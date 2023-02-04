REUTERS-SCHEDULE/…

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 11 GMT/06 ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

USA-CHINA/SPY/

Blinken postpones China trip over 'unacceptable' Chinese spy balloon

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken postponed a visit to China that had been expected to start on Friday after a suspected Chinese spy balloon was tracked flying across the United States in what Washington called a "clear violation" of U.S. sovereignty.

POPE-AFRICA/SOUTHSUDAN/

Raise your voices against South Sudan injustice, pope tells Churches

Pope Francis said on Saturday Churches in South Sudan "cannot remain neutral" but must raise their voices against injustice and abuse of power, as he and two other Christian leaders conducted a peace mission to the world's newest country.

U.S.

USA-OHIO/FIRE

Train derailment causes massive fire in Ohio - media

A train derailed near the border of Ohio and Pennsylvania on Friday night, causing a massive fire in the area, local media reported.

MEMPHIS-POLICE/

Memphis police fire another officer in Tyre Nichols' death

Memphis police on Friday fired a sixth officer involved in the death of Tyre Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man who was beaten by officers in the Tennessee city last month.

BUSINESS

TESLA-PRICES/

Tesla raises Model Y prices by $1,000 after U.S. relaxes tax credit terms

Tesla Inc raised prices in the United States of its best-selling vehicle, the Model Y, by $1,000 after the government raised the ceiling on the price of crossover electric vehicles eligible for tax credits.

TECH-ANTITRUST/META PLATFORMS/

U.S. judge denies FTC request to stop Meta from acquiring VR firm Within

A judge on Friday released a ruling denying the Federal Trade Commission's request to stop Meta Platforms Inc from buying virtual reality content maker Within Unlimited, rejecting the regulator's concerns the deal would reduce competition in a new market.

ENTERTAINMENT

MUSIC-TICKETMASTER/BEYONCE/

Ticketmaster working to avoid Taylor Swift repeat with Beyonce tickets

Ticketmaster is preparing to sell tickets for Beyonce's first tour in six years in a different way, hoping to avoid a repeat of last year's Taylor Swift debacle.

FILMFESTIVAL-BERLIN/WE WILL NOT FADE AWAY/

Ukrainian filmmaker tells story of teen dreams in war at Berlinale

When Russia invaded Ukraine a year ago, award-winning Ukrainian filmmaker Alisa Kovalenko put down her camera to join the battles raging on the country's eastern front.

SPORTS

SOCCER-SAUDI-FAT-ANA/REPORT/

Soccer-Ronaldo nets first goal for Al Nassr to snatch 2-2 draw

Cristiano Ronaldo scored his first goal for Al Nassr with a last-gasp penalty to salvage a 2-2 draw at Al Fateh in a thrilling Saudi Pro League match on Friday.

SOCCER-ENGLAND-MUN-CRY/PREVIEW/

Ten Hag satisfied with Manchester United's squad depth

Manchester United made fewer signings in the January transfer window compared to other top teams in the Premier League but manager Erik ten Hag said he is confident the Old Trafford club have depth in their squad.

UPCOMING:

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

USA-WEATHER/CALIFORNIA (PIX) (TV)

One small California town wonders if its floodplain made the difference

As atmospheric rivers dumped trillions of gallons of water on California in recent weeks, the farm workers of the small community of Grayson, where the San Joaquin and Tuolumne rivers converge and historically caused chronic flooding, were spared disaster. That's what water experts, environmentalists and farmers had hoped when they restored a flood plain in the area. But budget cuts threaten future floodplain restoration projects despite growing evidence that floodplains can replenish ground water for future drought relief while protecting towns from the catastrophic flooding that scientists predict will come from climate change.

4 Feb 11:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

PERU-POLITICS/CONGRESS (PIX) (TV)

Why are Peruvian politics such a mess? Inside the halls of its Congress

As deadly protests rage across Peru, a political battle is unfolding inside the halls of Congress, walled off from the streets by hundreds of police, armored vehicles and a maze of gates. Reuters spent the last week inside the 130-seat Congress in capital Lima, talking to lawmakers to ask why Peruvian politics seems to be in such a mess.

4 Feb 11:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

CYPRUS-ELECTION/ (PIX) (TV)

Cyprus goes to polls to elect new president

Cyprus goes to the polls to elect a new president. Incumbent Nicos Anastasiades, who heads a centre-right government, is not seeking a new term.

5 Feb

ODDLY ENOUGH

PORTUGAL-DOG/RECORD (TV)

Meet Bobi, the world's oldest dog

Bobi, a 30-year-old dog who has lived all his life in a tiny village in central Portugal, has been named the world's oldest pooch ever, breaking an almost century-old record. 4 Feb 13:30 ET / 13:30 GMT

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

USA-FED/BULLARD

St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President Bullard speaks in Vancouver

Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard gives in-person presentation on "Social Learning for the Masses" before hybrid "Computational & Experimental Economics" Academic Workshop hosted by Simon Fraser University, in Vancouver, BC, Canada.

4 Feb 17:15 ET / 17:15 GMT

TAIWAN-FOXCONN/

Apple supplier Foxconn reports monthly revenue

5 Feb

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

AWARDS-GRAMMYS/ (PIX) (TV)

The 65th Grammy Awards in Los Angeles

The 65th Grammy Awards in Los Angeles.

5 Feb