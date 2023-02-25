REUTERS-SCHEDULE/…

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters
TOP STORIES
GLOBAL
UKRAINE-CRISIS/ANNIVERSARY/
One year into invasion, Ukraine mourns dead and vows victory
KYIV, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Ukraine honored its dead and vowed
to keep fighting on Friday while Russia told the world to accept
"the realities" of its war but faced new Western sanctions on
the invasion's anniversary.
NIGERIA-ELECTION/
Nigerians vote in election, hoping for better economic times
LAGOS, Feb 25- Nigerians go to the polls on Saturday to
elect a successor to President Muhammadu Buhari, with many
hoping the next leader will steer Africa's most populous nation
and biggest economy on a new course after years of worsening
violence and hardship.
U.S.
USA-FLORIDA/EDUCATION/
Florida bill would ban gender studies majors, diversity
programs at universities
Feb 24- Florida Governor Ron DeSantis would gain more
influence in the state's public university system, and majors
involving gender studies or critical race theory would be
eliminated if a bill filed this week wins support from the
Republican-controlled legislature.
USA-WEATHER/
Southern California delights in rare snowfall as winter
storm intensifies
A slow-moving winter storm intensified over California on
Friday, triggering the first blizzard warning in parts of the
Los Angeles area in 30 years and creating the extraordinary
sight of snowflakes swirling around the iconic Hollywood sign.
BUSINESS
META PLATFORMS-AI/
Meta heats up Big Tech's AI arms race with new language
model
Feb 24- Meta Platforms Inc META.O said on Friday it was
releasing to researchers a new large language model, the core
software of a new artificial intelligence system, heating up an
AI arms race as Big Tech companies rush to integrate the
technology into their products and impress investors.
WITHIN-M&A/META/
U.S. formally ends fight against Meta's purchase of VR
content maker
WASHINGTON, Feb 24- The U.S. government said on Friday it
was formally ending its effort to stop Facebook parent Meta
Platforms Inc META.O from buying virtual reality (VR) content
maker Within Unlimited.
ENTERTAINMENT
PARAMOUNT GLOBAL-WARNER BROS DIS/SOUTH PARK-LAWSUIT
Warner Bros Discovery sues Paramount over 'South Park'
streaming rights
NEW YORK, Feb 24- The rights to stream "South Park," the
popular animated comedy featuring foul-mouthed children, is the
subject of a new lawsuit where Warner Bros Discovery Inc is
seeking hundreds of millions of dollars in damages from
Paramount Global.
FILMFESTIVAL-BERLIN/FEMME
Genre-flipping 'revenge porn' tragedy premieres at Berlinale
film festival
BERLIN, Feb 24- When Jules, a cross-dressing star of
London's queer scene, is brutally attacked by a thug with
something to hide, he concocts an elaborate revenge worthy of
Shakespeare: he seduces his hypermasculine assaulter and films
them having sex.
SPORTS
SOCCER-ENGLAND-MUN/RASHFORD
Rashford embracing change in mentality in breakout season
for United
Feb 25- A change in mentality has helped Manchester United
forward Marcus Rashford find his best form this season, the
25-year-old said as he hopes to guide the team to their first
trophy in nearly six years at the League Cup final on Sunday.
CRICKET-TEST-NZL-ENG/
Cricket-Root shines before New Zealand collapse in second
test
An unbeaten Joe Root century and a bowling masterclass by
James Anderson put England in complete control of the second
test on Saturday, as New Zealand's hopes of levelling the series
plunged with shambolic batting on a rain-hit day two.
UPCOMING:
POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS
NIGERIA-ELECTION/ (PIX) (TV)
Nigeria holds presidential and parliamentary elections
Voters in Africa's biggest economy and most populous nation head
to the polls on Saturday to elect a new president and members of
parliament amid growing frustration over unprecedented
insecurity, industrial scale oil theft, skyrocketing prices and
endemic corruption.
25 Feb 07:30 ET / 07:30 GMT
PORTUGAL-PROTESTS/INFLATION (PIX)
Portuguese protest over cost of living and pay
Portuguese people are expected to take to Lisbon's streets
on Saturday due to mounting costs of living. School workers will
protest on the same day to demand better working conditions and
higher wages.
25 Feb 15:00 ET / 15:00 GMT
ITALY-POLITICS/LEFT (PIX)
Italy's centre-left opposition Democratic Party elects new
leader
Italy's centre-left Democratic Party (PD) holds a vote open
to all members of the public to elect a new leader after last
year's general election defeat to Prime Minister Giorgia
Meloni's right-wing bloc. The choice is between a moderate
regional president, Stefano Bonaccini, and a more radical and
youthful candidate, Elly Schlein.
26 Feb
ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT
FASHION-MILAN/FERRAGAMO (PIX)
Ferragamo presents Fall-Winter 2023/2024 collection
Ferragamo presents Fall-Winter 2023/2024 collection during
the Milan Fashion Week.
25 Feb 11:30 ET / 11:30 GMT
FASHION-MILAN/DOLCEGABBANA (PIX)
Dolce & Gabbana presents Fall-Winter 2023/2024 collection
Dolce & Gabbana presents Fall-Winter 2023/2024 collection
during the Milan Fashion Week.
25 Feb 13:00 ET / 13:00 GMT
FASHION-MILAN/MISSONI (PIX)
Missoni presents Fall-Winter 2023/2024 collection
Missoni presents Fall-Winter 2023/2024 collection during the
Milan Fashion Week.
25 Feb 17:00 ET / 17:00 GMT
FILMFESTIVAL-BERLIN/WINNING FILMS CLIPS (TV)
A look at this year's Berlinale winners
Take a look at the films and performances honoured with the
Berlinale bear trophies at the 73rd Berlin Film Festival.
25 Feb 19:00 ET / 19:00 GMT
FILMFESTIVAL-BERLIN/ (PIX) (TV)
73rd Berlin International Film Festival
Movie enthusiasts come together as Berlin hosts the 73rd
International Film Festival.
26 Feb
BUSINESS / ECONOMICS
BERKSHIRE-BUFFETT/
Warren Buffett to release annual Berkshire Hathaway
shareholder letter
Warren Buffett will release his widely-read annual letter to
shareholders of his conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway Inc.
Buffett is expected to use the letter to discuss some of
Berkshire's operating businesses and the company's investment
opportunities. He often uses the letter to discuss investing
and markets, and the long-term prospects for Berkshire, the
United States and business generally, The letter will be
accompanied by Berkshire's fourth-quarter and full-year results.
25 Feb 13:00 ET / 13:00 GMT
BERKSHIRE-RESULTS/
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway to report
fourth-quarter, full-year results
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc will report
fourth-quarter and full-year results. Berkshire is expected to
report a multi-billion dollar quarterly operating profit, gains
and losses on its investments, and any buybacks of its own
stock. it will likely also discuss the impact on results of
rising interest rates, supply chain issues, the war in Ukraine,
and other factors. The results will be accompanied by Buffett's
annual letter to Berkshire shareholders.
25 Feb 13:00 ET / 13:00 GMT
G20-INDIA/ (PIX) (TV)
G20 finance meeting concludes, presser by Indian finance
minister
Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman briefs the media
at the end of a meeting of G20 finance and central bank chiefs.
25 Feb 13:15 ET / 13:15 GMT
G20-INDIA/JAPAN (TV)
Japan finance minister, BOJ governor to brief media after
G20 finance meet
Japan's finance minister and the BOJ governor will hold a
news conference after the conclusion of a G20 finance chiefs'
meeting in India.
25 Feb 13:30 ET / 13:30 GMT