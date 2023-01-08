REUTERS-SCHEDULE/…

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters
text service as of 7:00 A.M. GMT/ 2:00 A.M. ET. For a full
schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on
Reuters Connect.
TOP STORIES
GLOBAL
HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-CHINA
China reopens borders in final farewell to zero-COVID
HONG KONG/SHANGHAI, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Travellers began
streaming across land and sea crossings from Hong Kong to
mainland China on Sunday, many eager for long-awaited reunions,
as Beijing opened borders that have been all but shut since the
start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
UKRAINE-CRISIS-BLASTS-EASTUKRAINE
Moscow ends self-proclaimed ceasefire, vows to press
ahead in Ukraine
Jan 8 (Reuters) - Russia's overnight bombing of regions in
eastern Ukraine killed at least one, local officials said on
Sunday, after Moscow ended a self-declared Christmas ceasefire
and vowed to push on with combat until it reaches a victory over
its neighbour.
U.S.
USA-CONGRESS-MCCARTHY-NEWSMAKER
McCarthy's dream job could become a nightmare
WASHINGTON, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Kevin McCarthy woke up on
Saturday morning with a long-held dream fulfilled: After a
four-day standoff, he was elected speaker of the U.S. House of
Representatives, becoming the most powerful member of the
Republican Party.
USA-WEATHER
Heavy rains and snow clobber California and more is on
the way
Jan 7 (Reuters) - Yet another "atmospheric river" of dense,
moist tropical air will clobber California on Monday with rain
and mountain snow - the fifth of the weather phenomenon since
Christmas - even as the state was being pummeled by storms this
weekend, forecasters said.
BUSINESS
CNH-INDUSTRIAL-STRIKE
CNH Industrial union workers at two U.S. plants reject
proposed contract
Jan 7 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on
Friday approved the Alzheimer's drug lecanemab developed by
Eisai Co Ltd and Biogen Inc for patients in the earliest stages
of the mind-wasting disease.
EISAI-BIOGEN-ALZHEIMERS-FDA
Eisai, Biogen get U.S. FDA approval for Alzheimer's drug,
apply for full approval
Jan 7 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on
Friday approved the Alzheimer's drug lecanemab developed by
Eisai Co Ltd (4523.T) and Biogen Inc (BIIB.O) for patients in
the earliest stages of the mind-wasting disease.
ENTERTAINMENT
BRITAIN-ROYALS-HARRY
Prince Harry set to deliver more broadsides at UK royals in
TV interviews
LONDON, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Days after Prince Harry's memoir
accidentally went on sale early with new allegations of discord
and conflict within the British royal family, a series of TV
interviews with him will start airing on Sunday with the
prospect of yet more damaging attacks on the monarchy.
AUSTRALIA-ELVIS-FESTIVAL-ANNIVERSARY
Australian Elvis festival still 'fantastic' after 30 years
PARKES, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Hundreds of Elvis Presley
impersonators paraded down the main street of Parkes on
Saturday, as the Australian country town celebrated 30 years
hosting an Elvis-tribute gala that has become one of the
country's biggest festivals.
SPORTS
TENNIS-AUSOPEN-OSAKA
Former champion Osaka withdraws from Australian Open
Jan 8 (Reuters) - Two-times champion Naomi Osaka has pulled
out of the Australian Open, organisers of the year's first Grand
Slam which begins on Jan. 16 said on Sunday without elaborating
on the reason, as a cloud hung over one of the sport's brightest
stars.
FOOTBALL-NFL-HAMLIN-PROGRESS
Bills' Hamlin continues to progress, shows 'excellent'
neurological function
Jan 7 (Reuters) - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin
continues to make progress after suffering a cardiac arrest
during a game last Monday but remains in critical condition, the
NFL team said on Saturday.
UPCOMING
POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS
BENIN-ELECTION/
Benin holds parliamentary election seen as test of
democracy
Benin holds a parliamentary election seen as a test of
democracy after a 2021 presidential poll was boycotted by much
of the opposition and marred by violent protests. Benin's image
as a bastion of democracy and stability in West Africa was
dented by the exclusion of opposition parties from the last
parliamentary elections in 2019.
8 Jan 02:00 ET / 07:00 GMT
CLIMATE-CHANGE/UN-PAKISTAN
Pakistan seeks help with $16 bln flood rebuilding at UN
conference
Pakistan and the United Nations are holding a major
conference in Geneva on Monday aimed at marshalling support to
rebuild the country after devastating floods in what is expected
to be a major test case for who pays for climate disasters.
8 Jan 03:00 ET / 08:00 GMT
INDONESIA-MALAYSIA/(PIX)(TV)
Malaysian PM Anwar visits Indonesia in first state trip
Malaysia's recently elected Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim
visits Indonesia in his first official trip abroad after
assuming office.
9 Jan
USA-CONGRESS/
Republican-controlled U.S. House meets to vote on new rules
The newly Republican-controlled U.S. House of
Representatives on Monday meets to vote on new rules to govern
its operations over the next two years, some of which will limit
Speaker Kevin McCarthy's power in his new role, as a result of
concessions he made to hard-liners in his party to win the
role.
9 Jan
NORTHAMERICA-SUMMIT/(PIX)(TV)
Biden, North American leaders meet in Mexico City for
summit
U.S. President Joe Biden meets his Mexican counterpart
Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and Canada's Prime Minister Justin
Trudeau at North American leaders summit in Mexico City.
9 Jan
BUSINESS / ECONOMICS
BRITAIN-BOE/PILL
Bank of England's Huw Pill chairs panel at AEA conference
Bank of England Chief Economist Huw Pill chairs a panel
discussion on monetary policy toolkits at the American Economic
Association's annual conference in New Orleans
8 Jan 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT
TRINIDAD-OIL/AUCTION
Trinidad's onshore bidding round results
Trinidad's government is expected to announce the results of
a bidding round for onshore oil and gas blocks in the Caribbean
country.
9 Jan
SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY
HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/THAILAND-CHINA(PIX)(TV)
Thai ministers inspect preparedness at Bangkok airport and
welcome Chinese tourists
Thai health minister Anutin Charnvirakul, transport minister
Arkhom Termpittayapaisith and tourism minister Phiphat
Ratchakitprakarn inspect the preparation work at the Bankok
Suvarnabhumi Airport to welcome back Chinese tourists after
China dropped border controls for inbound travellers over the
weekend. The ministers are also expected to attend a ceremony
welcoming Chinese tourists arriving on the day.
9 Jan
BRITAIN-SPACE/LAUNCH(PIX)(TV)
The UK's first satellite launch takes off
Britain's maiden satellite launches from Cornwall.
9 Jan
RELIGION
RELIGION-PHILIPPINES/BLACK NAZARENE(PIX)(TV)
Philippines' Catholics parade "Black Nazarene" in
celebration of Christ
Thousands of barefoot devotees attend mass in front of a
Catholic church housing a centuries-old black wooden statue of
Jesus Christ believed to have healing powers. This year's
celebration does not include the tradition of parading the black
statue due to COVID restrictions.
9 Jan