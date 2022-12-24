REUTERS-SCHEDULE/…

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters
TOP STORIES
GLOBAL
FRANCE-SOBHRAJ
'The Serpent' serial killer Charles Sobhraj returns to
France
PARIS, DEC 24 (REUTERS) - CHARLES SOBHRAJ, A CONVICTED
KILLER WHO POLICE BELIEVE KILLED MORE THAN 20 WESTERN
BACKPACKERS ON THE "HIPPIE TRAIL" THROUGH ASIA IN THE 1970S AND
1980S, RETURNED TO FRANCE ON SATURDAY AFTER NEARLY TWO DECADES
BEHIND BARS IN NEPAL.
HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/CHINA-BORDER
Hong Kong aims for mid-January reopening of border with
mainland China
HONG KONG, DEC 24 (REUTERS) - HONG KONG WILL REOPEN ITS
BORDERS WITH MAINLAND CHINA BY MID-JANUARY, CITY CHIEF EXECUTIVE
JOHN LEE SAID ON SATURDAY, AS BEIJING ACCELERATES THE UNWINDING
OF STRINGENT COVID-19 RULES THAT HAVE BATTERED ECONOMIC GROWTH.
U.S.
USA-WEATHER
U.S. deep freeze forecast to break Christmas Eve records
DEC 24 (REUTERS) - AN ARCTIC BLAST THAT HAS GRIPPED MUCH OF
THE UNITED STATES THIS WEEK, DISRUPTING DAILY LIFE AND HOLIDAY
TRAVEL FOR MILLIONS OF AMERICANS, WAS EXPECTED TO PRODUCE THE
COLDEST CHRISTMAS EVE ON RECORD IN SEVERAL CITIES FROM
PENNSYLVANIA TO FLORIDA.
USA-WEATHER/AIRLINES
Airlines cancel 5,700 U.S. flights amid fierce winter storms
WASHINGTON, DEC 23 (REUTERS) - AIRLINE CANCELLATIONS TOPPED
5,700 U.S. FLIGHTS ON FRIDAY AS MASSIVE WINTER STORMS SNARLED
AIRPORT OPERATIONS AROUND THE UNITED STATES AND FRUSTRATED TENS
OF THOUSANDS OF HOLIDAY TRAVELERS.
BUSINESS
FINTECH-CRYPTO/FTX-ALAMEDA
Bankman-Fried, FTX execs received billions in hidden loans,
ex-Alameda CEO says
NEW YORK, DEC 23 (REUTERS) - SAM BANKMAN-FRIED AND OTHER FTX
EXECUTIVES RECEIVED BILLIONS OF DOLLARS IN SECRET LOANS FROM THE
CRYPTO MOGUL'S ALAMEDA RESEARCH, THE HEDGE FUND'S FORMER CHIEF
TOLD A JUDGE WHEN SHE PLEADED GUILTY TO HER ROLE IN THE
EXCHANGE'S COLLAPSE.
USA-WEATHER/ENERGY
Storm cuts U.S. oil, gas, power output, sending prices
higher
DEC 23 (REUTERS) - FRIGID COLD AND BLOWING WINDS ON FRIDAY
KNOCKED OUT POWER AND CUT ENERGY PRODUCTION ACROSS THE UNITED
STATES, DRIVING UP HEATING AND ELECTRICITY PRICES AS PEOPLE
PREPARED FOR HOLIDAY CELEBRATIONS.
SPORTS
CRICKET-TEST-BAN-IND
Bangladesh all out for 231, India need 145 to sweep series
DHAKA, DEC 24 (REUTERS) - BANGLADESH WERE ALL OUT FOR 231 IN
THEIR SECOND INNINGS ON SATURDAY, SETTING INDIA A VICTORY TARGET
OF 145 IN THE SECOND TEST IN MIRPUR.
MOTOR-F1
Former F1 driver Streiff dies aged 67
DEC 24 (REUTERS) - FORMER FORMULA ONE DRIVER PHILIPPE
STREIFF HAS DIED AT THE AGE OF 67, F1 CHIEF EXECUTIVE STEFANO
DOMENICALI SAID IN A STATEMENT ON SATURDAY.
UPCOMING
YEMEN-SECURITY/POLIO (PIX) (TV)
Yemen reports more polio cases
A World Health Organisation (WHO) committee on polio, said
that Northern Yemen continues to be among the global circulating
Vaccine Derived Polio Viruses caseload. If allowed to circulate
in under or unimmunised populations long enough, the weakened
virus can revert to a form that causes illness and paralysis.
26 Dec
NIGERIA-MILITARY/INTERNATIONAL (PIX)
Alleged abuses of Nigerian military confound its
international supporters
Washington and London, along with the UN and international
humanitarian agencies, have struggled for years with the tension
between offering support to the Nigerian government during the
war and denouncing alleged abuses by its military against
civilians.
28 Dec
LEBANON-CRISIS/CRAFT (PIX) (TV)
Lebanese head cover maker tries to keep his tradition alive
Lebanese craft maker Joseph Akiki takes us through the
process of making traditional Lebanese head cover, known as
'Lebbedeh', a cone-shaped hat made out of sheep's wool that is
on the verge of disappearing as a clothing item and is becoming
more of a decorative piece.
29 Dec
MEXICO-VIOLENCE/MEDIA (PIX) (TV)
In Mexico, a reporter published a story. The next day he was
dead
Just after sunset on Thursday, February 10th, two men in a
white Dodge Ram pickup pulled up in front of Heber López
Vásquez’s small radio studio in southern Mexico. One man got
out, walked inside and shot the 39-year-old journalist dead,
point blank. Lopez’ 12-year-old son Oscar, the only person with
him, hid.
Lopez was one of 15 Mexican journalists killed in 2022 –
already the deadliest year on record and making it the most
dangerous country for reporters outside of Ukraine.