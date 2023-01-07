REUTERS-SCHEDULE/…

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 10 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/CHINA

China's 'great migration' kicks-off under shadow of COVID

SHANGHAI, Jan 7 (Reuters) - China on Saturday marked the first day of "chun yun", the 40-day period of Lunar New Year travel known pre-pandemic as the world's largest annual migration of people, bracing for a huge increase in travellers and the spread of COVID-19 infections.

IRAN-WOMEN/EXECUTION

Iran hangs two men accused of killing security official during protests

Jan 7 (Reuters) - Iran hanged two men on Saturday for allegedly killing a security official during nationwide protests that followed the death of 22-year-old Kurdish Iranian woman Mahsa Amini on Sept. 16.

U.S.

USA-CONGRESS

Kevin McCarthy elected Republican U.S. House speaker, but at a cost

WASHINGTON, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Republican Kevin McCarthy was elected speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives early on Saturday, after making extensive concessions to a group of right-wing hardliners that raised questions about the party's ability to govern.

USA-GUNS/BUMP STOCKS

U.S. appeals court strikes down ban on bump stocks

Jan 6 (Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court on Friday struck down a rule the Trump administration had adopted following a 2017 Las Vegas mass shooting that banned "bump stocks," devices that allow people to rapidly fire multiple rounds from semi-automatic guns.

BUSINESS

EISAI-BIOGEN/ALZHEIMERS-FDA

Eisai, Biogen get U.S. FDA approval for Alzheimer's drug, apply for full approval

Jan 7 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday approved the Alzheimer's drug lecanemab developed by Eisai Co Ltd 4523.T and Biogen Inc BIIB.O for patients in the earliest stages of the mind-wasting disease.

INDIA-GM/MUSTARD

Activists accuse India of lapses in genetically modified mustard approval

NEW DELHI, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Indian authorities rushed approvals for a locally developed genetically modified (GM) mustard variety by violating environmental regulations, a group of activists opposed to GM crops said on Friday.

SPORTS

CRICKET-TEST-AUS-ZAF/

Cricket-Australia chase Sydney victory after declaration - Reuters News

SYDNEY, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Australia reduced South Africa to 149 for six at the close of play on the fourth day of the rain-disrupted third test on Saturday after declaring on 475-4 in pursuit of a victory that would give them a 3-0 series sweep.

SOCCER-FRANCE/DESCHAMPS

Soccer-France head coach Deschamps extends contract until 2026

Jan 7 (Reuters) - France head coach Didier Deschamps has extended his contract until June 2026, the French football federation (FFF) said in a statement on Saturday.

UPCOMING

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

USA-STOCKS/WEEKAHEAD

Wall Street Weekahead

A look at the week ahead in the US stock market.

8 Jan

INDONESIA-CRYPTOCURRENCY/

Interview with co-founder of Binance's Tokocrypto

Interview with the co-founder and chief operation officer of Indonesia's crypto exchange Tokocrypto, which recently acquired by the world's largest exchange Binance.

9 Jan 21:00 ET / 02:00 GMT

DANONE-PLASTIC/COMPLAINT

Danone targeted by NGOs over plastic waste

Several NGOs including Surfrider Foundation and Zero Waste France plan to file a complaint against dairy giant Danone voer plastic waste, using France's Loi de Vigilance. We will storify IF the legal complaint is filed.

9 Jan

EGYPT-ECONOMY/TOURISM (TV)

Interview with Egypt's new tourism minister

Interview with Egypt's new tourism minister on his plans for the sector after the shocks of COVID-19 and the Ukraine war, and his strategy for increasing badly needed foreign currency revenues.

9 Jan

USA-BANKS/RESULTS

PREVIEW-U.S. banks' Q4 profits

The biggest U.S. banks are expected to report fourth-quarter profits.

9 Jan

LUNAR-NEWYEAR/TAIWAN (PIX)

Lunar New Year market in Taipei

People shop for festive goods in Taipei ahead of the Lunar New Year, which will usher in the Year of the Rabbit.

9 Jan