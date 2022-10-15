REUTERS-SCHEDULE/…

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters
TOP STORIES
GLOBAL
UKRAINE-CRISIS
Putin says Ukraine mobilisation should be finished in two
weeks
ASTANA, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Russia should be finished calling
up reservists in two weeks, President Vladimir Putin said on
Friday, promising an end to a divisive mobilization that has
seen hundreds of thousands of men summoned to fight in Ukraine
and huge numbers flee the country.
BRITAIN-POLITICS
New UK finance minister warns some taxes will rise in sign
of new U-turn
LONDON, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Britain's new finance minister
Jeremy Hunt said on Saturday that some taxes will have to go up,
signalling another abrupt policy U-turn by Prime Minister Liz
Truss who is battling to save her leadership just over a month
into her term.
U.S.
USA-BIDEN-OREGON
Biden arrives in Oregon as Democratic hold on governorship
is threatened
PORTLAND, Ore., Oct 14 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden
arrived in Oregon on Friday to rally support for the Democratic
gubernatorial candidate, who is in danger of losing in a state
where a Republican has not been elected governor since 1982.
USA-TRUMP-DOCUMENTS
Justice Dept. asks court to end arbiter's review of Trump
documents
WASHINGTON, Oct 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department
on Friday asked an appeals court to end a third-party review of
documents seized from Donald Trump's Florida home, arguing that
a judge should not have appointed an independent arbiter as the
former president battles a criminal investigation into his
handling of sensitive government records.
BUSINESS
BRITAIN-PENSIONS-ECONOMY
How Britain's pension scheme hedge became a trillion pound
gamble
LONDON, Oct 15 (Reuters) - It started out simply enough:
British pension schemes were looking for a way to match their
assets to future pension payments.
IMF-WORLDBANK-CHINA
Global finance leaders single out China as barrier to faster
debt relief
WASHINGTON, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Western countries this week
ratcheted up their criticism of China, the world's largest
bilateral creditor, as the main obstacle to moving ahead with
debt restructuring agreements for the growing number of
countries unable to service their debts.
ENTERTAINMENT
PEOPLE-COLTRANE
Harry Potter actor Robbie Coltrane dies aged 72
LONDON, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Robbie Coltrane, the
larger-than-life Scottish actor who played the beloved
half-giant Hagrid in the Harry Potter films, died on Friday at
the age of 72, his agent said.
FILMFESTIVAL-LONDON-SHE-SAID
'She Said' movie highlights the women who took on Harvey
Weinstein
LONDON, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Actors Carey Mulligan and Zoe
Kazan star as the award-winning journalists who broke the Harvey
Weinstein sexual harassment scandal in the new film "She Said,"
which premiered at the London Film Festival on Friday.
SPORTS
RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-USA-JPN
United States crush Japan 30-17 to keep quarter-finals hopes
alive
Oct 15 (Reuters) - The United States kept their women's
Rugby World Cup quarter-final hopes alive with a 30-17 bonus
point win over Japan in Whangarei on Saturday.
SOCCER-ENGLAND-TOT-EVE-PREVIEW
Spurs boss Conte hails hard-working attacking trio
Oct 15 (Reuters) - Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte
said he had doubts that fielding three strikers in Harry Kane,
Son Heung-min and Richarlison could disrupt the Premier League
club's balance but was happy to be proven wrong by the trio's
selflessness
UPCOMING
POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS
BHUTAN-SNOWMANRACE/
Bhutan holds "toughest" race on climate frontline
Dozens of runners, including some international endurance
atheletes, begin a rare altitude race in Bhutan - an event,
organisers say, is aimed at highlighting the climate woes of the
scenic Himalayan nation encased by China and India, among the
world’s top polluters.
16 Oct
CHINA-CONGRESS/ (PIX) (TV)
China begins Party congress, seen as Xi coronation
China's ruling Communist Party holds its five-yearly
congress beginning on Oct. 16, with Xi Jinping poised to secure
an historic third leadership term and cement his place as the
country's most powerful leader since Mao Zedong.
16 Oct
CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE
USA-CAPITOL/SECURITY-OATH KEEPERS
Oath Keepers militia members leader face trial for seditious
conspiracy over 2021 U.S. Capitol attack
Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes and some of his group's
associates go to trial, in historic effort by Justice Department
to prosecute them for seditious conspiracy charges after they
stormed U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
16 Oct