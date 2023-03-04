Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 0700 GMT/0200 ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

UKRAINE-CRISIS/

Russia close to encircling Ukraine's Bakhmut after months of fighting

CHASIV YAR, Ukraine, March 3- Russian artillery pounded the last routes out of Bakhmut on Friday, aiming to complete the encirclement of the besieged Ukrainian city and bring Moscow closer to its first major victory in half a year after the bloodiest battle of the war.

HONGKONG-SECURITY/

Hong Kong court convicts 3 members of Tiananmen vigil group for security offence

HONG KONG, March 4- Three former members of a Hong Kong group that organised annual vigils to mark China's 1989 Tiananmen Square crackdown, were found guilty on Saturday of not complying with a national security police request for information.

U.S.

USA-ELECTION/BIDEN

Biden assembles team of allies to boost re-election campaign

WASHINGTON, March 3- U.S. President Joe Biden's team is moving to tap top Democratic allies and even some people once seen as possible rivals as key representatives of his expected re-election bid.

USA-ELECTION/REPUBLICANS

Trump's legacy: Republicans torn by infighting, revolts as 2024 looms

LAS VEGAS, March 3- In Las Vegas, Nevada, Republican activists want to recapture the party from a local leader who backs former President Donald Trump's false election fraud claims. In Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, a battle for control of the local Republican party's assets has wound up in court. In North Carolina, party activists are seeking to punish Republican Senator Thom Tillis for his support for same-sex marriage rights.

BUSINESS

USA-CHINA/HUAWEI-NVIDIA/

Nvidia's plans for sales to Huawei imperiled if U.S. tightens Huawei curbs-draft

WASHINGTON, March 3- U.S. chipmaker Nvidia Corp's plans to sell technology to China's Huawei would be thwarted if the U.S. government proceeds with a proposal to further restrict shipments to the blacklisted company, a draft report by a government contractor shows.

TSMC-TALENT/

Taiwan's TSMC to recruit 6,000 engineers in 2023

TAIPEI, March 4 - Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC), the world's largest contract chipmaker, will recruit more than 6,000 new staff in 2023, the company said in a statement on Saturday.

ENTERTAINMENT

PEOPLE-TOM SIZEMORE/

Actor Tom Sizemore, known for tough-guy roles and scandal, dead at 61

Actor Tom Sizemore, known as much for his struggles with drug addiction and run-ins with the law as for his tough-guy roles in such films as "Saving Private Ryan" and "Black Hawk Down," died on Friday at age 61, said his manager, Charles Lago.

BRITAIN-GLASTONBURY/

Guns N' Roses and Arctic Monkeys to headline Glastonbury along with Elton John

LONDON, March 3- Guns N' Roses and Arctic Monkeys will join Elton John as headliners at the Glastonbury Festival in June, organisers said on Friday, drawing attention to the largely male line-up of its biggest performers this year.

SPORTS

TENNIS-DJOKOVIC/

USTA, US Open hoping unvaccinated Djokovic gets special nod to enter country

March 4 (Reuters) - The United States Tennis Association (USTA) and the U.S. Open are hoping Novak Djokovic is successful in his bid to enter the country after the Serbian, who is not vaccinated against COVID-19, applied for special permission last month.

CRICKET-TEST-NZL-LKA/

Sri Lanka eye World Test final to lift spirits back home

March 4- Coach Chris Silverwood said Sri Lanka would be doing their absolute best to qualify for the World Test Championship (WTC) final during their two-match series in New Zealand to give the people back home something to cheer about.

UPCOMING

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

CHINA-PARLIAMENT/ (PIX) (TV)

Annual meeting of China's top political advisory body, the CPPCC, begins

Wang Yang, chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), the high-profile but largely ceremonial advisory body, delivers a keynote speech at the opening session of the CPPCC at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.

4 Mar 07:00 ET / 07:00 GMT

TURKEY-ELECTION/OPPOSITION

Turkey's opposition bloc meets following Iyi Party split

The leaders of the five remaining parties of the alliance meets after right-wing IYI Party quit the bloc due to disagreement over who should run for president in landmark elections scheduled in two months.

4 Mar 14:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

USA-BIDEN/ (PIX) (TV)

Biden travels to Selma, Alabama

U.S. President Joe Biden travels to Selma, Ala., to commemorate 58th Anniversary of Bloody Sunday.

5 Mar

ESTONIA-ELECTION/ (PIX) (TV)

Estonians go to polls in general election

Estonian voters cast their ballots to elect country's parliament.

5 Mar

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

FASHION-PARIS/VIVIENNE WESTWOOD (PIX) (TV)

Tribute show for late designer Vivienne Westwood at Paris Fashion Week

Vivienne Westwood Fall-Winter 2023/2024 collection at Paris Fashion Week

4 Mar 12:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

USA-FED/DALY

San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President Daly speaks at inflation symposium

Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly gives closing keynote at the Princeton University Griswold Center economic symposium, "Symposium: Inflation: Where Are We Now and Where Are We Going?"

4 Mar 18:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

MINING-PDAC/

Top mining executives gather in Toronto for PDAC conference

Global mining executives will be in Toronto for the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada conference, one of the world's largest mining conferences.

5 Mar

AUSTRALIA-AIRSHOW/ (PIX)

Avalon Airshow

Australian International Airshow.

5 Mar