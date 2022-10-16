REUTERS-SCHEDULE/…

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters
text service as of 10:00 GMT/6:00 ET. For a full schedule of
news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters
Connect.
TOP STORIES
GLOBAL
UKRAINE-CRISIS
Gunmen kill 11 at Russian military base in latest blow to
war in Ukraine
Oct 16 (Reuters) - Gunmen shot dead 11 people at a Russian
military training ground on Saturday, the defence ministry said,
in the latest blow to President Vladimir Putin's forces since
the invasion of Ukraine.
BRITAIN-ECONOMY-HUNT
New UK finance minister vows to show markets he can fix
budget
LONDON, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Britain's new finance minister
Jeremy Hunt said he would show investors that he will repair the
country's public finances after the original economic plans of
Prime Minister Liz Truss triggered a bond market rout.
U.S.
USA-BIDEN
Biden, campaigning for Oregon's Kotek, warns about Trump's
impact on states
PORTLAND, Ore., Oct 15 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden
warned that former President Donald Trump's hold on the
Republican Party would spill into state government on Saturday
during an event to boost Democrat Tina Kotek in Oregon's tight
race for governor.
USA-CAPITOL-SECURITY
Biden calls testimony, video from Jan. 6 committee hearing
'devastating'
PORTLAND, Oregon, Oct 15 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe
Biden described as "devastating" testimony and video from a Jan.
6 committee hearing two days ago, featuring congressional
leaders in tense phone calls with Pentagon and White House
officials during the assault on the U.S. Capitol.
BUSINESS
UKRAINE-CRISIS-STARLINK-MUSK
Elon Musk says SpaceX will keep funding Starlink in Ukraine
despite losing money
Oct 15 (Reuters) - Elon Musk said on Saturday his rocket
company SpaceX would continue to fund its Starlink internet
service in Ukraine, citing the need for "good deeds," a day
after he said it could no longer afford to do so.
BRITAIN-PENSIONS-ECONOMY
How Britain's pension-scheme hedge became a trillion-pound
gamble
LONDON, Oct 15 (Reuters) - It started out simply enough:
British pension schemes were looking for a way to match their
assets to future pension payments.
ENTERTAINMENT
MUSIC-BTS-CONCERT
BTS holds free concert to support South Korea's bid to host
World Expo
SEOUL, Oct 15 (Reuters) - K-pop boy band BTS reunited on
Saturday for a concert in Busan in support of South Korea's bid
to host the World Expo 2030 in the southern port city.
PEOPLE-COLTRANE
Harry Potter actor Robbie Coltrane dies aged 72
LONDON, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Robbie Coltrane, the
larger-than-life Scottish actor who played the beloved
half-giant Hagrid in the Harry Potter films, died on Friday at
the age of 72, his agent said.
SPORTS
SOCCER-ENGLAND-MUN-GREENWOOD
Man United's Greenwood charged with attempted rape, assault
MANCHESTER, England, Oct 15 (Reuters) - British prosecutors
said on Saturday Manchester United soccer player Mason Greenwood
had been charged with attempted rape, controlling behaviour and
assault.
CRICKET-T20WORLDCUP
Sri Lanka stunned by Namibia in T20 World Cup opener
GEELONG, Australia, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka's T20 World
Cup campaign suffered a disastrous start on Sunday as the former
champions crashed to a 55-run loss against plucky Namibia in
Geelong.
UPCOMING
SPORTS
SOCCER-ENGLAND-SOU-WHU/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - England - Premier League - Southampton v West Ham
United
Southampton play West Ham United in the Premier League.
16 Oct 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT
BUSINESS / ECONOMICS
MEXICO-ALZHEIMER/MARIACHI (PIX) (TV)
Mariachis fire up fading memories of Mexican Alzheimer
patients
Mariachi bands have long been a staple of Mexican culture,
and now their lively songs are finding a new use: reawakening
the memories of people suffering from Alzheimer's disease.
16 Oct 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT
INDONESIA-MARKETS/ (ANALYSIS, PIX) (PIX)
Indonesia's defences start crumbling against relentless
dollar
Indonesia's currency is tumbling and foreign money in its
bond markets is heading for the exits, stoking fears that
Southeast Asia's largest economy is finally starting to crack
after months of remarkable resilience against global headwinds.
17 Oct 20:00 ET / 00:00 GMT
MEXICO-DAYOFTHEDEAD/FLOWERS (PIX) (TV)
Mexico's flower growers prepare for big sales ahead of the
Day of the Dead
As the Day of the Dead approaches in Mexico, flowers growers
prepare to big sales of the "Cempasuchitl-Marigold ", main
element to decorate altars and offerings during the celebration
of the "Day of the Dead".
17 Oct
USA-FED/FOREIGNBANKS
Foreign banks brace for dollar funding pressure, amass
reserves at the Fed
Foreign bank branches are accumulating cash reserves at the
Federal Reserve even as their domestic counterparts have reduced
theirs, reflecting concerns about future dollar funding pressure
in the midst of the U.S. central bank's quantitative tightening.
17 Oct
AEROSPACE-BUSINESSJETS/ (PIX)
Private jet makers tout emissions-fighting efforts amid
climate clouds as air show kicks off
Planemakers will trot out their latest models and efforts to
reduce emissions at the world's largest corporate jet show this
week, as a boom in private travel faces pressure from climate
activists, supply chain woes and economic uncertainty.
17 Oct
MEXICO-FINANCIAL/
ANALYSIS-Can Mexican non-bank lenders survive string of
collapses?
An analysis of the difficulties facing Mexico's non-bank
lenders, and the steps they could take to mitigate them,
including attempting to become licensed banks.
17 Oct
CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE
INDONESIA-CRIME/
Indonesian murder trial puts spotlight on police impunity
The trial for a former Indonesian police general embroiled
in a murder scandal that has gripped the nation is set to begin
at a Jakarta court on Monday, with the case threatening to
deepen mistrust of the country’s police force.
17 Oct 23:00 ET / 03:00 GMT
USA-COURT/
U.S. Supreme Court acts on pending appeals
The U.S. Supreme Court acts on pending appeals.
17 Oct
ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT
ISRAEL-PALESTINIANS/GAZA-FILM (PIX) (TV)
Gazans enjoy rare cinema show, urge cinemas be reopened
Over a week, Palestinians in Gaza Strip, where cinemas had
been burnt down nearly three decades ago, have enjoyed rare
cinema shows from around the globe at the Red Carpet Human
Rights Festival.
17 Oct
POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS
BHUTAN-SNOWMANRACE/
Bhutan holds "toughest" race on climate frontline
Dozens of runners, including some international endurance
atheletes, begin a rare altitude race in Bhutan - an event,
organisers say, is aimed at highlighting the climate woes of the
scenic Himalayan nation encased by China and India, among the
world’s top polluters.
17 Oct
IMF-WORLDBANK/FOREX (ANALYSIS)
ANALYSIS-G7 fails to ease strong dollar pain, no sign of
another Plaza Accord
Countries suffering from the fallout of the dollar's
broad-based ascent, including Japan, found little comfort from
this week's G7 and G20 gatherings with no sign policymakers are
ready for a "Plaza Accord" type of joint intervention just yet.
17 Oct
CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE
SPAIN-FRANCO/ (PIX)
Spain's new memory bill enters into force
A new "Democratic Memory" bill to tackle the legacy of
Franco's 1939-1975 dictatorship and the civil war that preceded
it, with measures honouring those who suffered persecution or
violence, enters into force after its publication in the
government's official bulletin.
17 Oct