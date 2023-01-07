REUTERS-SCHEDULE/…

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters
text service as of 7:00 A.M. GMT/ 2:00 A.M. ET. For a full
schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on
Reuters Connect.
TOP STORIES
GLOBAL
HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-CHINA-PFIZER
Exclusive: China in talks with Pfizer for generic COVID drug
- sources
HONG KONG/BEIJING, Jan 7 (Reuters) - China is in talks with
Pfizer Inc (PFE.N) to secure a license that will allow domestic
drugmakers to manufacture and distribute a generic version of
the U.S. firm's COVID-19 antiviral drug Paxlovid in China, three
sources told Reuters.
MEXICO-VIOLENCE
At least 29 killed in Mexico capture of Chapo's son; U.S.
extradition not guaranteed
MEXICO CITY, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Nineteen suspected gang
members and 10 military personnel were killed in a wave of
violence surrounding the arrest of Mexican drug cartel boss
Ovidio Guzman in the northern state of Sinaloa, Defense Minister
Luis Cresencio Sandoval said on Friday.
U.S.
USA-CONGRESS
Kevin McCarthy elected Republican U.S. House speaker, but at
a cost
WASHINGTON, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Republican Kevin McCarthy was
elected speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives early on
Saturday, after making extensive concessions to a group of
right-wing hardliners that raised questions about the party's
ability to govern.
USA-WEATHER
California storm leaves thousands without power, another
'atmospheric river' looms
SANTA CRUZ, Calif., Jan 6 (Reuters) - Utility crews in
northern California worked to restore power to tens of thousands
of homes on Friday following two days of fierce winds and
torrential rain, even as the region braced for another onslaught
of stormy weather heading into the weekend.
BUSINESS
CHINA-REGULATION-ANT-JACKMA
Ant Group founder Jack Ma to give up control in key
restructuring
SHANGHAI, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Ant Group said on Saturday its
founder Jack Ma will no longer control the Chinese fintech
giant, as the firm seeks to draw a line under a regulatory
crackdown that was triggered soon after its mammoth stock market
debut was scuppered two years ago.
TWITTER-MUSK-PERKINS-COIE
Elon Musk says Twitter staff 'error' led to hiring Perkins
Coie law firm
Jan 6 - Twitter Inc CEO Elon Musk said in an email
to Reuters on Friday that hiring law firm Perkins Coie to defend
the company in a California federal lawsuit this week was a
mistake it would not make again.
ENTERTAINMENT
AUSTRALIA-ELVIS-FESTIVAL-ANNIVERSARY
Australian Elvis festival still 'fantastic' after 30 years
PARKES, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Hundreds of Elvis Presley
impersonators paraded down the main street of Parkes on
Saturday, as the Australian country town celebrated 30 years
hosting an Elvis-tribute gala that has become one of the
country's biggest festivals.
NETHERLANDS-WW2-TREASURE
Old Nazi map sparks treasure hunt in the Netherlands
OMMEREN, the Netherlands, Jan 6 (Reuters) - An old map
believed to mark the spot where German soldiers hid treasure
worth millions of euros during World War Two sparked the
imagination of amateur treasure hunters in the Netherlands this
week.
SPORTS
TENNIS-UNITEDCUP
United States blank Poland to reach United Cup final
SYDNEY, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Taylor Fritz propelled the United
States into the final of the United Cup with a tenacious 7-6(5)
7-6(5) victory over Poland's Hubert Hurkacz before they
completed a 5-0 sweep in the $15 million mixed tournament on
Saturday.
FOOTBALL-NFL-HAMLIN
'The room went nuts': Hamlin speaks to team after coming
off ventilator
Jan 6 (Reuters) - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin had his
breathing tube removed overnight, the team said on Friday, and a
call to team mates from the recovering 24-year-old set off a
raucous celebration.
UPCOMING
SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY
EISAI-BIOGEN/ALZHEIMERS-FDA
Eisai conference call regarding Leqembi Alzheimer's drug
launch
Eisai holds conference call to discuss U.S. launch of new
Alzheimer's drug, partnered with Biogen
7 Jan 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT
ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT
CHRISTMAS-SEASON/ROMANIA-ORTHODOX(TV)
Ukrainians in Romania celebrate Christmas away from home
Ukrainian refugees and local diaspora celebrate Orthodox
Christmas in Romanian southern city of Tulcea, just a few
kilometers away from the Ukrainian border.
7 Jan 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT
BUSINESS / ECONOMICS
BRITAIN-BOE/MANN
Bank of England MPC's Catherine Mann presents paper on
climate policy
Bank of England Monetary Policy Committee member Catherine
Mann presents a paper on climate policy and carbon border taxes
at the American Economic Association's annual conference in New
Orleans.
7 Jan 11:15 ET / 16:15 GMT
POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS
INDONESIA-MALAYSIA/(PIX)(TV)
Malaysian PM Anwar visits Indonesia in first official trip
Malaysia's recently elected Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim
arrives in Indonesia in his first official trip abroad after
assuming office.
8 Jan
USA-BIDEN/BORDER(PIX)(TV)
Biden visits El Paso, Texas, his first trip to southwestern
border since taking office
U.S. President Joe Biden visits El Paso, Texas, his first
trip to southwestern border since taking office and one that
comes as Republicans continue to criticize his approach to
border security.
8 Jan