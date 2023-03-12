Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 0700 GMT/0300 ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

CHINA-PARLIAMENT/SECURITY

U.S.-sanctioned general to become public face of China's growing military

HONG KONG, March 12- General Li Shangfu, named on Sunday as China's new defence minister, is a veteran of the People's Liberation Army's (PLA) modernisation effort - a drive that led the United States to sanction him over the acquisition of weapons from Russia.

UKRAINE-CRISIS/BAKHMUT

Ukraine, Russia say hundreds of enemy troops killed in battle for Bakhmut

March 11- Ukraine and Russia claimed on Saturday that hundreds of enemy troops were killed over the previous 24 hours in the fight for Bakhmut, with Kyiv fending off unabating attacks and a small river that bisects the town now marking the new front line.

U.S.

USA-PENCE/TRUMP

'History will hold Donald Trump accountable' for Jan. 6, Pence says

WASHINGTON, March 11- Former U.S. Vice President Mike Pence offered his most forceful rebuke to date of his one-time boss Donald Trump on Saturday, saying that history will hold him accountable for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

USA-WEATHER/

California copes with heavy rain, flooding in latest 'atmospheric river' storm

LOS ANGELES, March 10- Emergency officials in several California counties spent Friday patrolling levies and swollen rivers as an "atmospheric river" storm drenched the already-sodden state with torrential rains, causing floods that washed out roads and prompted evacuations.

BUSINESS

GLOBAL-BANKS/SVB

Regulators urged to find Silicon Valley Bank buyer as industry frets about fallout

NEW YORK, March 12 (Reuters) - Some financial industry executives and investors were growing increasingly concerned on Saturday that the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank could have a domino effect on other U.S. regional banks if regulators did not find a buyer over the weekend to protect uninsured deposits.

SM ENTERTAINMENT-M&A/

K-pop giant HYBE drops bid for SM Entertainment, ending takeover battle

SEOUL, March 12 (Reuters) - HYBE Co Ltd, the agency representing top-selling South Korean boy band BTS, dropped its plan to take control of K-pop pioneer SM Entertainment Co Ltd 041510.KQ, the company said on Sunday.

ENTERTAINMENT

MEXICO-LOPEZ TARSO/

Mexican film veteran Ignacio Lopez Tarso dies at 98

MEXICO CITY, March 11 - Actor Ignacio Lopez Tarso, a veteran of the Golden Age of Mexican cinema and star of the first Mexican production to be Oscar-nominated for best foreign language film, has died aged 98.

AWARDS-RAZZIES/

Tom Hanks is the best of the worst at the 2023 Razzies for 'Elvis' role

LOS ANGELES, March 11- In the 2022 "Elvis" film, Tom Hanks' depiction of Elvis Presley's real-life former manager, Colonel Tom Parker, is cruel, corrupt, and according to the 2023 Razzie award results, deserving of worst supporting actor and worst screen combo awards.

SPORTS

TENNIS-INDIANWELLS

Tennis-Fritz survives Shelton scare to reach Indian Wells third round

INDIAN WELLS, California, March 11 (Reuters) - Defending champion Taylor Fritz overcame a stiff challenge from fellow American young gun Ben Shelton to advance 4-6 6-4 6-3 into the third round of Indian Wells on Saturday.

GOLF-PLAYERS/

Golf-Scheffler powers into Players Championship lead

March 11 (Reuters) - Scottie Scheffler powered into the third-round lead at the Players Championship on Saturday, taking advantage of ideal scoring conditions as the golfers produced a spectacular display of birdies, eagles, a rare ace and a record low round from Tom Hoge.

UPCOMING

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

CAMEROON-ELECTION/

Cameroon holds indirect election to renew senate

Cameroon will hold an indirect vote on March 12 to renew its Senate. Municipal councilors from the country's 58 administrative divisions will vote for 70 senators, seven each from Cameroon's 10 administrative regions. Thirty other senators will be appointed by the head of state.

12 Mar 08:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

AUSTRALIA/USA/AUKUS-BRITAIN

Britain's Sunak heads to the US for AUKUS talks, submarine decision

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak arrives in San Diego to meet U.S. President Joe Biden and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese for talks on the AUKUS defence agreement, including a decision on helping Canberra build nuclear-powered submarines for the first time.

