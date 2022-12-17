REUTERS-SCHEDULE/…

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters
text service as of 6:30 a.m. GMT/2:30 a.m. ET. For a full
schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on
Reuters Connect.
TOP STORIES
GLOBAL
UKRAINE-CRISIS
Russia fires scores of missiles in one of its biggest
attacks on Ukraine
KYIV (Reuters) - Russia fired more than 70 missiles at
Ukraine on Friday in one of its biggest attacks since the start
of the war, knocking out power in the second-biggest city and
forcing Kyiv to implement emergency blackouts nationwide,
Ukrainian officials said.
MALAYSIA-LANDSLIDE
Malaysia campsite landslide kills 21, including children
BATANG KALI, Malaysia (Reuters) - A landslide killed at
least 21 people, including children, while they slept in their
tents at an unlicensed campsite in Malaysia on Friday, officials
said, as search teams scoured thick mud and downed trees for
survivors.
U.S.
USA-TRUMP-TAXES-CONGRESS
U.S. House committee set to discuss Trump tax returns on
Tuesday
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A U.S. House of Representatives
committee will meet on Tuesday to discuss former President
Donald Trump's tax returns, which it obtained late last month
after a long court fight, according to a source familiar with
the matter.
USA-DEFENSE/CONGRESS
U.S. Senate passes record $858 billion defense act, sending
bill to Biden
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate passed legislation on
Thursday authorizing a record $858 billion in annual defense
spending, $45 billion more than proposed by President Joe Biden,
and rescinding the military's COVID vaccine mandate.
BUSINESS
TWITTER-MUSK
Elon Musk restores Twitter accounts of journalists after
suspensions draw backlash
Elon Musk reinstated the Twitter accounts of several
journalists that were suspended for a day over a controversy on
publishing public data about the billionaire's plane.
FINTECH-CRYPTO-FTX-PATH
FTX’s Bankman-Fried could face long road to fraud trial
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried was swiftly indicted after the
collapse of his crypto empire, but a trial in New York is likely
more than a year away as prosecutors build out their case and
both sides spar over evidence.
ENTERTAINMENT
PEOPLE-JANE-FONDA
Jane Fonda reveals 'best birthday present ever:' her cancer
is in remission
LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Actress Jane Fonda, who turns 85
next Wednesday, said on Friday she had received an early
birthday gift when her doctor told her that her cancer was in
remission.
UN-REFUGEES
Angelina Jolie leaves U.N. refugee agency after more than 20
years
GENEVA (Reuters) - Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie will
quit her role as a special envoy for the U.N. refugee agency
(UNHCR) but will remain a humanitarian activist, the United
Nations said on Friday.
SPORTS
SOCCER-WORLDCUP-ARG-FRA-PREVIEW
Messi's 'Maradona moment' faces formidable French final
hurdle
DOHA (Reuters) - After a mesmerising month of upsets, when
several brash outsiders threatened soccer's status quo, the
World Cup final will have a familiar feel on Sunday when two of
the sport's super-heavyweights go toe to toe, each seeking a
third title.
GOLF-ORLANDO
Tiger Woods says time with son priority over recovery from
injury
Fifteen-times major winner Tiger Woods said he did not care
whether competing in this weekend's PNC Championship would set
back his recovery from injury, so long as it means he can
compete alongside his son Charlie.
UPCOMING:
POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS
SAFRICA-POLITICS/ (PIX) (TV)
South Africa's ANC holds conference to elect new leadership
Dec. 18 - South Africa's governing African National Congress
(ANC) will meet from Dec. 16 to Dec. 20 to review its policies
and elect its next leader. President Cyril Ramaphosa, who is
facing the worst scandal of his presidency, remains the
frontrunner. Whoever wins will represent the ANC in the next
election in 2024.
GLOBAL-ENVIRONMENT/SUMMIT
UN Biodiversity Conference (COP 15)
Dec. 18 - UN Biodiversity Conference (COP-15) held in
Montreal Canada from 7 to 19 December 2022.
ISRAEL-PALESTINIAN/GAZA-MIGRATION (PIX) (TV)
Eight bodies of Palestinian migrants are expected to arrive
home for burial
Dec. 18 - When the two Al-Shaer brothers quit Gaza, aiming
to flee to Europe searching for jobs and better life, the family
wasn't prepared for such a swift return, and not in coffins.
The two men were among 11 others from Gaza, including two of
their cousins, who died when a ship carrying migrants sank
offshore of Tunis in October.
ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT
FILM-AVATAR/ (PIX) (TV)
Box office figures released for James Cameron's 'Avatar'
sequel
Dec. 18 - Box office figures will be released for the
opening weekend of "Avatar: The Way of Water," the sequel to the
highest-grossing movie of all time
CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE
IRAN-NUCLEAR/USA
Despite failure of Iran nuclear diplomacy, U.S. leaves door
ajar
Dec. 18 - For nearly two years the United States has tried
and failed to negotiate a revival of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal
yet Washington and its European allies refuse to close the door
to diplomacy.
DISASTERS / ACCIDENTS
MALAYSIA-LANDSLIDE/ (TV)
Aftermath of Malaysia landslide that killed at least 12
people
Dec. 18 - More updates on a landslide in Malaysia that
killed at least 12 people, while search and rescue operations
continue for the 22 missing.