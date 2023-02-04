REUTERS-SCHEDULE/…

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters
TOP STORIES
GLOBAL
USA-CHINA/SPY/
Blinken postpones China trip over 'unacceptable' Chinese spy
balloon
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken postponed a visit to
China that had been expected to start on Friday after a
suspected Chinese spy balloon was tracked flying across the
United States in what Washington called a "clear violation" of
U.S. sovereignty.
POPE-AFRICA/SOUTHSUDAN/
Raise your voices against South Sudan injustice, pope tells
Churches
Pope Francis said on Saturday Churches in South Sudan
"cannot remain neutral" but must raise their voices against
injustice and abuse of power, as he and two other Christian
leaders conducted a peace mission to the world's newest country.
U.S.
USA-OHIO/FIRE
Train derailment causes massive fire in Ohio - media
A train derailed near the border of Ohio and Pennsylvania on
Friday night, causing a massive fire in the area, local media
reported.
MEMPHIS-POLICE/
Memphis police fire another officer in Tyre Nichols' death
Memphis police on Friday fired a sixth officer involved in
the death of Tyre Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man who was
beaten by officers in the Tennessee city last month.
BUSINESS
TESLA-PRICES/
Tesla raises Model Y prices by $1,000 after U.S. relaxes tax
credit terms
Tesla Inc raised prices in the United States of its
best-selling vehicle, the Model Y, by $1,000 after the
government raised the ceiling on the price of crossover electric
vehicles eligible for tax credits.
TECH-ANTITRUST/META PLATFORMS/
U.S. judge denies FTC request to stop Meta from acquiring VR
firm Within
A judge on Friday released a ruling denying the Federal
Trade Commission's request to stop Meta Platforms Inc from
buying virtual reality content maker Within Unlimited, rejecting
the regulator's concerns the deal would reduce competition in a
new market.
ENTERTAINMENT
MUSIC-TICKETMASTER/BEYONCE/
Ticketmaster working to avoid Taylor Swift repeat with
Beyonce tickets
Ticketmaster is preparing to sell tickets for Beyonce's
first tour in six years in a different way, hoping to avoid a
repeat of last year's Taylor Swift debacle.
FILMFESTIVAL-BERLIN/WE WILL NOT FADE AWAY/
Ukrainian filmmaker tells story of teen dreams in war at
Berlinale
When Russia invaded Ukraine a year ago, award-winning
Ukrainian filmmaker Alisa Kovalenko put down her camera to join
the battles raging on the country's eastern front.
SPORTS
SOCCER-SAUDI-FAT-ANA/REPORT/
Soccer-Ronaldo nets first goal for Al Nassr to snatch 2-2
draw
Cristiano Ronaldo scored his first goal for Al Nassr with a
last-gasp penalty to salvage a 2-2 draw at Al Fateh in a
thrilling Saudi Pro League match on Friday.
SOCCER-ENGLAND-MUN-CRY/PREVIEW/
Ten Hag satisfied with Manchester United's squad depth
Manchester United made fewer signings in the January
transfer window compared to other top teams in the Premier
League but manager Erik ten Hag said he is confident the Old
Trafford club have depth in their squad.
UPCOMING:
SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY
USA-WEATHER/CALIFORNIA (PIX) (TV)
One small California town wonders if its floodplain made the
difference
As atmospheric rivers dumped trillions of gallons of water
on California in recent weeks, the farm workers of the small
community of Grayson, where the San Joaquin and Tuolumne rivers
converge and historically caused chronic flooding, were spared
disaster. That's what water experts, environmentalists and
farmers had hoped when they restored a flood plain in the area.
But budget cuts threaten future floodplain restoration projects
despite growing evidence that floodplains can replenish ground
water for future drought relief while protecting towns from the
catastrophic flooding that scientists predict will come from
climate change.
4 Feb 11:00 ET / 11:00 GMT
POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS
PERU-POLITICS/CONGRESS (PIX) (TV)
Why are Peruvian politics such a mess? Inside the halls of
its Congress
As deadly protests rage across Peru, a political battle is
unfolding inside the halls of Congress, walled off from the
streets by hundreds of police, armored vehicles and a maze of
gates.
Reuters spent the last week inside the 130-seat Congress in
capital Lima, talking to lawmakers to ask why Peruvian politics
seems to be in such a mess.
4 Feb 11:00 ET / 11:00 GMT
CYPRUS-ELECTION/ (PIX) (TV)
Cyprus goes to polls to elect new president
Cyprus goes to the polls to elect a new president. Incumbent
Nicos Anastasiades, who heads a centre-right government, is not
seeking a new term.
5 Feb
ODDLY ENOUGH
PORTUGAL-DOG/RECORD (TV)
Meet Bobi, the world's oldest dog
Bobi, a 30-year-old dog who has lived all his life in a tiny
village in central Portugal, has been named the world's oldest
pooch ever, breaking an almost century-old record.
4 Feb 13:30 ET / 13:30 GMT
BUSINESS / ECONOMICS
USA-FED/BULLARD
St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President Bullard speaks in
Vancouver
Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard
gives in-person presentation on "Social Learning for the Masses"
before hybrid "Computational & Experimental Economics" Academic
Workshop hosted by Simon Fraser University, in Vancouver, BC,
Canada.
4 Feb 17:15 ET / 17:15 GMT
TAIWAN-FOXCONN/
Apple supplier Foxconn reports monthly revenue
Apple supplier Foxconn reports January revenue
5 Feb
ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT
AWARDS-GRAMMYS/ (PIX) (TV)
The 65th Grammy Awards in Los Angeles
The 65th Grammy Awards in Los Angeles.
5 Feb