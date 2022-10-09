REUTERS-SCHEDULE/…

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters
TOP STORIES
GLOBAL
UKRAINE-CRISIS-CRIMEA
Russian divers to check damage to blast-hit Crimea bridge
KYIV, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Russian divers were to examine on
Sunday the damage from a powerful blast on a road-and-rail
bridge to Crimea that is an imposing symbol of Moscow's
annexation of the peninsula and a key supply route to its forces
battling in southern Ukraine.
GERMANY-RAILWAY
'Malicious and targeted' sabotage halts rail traffic in
northern Germany
BERLIN, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Cables vital for the rail network
were intentionally cut in two places causing a near three-hour
halt to all rail traffic in northern Germany on Saturday
morning, in what authorities called an act of sabotage without
identifying who might be responsible.
U.S.
USA-BIDEN-MARIJUANA
Explainer: U.S. marijuana pardons help thousands, leave
others in prison
Oct 9 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden's pardon for
thousands of Americans convicted of simple marijuana possession
under federal law has profound impact, experts and individuals
say, even if it affects fewer people than similar state and
local initiatives.
OIL-OPEC-USA-SAUDI
OPEC+ oil output cut shows widening rift between Biden and
Saudi royals
WASHINGTON/LONDON, Oct 8 (Reuters) - The OPEC+
organization's decision this week to cut oil production despite
stiff U.S. opposition has further strained already tense
relations between President Joe Biden's White House and Saudi
Arabia's royal family, once one of Washington's staunchest
Middle East allies, according to interviews with about a dozen
government officials and experts in Washington and the Gulf.
BUSINESS
RENAULT-STAKE-NISSAN
Nissan pushes partner Renault to sell down stake, may raise
funds
Oct 8 (Reuters) - Nissan Motor Co Ltd (7201.T) is pressing
French partner Renault SA (RENA.PA) to cut its stake in the
Japanese automaker as much as possible, ideally to 15%, and may
consider raising funds to buy back the shares, a source familiar
with the matter said.
USA-CHINA-CHIPS
U.S. tries to hobble China chip industry with new export
rules
Oct 7 (Reuters) - The Biden administration published a
sweeping set of export controls on Friday, including a measure
to cut China off from certain semiconductor chips made anywhere
in the world with U.S. equipment, vastly expanding its reach in
its bid to slow Beijing's technological and military advances.
ENTERTAINMENT
FILMFESTIVAL-LONDON-CAUSEWAY
Jennifer Lawrence returns to indie roots with post-hiatus
'Causeway'
LONDON, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Oscar-winner Jennifer Lawrence
plays a soldier struggling with PTSD and past trauma in
"Causeway", an indie drama which also marks the Hollywood star’s
debut as a producer.
NEW-YORK-FLOWER-SHOW
New York flower show celebrates 'remarkable women'
Oct 7 (Reuters) - Thousands of flowers in brilliant hues of
pink, purple, blue, orange and yellow greeted visitors at
Manhattan's Hudson Yards in New York City for the Fleurs de
Villes FEMMES floral show.
SPORTS
SOCCER-ITALY-MIL-JUV-REPORT
Milan ease to 2-0 win over Juventus
MILAN, Oct 8 (Reuters) - AC Milan secured a 2-0 win over
struggling rivals Juventus with goals from defender Fikayo
Tomori and midfielder Brahim Diaz in a spirited Serie A clash at
the San Siro on Saturday.
PARALYMPICS-2024-PARSONS
Paris 2024 could be the best Games ever, says committee
chief
PARIS, Oct 8 (Reuters) - While accessibility to all is
unrealistic for 2024, the Paris Paralympic Games have the
potential to be the best ever and serve as a catalyst for global
change, the head of the International Paralympic Committee said
on Saturday.
UPCOMING
POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS
USA-ELECTION/SECURITY (INSIGHT) (PIX)
Under threat, U.S. election offices tighten security ahead
of Nov. 8 election
When voters in Jefferson County, Colorado cast their ballots
in the Nov. 8 midterm election, they will see security guards
stationed outside the busiest polling centers.
In Flagstaff, Arizona, voters will encounter bulletproof
glass and locked doors.
In Tallahassee, Florida, election workers will count ballots
in a building that has been newly fortified with Kevlar walls.
Spurred by a deluge of threats and intimidating behavior by
conspiracy theorists and others upset over Donald Trump's 2020
defeat, some election officials across the United States are
fortifying their operations as they ramp up for another divisive
election.
But many say they have not gotten additional money to boost
security.
9 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT
USA-ELECTION/BANKS
U.S. banks cut donations, give more to Democrats ahead of
mid-term elections
U.S. banks are dishing out far less cash this election cycle
and increasing the proportion they are giving to Democrats as
they rethink their political giving strategies, according to a
Reuters analysis of data compiled by the Center for Responsive
Politics (CRP) and more than half a dozen industry lobbyists.
10 Oct 20:00 ET / 00:00 GMT
INDONESIA-DIPLOMACY/
Indonesia foreign ministry to hold regular briefing
10 Oct 23:00 ET / 03:00 GMT
CHINA-CONGRESS/XI (PIX) (TV)
How China's Xi accumulated power, and why it matters in a
third term
Xi Jinping has departed from China's collective leadership
of recent decades and accumulated power unseen since Mao
Zedong's era.
He is widely expected to break with precedent at the ruling
Communist Party Congress that starts Oct. 16 and extend his
decade-long leadership for another five years - or beyond -
cementing the party's resurgence across all aspects of China,
with Xi officially its "core".
