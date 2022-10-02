REUTERS-SCHEDULE/…

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 10:00 GMT/6:00 ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

UKRAINE-CRISIS

Ukraine celebrates recapturing key town, Putin ally raises nuclear jitters

KYIV, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Ukrainian troops said they had retaken the key bastion of Lyman in occupied eastern Ukraine, a stinging defeat that prompted a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin to call for the possible use of low-grade nuclear weapons.

SOCCER-INDONESIA

Stampede, riot at Indonesia football match kill 174, league suspended

MALANG, Indonesia, Oct 2 (Reuters) - At least 174 people were killed and 180 injured in a stampede and riot at a soccer match in Indonesia, officials said on Sunday, in one of the world's worst stadium disasters.

U.S.

STORM-IAN

Hurricane-ravaged Florida, Carolinas face daunting recovery

MIAMI, Oct 2 (Reuters) - The largely innocuous but soggy remnants of Hurricane Ian drifted through Virginia early on Sunday, leaving in their wake storm-ravaged residents in Florida and the Carolinas facing a disaster recovery expected to cost tens of billions of dollars.

STORM-IAN-MUSK

Elon Musk to provide Florida with Starlink satellites in response to Hurricane Ian

WASHINGTON, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said SpaceX Chief Executive Elon Musk agreed to provide the company's satellite internet service, Starlink, for help in response to Hurricane Ian in areas of Southwest Florida still without connectivity.

BUSINESS

BRITAIN-CRISIS-MARKETS-ANALYSIS

Analysis: Under water: how the Bank of England threw markets a lifeline

LONDON/NEW YORK, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Calls to the Bank of England saying some British pension funds were struggling to meet margin calls began on Monday. By Wednesday they were getting more urgent and coordinated.

CHINA-JD-LIU-SETTLMENT

China JD.com founder Liu settles U.S. rape civil suit

SHANGHAI, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Billionaire Richard Liu, founder of one of China's largest e-commerce platforms JD.com, has settled a civil suit brought by former University of Michigan student Liu Jingyao, who had accused him of rape.

ENTERTAINMENT

FASHION-PARIS-VICTORIA-BECKHAM

Victoria Beckham marks debut at Paris Fashion Week with chic silhouettes

PARIS, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Victoria Beckham marked her debut on the Paris Fashion Week calendar with a chic lineup on the catwalk, drawing paparazzi photographers and celebrities including her own family, along with the fashion set.

FASHION-PARIS-RETURN

Under a cloud of belt-tightening, Paris Fashion Week struts on

PARIS, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Celebrities and international crowds have descended on the French capital, marking the fashion industry's sweeping return as it rides a post-pandemic spending frenzy.

SPORTS

SOCCER-ENGLAND-MCI-MUN-PREVIEW

Man Utd facing City, not just Haaland - Ten Hag

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Erik ten Hag praised Erling Haaland's goalscoring instincts but stressed that Manchester United will not focus solely on the Norwegian striker when they take on Manchester City in a Premier League derby clash.

FOOTBALL-NFL-MIA-TAGOVAILOA

Doctor who evaluated Dolphins' Tagovailoa for concussion fired - report

Oct 2 (Reuters) - An unaffiliated doctor involved in the decision to clear Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa after he was evaluated for a concussion during a game against Buffalo has been fired, according to an ESPN report on Saturday.

UPCOMING

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

FASHION-PARIS/VALENTINO (PIX) (TV)

Valentino Spring-Summer 2023 collection at Paris Fashion Week

Designer Pierpaolo Piccioli unveils Valentino's Spring-Summer 2023 collection at Paris Fashion Week

2 Oct 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

FASHION-PARIS/LOREAL (PIX) (TV)

Celebrities join L'Oreal event show in Paris Fashion Week

Celebrities including Game of Thrones' Nikolaj Coster-Waldau and How to Get Away with Murder's Aja Naomi King walk the runway for L'Oreal's show, on the sidelines of Paris Fashion Week

2 Oct 14:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

TAIWAN-MEDIA/

Taiwan's English-language news channel launches television operations

TaiwanPlus, the government-backed English language news channel, launches television operations.

