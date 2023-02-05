REUTERS-SCHEDULE/…

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters
TOP STORIES
GLOBAL
PAKISTAN-MUSHARRAF/
Pakistan ex-President Pervez Musharraf dies in Dubai after
years in exile
ISLAMABAD/DUBAI, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Pakistani former
President Pervez Musharraf died on Sunday following a prolonged
illness at a hospital in Dubai, after years in self-imposed
exile.
POPE-AFRICA/SOUTHSUDAN/
Pope Francis wraps up South Sudan trip, urges end to 'blind
fury' of violence
JUBA, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Pope Francis urged the people of
South Sudan on Sunday to resist the "venom of hatred" so they
could achieve the peace and prosperity that have eluded them
through years of bloody ethnic conflicts.
U.S.
USA-CHINA/SPY-BIDEN/
U.S. fighter jet shoots down suspected Chinese spy balloon
with missile
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C., Feb 4 (Reuters) - A U.S. military
fighter jet shot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon off the
coast of South Carolina on Saturday, a week after it first
entered U.S. airspace and triggered a dramatic -- and public --
spying saga that worsened Sino-U.S. relations.
USA-WEATHER/
Brutal cold seizes northeast U.S., shattering record lows
A dangerous combination of record-setting cold temperatures
and powerful winds buffeted the northeastern United States on
Saturday, creating life-threatening conditions and causing the
death of an infant in Massachusetts.
BUSINESS
TAIWAN-FOXCONN/
Foxconn's January sales surge COVID disruption shaken off
TAIPEI, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Taiwan's Foxconn 2317.TW, the
world's largest contract electronics maker and major iPhone
assembler for Apple Inc AAPL.O, said on Sunday that revenue in
January jumped 48.2% year-on-year, as it shook off COVID
disruptions in China.
SAUDI-ENERGY/
Saudi minister warns sanctions, underinvestment may cause
energy shortages
DUBAI, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Saudi Energy Minister Prince
Abdulaziz bin Salman warned on Saturday that sanctions and
underinvestment in the energy sector could result in a shortage
of energy supplies.
ENTERTAINMENT
AWARDS-GRAMMYS/
At Sunday's Grammys, will Beyonce finally win top honor of
best album?
LOS ANGELES, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Pop superstar Beyonce, winner
of more Grammy awards than any other female artist, has never
taken home the coveted album of the year trophy at the music
industry's highest honors.
MUSIC-TICKETMASTER/BEYONCE
Ticketmaster working to avoid Taylor Swift repeat with
Beyonce tickets
Ticketmaster is preparing to sell tickets for Beyonce's
first tour in six years in a different way, hoping to avoid a
repeat of last year's Taylor Swift debacle.
SPORTS
BASKETBALL-NBA/JAMES/
LeBron James returns to Los Angeles with history in his
grasp
LOS ANGELES, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Lakers forward LeBron James
returns to Los Angeles on the verge of becoming the NBA's
all-time leading scorer after wrapping up a five-game road trip
in New Orleans on Saturday night.
CRICKET-TEST-IND-AUS/
Cricket-Hazlewood to miss first India test, McDonald hopeful
of Green return
The Australian cricket team's injury concerns continue to
mount before their first test against India with seasoned fast
bowler Josh Hazlewood ruled out of next week's opener in Nagpur,
which begins on Thursday.
UPCOMING:
POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS
DENMARK-POLITICS/ (PIX) (TV)
Danish unions organize demonstration against
government's proposal to remove a public holiday
Thousands of protesters are expected to gather on Sunday in
front of the Danish parliament in Copenhagen to protest a bill
by the newly-formed government to a scrap a public holiday it
says will help finance increased defence spending.
5 Feb 13:00 ET / 13:00 GMT
NIGERIA-ELECTION/CANDIDATES
FACTBOX: The main candidates contesting Nigeria's
presidential election
Nigerians will go the polls to vote for a new president on
Feb. 25 to takeover from Muhammadu Buhari in a contest pitting
the old guard of Nigerian politics and a third-party candidate
who is seeking to upset the established political order. There
are 18 candidates but Bola Tinubu from the ruling party, main
opposition leader Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi from the smaller
Labour Party, have a realistic chance of winning.