10 Oct
BRITAIN-POLITICS/SNP (PIX)
SNP Conference held in Aberdeen
10 Oct
TAIWAN-POLITICS/ (PIX) (TV)
Taiwan President Tsai gives speech on National Day, amid
China tensions
Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen gives speech on National Day,
amid increased tensions with China and as Beijing prepares to
hold a Communist Party congress later in the week on Oct. 16.
10 Oct
BRITAIN-POLITICS/SNP-STURGEON (TV)
Scotland's Sturgeon speaks at SNP conference
Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon delivers a speech to
close the Scottish National Party conference in Aberdeen.
10 Oct
IMF-WORLDBANK/IIF
Institute of International Finance holds annual meeting in
Washington
The Institute of International Finance (IIF), a global
association of banks with about 400 members from more than 60
countries, will hold its annual meeting in Washington, D.C.
Speakers include:
• Christine Lagarde, President, European Central Bank
• Andrew Bailey, Governor, Bank of England
• Jon Cunliffe, Deputy Governor, Financial Stability, Bank
of England
• Jamie Dimon, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer,
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
• Brian Moynihan, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive
Officer, Bank of America
• Nellie Liang, Under Secretary for Domestic Finance, U.S.
Department of the Treasury
• Larry Fink, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer,
BlackRock
• C.S. Venkatakrishnan, Group Chief Executive, Barclays
• John Waldron, President and Chief Operating Officer, The
Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
• Alfred Kelly, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Visa
Inc
• Axel Lehmann, Chairman of the Board of Directors, Credit
Suisse Group AG
• Agustín Carstens, General Manager, Bank for International
Settlements
• Ana Botín, Executive Chairman, Banco Santander, S.A.
• Sam Bankman-Fried, Founder and Chief Executive Officer,
FTX
10 Oct
NORDICS-POLITICS/
Finnish president visits Norway
Finnish President Sauli Niinisto visits Norway. Agenda:
Monday, 10-11 CET speaks about Nordic security with Norway PM at
conference at Litteraturhuset (see link).
Only available online/YouTube. Monday afternoon: audience
with King Harald, visits PM. Tuesday: visits defence minister,
parliament.
10 Oct
BUSINESS / ECONOMICS
TWITTER-M&A/MUSK-SHAREHOLDERS (PIX)
Poison pills, lawsuits and hostility: Twitter and Musk to
become a business school case study
Elon Musk's $44 billion Twitter deal has all the
drama to become classic study material for captains of industry,
as the US tycoon's acrimonious pursuit of the social media
platform and his unique management style has made for a union
like no other.
9 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT
EGYPT-ECONOMY/INFLATION (PIX)
Egypt's key inflation rates to be announced
Egypt's key inflation rates to be announced. Inflation has
shot up since the central bank floated the pound currency in
November as part of a $12 billion IMF programme aimed at
boosting the economy.
10 Oct
PAKISTAN-CENBANK/
Pakistan c.bank meets to review monetary policy
The monetary policy comittee of Pakistan's central bank will
meet as per schedule on Monday to review the main policy rate.
The meeting will be the first since the peak of the
devastating floods that hit the country inflicting billions of
dollars of damage to the country's economy.
The last meeting in August left the rate unchanged at 15%
depsite high inflation, which clocked in at 27% that month.
10 Oct
ECUADOR-OIL/
Ecuador's energy minister to offer investment
opportunities in Houston business round
Ecuador's energy minister Xavier Vera will launch investment
opportunities for the oil and gas sectors in the Andean country,
in a presentation to executives in Houston
10 Oct
IMF-WORLDBANK/KWARTENG
UK's Kwarteng heads for DC with IMF criticisms ringing in
his ears
Britain's new finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng, fresh from
sparking turmoil in financial markets with his sweeping tax cuts
at a time of high inflation, travels to Washington for a
half-yearly gathering of policymakers at the International
Monetary Fund.
The IMF has warned that the plans of Kwarteng and Prime
Minister Liz Truss threaten to aggravate inequality and work at
cross-purposes with the Bank of England's drive to tame
inflation.
10 Oct
UKRAINE-CRISIS/EUROPE-GAS
ANALYSIS-Europe needs more LNG, demand destruction this
winter without Russian gas
Europe should be able to manage without Russian pipeline gas
this winter if liquefied natural gas supply stays strong and
demand continues to fall and there is no sustained cold snap or
large unplanned outages.
10 Oct
SPORTS
SOCCER-BOSNIA/RUSSIA
Bosnia's Football Association to decide on friendly
match with Russia
Bosnia's Football Association will make a final decision on
a friendly match with Russia that had been agreed for November
but was then harshly criticised by players and fans, as well as
some officials.
Russian national teams were barred from international
competitions over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, which Russia
calls a "special military operation".
10 Oct
CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE
THAILAND-SHOOTING/ (PIX) (TV) (GRAPHIC)
Latest developments on gun and knife massacre in Thailand
which left 37 dead, including 22 children
Families grieve and the community in Nong Bua Lamphu
province comes to terms with gun and knife attack that left 37
people dead, including 22 small children at a daycare centre, in
one of the worst massacres in the country's history.
10 Oct
BRITAIN-IMMIGRATION/RWANDA-COURT
Britain's High Court hears legal challenge over govt's
Rwanda deportation plan
A second hearing to challenge the government's Rwanda
deportation policy is brought by Asylum Aid.
10 Oct
ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT
PEOPLE-HARVEY WEINSTEIN/
Jury selection begins in Harvey Weinstein trial in Los
Angeles
Jury selection begins in the trial of disgraced former film
producer Harvey Weinstein, who is facing sex-related charges
involving five women.
10 Oct