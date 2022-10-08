REUTERS-SCHEDULE/…

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters
TOP STORIES
GLOBAL
UKRAINE-CRISIS-CRIMEA
Russia says truck explosion destroys part of Crimea bridge
LONDON, Oct 8 (Reuters) - A blast on the strategic
road-and-rail bridge linking Russia and the Crimea peninsula on
Saturday brought down sections of road taking traffic in one
direction, prompting gleeful messages from Ukrainian officials
but no direct claim of responsibility.
THAILAND-SHOOTING
Prayers, sorrow at temples as Thailand mourns children slain
in massacre
UTHAI SAWAN, Thailand, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Hundreds of people
gathered in temples in northeast Thailand on Saturday, offering
candles, toys and prayers to mark the lives of more than 30
mostly child victims of a gun and knife rampage that sent shock
around the world.
U.S.
TEXAS-SHOOTING
Uvalde school district suspends entire police force after
May shooting
Oct 7 (Reuters) - The school district in Uvalde, Texas,
suspended its entire police force on Friday, pending the outcome
of a probe following the mass shooting in May that killed 19
students and two teachers, the district said in a statement.
USA-CAPITOL-SECURITY-OATH-KEEPERS
Oath Keepers founder spoke of 'bloody' war ahead of U.S.
Capitol attack
WASHINGTON, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Prosecutors in the trial of
five Oath Keepers members on Friday showed a jury fresh evidence
that the right-wing militia group's founder Stewart Rhodes told
his followers ahead of last year's U.S. Capitol attack there
would be a "bloody" war if then-President Donald Trump failed to
reverse his 2020 election loss.
BUSINESS
USA-CHINA-CHIPS
U.S. aims to hobble China's chip industry with sweeping new
export rules
Oct 7 (Reuters) - The Biden administration published a
sweeping set of export controls on Friday, including a measure
to cut China off from certain semiconductor chips made anywhere
in the world with U.S. equipment, vastly expanding its reach in
its bid to slow Beijing's technological and military advances.
OIL-OPEC-USA-SAUDI
OPEC+ oil output cut shows widening rift between Biden and
Saudi royals
WASHINGTON/LONDON, Oct 8 (Reuters) - The OPEC+
organization's decision this week to cut oil production despite
stiff U.S. opposition has further strained already tense
relations between President Joe Biden's White House and Saudi
Arabia's royal family, once one of Washington's staunchest
Middle East allies, according to interviews with about a dozen
government officials and experts in Washington and the Gulf.
ENTERTAINMENT
FILMFESTIVAL-LONDON-THE-WONDER
Florence Pugh encounters conflict and constraint in ‘The
Wonder’
LONDON, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Making her new psychological
period thriller "The Wonder" was a lesson in reining in her
spirit and holding her tongue, British star Florence Pugh says.
MUSIC-EUROVISION
Liverpool picked to host 2023 Eurovision Song Contest
LONDON, Oct 7 (Reuters) - The northern English city of
Liverpool will host the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest, on behalf
of this year's winners Ukraine due to the ongoing conflict
there.
SPORTS
SOCCER-FORBES
PSG's Mbappe beats Messi and Ronaldo to top Forbes rich list
Oct 7 (Reuters) - Paris St Germain forward Kylian Mbappe has
emerged as the world's highest-paid soccer player, according to
Forbes magazine, the first time a player other than Lionel Messi
or Cristiano Ronaldo has topped the list in eight years.
CRICKET-WINDIES
West Indies batsman Campbell gets 4-year anti-doping ban
KINGSTON, Oct 7 (Reuters) - West Indies batsman John
Campbell has been slapped with a four-year ban for violation of
an anti-doping rule, according to a Jamaica Anti-Doping
Commission decision seen by Reuters.
UPCOMING
POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS
CZECH-PROTESTS/ (PIX)
Czech unions hold mass demonstration
Czech unions have called for a mass demonstration in Prague
to protest against soaring energy prices and inflation and
weakening wage power.
8 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT
UKRAINE-CRISIS/GERMANY-LITHUANIA (PIX)
German Defence Minister in Lithuania, inaugurates NATO HQ
for German-led brigade
German Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht visits Vilnius
and Rukla Military Barracks in Lithuania, to discuss Ukraine,
inaugurate a NATO command centre and observe and exercise.
Schedule
0800GMT Official welcome ceremony in Vilnius
1115GMT Inauguration of the HQ in Rukla
1215GMT German and Lithuanian Defence Ministers press
conference in Rukla
1300GMT Observation of a German military exercise in Rukla
8 Oct 08:15 ET / 12:15 GMT
BRITAIN-EU/NIRELAND
Democratic Unionist Party annual party conference
Northern Ireland's largest unionist party holds its annul
conference amidst some fears in the pro-British community that
renewed optimism in talks between the EU and Britain on a long
running post-Brexit trade row over Northern Ireland may not meet
their demands on removing checks on trade between the region and
the rest of the UK.
The DUP has refused to restore Belfast's devolved
parliament, after elections in May, until all checks introduced
under the Northern Ireland protocol are removed.
8 Oct 08:30 ET / 12:30 GMT
BRITAIN-ASSANGE/ (PIX) (TV)
Assange supporters plan human chain around parliament
Supporters of Julian Assange plan to form human chain around
Westminster parliament
8 Oct 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT
ETHIOPIA-CONFLICT/TALKS
POSTPONED-Ethiopia, Tigrayan forces to hold African
Union-led peace talks in South Africa
Ethiopia's government and rival Tigrayan forces to hold
peace talks brokered by the African Union aimed at ending a
two-year conflict.
The talks, slated for this weekend in South Africa, will be
the first formal negotiations between the two sides since the
war broke out in November 2020, two diplomatic sources said.
9 Oct
AUSTRIA-POLITICS/ (PIX) (TV)
Austrian presidential election
Austria holds a presidential election that the incumbent,
Alexander Van der Bellen, is expected to win. The main question
is whether the former leader of the Greens will get the 50% of
votes needed to secure re-election or a run-off will have to be
held.
First projections are due soon after polls close at 5 p.m.
(1500 GMT).
9 Oct
CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE
THAILAND-SHOOTING/ (PIX) (TV) (GRAPHIC)
Latest developments on gun and knife massacre in Thailand
which left 37 dead, including 22 children
Families grieve and the community in Nong Bua Lamphu
province comes to terms with gun and knife attack that left 37
people dead, including 22 small children at a daycare centre, in
one of the worst massacres in the country's history.
9 Oct