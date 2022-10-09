REUTERS-SCHEDULE/…

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 10:00 GMT/6:00 ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

UKRAINE-CRISIS-CRIMEA

Russian divers to check damage to blast-hit Crimea bridge

KYIV, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Russian divers were to examine on Sunday the damage from a powerful blast on a road-and-rail bridge to Crimea that is an imposing symbol of Moscow's annexation of the peninsula and a key supply route to its forces battling in southern Ukraine.

GERMANY-RAILWAY

'Malicious and targeted' sabotage halts rail traffic in northern Germany

BERLIN, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Cables vital for the rail network were intentionally cut in two places causing a near three-hour halt to all rail traffic in northern Germany on Saturday morning, in what authorities called an act of sabotage without identifying who might be responsible.

U.S.

USA-BIDEN-MARIJUANA

Explainer: U.S. marijuana pardons help thousands, leave others in prison

Oct 9 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden's pardon for thousands of Americans convicted of simple marijuana possession under federal law has profound impact, experts and individuals say, even if it affects fewer people than similar state and local initiatives.

OIL-OPEC-USA-SAUDI

OPEC+ oil output cut shows widening rift between Biden and Saudi royals

WASHINGTON/LONDON, Oct 8 (Reuters) - The OPEC+ organization's decision this week to cut oil production despite stiff U.S. opposition has further strained already tense relations between President Joe Biden's White House and Saudi Arabia's royal family, once one of Washington's staunchest Middle East allies, according to interviews with about a dozen government officials and experts in Washington and the Gulf.

BUSINESS

RENAULT-STAKE-NISSAN

Nissan pushes partner Renault to sell down stake, may raise funds

Oct 8 (Reuters) - Nissan Motor Co Ltd (7201.T) is pressing French partner Renault SA (RENA.PA) to cut its stake in the Japanese automaker as much as possible, ideally to 15%, and may consider raising funds to buy back the shares, a source familiar with the matter said.

USA-CHINA-CHIPS

U.S. tries to hobble China chip industry with new export rules

Oct 7 (Reuters) - The Biden administration published a sweeping set of export controls on Friday, including a measure to cut China off from certain semiconductor chips made anywhere in the world with U.S. equipment, vastly expanding its reach in its bid to slow Beijing's technological and military advances.

ENTERTAINMENT

FILMFESTIVAL-LONDON-CAUSEWAY

Jennifer Lawrence returns to indie roots with post-hiatus 'Causeway'

LONDON, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Oscar-winner Jennifer Lawrence plays a soldier struggling with PTSD and past trauma in "Causeway", an indie drama which also marks the Hollywood star’s debut as a producer.

NEW-YORK-FLOWER-SHOW

New York flower show celebrates 'remarkable women'

Oct 7 (Reuters) - Thousands of flowers in brilliant hues of pink, purple, blue, orange and yellow greeted visitors at Manhattan's Hudson Yards in New York City for the Fleurs de Villes FEMMES floral show.

SPORTS

SOCCER-ITALY-MIL-JUV-REPORT

Milan ease to 2-0 win over Juventus

MILAN, Oct 8 (Reuters) - AC Milan secured a 2-0 win over struggling rivals Juventus with goals from defender Fikayo Tomori and midfielder Brahim Diaz in a spirited Serie A clash at the San Siro on Saturday.

PARALYMPICS-2024-PARSONS

Paris 2024 could be the best Games ever, says committee chief

PARIS, Oct 8 (Reuters) - While accessibility to all is unrealistic for 2024, the Paris Paralympic Games have the potential to be the best ever and serve as a catalyst for global change, the head of the International Paralympic Committee said on Saturday.

UPCOMING

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

USA-ELECTION/SECURITY (INSIGHT) (PIX)

Under threat, U.S. election offices tighten security ahead of Nov. 8 election

When voters in Jefferson County, Colorado cast their ballots in the Nov. 8 midterm election, they will see security guards stationed outside the busiest polling centers.

In Flagstaff, Arizona, voters will encounter bulletproof glass and locked doors.

In Tallahassee, Florida, election workers will count ballots in a building that has been newly fortified with Kevlar walls.

Spurred by a deluge of threats and intimidating behavior by conspiracy theorists and others upset over Donald Trump's 2020 defeat, some election officials across the United States are fortifying their operations as they ramp up for another divisive election.

But many say they have not gotten additional money to boost security.

9 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

USA-ELECTION/BANKS

U.S. banks cut donations, give more to Democrats ahead of mid-term elections

U.S. banks are dishing out far less cash this election cycle and increasing the proportion they are giving to Democrats as they rethink their political giving strategies, according to a Reuters analysis of data compiled by the Center for Responsive Politics (CRP) and more than half a dozen industry lobbyists.

10 Oct 20:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

INDONESIA-DIPLOMACY/

Indonesia foreign ministry to hold regular briefing

10 Oct 23:00 ET / 03:00 GMT

CHINA-CONGRESS/XI (PIX) (TV)

How China's Xi accumulated power, and why it matters in a third term

Xi Jinping has departed from China's collective leadership of recent decades and accumulated power unseen since Mao Zedong's era.

He is widely expected to break with precedent at the ruling Communist Party Congress that starts Oct. 16 and extend his decade-long leadership for another five years - or beyond - cementing the party's resurgence across all aspects of China, with Xi officially its "core".

