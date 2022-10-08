REUTERS-SCHEDULE/…

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 10:00 GMT/6:00 ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

UKRAINE-CRISIS-CRIMEA

Russia says truck explosion destroys part of Crimea bridge

LONDON, Oct 8 (Reuters) - A blast on the strategic road-and-rail bridge linking Russia and the Crimea peninsula on Saturday brought down sections of road taking traffic in one direction, prompting gleeful messages from Ukrainian officials but no direct claim of responsibility.

THAILAND-SHOOTING

Prayers, sorrow at temples as Thailand mourns children slain in massacre

UTHAI SAWAN, Thailand, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Hundreds of people gathered in temples in northeast Thailand on Saturday, offering candles, toys and prayers to mark the lives of more than 30 mostly child victims of a gun and knife rampage that sent shock around the world.

U.S.

TEXAS-SHOOTING

Uvalde school district suspends entire police force after May shooting

Oct 7 (Reuters) - The school district in Uvalde, Texas, suspended its entire police force on Friday, pending the outcome of a probe following the mass shooting in May that killed 19 students and two teachers, the district said in a statement.

USA-CAPITOL-SECURITY-OATH-KEEPERS

Oath Keepers founder spoke of 'bloody' war ahead of U.S. Capitol attack

WASHINGTON, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Prosecutors in the trial of five Oath Keepers members on Friday showed a jury fresh evidence that the right-wing militia group's founder Stewart Rhodes told his followers ahead of last year's U.S. Capitol attack there would be a "bloody" war if then-President Donald Trump failed to reverse his 2020 election loss.

BUSINESS

USA-CHINA-CHIPS

U.S. aims to hobble China's chip industry with sweeping new export rules

Oct 7 (Reuters) - The Biden administration published a sweeping set of export controls on Friday, including a measure to cut China off from certain semiconductor chips made anywhere in the world with U.S. equipment, vastly expanding its reach in its bid to slow Beijing's technological and military advances.

OIL-OPEC-USA-SAUDI

OPEC+ oil output cut shows widening rift between Biden and Saudi royals

WASHINGTON/LONDON, Oct 8 (Reuters) - The OPEC+ organization's decision this week to cut oil production despite stiff U.S. opposition has further strained already tense relations between President Joe Biden's White House and Saudi Arabia's royal family, once one of Washington's staunchest Middle East allies, according to interviews with about a dozen government officials and experts in Washington and the Gulf.

ENTERTAINMENT

FILMFESTIVAL-LONDON-THE-WONDER

Florence Pugh encounters conflict and constraint in ‘The Wonder’

LONDON, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Making her new psychological period thriller "The Wonder" was a lesson in reining in her spirit and holding her tongue, British star Florence Pugh says.

MUSIC-EUROVISION

Liverpool picked to host 2023 Eurovision Song Contest

LONDON, Oct 7 (Reuters) - The northern English city of Liverpool will host the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest, on behalf of this year's winners Ukraine due to the ongoing conflict there.

SPORTS

SOCCER-FORBES

PSG's Mbappe beats Messi and Ronaldo to top Forbes rich list

Oct 7 (Reuters) - Paris St Germain forward Kylian Mbappe has emerged as the world's highest-paid soccer player, according to Forbes magazine, the first time a player other than Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo has topped the list in eight years.

CRICKET-WINDIES

West Indies batsman Campbell gets 4-year anti-doping ban

KINGSTON, Oct 7 (Reuters) - West Indies batsman John Campbell has been slapped with a four-year ban for violation of an anti-doping rule, according to a Jamaica Anti-Doping Commission decision seen by Reuters.

UPCOMING

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

CZECH-PROTESTS/ (PIX)

Czech unions hold mass demonstration

Czech unions have called for a mass demonstration in Prague to protest against soaring energy prices and inflation and weakening wage power.

8 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

UKRAINE-CRISIS/GERMANY-LITHUANIA (PIX)

German Defence Minister in Lithuania, inaugurates NATO HQ for German-led brigade

German Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht visits Vilnius and Rukla Military Barracks in Lithuania, to discuss Ukraine, inaugurate a NATO command centre and observe and exercise.

Schedule

0800GMT Official welcome ceremony in Vilnius

1115GMT Inauguration of the HQ in Rukla

1215GMT German and Lithuanian Defence Ministers press conference in Rukla

1300GMT Observation of a German military exercise in Rukla

8 Oct 08:15 ET / 12:15 GMT

BRITAIN-EU/NIRELAND

Democratic Unionist Party annual party conference

Northern Ireland's largest unionist party holds its annul conference amidst some fears in the pro-British community that renewed optimism in talks between the EU and Britain on a long running post-Brexit trade row over Northern Ireland may not meet their demands on removing checks on trade between the region and the rest of the UK.

The DUP has refused to restore Belfast's devolved parliament, after elections in May, until all checks introduced under the Northern Ireland protocol are removed.

8 Oct 08:30 ET / 12:30 GMT

BRITAIN-ASSANGE/ (PIX) (TV)

Assange supporters plan human chain around parliament

Supporters of Julian Assange plan to form human chain around Westminster parliament

8 Oct 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

ETHIOPIA-CONFLICT/TALKS

POSTPONED-Ethiopia, Tigrayan forces to hold African Union-led peace talks in South Africa

Ethiopia's government and rival Tigrayan forces to hold peace talks brokered by the African Union aimed at ending a two-year conflict.

The talks, slated for this weekend in South Africa, will be the first formal negotiations between the two sides since the war broke out in November 2020, two diplomatic sources said.

9 Oct

AUSTRIA-POLITICS/ (PIX) (TV)

Austrian presidential election

Austria holds a presidential election that the incumbent, Alexander Van der Bellen, is expected to win. The main question is whether the former leader of the Greens will get the 50% of votes needed to secure re-election or a run-off will have to be held.

First projections are due soon after polls close at 5 p.m. (1500 GMT).

9 Oct

CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE

THAILAND-SHOOTING/ (PIX) (TV) (GRAPHIC)

Latest developments on gun and knife massacre in Thailand which left 37 dead, including 22 children

Families grieve and the community in Nong Bua Lamphu province comes to terms with gun and knife attack that left 37 people dead, including 22 small children at a daycare centre, in one of the worst massacres in the country's history.

9 Oct