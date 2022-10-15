REUTERS-SCHEDULE/…

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 10:00 GMT/6:00 ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

UKRAINE-CRISIS

Putin says Ukraine mobilisation should be finished in two weeks

ASTANA, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Russia should be finished calling up reservists in two weeks, President Vladimir Putin said on Friday, promising an end to a divisive mobilization that has seen hundreds of thousands of men summoned to fight in Ukraine and huge numbers flee the country.

BRITAIN-POLITICS

New UK finance minister warns some taxes will rise in sign of new U-turn

LONDON, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Britain's new finance minister Jeremy Hunt said on Saturday that some taxes will have to go up, signalling another abrupt policy U-turn by Prime Minister Liz Truss who is battling to save her leadership just over a month into her term.

U.S.

USA-BIDEN-OREGON

Biden arrives in Oregon as Democratic hold on governorship is threatened

PORTLAND, Ore., Oct 14 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden arrived in Oregon on Friday to rally support for the Democratic gubernatorial candidate, who is in danger of losing in a state where a Republican has not been elected governor since 1982.

USA-TRUMP-DOCUMENTS

Justice Dept. asks court to end arbiter's review of Trump documents

WASHINGTON, Oct 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department on Friday asked an appeals court to end a third-party review of documents seized from Donald Trump's Florida home, arguing that a judge should not have appointed an independent arbiter as the former president battles a criminal investigation into his handling of sensitive government records.

BUSINESS

BRITAIN-PENSIONS-ECONOMY

How Britain's pension scheme hedge became a trillion pound gamble

LONDON, Oct 15 (Reuters) - It started out simply enough: British pension schemes were looking for a way to match their assets to future pension payments.

IMF-WORLDBANK-CHINA

Global finance leaders single out China as barrier to faster debt relief

WASHINGTON, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Western countries this week ratcheted up their criticism of China, the world's largest bilateral creditor, as the main obstacle to moving ahead with debt restructuring agreements for the growing number of countries unable to service their debts.

ENTERTAINMENT

PEOPLE-COLTRANE

Harry Potter actor Robbie Coltrane dies aged 72

LONDON, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Robbie Coltrane, the larger-than-life Scottish actor who played the beloved half-giant Hagrid in the Harry Potter films, died on Friday at the age of 72, his agent said.

FILMFESTIVAL-LONDON-SHE-SAID

'She Said' movie highlights the women who took on Harvey Weinstein

LONDON, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Actors Carey Mulligan and Zoe Kazan star as the award-winning journalists who broke the Harvey Weinstein sexual harassment scandal in the new film "She Said," which premiered at the London Film Festival on Friday.

SPORTS

RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-USA-JPN

United States crush Japan 30-17 to keep quarter-finals hopes alive

Oct 15 (Reuters) - The United States kept their women's Rugby World Cup quarter-final hopes alive with a 30-17 bonus point win over Japan in Whangarei on Saturday.

SOCCER-ENGLAND-TOT-EVE-PREVIEW

Spurs boss Conte hails hard-working attacking trio

Oct 15 (Reuters) - Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte said he had doubts that fielding three strikers in Harry Kane, Son Heung-min and Richarlison could disrupt the Premier League club's balance but was happy to be proven wrong by the trio's selflessness

UPCOMING

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

BHUTAN-SNOWMANRACE/

Bhutan holds "toughest" race on climate frontline

Dozens of runners, including some international endurance atheletes, begin a rare altitude race in Bhutan - an event, organisers say, is aimed at highlighting the climate woes of the scenic Himalayan nation encased by China and India, among the world’s top polluters.

16 Oct

CHINA-CONGRESS/ (PIX) (TV)

China begins Party congress, seen as Xi coronation

China's ruling Communist Party holds its five-yearly congress beginning on Oct. 16, with Xi Jinping poised to secure an historic third leadership term and cement his place as the country's most powerful leader since Mao Zedong.

16 Oct

CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE

USA-CAPITOL/SECURITY-OATH KEEPERS

Oath Keepers militia members leader face trial for seditious conspiracy over 2021 U.S. Capitol attack

Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes and some of his group's associates go to trial, in historic effort by Justice Department to prosecute them for seditious conspiracy charges after they stormed U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

16 Oct