REUTERS-SCHEDULE/…

TOP STORIES
GLOBAL
HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/CHINA
China's 'great migration' kicks-off under shadow of COVID
SHANGHAI, Jan 7 (Reuters) - China on Saturday marked the
first day of "chun yun", the 40-day period of Lunar New Year
travel known pre-pandemic as the world's largest annual
migration of people, bracing for a huge increase in travellers
and the spread of COVID-19 infections.
IRAN-WOMEN/EXECUTION
Iran hangs two men accused of killing security official
during protests
Jan 7 (Reuters) - Iran hanged two men on Saturday for
allegedly killing a security official during nationwide protests
that followed the death of 22-year-old Kurdish Iranian woman
Mahsa Amini on Sept. 16.
U.S.
USA-CONGRESS
Kevin McCarthy elected Republican U.S. House speaker,
but at a cost
WASHINGTON, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Republican Kevin McCarthy was
elected speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives early on
Saturday, after making extensive concessions to a group of
right-wing hardliners that raised questions about the party's
ability to govern.
USA-GUNS/BUMP STOCKS
U.S. appeals court strikes down ban on bump stocks
Jan 6 (Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court on Friday struck down
a rule the Trump administration had adopted following a 2017 Las
Vegas mass shooting that banned "bump stocks," devices that
allow people to rapidly fire multiple rounds from semi-automatic
guns.
BUSINESS
EISAI-BIOGEN/ALZHEIMERS-FDA
Eisai, Biogen get U.S. FDA approval for Alzheimer's drug,
apply for full approval
Jan 7 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on
Friday approved the Alzheimer's drug lecanemab developed by
Eisai Co Ltd 4523.T and Biogen Inc BIIB.O for patients in the
earliest stages of the mind-wasting disease.
INDIA-GM/MUSTARD
Activists accuse India of lapses in genetically modified
mustard approval
NEW DELHI, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Indian authorities rushed
approvals for a locally developed genetically modified (GM)
mustard variety by violating environmental regulations, a group
of activists opposed to GM crops said on Friday.
SPORTS
CRICKET-TEST-AUS-ZAF/
Cricket-Australia chase Sydney victory after declaration
SYDNEY, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Australia reduced South Africa to
149 for six at the close of play on the fourth day of the
rain-disrupted third test on Saturday after declaring on 475-4
in pursuit of a victory that would give them a 3-0 series sweep.
SOCCER-FRANCE/DESCHAMPS
Soccer-France head coach Deschamps extends contract
until 2026
Jan 7 (Reuters) - France head coach Didier Deschamps has
extended his contract until June 2026, the French football
federation (FFF) said in a statement on Saturday.
UPCOMING
BUSINESS / ECONOMICS
USA-STOCKS/WEEKAHEAD
Wall Street Weekahead
A look at the week ahead in the US stock market.
8 Jan
INDONESIA-CRYPTOCURRENCY/
Interview with co-founder of Binance's Tokocrypto
Interview with the co-founder and chief operation officer of
Indonesia's crypto exchange Tokocrypto, which recently acquired
by the world's largest exchange Binance.
9 Jan 21:00 ET / 02:00 GMT
DANONE-PLASTIC/COMPLAINT
Danone targeted by NGOs over plastic waste
Several NGOs including Surfrider Foundation and Zero Waste
France plan to file a complaint against dairy giant Danone voer
plastic waste, using France's Loi de Vigilance. We will storify
IF the legal complaint is filed.
9 Jan
EGYPT-ECONOMY/TOURISM (TV)
Interview with Egypt's new tourism minister
Interview with Egypt's new tourism minister on his plans for
the sector after the shocks of COVID-19 and the Ukraine war, and
his strategy for increasing badly needed foreign currency
revenues.
9 Jan
USA-BANKS/RESULTS
PREVIEW-U.S. banks' Q4 profits
The biggest U.S. banks are expected to report fourth-quarter
profits.
9 Jan
LUNAR-NEWYEAR/TAIWAN (PIX)
Lunar New Year market in Taipei
People shop for festive goods in Taipei ahead of the Lunar
New Year, which will usher in the Year of the Rabbit.
9 Jan