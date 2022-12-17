REUTERS-SCHEDULE/…

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6:30 a.m. GMT/2:30 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

UKRAINE-CRISIS

Russia fires scores of missiles in one of its biggest attacks on Ukraine KYIV (Reuters) - Russia fired more than 70 missiles at Ukraine on Friday in one of its biggest attacks since the start of the war, knocking out power in the second-biggest city and forcing Kyiv to implement emergency blackouts nationwide, Ukrainian officials said.

MALAYSIA-LANDSLIDE

Malaysia campsite landslide kills 21, including children

BATANG KALI, Malaysia (Reuters) - A landslide killed at least 21 people, including children, while they slept in their tents at an unlicensed campsite in Malaysia on Friday, officials said, as search teams scoured thick mud and downed trees for survivors.

U.S.

USA-TRUMP-TAXES-CONGRESS

U.S. House committee set to discuss Trump tax returns on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A U.S. House of Representatives committee will meet on Tuesday to discuss former President Donald Trump's tax returns, which it obtained late last month after a long court fight, according to a source familiar with the matter.

USA-DEFENSE/CONGRESS

U.S. Senate passes record $858 billion defense act, sending bill to Biden

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate passed legislation on Thursday authorizing a record $858 billion in annual defense spending, $45 billion more than proposed by President Joe Biden, and rescinding the military's COVID vaccine mandate.

BUSINESS

TWITTER-MUSK

Elon Musk restores Twitter accounts of journalists after suspensions draw backlash

Elon Musk reinstated the Twitter accounts of several journalists that were suspended for a day over a controversy on publishing public data about the billionaire's plane.

FINTECH-CRYPTO-FTX-PATH

FTX’s Bankman-Fried could face long road to fraud trial

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried was swiftly indicted after the collapse of his crypto empire, but a trial in New York is likely more than a year away as prosecutors build out their case and both sides spar over evidence.

ENTERTAINMENT

PEOPLE-JANE-FONDA

Jane Fonda reveals 'best birthday present ever:' her cancer is in remission

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Actress Jane Fonda, who turns 85 next Wednesday, said on Friday she had received an early birthday gift when her doctor told her that her cancer was in remission.

UN-REFUGEES

Angelina Jolie leaves U.N. refugee agency after more than 20 years

GENEVA (Reuters) - Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie will quit her role as a special envoy for the U.N. refugee agency (UNHCR) but will remain a humanitarian activist, the United Nations said on Friday.

SPORTS

SOCCER-WORLDCUP-ARG-FRA-PREVIEW

Messi's 'Maradona moment' faces formidable French final hurdle

DOHA (Reuters) - After a mesmerising month of upsets, when several brash outsiders threatened soccer's status quo, the World Cup final will have a familiar feel on Sunday when two of the sport's super-heavyweights go toe to toe, each seeking a third title.

GOLF-ORLANDO

Tiger Woods says time with son priority over recovery from injury

Fifteen-times major winner Tiger Woods said he did not care whether competing in this weekend's PNC Championship would set back his recovery from injury, so long as it means he can compete alongside his son Charlie.

UPCOMING: POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

SAFRICA-POLITICS/ (PIX) (TV)

South Africa's ANC holds conference to elect new leadership

Dec. 18 - South Africa's governing African National Congress (ANC) will meet from Dec. 16 to Dec. 20 to review its policies and elect its next leader. President Cyril Ramaphosa, who is facing the worst scandal of his presidency, remains the frontrunner. Whoever wins will represent the ANC in the next election in 2024.

GLOBAL-ENVIRONMENT/SUMMIT

UN Biodiversity Conference (COP 15)

Dec. 18 - UN Biodiversity Conference (COP-15) held in Montreal Canada from 7 to 19 December 2022.

ISRAEL-PALESTINIAN/GAZA-MIGRATION (PIX) (TV)

Eight bodies of Palestinian migrants are expected to arrive home for burial

Dec. 18 - When the two Al-Shaer brothers quit Gaza, aiming to flee to Europe searching for jobs and better life, the family wasn't prepared for such a swift return, and not in coffins. The two men were among 11 others from Gaza, including two of their cousins, who died when a ship carrying migrants sank offshore of Tunis in October.

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

FILM-AVATAR/ (PIX) (TV)

Box office figures released for James Cameron's 'Avatar' sequel

Dec. 18 - Box office figures will be released for the opening weekend of "Avatar: The Way of Water," the sequel to the highest-grossing movie of all time

CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE

IRAN-NUCLEAR/USA

Despite failure of Iran nuclear diplomacy, U.S. leaves door ajar

Dec. 18 - For nearly two years the United States has tried and failed to negotiate a revival of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal yet Washington and its European allies refuse to close the door to diplomacy.

DISASTERS / ACCIDENTS

MALAYSIA-LANDSLIDE/ (TV)

Aftermath of Malaysia landslide that killed at least 12 people

Dec. 18 - More updates on a landslide in Malaysia that killed at least 12 people, while search and rescue operations continue for the 22 missing.