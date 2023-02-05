REUTERS-SCHEDULE/…

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 11 GMT/06 ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

PAKISTAN-MUSHARRAF/

Pakistan ex-President Pervez Musharraf dies in Dubai after years in exile

ISLAMABAD/DUBAI, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Pakistani former President Pervez Musharraf died on Sunday following a prolonged illness at a hospital in Dubai, after years in self-imposed exile.

POPE-AFRICA/SOUTHSUDAN/

Pope Francis wraps up South Sudan trip, urges end to 'blind fury' of violence

JUBA, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Pope Francis urged the people of South Sudan on Sunday to resist the "venom of hatred" so they could achieve the peace and prosperity that have eluded them through years of bloody ethnic conflicts.

U.S.

USA-CHINA/SPY-BIDEN/

U.S. fighter jet shoots down suspected Chinese spy balloon with missile

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C., Feb 4 (Reuters) - A U.S. military fighter jet shot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon off the coast of South Carolina on Saturday, a week after it first entered U.S. airspace and triggered a dramatic -- and public -- spying saga that worsened Sino-U.S. relations.

USA-WEATHER/

Brutal cold seizes northeast U.S., shattering record lows

A dangerous combination of record-setting cold temperatures and powerful winds buffeted the northeastern United States on Saturday, creating life-threatening conditions and causing the death of an infant in Massachusetts.

BUSINESS

TAIWAN-FOXCONN/

Foxconn's January sales surge COVID disruption shaken off

TAIPEI, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Taiwan's Foxconn 2317.TW, the world's largest contract electronics maker and major iPhone assembler for Apple Inc AAPL.O, said on Sunday that revenue in January jumped 48.2% year-on-year, as it shook off COVID disruptions in China.

SAUDI-ENERGY/

Saudi minister warns sanctions, underinvestment may cause energy shortages

DUBAI, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman warned on Saturday that sanctions and underinvestment in the energy sector could result in a shortage of energy supplies.

ENTERTAINMENT

AWARDS-GRAMMYS/

At Sunday's Grammys, will Beyonce finally win top honor of best album?

LOS ANGELES, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Pop superstar Beyonce, winner of more Grammy awards than any other female artist, has never taken home the coveted album of the year trophy at the music industry's highest honors.

MUSIC-TICKETMASTER/BEYONCE

Ticketmaster working to avoid Taylor Swift repeat with Beyonce tickets

Ticketmaster is preparing to sell tickets for Beyonce's first tour in six years in a different way, hoping to avoid a repeat of last year's Taylor Swift debacle.

SPORTS

BASKETBALL-NBA/JAMES/

LeBron James returns to Los Angeles with history in his grasp

LOS ANGELES, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Lakers forward LeBron James returns to Los Angeles on the verge of becoming the NBA's all-time leading scorer after wrapping up a five-game road trip in New Orleans on Saturday night.

CRICKET-TEST-IND-AUS/

Cricket-Hazlewood to miss first India test, McDonald hopeful of Green return

The Australian cricket team's injury concerns continue to mount before their first test against India with seasoned fast bowler Josh Hazlewood ruled out of next week's opener in Nagpur, which begins on Thursday.

UPCOMING:

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

DENMARK-POLITICS/ (PIX) (TV)

Danish unions organize demonstration against government's proposal to remove a public holiday

Thousands of protesters are expected to gather on Sunday in front of the Danish parliament in Copenhagen to protest a bill by the newly-formed government to a scrap a public holiday it says will help finance increased defence spending.

5 Feb 13:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

NIGERIA-ELECTION/CANDIDATES

FACTBOX: The main candidates contesting Nigeria's presidential election

Nigerians will go the polls to vote for a new president on Feb. 25 to takeover from Muhammadu Buhari in a contest pitting the old guard of Nigerian politics and a third-party candidate who is seeking to upset the established political order. There are 18 candidates but Bola Tinubu from the ruling party, main opposition leader Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi from the smaller Labour Party, have a realistic chance of winning.

