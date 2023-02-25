REUTERS-SCHEDULE/…

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 0700 GMT/0200 ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

UKRAINE-CRISIS/ANNIVERSARY/

One year into invasion, Ukraine mourns dead and vows victory

KYIV, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Ukraine honored its dead and vowed to keep fighting on Friday while Russia told the world to accept "the realities" of its war but faced new Western sanctions on the invasion's anniversary.

NIGERIA-ELECTION/

Nigerians vote in election, hoping for better economic times

LAGOS, Feb 25- Nigerians go to the polls on Saturday to elect a successor to President Muhammadu Buhari, with many hoping the next leader will steer Africa's most populous nation and biggest economy on a new course after years of worsening violence and hardship.

U.S.

USA-FLORIDA/EDUCATION/

Florida bill would ban gender studies majors, diversity programs at universities

Feb 24- Florida Governor Ron DeSantis would gain more influence in the state's public university system, and majors involving gender studies or critical race theory would be eliminated if a bill filed this week wins support from the Republican-controlled legislature.

USA-WEATHER/

Southern California delights in rare snowfall as winter storm intensifies

A slow-moving winter storm intensified over California on Friday, triggering the first blizzard warning in parts of the Los Angeles area in 30 years and creating the extraordinary sight of snowflakes swirling around the iconic Hollywood sign.

BUSINESS

META PLATFORMS-AI/

Meta heats up Big Tech's AI arms race with new language model

Feb 24- Meta Platforms Inc META.O said on Friday it was releasing to researchers a new large language model, the core software of a new artificial intelligence system, heating up an AI arms race as Big Tech companies rush to integrate the technology into their products and impress investors.

WITHIN-M&A/META/

U.S. formally ends fight against Meta's purchase of VR content maker

WASHINGTON, Feb 24- The U.S. government said on Friday it was formally ending its effort to stop Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc META.O from buying virtual reality (VR) content maker Within Unlimited.

ENTERTAINMENT

PARAMOUNT GLOBAL-WARNER BROS DIS/SOUTH PARK-LAWSUIT

Warner Bros Discovery sues Paramount over 'South Park' streaming rights

NEW YORK, Feb 24- The rights to stream "South Park," the popular animated comedy featuring foul-mouthed children, is the subject of a new lawsuit where Warner Bros Discovery Inc is seeking hundreds of millions of dollars in damages from Paramount Global.

FILMFESTIVAL-BERLIN/FEMME

Genre-flipping 'revenge porn' tragedy premieres at Berlinale film festival

BERLIN, Feb 24- When Jules, a cross-dressing star of London's queer scene, is brutally attacked by a thug with something to hide, he concocts an elaborate revenge worthy of Shakespeare: he seduces his hypermasculine assaulter and films them having sex.

SPORTS

SOCCER-ENGLAND-MUN/RASHFORD

Rashford embracing change in mentality in breakout season for United

Feb 25- A change in mentality has helped Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford find his best form this season, the 25-year-old said as he hopes to guide the team to their first trophy in nearly six years at the League Cup final on Sunday.

CRICKET-TEST-NZL-ENG/

Cricket-Root shines before New Zealand collapse in second test

An unbeaten Joe Root century and a bowling masterclass by James Anderson put England in complete control of the second test on Saturday, as New Zealand's hopes of levelling the series plunged with shambolic batting on a rain-hit day two.

UPCOMING:

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

NIGERIA-ELECTION/ (PIX) (TV)

Nigeria holds presidential and parliamentary elections Voters in Africa's biggest economy and most populous nation head to the polls on Saturday to elect a new president and members of parliament amid growing frustration over unprecedented insecurity, industrial scale oil theft, skyrocketing prices and endemic corruption.

25 Feb 07:30 ET / 07:30 GMT

PORTUGAL-PROTESTS/INFLATION (PIX)

Portuguese protest over cost of living and pay

Portuguese people are expected to take to Lisbon's streets on Saturday due to mounting costs of living. School workers will protest on the same day to demand better working conditions and higher wages.

25 Feb 15:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

ITALY-POLITICS/LEFT (PIX)

Italy's centre-left opposition Democratic Party elects new leader

Italy's centre-left Democratic Party (PD) holds a vote open to all members of the public to elect a new leader after last year's general election defeat to Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's right-wing bloc. The choice is between a moderate regional president, Stefano Bonaccini, and a more radical and youthful candidate, Elly Schlein.

26 Feb

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

FASHION-MILAN/FERRAGAMO (PIX)

Ferragamo presents Fall-Winter 2023/2024 collection

Ferragamo presents Fall-Winter 2023/2024 collection during the Milan Fashion Week.

25 Feb 11:30 ET / 11:30 GMT

FASHION-MILAN/DOLCEGABBANA (PIX)

Dolce & Gabbana presents Fall-Winter 2023/2024 collection

Dolce & Gabbana presents Fall-Winter 2023/2024 collection during the Milan Fashion Week.

25 Feb 13:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

FASHION-MILAN/MISSONI (PIX)

Missoni presents Fall-Winter 2023/2024 collection

Missoni presents Fall-Winter 2023/2024 collection during the Milan Fashion Week.

25 Feb 17:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

FILMFESTIVAL-BERLIN/WINNING FILMS CLIPS (TV)

A look at this year's Berlinale winners

Take a look at the films and performances honoured with the Berlinale bear trophies at the 73rd Berlin Film Festival.

25 Feb 19:00 ET / 19:00 GMT

FILMFESTIVAL-BERLIN/ (PIX) (TV)

73rd Berlin International Film Festival

Movie enthusiasts come together as Berlin hosts the 73rd International Film Festival.

26 Feb

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

BERKSHIRE-BUFFETT/

Warren Buffett to release annual Berkshire Hathaway shareholder letter

Warren Buffett will release his widely-read annual letter to shareholders of his conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Buffett is expected to use the letter to discuss some of Berkshire's operating businesses and the company's investment opportunities. He often uses the letter to discuss investing and markets, and the long-term prospects for Berkshire, the United States and business generally, The letter will be accompanied by Berkshire's fourth-quarter and full-year results.

25 Feb 13:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

BERKSHIRE-RESULTS/

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway to report fourth-quarter, full-year results

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc will report fourth-quarter and full-year results. Berkshire is expected to report a multi-billion dollar quarterly operating profit, gains and losses on its investments, and any buybacks of its own stock. it will likely also discuss the impact on results of rising interest rates, supply chain issues, the war in Ukraine, and other factors. The results will be accompanied by Buffett's annual letter to Berkshire shareholders.

25 Feb 13:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

G20-INDIA/ (PIX) (TV)

G20 finance meeting concludes, presser by Indian finance minister

Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman briefs the media at the end of a meeting of G20 finance and central bank chiefs.

25 Feb 13:15 ET / 13:15 GMT

G20-INDIA/JAPAN (TV)

Japan finance minister, BOJ governor to brief media after G20 finance meet

Japan's finance minister and the BOJ governor will hold a news conference after the conclusion of a G20 finance chiefs' meeting in India.

25 Feb 13:30 ET / 13:30 GMT