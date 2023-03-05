Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 0700 GMT/0200 ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

CHINA-PARLIAMENT/

China sets modest growth target of about 5% as parliament opens

BEIJING, March 5- China set a modest target for economic growth this year of around 5% on Sunday as it kicked-off the annual session of its National People's Congress (NPC), which is poised to implement the biggest government shake-up in a decade.

GLOBAL-ENVIRONMENT/OCEANS

Nations secure U.N. global high seas biodiversity pact

March 5- Negotiators from more than 100 countries completed a U.N. treaty to protect the high seas on Saturday, a long-awaited step that environmental groups say will help reverse marine biodiversity losses and ensure sustainable development.

U.S.

USA-ELECTION/CPAC-TRUMP

At right-wing CPAC forum, Trump shows why he'll be tough to topple

OXON HILL, Maryland, March 4- Reminders of former President Donald Trump's towering influence over the Republican Party were everywhere at the annual Conservative Political Action Conference this weekend in Washington.

USA-OHIO/TRAIN/

Another Norfolk Southern train derails in Ohio; company says no toxins aboard

March 4- Another train operated by the Norfolk Southern railroad company derailed in Ohio on Saturday, prompting local officials to order residents living near the site of the accident to shelter in place.

BUSINESS

TESLA-RECALL/

Tesla recalls 3,470 Model Y vehicles over loose bolts

WASHINGTON, March 4- Tesla Inc TSLA.O said it is recalling 3,470 2022 through 2023 Model Y vehicles in the United States because bolts securing the second-row seatback frames may not have been securely tightened, according to a filing made public Saturday.

ITALY-BROADBAND/

Board of Italy's CDP meets Sunday over bid for Telecom Italia grid

MILAN, March 4 (Reuters) - Italian state investor CDP has called a board meeting on Sunday which is expected to approve a long-delayed non-binding offer for the fixed network of former phone monopoly Telecom Italia, three sources close to the matter said.

ENTERTAINMENT

AWARDS-OSCARS/CHRIS ROCK

Chris Rock unleashes on Will Smith and wife Jada a year after Oscars slap

LOS ANGELES, March 4- A year after he was slapped on stage at the Academy Awards, Chris Rock hammered Will Smith and his wife in a comedy special streamed live around the world, joking that he enjoyed seeing the actor beaten in his latest film.

PEOPLE-TOM SIZEMORE/

Actor Tom Sizemore, known for tough-guy roles and scandal, dead at 61

March 3- Actor Tom Sizemore, known as much for his struggles with drug addiction and run-ins with the law as for his tough-guy roles in such films as "Saving Private Ryan" and "Black Hawk Down," died on Friday at age 61, said his manager, Charles Lago.

SPORTS

MOTOR-F1-BAHRAIN/

Motor racing-Verstappen leads Red Bull front row sweep in Bahrain

MANAMA, March 4- Formula One world champion Max Verstappen showed Red Bull remained the team to beat by leading Sergio Perez to a front row sweep in qualifying for the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix on Saturday.

SOCCER-FRANCE-PSG-NAN/REPORT

Soccer-Mbappe beats PSG all-time scoring record as French champions extend lead

PARIS, March 4- Kylian Mbappe became Paris St Germain's all-time top scorer when he helped his side extend their Ligue 1 lead to a provisional 11 points in a 4-2 home win against Nantes in Ligue 1 on Saturday.

UPCOMING

THAILAND-USA/MILITARY DRILL (PIX) (TV)

Thailand's famous boxer holds Muay thai lessons for U.S. soldiers

Thailand's famous boxer Sombat Banchamek, also known as Buakaw, gives Muay Thai lessons to U.S. soldiers participating in the Cobra Gold joint military drills.

5 Mar 07:00 ET / 07:00 GMT

USA-BIDEN/ (PIX) (TV)

Biden to spotlight voting rights, Black voters in 'Bloody Sunday' Selma visit

President Joe Biden will press his case for stronger voting rights during a visit to Alabama on Sunday to commemorate the 58th anniversary of "Bloody Sunday," when state troopers beat peaceful protesters who were marching against discrimination.

5 Mar 11:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

GERMANY-POLITICS/EU (PIX) (TV)

Scholz receives EU's von der Leyen for German cabinet meeting

Chancellor Olaf Scholz welcomes EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen for a German cabinet meeting at Schloss Meseberg castle outside Berlin before he briefly speaks to reporters.

5 Mar 13:15 ET / 13:15 GMT

GERMANY-POLITICS/SCHOLZ-VON DER LEYEN (PIX) (TV)

Scholz, EU's von der Leyen speak to reporters after German cabinet meeting

Chancellor Olaf Scholz and EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen speak to reporters following a German cabinet meeting at Schloss Meseberg castle outside Berlin.

5 Mar 16:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

AWARDS-OSCARS/DIVERSITY (TV, PIX) (PIX) (TV)

Diverse talent in Hollywood takes reins to speed up change

While Hollywood has made progress on diversifying talent and storytelling since the 2015 outcry of #OscarsSoWhite - when all 20 acting nominations went to white actors - the pace of change is not fast enough for both the famous and those waiting to emerge. Diverse creators are building incubators, their own production pipelines and venues where they can screen work and receive feedback and support each other. (Danielle Broadway and Rollo Ross)

6 Mar 12:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

FASHION-PARIS/VALENTINO (TV)

Valentino Fall-Winter 2023/2024 collection at Paris Fashion Week

5 Mar 19:00 ET / 19:00 GMT

FASHION-PARIS/PIERRE CARDIN (PIX)

Pierre Cardin Fall-Winter 2023/2024 collection at Paris Fashion Week

5 Mar 19:00 ET / 19:00 GMT