3 Oct 23:00 ET / 03:00 GMT

EXXON MOBIL-OUTLOOK/ (PIX) (GRAPHIC)

Exxon provides early glimpse of third quarter earnings

Exxon provides investors with a preview of third quarter financial results via a securities filing that looks at the key market changes that occured during the quarter ended Sept. 30, compared to the prior period.

3 Oct

CHILE-CURRENCY/

ANALYSIS-Chile's sliding peso shows cenbank limits in fight vs mighty dollar

Chile's sliding peso got a shot in the arm in July from a huge $25 billion central bank intervention, but in recent months has been one of the region's worst performers, showing how hard the battle policy makers face will be against a rampaging dollar.

3 Oct

MALAYSIA-ECONOMY/BUDGET

PREVIEW-Malaysia expected to announce expansionary budget for 2023 amid talk of early election

Malaysia is expected to announce an expansionary budget for 2023 ahead of a general election that could be called in the coming months.

Malaysia is grappling with record high spending on subsidies and a global slowdown as the Southeast Asian economy recovers from the pandemic.

3 Oct

IEA-GAS/

IEA quarterly gas market update

The latest IEA’s Gas Market Report offers an updated short-term market review and forecast for 2022 and 2023, as well as a review of recent developments in major regional gas markets.

The report highlights measures to enhance security of supply and market resilience ahead of the coming winter.

It also provides a resilience analysis of the European market in the case of Russia completely cutting pipeline gas supplies to Europe.

3 Oct

MEXICO-ECONOMY/CENBANK

Mexico central bank issues monthly poll of private economists Mexico's central bank will issue its monthly poll of private sector economists forecasts on key indicators like inflation, GDP and the peso exchange rate.

3 Oct

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

NOBEL-PRIZE/PEACE-FACTBOX (PIX) (GRAPHIC)

FACTBOX-How does the Nobel Peace Prize work?

The winner of the 2022 Nobel Peace Prize will be announced on Oct. 7 in Oslo.

We take a look at how the award works.

3 Oct

USA-ELECTION/MICHIGAN-ADAMS

EXCLUSIVE-Pro-Trump Michigan clerk could face charges over voting machines

A pro-Trump, Q’Anon-embracing Michigan clerk may face arrest after refusing to perform maintenance on machines that she believed would erase evidence that the 2020 election was rigged, according to previously unreported emails between state police and local officials But Stephanie Scott, clerk of a small, rural community in southern Michigan, isn’t backing down, refusing to resign and publicly defending releasing confidential voter data in a possible violation of state law.

3 Oct

CANADA-POLITICS/QUEBEC (PIX)

Canadian province of Quebec holds election

The Canadian province of Quebec holds an election expected to be won by the nationalist incumbent.

3 Oct

USA-BLINKEN/LATAM

U.S. Secretary of State visits Latin America

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will start a week-long Latin America tour on Monday, traveling to Colombia, Chile and Peru amid criticism that Washington has not been prioritizing the hemisphere at a time when China is making economic inroads across the region.

He will be in Bogota on Oct 3rd, will then head to Chile on Oct. 4 and will spend the last two nights of his trip in Peru.

3 Oct

CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE

BURKINA-SECURITY/COUP-LEADER (PIX)

Who is behind the latest power grab in Burkina Faso

Before dawn on Friday, residents of Burkina Faso's capital were woken by heavy gunfire.

After a tense day of uncertainty and sporadic gunfire, a group of soldiers appeared on national television and announced that a little-known army officer Captain Ibrahim Traore had seized power from the country's former military ruler.

3 Oct

USA-CAPITOL/SECURITY-OATH KEEPERS

U.S. prosecutors to present opening arguments in Capitol riots trial of Oath Keepers founder

Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes and some of his group's associates go to trial, in historic effort by Justice Department to prosecute them for seditious conspiracy charges after they stormed U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

3 Oct

CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE

WISCONSIN-PARADE/

Trial to begin for man accused of Wisconsin parade attack

Trial to begin in Milwaukee suburb for man who is accused of Wisconsin parade attack that killed six and injured dozens. The trial is expected to last three to four weeks.

Darrell Brooks pleaded not guilty to 83 felony counts.

3 Oct