brother-in-law was one of 10 miners trapped in the nearby coal mine of El Pinabete as water broke through a shaft wall and flooded the tunnels the men were working in.

Nearly two months later, their bodies have still not been recovered.

Miners know the risks, Briones said, but often feel they have no choice.

"You have the need to survive, to take care of your family," the 35-year-old said in a recent interview at his home after his wife helped scrub off the black dust that had settled into his skin after a day in a sweltering mine.

1 Oct 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

FASHION-PARIS/VIVIENNE WESTWOOD (PIX) (TV)

Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood Show at Paris Fashion Week

Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood Show unveils his Spring-Summer 2023 collection at Paris Fashion Week.

1 Oct 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

FASHION-PARIS/HERMES (PIX) (TV)

Hermes Spring-Summer 2023 collection at Paris Fashion Week

Hermes Spring-Summer 2023 collection, helmed by creative director Nadège Vanhee-Cybulski, is unveiled at Paris Fashion Week

1 Oct 08:30 ET / 12:30 GMT

ANIMAL-DAY/PHILIPPINES (PIX) (TV)

Filipino animal lovers have their pets blessed ahead of world animal day

Filipino animal lovers have their pets blessed during a ceremony on Sunday ahead of World Animal Day and the feast of Saint Francis of Assisi.

As part of the festivities, organizers have arranged an anti-rabies vaccination program for dogs and even an intimate pet wedding ceremony to celebrate fruitful pairings of the beloved canines.

2 Oct

SPORTS

SOCCER-ENGLAND-SOU-EVE/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Southampton v Everton

Southampton play Everton in the Premier League.

1 Oct 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

BRAZIL-ELECTION/PORTUGAL (PIX) (TV)

Brazilians in Lisbon vote in country's general election

Brazilians living in Lisbon, the city with more voters outside the South American nation, cast their ballots in the 2022 general election.

2 Oct

BOSNIA-ELECTION/ (TV)

Bosnia holds general election

Bosnians vote to choose representatives in regional and state parliaments, presidency members

2 Oct

BRITAIN-POLITICS/CONSERVATIVES (PIX) (TV)

Conservatives begin annual party conference with UK PM Truss under pressure

Britain’s governing Conservatives will begin its annual party conference with new Prime Minister Liz Truss under pressure after days of chaos in financial markets triggered by the government's planned tax cuts

2 Oct

BRAZIL-ELECTION/ (PIX) (TV)

Brazil holds general elections

Brazilians go to the polls to vote for president in the first round of an election where far-right President Jair Bolsonaro is seeking a second term.

If no candidate wins more than 50% of the valid votes, a second-round run-off will be held on October 30 between the two top vote-getters.

2 Oct