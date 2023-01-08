REUTERS-SCHEDULE/…

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 10 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

GERMANY-SECURITY/RAIDS

German police detain Iranian suspected of planning 'Islamist-motivated' attack

FRANKFURT, Jan 8 (Reuters) - German police have taken into custody a 32-year-old Iranian citizen suspected of having procured deadly poisons cyanide and ricin to commit an "Islamist-motivated" attack, authorities in western Germany said on Sunday.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/CHINA

China reopens borders in final farewell to zero-COVID

HONG KONG/BEIJING, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Travellers streamed into China by air, land and sea on Sunday, many eager for long-awaited reunions, as Beijing opened borders that have been all but shut since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

U.S.

USA-WEATHER/CALIFORNIA-OUTAGES

California storm leaves over 560,000 homes without power, more rough weather ahead

Jan 8 (Reuters) - Torrential downpours and damaging winds left hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses without power in California early on Sunday as the area braced for the next onslaught of severe weather.

BUSINESS

FINTECH-CRYPTOCURRENCY/FTX-BANKRUPTCY

U.S. Trustee files objection to FTX's planned asset sales

Jan 7 (Reuters) - A U.S. Trustee filed an objection on Saturday to plans by bankrupt crypto exchange FTX to sell its digital currency futures and clearinghouse LedgerX, as well as units in Japan and Europe, according to a court filing

SPORTS

TENNIS-AUSOPEN/WARMUPS-WOMEN

Tennis-Sabalenka stops qualifier Noskova to seal Adelaide title

ADELAIDE, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Aryna Sabalenka warmed up for the Australian Open by capturing her 11th WTA Tour title with a 6-3 7-6(4) win over teenaged Czech qualifier Linda Noskova in the Adelaide International 1 final on Sunday.

TENNIS-UNITEDCUP

Tennis-Fritz delivers as Americans win inaugural United Cup crown

SYDNEY, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Taylor Fritz edged past Matteo Berrettini 7-6(4) 7-6(6), helping favourites the United States surge to an insurmountable 3-0 lead over Italy in the final of the inaugural United Cup mixed team tournament and seal the title on Sunday.

UPCOMING

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

USA-STOCKS/WEEKAHEAD

Wall Street Weekahead

A look at the week ahead in the US stock market.

8 Jan

INDONESIA-CRYPTOCURRENCY/

Interview with co-founder of Binance's Tokocrypto

Interview with the co-founder and chief operation officer of Indonesia's crypto exchange Tokocrypto, which recently acquired by the world's largest exchange Binance.

9 Jan 21:00 ET / 02:00 GMT

DANONE-PLASTIC/COMPLAINT

Danone targeted by NGOs over plastic waste

Several NGOs including Surfrider Foundation and Zero Waste France plan to file a complaint against dairy giant Danone voer plastic waste, using France's Loi de Vigilance. We will storify IF the legal complaint is filed.

9 Jan

EGYPT-ECONOMY/TOURISM (TV)

Interview with Egypt's new tourism minister

Interview with Egypt's new tourism minister on his plans for the sector after the shocks of COVID-19 and the Ukraine war, and his strategy for increasing badly needed foreign currency revenues.

9 Jan

USA-BANKS/RESULTS

PREVIEW-U.S. banks' Q4 profits

The biggest U.S. banks are expected to report fourth-quarter profits.

9 Jan

LUNAR-NEWYEAR/TAIWAN (PIX)

Lunar New Year market in Taipei

People shop for festive goods in Taipei ahead of the Lunar New Year, which will usher in the Year of the Rabbit.

9 Jan