GLOBAL-BANKS/

Deutsche Bank tumbles as nervous investors seek safer shores

Shares of Germany's largest bank Deutsche Bank slid on Friday as investors fretted that regulators and central banks have yet to contain the worst shock to the sector since the 2008 global financial crisis.

USA-FED/

Fed officials say sense of financial stability cleared path for rate hike

WASHINGTON, March 24 (Reuters) - Federal Reserve officials on Friday said there was no indication financial stress was worsening as they gathered at a policy meeting this week, a fact that allowed them to stay focused on lowering inflation with another interest rate increase.

U.S.

USA-TRUMP/

No bump for Trump in New Hampshire as possible criminal charges loom

LACONIA, New Hampshire, March 24 (Reuters) - Longtime Donald Trump supporter Doug Lambert agrees with the former president that the potential criminal charges he faces in New York are being cooked up by his enemies on the left. But, Lambert worries about the "messiness" of a Trump presidential candidacy and is leaning towards voting for someone else.

USA-CANADA/

Biden, Trudeau pledge to stand together against authoritarian regimes

OTTAWA, March 24 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau pledged to stand together against authoritarian regimes on Friday during Biden's visit to Canada, in part by reducing their dependence on other countries for critical minerals and semiconductors.

BUSINESS

USA-ECONOMY/

US business investment appears weak in first quarter as orders rise moderately

WASHINGTON, March 24 (Reuters) - New orders for key U.S.-manufactured capital goods unexpectedly rose in February, but data for the prior month was revised sharply down, suggesting that business spending on equipment could be struggling to rebound in the first quarter.

EUROZONE-ECONOMY/

Euro zone services firms enjoy buoyant March but factories struggle -flash PMI

LONDON, March 24 (Reuters) - Business activity across the euro zone unexpectedly accelerated this month as consumers splashed out on services, but weakening demand for manufactured goods deepened the downturn in the factory sector, surveys showed.

LIFESTYLE & ENTERTAINMENT

MUSIC-QUEEN/

Queen and Adam Lambert to bring Rhapsody Tour back to North America

NEW YORK, March 24 (Reuters) - British rockers Queen and U.S. singer Adam Lambert are heading out on the road again, bringing their updated and expanded Rhapsody Tour back to North America after four years.

BRITAIN-ART/

Gilbert & George to open London art centre with after-life exhibition

LONDON, March 24 (Reuters) - Artist duo Gilbert & George are bringing their vision of the world to a dedicated new exhibition venue in east London, with much of the programme shown for free in line with their "art for all" ethos.

SPORTS

SOCCER-ENGLAND-LEE/

Leeds Elland Road stadium closed on advice of police

Leeds United were asked to close their Elland Road stadium "until further notice" after being contacted by the police regarding a security threat to the premises, the Premier League club said on Friday.

TENNIS-MIAMI/

Andreescu stuns Sakkari to reach Miami Open third round, Rublev advances

Canada's Bianca Andreescu upset Greek seventh seed Maria Sakkari 5-7 6-3 6-4 to reach the Miami Open third round on Friday while Russia's Andrey Rublev survived a tough battle against American J.J. Wolf to reach the last 32.

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

USA-LGBT/DRAG (PIX) (TV)

How drag was pushed back into the shadows in Tennessee

Tennessee is at the forefront of a new Republican-led effort to restrict drag performances in more than a dozen states. A story exploring how the state went from a place where drag has been performed for years without fuss to one where it is sharply limited.

25 Mar

RWANDA-JUSTICE/ (PIX) (TV)

'Hotel Rwanda' figure Rusesabagina to be freed from prison

Paul Rusesabagina, who was portrayed as a hero in the Hollywood film "Hotel Rwanda" and is serving a 25-year sentence on terrorism charges, will be released on Saturday after his term was commuted. Rusesabagina will initially be flown to Doha, where his family may join him, and then on to the United States.

25 Mar

INDIA-POLITICS/GANDHI (PIX)

India's main opposition Congress party's leader Rahul Gandhi's briefs the media

India's opposition Congress party suffered a major blow on Friday when parliament disqualified its leader, Rahul Gandhi, a day after a court convicted him of defamation for comments that many deemed insulting to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

25 Mar 07:30 ET / 11:30 GMT

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

ART-BASEL/ASIA

Art Basel in Hong Kong

Art Basel and various art shows showcase a variety of artwork in Hong Kong.

25 Mar

CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE

TAIWAN-SECURITY/ (PIX) (TV)

Taiwan president visits the armed forces in southern Taiwan

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen visits an army base in Chiayi, a city in southern Taiwan, to inspect military engineers.

25 Mar 01:30 ET / 05:30 GMT

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

GLOBAL-BANKS/WALL STREET-WASHINGTON (PIX)

Wall Street push for bank rescues clashes with Washington realities

The swift collapse of the Silicon Valley Bank has exposed a sharp disconnect between Washington and Wall Street -- with industry pressing for faster and more aggressive action to shore up the banking sector and the Biden Administration and regulators saying they are doing all they can within the limits of the law.

25 Mar 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

SPORTS

SOCCER-EURO-UKR-ENG/PREVIEW (PIX) (TV)

Soccer - UEFA Euro 2024 qualifier - England & Ukraine news conference & training

England and Ukraine prepare for their Euro 2024 qualifier at Wembley.

25 Mar 12:00 ET / 16:00 GMT