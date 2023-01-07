REUTERS-SCHEDULE/…

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 7:00 A.M. GMT/ 2:00 A.M. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-CHINA-PFIZER

Exclusive: China in talks with Pfizer for generic COVID drug - sources

HONG KONG/BEIJING, Jan 7 (Reuters) - China is in talks with Pfizer Inc (PFE.N) to secure a license that will allow domestic drugmakers to manufacture and distribute a generic version of the U.S. firm's COVID-19 antiviral drug Paxlovid in China, three sources told Reuters.

MEXICO-VIOLENCE

At least 29 killed in Mexico capture of Chapo's son; U.S. extradition not guaranteed

MEXICO CITY, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Nineteen suspected gang members and 10 military personnel were killed in a wave of violence surrounding the arrest of Mexican drug cartel boss Ovidio Guzman in the northern state of Sinaloa, Defense Minister Luis Cresencio Sandoval said on Friday.

U.S.

USA-CONGRESS

Kevin McCarthy elected Republican U.S. House speaker, but at a cost

WASHINGTON, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Republican Kevin McCarthy was elected speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives early on Saturday, after making extensive concessions to a group of right-wing hardliners that raised questions about the party's ability to govern.

USA-WEATHER

California storm leaves thousands without power, another 'atmospheric river' looms

SANTA CRUZ, Calif., Jan 6 (Reuters) - Utility crews in northern California worked to restore power to tens of thousands of homes on Friday following two days of fierce winds and torrential rain, even as the region braced for another onslaught of stormy weather heading into the weekend.

BUSINESS

CHINA-REGULATION-ANT-JACKMA

Ant Group founder Jack Ma to give up control in key restructuring

SHANGHAI, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Ant Group said on Saturday its founder Jack Ma will no longer control the Chinese fintech giant, as the firm seeks to draw a line under a regulatory crackdown that was triggered soon after its mammoth stock market debut was scuppered two years ago.

TWITTER-MUSK-PERKINS-COIE

Elon Musk says Twitter staff 'error' led to hiring Perkins Coie law firm

Jan 6 - Twitter Inc CEO Elon Musk said in an email to Reuters on Friday that hiring law firm Perkins Coie to defend the company in a California federal lawsuit this week was a mistake it would not make again.

ENTERTAINMENT

AUSTRALIA-ELVIS-FESTIVAL-ANNIVERSARY

Australian Elvis festival still 'fantastic' after 30 years

PARKES, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Hundreds of Elvis Presley impersonators paraded down the main street of Parkes on Saturday, as the Australian country town celebrated 30 years hosting an Elvis-tribute gala that has become one of the country's biggest festivals.

NETHERLANDS-WW2-TREASURE

Old Nazi map sparks treasure hunt in the Netherlands

OMMEREN, the Netherlands, Jan 6 (Reuters) - An old map believed to mark the spot where German soldiers hid treasure worth millions of euros during World War Two sparked the imagination of amateur treasure hunters in the Netherlands this week.

SPORTS

TENNIS-UNITEDCUP

United States blank Poland to reach United Cup final

SYDNEY, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Taylor Fritz propelled the United States into the final of the United Cup with a tenacious 7-6(5) 7-6(5) victory over Poland's Hubert Hurkacz before they completed a 5-0 sweep in the $15 million mixed tournament on Saturday.

FOOTBALL-NFL-HAMLIN

'The room went nuts': Hamlin speaks to team after coming off ventilator

Jan 6 (Reuters) - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin had his breathing tube removed overnight, the team said on Friday, and a call to team mates from the recovering 24-year-old set off a raucous celebration.

UPCOMING

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

EISAI-BIOGEN/ALZHEIMERS-FDA

Eisai conference call regarding Leqembi Alzheimer's drug launch

Eisai holds conference call to discuss U.S. launch of new Alzheimer's drug, partnered with Biogen

7 Jan 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

CHRISTMAS-SEASON/ROMANIA-ORTHODOX(TV)

Ukrainians in Romania celebrate Christmas away from home

Ukrainian refugees and local diaspora celebrate Orthodox Christmas in Romanian southern city of Tulcea, just a few kilometers away from the Ukrainian border.

7 Jan 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

BRITAIN-BOE/MANN

Bank of England MPC's Catherine Mann presents paper on climate policy

Bank of England Monetary Policy Committee member Catherine Mann presents a paper on climate policy and carbon border taxes at the American Economic Association's annual conference in New Orleans.

7 Jan 11:15 ET / 16:15 GMT

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

INDONESIA-MALAYSIA/(PIX)(TV)

Malaysian PM Anwar visits Indonesia in first official trip

Malaysia's recently elected Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim arrives in Indonesia in his first official trip abroad after assuming office.

8 Jan

USA-BIDEN/BORDER(PIX)(TV)

Biden visits El Paso, Texas, his first trip to southwestern border since taking office

U.S. President Joe Biden visits El Paso, Texas, his first trip to southwestern border since taking office and one that comes as Republicans continue to criticize his approach to border security.

8 Jan