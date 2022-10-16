REUTERS-SCHEDULE/…

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 10:00 GMT/6:00 ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

UKRAINE-CRISIS

Gunmen kill 11 at Russian military base in latest blow to war in Ukraine

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Gunmen shot dead 11 people at a Russian military training ground on Saturday, the defence ministry said, in the latest blow to President Vladimir Putin's forces since the invasion of Ukraine.

BRITAIN-ECONOMY-HUNT

New UK finance minister vows to show markets he can fix budget

LONDON, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Britain's new finance minister Jeremy Hunt said he would show investors that he will repair the country's public finances after the original economic plans of Prime Minister Liz Truss triggered a bond market rout.

U.S.

USA-BIDEN

Biden, campaigning for Oregon's Kotek, warns about Trump's impact on states

PORTLAND, Ore., Oct 15 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden warned that former President Donald Trump's hold on the Republican Party would spill into state government on Saturday during an event to boost Democrat Tina Kotek in Oregon's tight race for governor.

USA-CAPITOL-SECURITY

Biden calls testimony, video from Jan. 6 committee hearing 'devastating'

PORTLAND, Oregon, Oct 15 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden described as "devastating" testimony and video from a Jan. 6 committee hearing two days ago, featuring congressional leaders in tense phone calls with Pentagon and White House officials during the assault on the U.S. Capitol.

BUSINESS

UKRAINE-CRISIS-STARLINK-MUSK

Elon Musk says SpaceX will keep funding Starlink in Ukraine despite losing money

Oct 15 (Reuters) - Elon Musk said on Saturday his rocket company SpaceX would continue to fund its Starlink internet service in Ukraine, citing the need for "good deeds," a day after he said it could no longer afford to do so.

BRITAIN-PENSIONS-ECONOMY

How Britain's pension-scheme hedge became a trillion-pound gamble

LONDON, Oct 15 (Reuters) - It started out simply enough: British pension schemes were looking for a way to match their assets to future pension payments.

ENTERTAINMENT

MUSIC-BTS-CONCERT

BTS holds free concert to support South Korea's bid to host World Expo

SEOUL, Oct 15 (Reuters) - K-pop boy band BTS reunited on Saturday for a concert in Busan in support of South Korea's bid to host the World Expo 2030 in the southern port city.

PEOPLE-COLTRANE

Harry Potter actor Robbie Coltrane dies aged 72

LONDON, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Robbie Coltrane, the larger-than-life Scottish actor who played the beloved half-giant Hagrid in the Harry Potter films, died on Friday at the age of 72, his agent said.

SPORTS

SOCCER-ENGLAND-MUN-GREENWOOD

Man United's Greenwood charged with attempted rape, assault

MANCHESTER, England, Oct 15 (Reuters) - British prosecutors said on Saturday Manchester United soccer player Mason Greenwood had been charged with attempted rape, controlling behaviour and assault.

CRICKET-T20WORLDCUP

Sri Lanka stunned by Namibia in T20 World Cup opener

GEELONG, Australia, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka's T20 World Cup campaign suffered a disastrous start on Sunday as the former champions crashed to a 55-run loss against plucky Namibia in Geelong.

UPCOMING

SPORTS

SOCCER-ENGLAND-SOU-WHU/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Southampton v West Ham United

Southampton play West Ham United in the Premier League.

16 Oct 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

MEXICO-ALZHEIMER/MARIACHI (PIX) (TV)

Mariachis fire up fading memories of Mexican Alzheimer patients

Mariachi bands have long been a staple of Mexican culture, and now their lively songs are finding a new use: reawakening the memories of people suffering from Alzheimer's disease.

16 Oct 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

INDONESIA-MARKETS/ (ANALYSIS, PIX) (PIX)

Indonesia's defences start crumbling against relentless dollar

Indonesia's currency is tumbling and foreign money in its bond markets is heading for the exits, stoking fears that Southeast Asia's largest economy is finally starting to crack after months of remarkable resilience against global headwinds.

17 Oct 20:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

MEXICO-DAYOFTHEDEAD/FLOWERS (PIX) (TV)

Mexico's flower growers prepare for big sales ahead of the Day of the Dead

As the Day of the Dead approaches in Mexico, flowers growers prepare to big sales of the "Cempasuchitl-Marigold ", main element to decorate altars and offerings during the celebration of the "Day of the Dead".

17 Oct

USA-FED/FOREIGNBANKS

Foreign banks brace for dollar funding pressure, amass reserves at the Fed

Foreign bank branches are accumulating cash reserves at the Federal Reserve even as their domestic counterparts have reduced theirs, reflecting concerns about future dollar funding pressure in the midst of the U.S. central bank's quantitative tightening.

17 Oct

AEROSPACE-BUSINESSJETS/ (PIX)

Private jet makers tout emissions-fighting efforts amid climate clouds as air show kicks off

Planemakers will trot out their latest models and efforts to reduce emissions at the world's largest corporate jet show this week, as a boom in private travel faces pressure from climate activists, supply chain woes and economic uncertainty.

17 Oct

MEXICO-FINANCIAL/

ANALYSIS-Can Mexican non-bank lenders survive string of collapses?

An analysis of the difficulties facing Mexico's non-bank lenders, and the steps they could take to mitigate them, including attempting to become licensed banks.

17 Oct

CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE

INDONESIA-CRIME/

Indonesian murder trial puts spotlight on police impunity

The trial for a former Indonesian police general embroiled in a murder scandal that has gripped the nation is set to begin at a Jakarta court on Monday, with the case threatening to deepen mistrust of the country’s police force.

17 Oct 23:00 ET / 03:00 GMT

USA-COURT/

U.S. Supreme Court acts on pending appeals

The U.S. Supreme Court acts on pending appeals.

17 Oct

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

ISRAEL-PALESTINIANS/GAZA-FILM (PIX) (TV)

Gazans enjoy rare cinema show, urge cinemas be reopened

Over a week, Palestinians in Gaza Strip, where cinemas had been burnt down nearly three decades ago, have enjoyed rare cinema shows from around the globe at the Red Carpet Human Rights Festival.

17 Oct

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

BHUTAN-SNOWMANRACE/

Bhutan holds "toughest" race on climate frontline

Dozens of runners, including some international endurance atheletes, begin a rare altitude race in Bhutan - an event, organisers say, is aimed at highlighting the climate woes of the scenic Himalayan nation encased by China and India, among the world’s top polluters.

17 Oct

IMF-WORLDBANK/FOREX (ANALYSIS)

ANALYSIS-G7 fails to ease strong dollar pain, no sign of another Plaza Accord

Countries suffering from the fallout of the dollar's broad-based ascent, including Japan, found little comfort from this week's G7 and G20 gatherings with no sign policymakers are ready for a "Plaza Accord" type of joint intervention just yet.

17 Oct

CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE

SPAIN-FRANCO/ (PIX)

Spain's new memory bill enters into force

A new "Democratic Memory" bill to tackle the legacy of Franco's 1939-1975 dictatorship and the civil war that preceded it, with measures honouring those who suffered persecution or violence, enters into force after its publication in the government's official bulletin.

17 Oct