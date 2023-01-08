REUTERS-SCHEDULE/…

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 7:00 A.M. GMT/ 2:00 A.M. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-CHINA

China reopens borders in final farewell to zero-COVID

HONG KONG/SHANGHAI, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Travellers began streaming across land and sea crossings from Hong Kong to mainland China on Sunday, many eager for long-awaited reunions, as Beijing opened borders that have been all but shut since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

UKRAINE-CRISIS-BLASTS-EASTUKRAINE

Moscow ends self-proclaimed ceasefire, vows to press ahead in Ukraine

Jan 8 (Reuters) - Russia's overnight bombing of regions in eastern Ukraine killed at least one, local officials said on Sunday, after Moscow ended a self-declared Christmas ceasefire and vowed to push on with combat until it reaches a victory over its neighbour.

U.S.

USA-CONGRESS-MCCARTHY-NEWSMAKER

McCarthy's dream job could become a nightmare

WASHINGTON, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Kevin McCarthy woke up on Saturday morning with a long-held dream fulfilled: After a four-day standoff, he was elected speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, becoming the most powerful member of the Republican Party.

USA-WEATHER

Heavy rains and snow clobber California and more is on the way

Jan 7 (Reuters) - Yet another "atmospheric river" of dense, moist tropical air will clobber California on Monday with rain and mountain snow - the fifth of the weather phenomenon since Christmas - even as the state was being pummeled by storms this weekend, forecasters said.

BUSINESS

CNH-INDUSTRIAL-STRIKE

CNH Industrial union workers at two U.S. plants reject proposed contract

EISAI-BIOGEN-ALZHEIMERS-FDA

Eisai, Biogen get U.S. FDA approval for Alzheimer's drug, apply for full approval

Jan 7 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday approved the Alzheimer's drug lecanemab developed by Eisai Co Ltd (4523.T) and Biogen Inc (BIIB.O) for patients in the earliest stages of the mind-wasting disease.

ENTERTAINMENT

BRITAIN-ROYALS-HARRY

Prince Harry set to deliver more broadsides at UK royals in TV interviews

LONDON, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Days after Prince Harry's memoir accidentally went on sale early with new allegations of discord and conflict within the British royal family, a series of TV interviews with him will start airing on Sunday with the prospect of yet more damaging attacks on the monarchy.

AUSTRALIA-ELVIS-FESTIVAL-ANNIVERSARY

Australian Elvis festival still 'fantastic' after 30 years

PARKES, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Hundreds of Elvis Presley impersonators paraded down the main street of Parkes on Saturday, as the Australian country town celebrated 30 years hosting an Elvis-tribute gala that has become one of the country's biggest festivals.

SPORTS

TENNIS-AUSOPEN-OSAKA

Former champion Osaka withdraws from Australian Open

Jan 8 (Reuters) - Two-times champion Naomi Osaka has pulled out of the Australian Open, organisers of the year's first Grand Slam which begins on Jan. 16 said on Sunday without elaborating on the reason, as a cloud hung over one of the sport's brightest stars.

FOOTBALL-NFL-HAMLIN-PROGRESS

Bills' Hamlin continues to progress, shows 'excellent' neurological function

Jan 7 (Reuters) - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin continues to make progress after suffering a cardiac arrest during a game last Monday but remains in critical condition, the NFL team said on Saturday.

UPCOMING

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

BENIN-ELECTION/

Benin holds parliamentary election seen as test of democracy

Benin holds a parliamentary election seen as a test of democracy after a 2021 presidential poll was boycotted by much of the opposition and marred by violent protests. Benin's image as a bastion of democracy and stability in West Africa was dented by the exclusion of opposition parties from the last parliamentary elections in 2019.

8 Jan 02:00 ET / 07:00 GMT

CLIMATE-CHANGE/UN-PAKISTAN

Pakistan seeks help with $16 bln flood rebuilding at UN conference

Pakistan and the United Nations are holding a major conference in Geneva on Monday aimed at marshalling support to rebuild the country after devastating floods in what is expected to be a major test case for who pays for climate disasters.

8 Jan 03:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

INDONESIA-MALAYSIA/(PIX)(TV)

Malaysian PM Anwar visits Indonesia in first state trip

Malaysia's recently elected Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim visits Indonesia in his first official trip abroad after assuming office.

9 Jan

USA-CONGRESS/

Republican-controlled U.S. House meets to vote on new rules

The newly Republican-controlled U.S. House of Representatives on Monday meets to vote on new rules to govern its operations over the next two years, some of which will limit Speaker Kevin McCarthy's power in his new role, as a result of concessions he made to hard-liners in his party to win the role.

9 Jan

NORTHAMERICA-SUMMIT/(PIX)(TV)

Biden, North American leaders meet in Mexico City for summit

U.S. President Joe Biden meets his Mexican counterpart Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at North American leaders summit in Mexico City.

9 Jan

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

BRITAIN-BOE/PILL

Bank of England's Huw Pill chairs panel at AEA conference

Bank of England Chief Economist Huw Pill chairs a panel discussion on monetary policy toolkits at the American Economic Association's annual conference in New Orleans

8 Jan 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

TRINIDAD-OIL/AUCTION

Trinidad's onshore bidding round results

Trinidad's government is expected to announce the results of a bidding round for onshore oil and gas blocks in the Caribbean country.

9 Jan

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/THAILAND-CHINA(PIX)(TV)

Thai ministers inspect preparedness at Bangkok airport and welcome Chinese tourists

Thai health minister Anutin Charnvirakul, transport minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith and tourism minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn inspect the preparation work at the Bankok Suvarnabhumi Airport to welcome back Chinese tourists after China dropped border controls for inbound travellers over the weekend. The ministers are also expected to attend a ceremony welcoming Chinese tourists arriving on the day.

9 Jan

BRITAIN-SPACE/LAUNCH(PIX)(TV)

The UK's first satellite launch takes off

Britain's maiden satellite launches from Cornwall.

9 Jan

RELIGION

RELIGION-PHILIPPINES/BLACK NAZARENE(PIX)(TV)

Philippines' Catholics parade "Black Nazarene" in celebration of Christ

Thousands of barefoot devotees attend mass in front of a Catholic church housing a centuries-old black wooden statue of Jesus Christ believed to have healing powers. This year's celebration does not include the tradition of parading the black statue due to COVID restrictions.

9 Jan