13 Mar

IRAQ-ANNIVERSARY/FALLUJA (PIX) (TV)

Iraqi ambush of Americans made a mockery of 'Mission Accomplished'

A year after President George W. Bush launched the 2003 U.S.-led invasion of Iraq, four U.S. civilian security contractors in SUVs took an ill-fated turn into the Iraqi city of Falluja. Their assignment was to protect a convoy of catering trucks. It would be their last and what happened to them would prove a defining moment in a conflict that -- far from being "Mission Accomplished" as Bush had declared less than a year earlier -- had only just begun.

13 Mar

UKRAINE-CRISIS/GRAIN-UN-RUSSIA

Top U.N. trade official, Russian officials meet on Black Sea export deal

Top U.N. trade official Rebeca Grynspan will meet senior Russian officials in Geneva to discuss extending a deal that allows the Black Sea export of Ukraine grains amid Russia's war in the country. A decision on a possible renewal of the deal is due by March 18.

13 Mar

PHILIPPINES-USA/DRILLS (PIX) (TV)

Opening ceremony of joint U.S.-Philippines army exercises

Philippines and U.S. soldiers attend the opening ceremony of the annual joint army exercises at a Philippine military camp north of Manila, which takes place from March 13-April 4.

13 Mar

USA-BRITAIN/AUSTRALIA (PIX) (TV)

Biden hosts Australia, Britain to reveal details of submarine pact to counter China

U.S. President Joe Biden meets leaders of Australia and Britain in San Diego to announce way forward for Australia to receive nuclear-powered submarines in Canberra's biggest-ever defense project.

13 Mar

IRAQ-ANNIVERSARY/PORTRAITS-WITNESS (PIX) (TV)

Meet Ali, who faced Saddam Hussein in trial that led to his death sentence

Almost 20 years ago, Ali faced Iraq's late Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein in court where he testified on the Dujail case that led to Saddam Hussein death sentence. Seven of Ali's brothers were killed after being accused of having participated in an assassination attempt in the town of Dujail in 1982. Ali himself spent 3 years in prison as a minor. Appearing in court changed his life, he said, infusing him with the desire to fight for a different Iraq. During the war against Islamic State, he joined the PMF. Includes archives of him and Saddam during the trial / pictures of him in uniform with PMF.

13 Mar

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

AWARDS-OSCARS/ (PIX) (TV)

Champagne carpet and a crisis team ready for Oscars Sunday

Hollywood stars will walk a champagne-colored carpet at the Academy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, when organizers hope to keep the focus on popular film nominees including "Top Gun: Maverick" and "Everything Everywhere All at Once." Just in case of an unexpected twist, a crisis team will be on hand. The group was formed after Will Smith slapped Chris Rock on stage last year, making headlines around the world.

12 Mar 10:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

AWARDS-OSCARS/PREPS-SUNRISE (TV)

The sun rises over the Oscars red carpet the day of the Academy Awards.

12 Mar 13:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

AWARDS-OSCARS/AWARDS (PIX) (TV)

And the winners are...? All the winners at the 94th Academy Awards

12 Mar 18:30 ET / 18:30 GMT

CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE

SOCCER-FIFA/USA-VERDICT

Verdict in ex-Fox execs' FIFA corruption trial

A Brooklyn federal jury is deliberating in a corruption case against two former 21st Century Fox executives accused of bribing South American soccer officials to obtain lucrative broadcast rights.

13 Mar

CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE

IRAQ-ANNIVERSARY/MISSING (PIX) (TV)

Two decades after Saddam's fall, Iraqis still haunted by disappearances

When he first heard that U.S. troops had toppled Saddam Hussein, Hazem Mohammed thought he would finally be able to find his brother, shot a decade earlier and dumped in a mass grave after a failed uprising against Saddam's rule. Twenty years on, he and countless other Iraqis have yet to locate loved ones, in a country with one of the highest number of missing persons in the world.

13 Mar

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

EU-QUALCOMM/ANTITRUST

Qualcomm challenges 242 mln euro EU antittust fine for undercutting British phone software maker

Qualcomm challenges at Europe's second-top court a 242 million euro fine handed down by the European Commission in 2019 for deliberately undercutting British phone software maker Icera, now part of Nvidia Corp

13 Mar