10 Oct

BRITAIN-POLITICS/SNP (PIX)

SNP Conference held in Aberdeen

10 Oct

TAIWAN-POLITICS/ (PIX) (TV)

Taiwan President Tsai gives speech on National Day, amid China tensions

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen gives speech on National Day, amid increased tensions with China and as Beijing prepares to hold a Communist Party congress later in the week on Oct. 16.

10 Oct

BRITAIN-POLITICS/SNP-STURGEON (TV)

Scotland's Sturgeon speaks at SNP conference

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon delivers a speech to close the Scottish National Party conference in Aberdeen.

10 Oct

IMF-WORLDBANK/IIF

Institute of International Finance holds annual meeting in Washington

The Institute of International Finance (IIF), a global association of banks with about 400 members from more than 60 countries, will hold its annual meeting in Washington, D.C.

Speakers include:

• Christine Lagarde, President, European Central Bank

• Andrew Bailey, Governor, Bank of England

• Jon Cunliffe, Deputy Governor, Financial Stability, Bank of England

• Jamie Dimon, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, JPMorgan Chase & Co.

• Brian Moynihan, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer, Bank of America

• Nellie Liang, Under Secretary for Domestic Finance, U.S. Department of the Treasury

• Larry Fink, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, BlackRock

• C.S. Venkatakrishnan, Group Chief Executive, Barclays

• John Waldron, President and Chief Operating Officer, The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.

• Alfred Kelly, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Visa Inc

• Axel Lehmann, Chairman of the Board of Directors, Credit Suisse Group AG

• Agustín Carstens, General Manager, Bank for International Settlements

• Ana Botín, Executive Chairman, Banco Santander, S.A.

• Sam Bankman-Fried, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, FTX

10 Oct

NORDICS-POLITICS/

Finnish president visits Norway

Finnish President Sauli Niinisto visits Norway. Agenda: Monday, 10-11 CET speaks about Nordic security with Norway PM at conference at Litteraturhuset (see link).

Only available online/YouTube. Monday afternoon: audience with King Harald, visits PM. Tuesday: visits defence minister, parliament.

10 Oct

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

TWITTER-M&A/MUSK-SHAREHOLDERS (PIX)

Poison pills, lawsuits and hostility: Twitter and Musk to become a business school case study

Elon Musk's $44 billion Twitter deal has all the drama to become classic study material for captains of industry, as the US tycoon's acrimonious pursuit of the social media platform and his unique management style has made for a union like no other.

9 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

EGYPT-ECONOMY/INFLATION (PIX)

Egypt's key inflation rates to be announced

Egypt's key inflation rates to be announced. Inflation has shot up since the central bank floated the pound currency in November as part of a $12 billion IMF programme aimed at boosting the economy.

10 Oct

PAKISTAN-CENBANK/

Pakistan c.bank meets to review monetary policy

The monetary policy comittee of Pakistan's central bank will meet as per schedule on Monday to review the main policy rate.

The meeting will be the first since the peak of the devastating floods that hit the country inflicting billions of dollars of damage to the country's economy.

The last meeting in August left the rate unchanged at 15% depsite high inflation, which clocked in at 27% that month.

10 Oct

ECUADOR-OIL/

Ecuador's energy minister to offer investment opportunities in Houston business round

Ecuador's energy minister Xavier Vera will launch investment opportunities for the oil and gas sectors in the Andean country, in a presentation to executives in Houston

10 Oct

IMF-WORLDBANK/KWARTENG

UK's Kwarteng heads for DC with IMF criticisms ringing in his ears

Britain's new finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng, fresh from sparking turmoil in financial markets with his sweeping tax cuts at a time of high inflation, travels to Washington for a half-yearly gathering of policymakers at the International Monetary Fund.

The IMF has warned that the plans of Kwarteng and Prime Minister Liz Truss threaten to aggravate inequality and work at cross-purposes with the Bank of England's drive to tame inflation.

10 Oct

UKRAINE-CRISIS/EUROPE-GAS

ANALYSIS-Europe needs more LNG, demand destruction this winter without Russian gas

Europe should be able to manage without Russian pipeline gas this winter if liquefied natural gas supply stays strong and demand continues to fall and there is no sustained cold snap or large unplanned outages.

10 Oct

SPORTS

SOCCER-BOSNIA/RUSSIA

Bosnia's Football Association to decide on friendly match with Russia

Bosnia's Football Association will make a final decision on a friendly match with Russia that had been agreed for November but was then harshly criticised by players and fans, as well as some officials.

Russian national teams were barred from international competitions over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, which Russia calls a "special military operation".

10 Oct

CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE

THAILAND-SHOOTING/ (PIX) (TV) (GRAPHIC)

Latest developments on gun and knife massacre in Thailand which left 37 dead, including 22 children

Families grieve and the community in Nong Bua Lamphu province comes to terms with gun and knife attack that left 37 people dead, including 22 small children at a daycare centre, in one of the worst massacres in the country's history.

10 Oct

BRITAIN-IMMIGRATION/RWANDA-COURT

Britain's High Court hears legal challenge over govt's Rwanda deportation plan

A second hearing to challenge the government's Rwanda deportation policy is brought by Asylum Aid.

10 Oct

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

PEOPLE-HARVEY WEINSTEIN/

Jury selection begins in Harvey Weinstein trial in Los Angeles

Jury selection begins in the trial of disgraced former film producer Harvey Weinstein, who is facing sex-related charges involving five women.

10 Oct