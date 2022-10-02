REUTERS-SCHEDULE/…

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters
TOP STORIES
GLOBAL
UKRAINE-CRISIS
Ukraine celebrates recapturing key town, Putin ally raises
nuclear jitters
KYIV, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Ukrainian troops said they had
retaken the key bastion of Lyman in occupied eastern Ukraine, a
stinging defeat that prompted a close ally of Russian President
Vladimir Putin to call for the possible use of low-grade nuclear
weapons.
SOCCER-INDONESIA
Stampede, riot at Indonesia football match kill 174,
league suspended
MALANG, Indonesia, Oct 2 (Reuters) - At least 174 people
were killed and 180 injured in a stampede and riot at a soccer
match in Indonesia, officials said on Sunday, in one of the
world's worst stadium disasters.
U.S.
STORM-IAN
Hurricane-ravaged Florida, Carolinas face daunting recovery
MIAMI, Oct 2 (Reuters) - The largely innocuous but soggy
remnants of Hurricane Ian drifted through Virginia early on
Sunday, leaving in their wake storm-ravaged residents in Florida
and the Carolinas facing a disaster recovery expected to cost
tens of billions of dollars.
STORM-IAN-MUSK
Elon Musk to provide Florida with Starlink satellites in
response to Hurricane Ian
WASHINGTON, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Florida Governor Ron DeSantis
said SpaceX Chief Executive Elon Musk agreed to provide the
company's satellite internet service, Starlink, for help in
response to Hurricane Ian in areas of Southwest Florida still
without connectivity.
BUSINESS
BRITAIN-CRISIS-MARKETS-ANALYSIS
Analysis: Under water: how the Bank of England threw markets
a lifeline
LONDON/NEW YORK, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Calls to the Bank of
England saying some British pension funds were struggling to
meet margin calls began on Monday. By Wednesday they were
getting more urgent and coordinated.
CHINA-JD-LIU-SETTLMENT
China JD.com founder Liu settles U.S. rape civil suit
SHANGHAI, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Billionaire Richard Liu, founder
of one of China's largest e-commerce platforms JD.com, has
settled a civil suit brought by former University of Michigan
student Liu Jingyao, who had accused him of rape.
ENTERTAINMENT
FASHION-PARIS-VICTORIA-BECKHAM
Victoria Beckham marks debut at Paris Fashion Week with chic
silhouettes
PARIS, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Victoria Beckham marked her debut
on the Paris Fashion Week calendar with a chic lineup on the
catwalk, drawing paparazzi photographers and celebrities
including her own family, along with the fashion set.
FASHION-PARIS-RETURN
Under a cloud of belt-tightening, Paris Fashion Week struts
on
PARIS, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Celebrities and international
crowds have descended on the French capital, marking the fashion
industry's sweeping return as it rides a post-pandemic spending
frenzy.
SPORTS
SOCCER-ENGLAND-MCI-MUN-PREVIEW
Man Utd facing City, not just Haaland - Ten Hag
Oct 2 (Reuters) - Erik ten Hag praised Erling Haaland's
goalscoring instincts but stressed that Manchester United will
not focus solely on the Norwegian striker when they take on
Manchester City in a Premier League derby clash.
FOOTBALL-NFL-MIA-TAGOVAILOA
Doctor who evaluated Dolphins' Tagovailoa for concussion
fired - report
Oct 2 (Reuters) - An unaffiliated doctor involved in the
decision to clear Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa
after he was evaluated for a concussion during a game against
Buffalo has been fired, according to an ESPN report on Saturday.
