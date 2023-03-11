Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 0700 GMT/0200 ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

CHINA-PARLIAMENT/LI/

Li Qiang becomes China's premier, tasked with reviving economy

BEIJING, March 11- Li Qiang, the former Communist Party chief of Shanghai, took office on Saturday as China's premier, the country's No.2 post, putting the close ally of President Xi Jinping in charge of reviving an economy battered by three years of COVID-19 curbs.

IRAN-SAUDI/DIPLOMACY-USA/

ANALYSIS-China role in Saudi, Iran deal a tricky test for US

NEW YORK/WASHINGTON, March 10- The surprise deal between Iran and Saudi Arabia to restore diplomatic ties offers much for the United States to be intrigued about, including a possible path to rein in Tehran's nuclear program and a chance to cement a ceasefire in Yemen.

U.S.

CALIFORNIA-MURDER/SMART/

California man gets 25 years to life for 1996 murder of student Kristin Smart

March 10- More than a quarter-century after college freshman Kristin Smart vanished in what became one of California's most notorious unsolved crimes, the man ultimately convicted of killing her was sentenced on Friday to serve 25 years to life in prison.

USA-WEATHER/

California copes with heavy rain, flooding in latest 'atmospheric river' storm

LOS ANGELES, March 10- Emergency officials in several California counties spent Friday patrolling levies and swollen rivers as an "atmospheric river" storm drenched the already-sodden state with torrential rains, causing floods that washed out roads and prompted evacuations.

BUSINESS

GLOBAL-MARKETS/BANKS/

Silicon Valley Bank is largest failure since 2008 crisis, billions stranded

March 10- Startup-focused lender SVB Financial Group SIVB.O became the largest bank to fail since the 2008 financial crisis on Friday, in a sudden collapse that roiled global markets, left billions of dollars belonging to companies and investors stranded.

META PLATFORMS-DIVESTITURE/

Meta explores strategic alternatives for Kustomer business-software firm

March 10- Meta Platforms Inc said on Friday it is exploring strategic alternatives for customer service company Kustomer that it acquired in a process ending last year.

ENTERTAINMENT

AWARDS-OSCARS/A24/

Everything Everywhere All at Once' studio A24 captures Oscar spotlight

LOS ANGELES, March 10- A24, the independent studio behind such films as "Everything Everywhere All at Once" and "The Whale," is poised to dominate this year's Academy Awards, eclipsing Hollywood's established studios and awards-hungry streamers that are spending millions on Oscar campaigns.

PEOPLE-ROBERT BLAKE

Actor Robert Blake, star of 'Baretta' and 'In Cold Blood,' dead at age 89

LOS ANGELES, March 9- Robert Blake, a child actor from the Depression-era "Our Gang" comedies who won adult stardom playing an undercover cop on the 1970s television series "Baretta" before fame was eclipsed by his murder trial in the 2001 killing of his wife, has died at age 89.

SPORTS

TENNIS-INDIANWELLS/

Tennis-Tsitsipas crashes out of Indian Wells in second round

INDIAN WELLS, California, March 10 (Reuters) - Stefanos Tsitsipas's hopes of taking over the world number one ranking with an Indian Wells title ended in a 7-6(0) 4-6 7-6(5) second-round loss to Australian Jordan Thompson on Friday.

OLYMPICS-2024-RUSSIA/BRITAIN

Britain urges sponsors to pressure IOC on Russia, Belarus ban

March 11- The British government has written to Olympic sponsors urging them to pressure the International Olympic Committee (IOC) over its proposal to allow Russians and Belarusians to compete at next year's Paris Games, British media reported on Saturday.

UPCOMING

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

CLIMATE-CHANGE/NETHERLANDS-PROTESTS (TV)

Climate protesters plan to block The Hague highway

Climate action group Extinction rebellion plans to block the A12 highway leading into The Hague.

11 Mar 11:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

CANADA-IMMIGRATION/REFUGEES (PIX)

INSIGHT - Asylum-seekers cross the border into Canada from the U.S.

As border-crossing asylum-seekers become a flashpoint once again in Canada, Reuters goes to the spot where they are crossing to figure out who these migrants are, where they are coming from and what is driving them to cross into Canada on a dirt path that has become synonymous with border dysfunction. Did they enter the U.S. planning to continue to Canada, or did something happen in the U.S. to convince them to seek greener, more northern pastures? What are the bases for their refugee claims? What are they planning to do once in Canada, and what do they hope Canada has to offer? Reuters will take audiences to this now-infamous crossing.

11 Mar 11:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

NETHERLANDS-FARMERS/PROTESTS (PIX) (TV)

Dutch farmers protest environmental policies in The Hague

Dutch farmers plan a large demonstration in The Hague to protest government policies to limit nitrogen emissions. COVERAGE ON MERIT

11 Mar 11:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

SPACE-EXPLORATION/RELATIVITY (PIX) (TV)

Relativity Space to launch world's first 3D-printed rocket

Relativity Space to launch world's first 3D-printed rocket. The launch window opens at 1800GMT (1300EST) on March 8.

11 Mar 18:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

AWARDS-RAZZIES/

And the Worst Picture goes to... The Raspberry Awards are handed out

And the Worst Picture goes to... The Raspberry Awards are handed out for the worst films and performances on the eve of the Oscars.

11 Mar 20:00 ET / 20:00 GMT