6 Feb
ECUADOR-POLITICS/
Results expected in Ecuador extradition, assembly seat
referendums
Results are expected early on Monday from a weekend
referendum in Ecuador where voters were asked whether they
backed cutting the number of legislators and opening their
fellow citizens to potential extradition abroad in certain
criminal cases.
6 Feb
UKRAINE-CRISIS/NATO
NATO deputy secretary general, defence minister of
Sweden/Finland and Norway PM attend Leangkollen security
conference in Oslo
Norway PM, defence ministers of Sweden and Finland, deputy
secretaty general of NATO, various Norwegian military chiefs are
attending two-day conference dedicated to the war in Ukraine.
The title of this year’s conference is "The Age of Great Power
Competition - Democracy Versus Autocracy in Light of Russia’s
War against Ukraine". The NATO Deputy Secretary General will
deliver a speech during the Opening Session “Ukraine Holds the
Future of Democracy and Security in Europe”.
6 Feb
BRITAIN-STRIKES/HEALTH (PIX) (TV)
Britain's NHS faces biggest day of industrial action
Britain's hospitals face huge disruption as nursing,
ambulance and other staff stage walk-outs making Feb. 6 the
biggest day of industrial action to hit in the healthcare sector
in the current pay dispute.
6 Feb
CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE
HONGKONG-SECURITY/ (PIX) (TV)
Trial of 47 Hong Kong democracy activists charged with
conspiracy to commit subversion begins
A closely monitored national security trial involving 47 Hong
Kong democracy campaigners charged with conspiracy to commit
subversion begins today and will last for 90 days.
6 Feb
BRITAIN-COURT/POLICE (TV)
UK police officer sentenced for sex offences
British police officer David Carrick sentenced for multiple
sex offences including rape. Sentencing could take place over
several days
6 Feb
HERMES-NFTS/LAWSUIT
Hermes, NFT artist make closing arguments in 'MetaBirkins'
trial
Closing arguments are expected in Manhattan federal court in
Hermes' lawsuit claiming artist Mason Rothschild's "MetaBirkin"
non-fungible tokens infringe trademarks for the French fashion
house's famous handbags. The company called Rothschild a
"digital speculator" and MetaBirkins a "get rich quick" scheme
that is likely to cause confusion. Rothschild said his NFTs are
protected by the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.
6 Feb
ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT
JAPAN-ART/BODY PARTS (PIX) (TV)
From fleshy coin purse to iPhone case, Japanese artist
creates realistic human body artwork
A Japanese artist and DJ creates hyper realistic flesh-like
objects such as mouth-shaped coin purse, blinking eye dice and
"human skin" iPhone case, using silicon rubber. Some of his
products are so popular that he even received customized orders
from overseas.
6 Feb
FASHION-NEW YORK/PREVIEW (PIX) (TV)
A look at what's to come during New York Fashion Week
A look at what's to come during New York Fashion Week.
6 Feb
BUSINESS / ECONOMICS
TAKETWO-RESULTS/
Take-Two Interactive Software Inc Reports Third Quarter
Results
Take-Two Interactive Software Inc is expected to report a
rise in quarterly revenue driven by resilient demand for its
popular video game tites "NBA 2K23" and ""Grand Theft Auto V."
However, investors will look forward to its commentry on release
slate.
6 Feb
MONEY-STUDY/HAPPINESS
Money and Meaning? The world's longest happiness study has
answers
Can money buy happiness? Here is what the world’s longest
study on happiness can teach us about our lives, our careers
and, yes, our money, based on a new book called "The Good Life."
6 Feb
USA-CORN/
U.S. farmers plan to go 'heavy on corn' in 2023 despite
risks
U.S. farmers are planning to boost corn acreage in 2023,
eyeing lower prices of fertilizer needed to grow the crop and
hoping to boost stocks after a late season drought withered last
year's grain harvest and left U.S. corn supplies at a decade
low.
6 Feb
CANADA-CENBANK/SURVEY
Bank of Canada publishes a "market participants" survey for
first time
Bank of Canada publishes a "market participants" survey for
first time
6 Feb
MINING-INDABA/
Mining Indaba conference takes place in Cape Town
The Investing in African Mining Indaba conference takes
place in Cape Town from February 6 to February 9, bringing
together mining company executives, investors, and mines
ministers from across Africa and beyond to discuss industry
issues and to network.
6 Feb