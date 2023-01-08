REUTERS-SCHEDULE/…

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters
TOP STORIES
GLOBAL
GERMANY-SECURITY/RAIDS
German police detain Iranian suspected of planning
'Islamist-motivated' attack
FRANKFURT, Jan 8 (Reuters) - German police have taken into
custody a 32-year-old Iranian citizen suspected of having
procured deadly poisons cyanide and ricin to commit an
"Islamist-motivated" attack, authorities in western Germany said
on Sunday.
HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/CHINA
China reopens borders in final farewell to zero-COVID
HONG KONG/BEIJING, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Travellers streamed
into China by air, land and sea on Sunday, many eager for
long-awaited reunions, as Beijing opened borders that have been
all but shut since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
U.S.
USA-WEATHER/CALIFORNIA-OUTAGES
California storm leaves over 560,000 homes without power,
more rough weather ahead
Jan 8 (Reuters) - Torrential downpours and damaging winds
left hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses without power
in California early on Sunday as the area braced for the next
onslaught of severe weather.
BUSINESS
FINTECH-CRYPTOCURRENCY/FTX-BANKRUPTCY
U.S. Trustee files objection to FTX's planned asset sales
Jan 7 (Reuters) - A U.S. Trustee filed an objection on
Saturday to plans by bankrupt crypto exchange FTX to sell its
digital currency futures and clearinghouse LedgerX, as well as
units in Japan and Europe, according to a court filing
SPORTS
TENNIS-AUSOPEN/WARMUPS-WOMEN
Tennis-Sabalenka stops qualifier Noskova to seal
Adelaide title
ADELAIDE, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Aryna Sabalenka warmed up for
the Australian Open by capturing her 11th WTA Tour title with a
6-3 7-6(4) win over teenaged Czech qualifier Linda Noskova in
the Adelaide International 1 final on Sunday.
TENNIS-UNITEDCUP
Tennis-Fritz delivers as Americans win inaugural United
Cup crown
SYDNEY, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Taylor Fritz edged past Matteo
Berrettini 7-6(4) 7-6(6), helping favourites the United States
surge to an insurmountable 3-0 lead over Italy in the final of
the inaugural United Cup mixed team tournament and seal the
title on Sunday.