6 Feb

ECUADOR-POLITICS/

Results expected in Ecuador extradition, assembly seat referendums

Results are expected early on Monday from a weekend referendum in Ecuador where voters were asked whether they backed cutting the number of legislators and opening their fellow citizens to potential extradition abroad in certain criminal cases.

6 Feb

UKRAINE-CRISIS/NATO

NATO deputy secretary general, defence minister of Sweden/Finland and Norway PM attend Leangkollen security conference in Oslo

Norway PM, defence ministers of Sweden and Finland, deputy secretaty general of NATO, various Norwegian military chiefs are attending two-day conference dedicated to the war in Ukraine. The title of this year’s conference is "The Age of Great Power Competition - Democracy Versus Autocracy in Light of Russia’s War against Ukraine". The NATO Deputy Secretary General will deliver a speech during the Opening Session “Ukraine Holds the Future of Democracy and Security in Europe”.

6 Feb

BRITAIN-STRIKES/HEALTH (PIX) (TV)

Britain's NHS faces biggest day of industrial action

Britain's hospitals face huge disruption as nursing, ambulance and other staff stage walk-outs making Feb. 6 the biggest day of industrial action to hit in the healthcare sector in the current pay dispute.

6 Feb

CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE

HONGKONG-SECURITY/ (PIX) (TV)

Trial of 47 Hong Kong democracy activists charged with conspiracy to commit subversion begins A closely monitored national security trial involving 47 Hong Kong democracy campaigners charged with conspiracy to commit subversion begins today and will last for 90 days.

6 Feb

BRITAIN-COURT/POLICE (TV)

UK police officer sentenced for sex offences

British police officer David Carrick sentenced for multiple sex offences including rape. Sentencing could take place over several days

6 Feb

HERMES-NFTS/LAWSUIT

Hermes, NFT artist make closing arguments in 'MetaBirkins' trial

Closing arguments are expected in Manhattan federal court in Hermes' lawsuit claiming artist Mason Rothschild's "MetaBirkin" non-fungible tokens infringe trademarks for the French fashion house's famous handbags. The company called Rothschild a "digital speculator" and MetaBirkins a "get rich quick" scheme that is likely to cause confusion. Rothschild said his NFTs are protected by the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.

6 Feb

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

JAPAN-ART/BODY PARTS (PIX) (TV)

From fleshy coin purse to iPhone case, Japanese artist creates realistic human body artwork

A Japanese artist and DJ creates hyper realistic flesh-like objects such as mouth-shaped coin purse, blinking eye dice and "human skin" iPhone case, using silicon rubber. Some of his products are so popular that he even received customized orders from overseas.

6 Feb

FASHION-NEW YORK/PREVIEW (PIX) (TV)

A look at what's to come during New York Fashion Week

A look at what's to come during New York Fashion Week.

6 Feb

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

TAKETWO-RESULTS/

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc Reports Third Quarter Results

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc is expected to report a rise in quarterly revenue driven by resilient demand for its popular video game tites "NBA 2K23" and ""Grand Theft Auto V." However, investors will look forward to its commentry on release slate.

6 Feb

MONEY-STUDY/HAPPINESS

Money and Meaning? The world's longest happiness study has answers

Can money buy happiness? Here is what the world’s longest study on happiness can teach us about our lives, our careers and, yes, our money, based on a new book called "The Good Life."

6 Feb

USA-CORN/

U.S. farmers plan to go 'heavy on corn' in 2023 despite risks

U.S. farmers are planning to boost corn acreage in 2023, eyeing lower prices of fertilizer needed to grow the crop and hoping to boost stocks after a late season drought withered last year's grain harvest and left U.S. corn supplies at a decade low.

6 Feb

CANADA-CENBANK/SURVEY

Bank of Canada publishes a "market participants" survey for first time

Bank of Canada publishes a "market participants" survey for first time

6 Feb

MINING-INDABA/

Mining Indaba conference takes place in Cape Town

The Investing in African Mining Indaba conference takes place in Cape Town from February 6 to February 9, bringing together mining company executives, investors, and mines ministers from across Africa and beyond to discuss industry issues and to network.

6 Feb