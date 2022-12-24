REUTERS-SCHEDULE/…

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 11:00 a.m. GMT/06:00 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

FRANCE-SOBHRAJ

'The Serpent' serial killer Charles Sobhraj returns to France

PARIS, DEC 24 (REUTERS) - CHARLES SOBHRAJ, A CONVICTED KILLER WHO POLICE BELIEVE KILLED MORE THAN 20 WESTERN BACKPACKERS ON THE "HIPPIE TRAIL" THROUGH ASIA IN THE 1970S AND 1980S, RETURNED TO FRANCE ON SATURDAY AFTER NEARLY TWO DECADES BEHIND BARS IN NEPAL.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/CHINA-BORDER

Hong Kong aims for mid-January reopening of border with mainland China

HONG KONG, DEC 24 (REUTERS) - HONG KONG WILL REOPEN ITS BORDERS WITH MAINLAND CHINA BY MID-JANUARY, CITY CHIEF EXECUTIVE JOHN LEE SAID ON SATURDAY, AS BEIJING ACCELERATES THE UNWINDING OF STRINGENT COVID-19 RULES THAT HAVE BATTERED ECONOMIC GROWTH.

U.S.

USA-WEATHER

U.S. deep freeze forecast to break Christmas Eve records

DEC 24 (REUTERS) - AN ARCTIC BLAST THAT HAS GRIPPED MUCH OF THE UNITED STATES THIS WEEK, DISRUPTING DAILY LIFE AND HOLIDAY TRAVEL FOR MILLIONS OF AMERICANS, WAS EXPECTED TO PRODUCE THE COLDEST CHRISTMAS EVE ON RECORD IN SEVERAL CITIES FROM PENNSYLVANIA TO FLORIDA.

USA-WEATHER/AIRLINES

Airlines cancel 5,700 U.S. flights amid fierce winter storms

WASHINGTON, DEC 23 (REUTERS) - AIRLINE CANCELLATIONS TOPPED 5,700 U.S. FLIGHTS ON FRIDAY AS MASSIVE WINTER STORMS SNARLED AIRPORT OPERATIONS AROUND THE UNITED STATES AND FRUSTRATED TENS OF THOUSANDS OF HOLIDAY TRAVELERS.

BUSINESS

FINTECH-CRYPTO/FTX-ALAMEDA

Bankman-Fried, FTX execs received billions in hidden loans, ex-Alameda CEO says

NEW YORK, DEC 23 (REUTERS) - SAM BANKMAN-FRIED AND OTHER FTX EXECUTIVES RECEIVED BILLIONS OF DOLLARS IN SECRET LOANS FROM THE CRYPTO MOGUL'S ALAMEDA RESEARCH, THE HEDGE FUND'S FORMER CHIEF TOLD A JUDGE WHEN SHE PLEADED GUILTY TO HER ROLE IN THE EXCHANGE'S COLLAPSE.

USA-WEATHER/ENERGY

Storm cuts U.S. oil, gas, power output, sending prices higher

DEC 23 (REUTERS) - FRIGID COLD AND BLOWING WINDS ON FRIDAY KNOCKED OUT POWER AND CUT ENERGY PRODUCTION ACROSS THE UNITED STATES, DRIVING UP HEATING AND ELECTRICITY PRICES AS PEOPLE PREPARED FOR HOLIDAY CELEBRATIONS.

SPORTS

CRICKET-TEST-BAN-IND

Bangladesh all out for 231, India need 145 to sweep series

DHAKA, DEC 24 (REUTERS) - BANGLADESH WERE ALL OUT FOR 231 IN THEIR SECOND INNINGS ON SATURDAY, SETTING INDIA A VICTORY TARGET OF 145 IN THE SECOND TEST IN MIRPUR.

MOTOR-F1

Former F1 driver Streiff dies aged 67

DEC 24 (REUTERS) - FORMER FORMULA ONE DRIVER PHILIPPE STREIFF HAS DIED AT THE AGE OF 67, F1 CHIEF EXECUTIVE STEFANO DOMENICALI SAID IN A STATEMENT ON SATURDAY.

UPCOMING

YEMEN-SECURITY/POLIO (PIX) (TV)

INTERNAL ONLY - Yemen reports more polio cases

A World Health Organisation (WHO) committee on polio, said that Northern Yemen continues to be among the global circulating Vaccine Derived Polio Viruses caseload. If allowed to circulate in under or unimmunised populations long enough, the weakened virus can revert to a form that causes illness and paralysis.

26 Dec

NIGERIA-MILITARY/INTERNATIONAL (PIX)

Alleged abuses of Nigerian military confound its international supporters

Washington and London, along with the UN and international humanitarian agencies, have struggled for years with the tension between offering support to the Nigerian government during the war and denouncing alleged abuses by its military against civilians.

28 Dec

LEBANON-CRISIS/CRAFT (PIX) (TV)

Lebanese head cover maker tries to keep his tradition alive

Lebanese craft maker Joseph Akiki takes us through the process of making traditional Lebanese head cover, known as 'Lebbedeh', a cone-shaped hat made out of sheep's wool that is on the verge of disappearing as a clothing item and is becoming more of a decorative piece.

29 Dec

MEXICO-VIOLENCE/MEDIA (PIX) (TV)

In Mexico, a reporter published a story. The next day he was dead

Just after sunset on Thursday, February 10th, two men in a white Dodge Ram pickup pulled up in front of Heber López Vásquez’s small radio studio in southern Mexico. One man got out, walked inside and shot the 39-year-old journalist dead, point blank. Lopez’ 12-year-old son Oscar, the only person with him, hid.

Lopez was one of 15 Mexican journalists killed in 2022 – already the deadliest year on record and making it the most dangerous country for reporters outside of Ukraine.