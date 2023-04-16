Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6 A.M. GMT/2 P.M. SGT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

CHINA-TAIWAN

China launches weather satellite, flights avoid no-fly zone to north of Taiwan

BEIJING/TAIPEI, April 16 (Reuters) - China launched a weather satellite on Sunday as civilian flights altered their routes to avoid a Chinese-imposed no-fly zone to the north of Taiwan which Beijing put in place because of the possibility of falling rocket debris.

SUDAN-POLITICS/

Sudan military rivals fight for power, scores of combatants and 56 civilians killed

KHARTOUM, April 16 (Reuters) - Sudan's military launched air strikes on a paramilitary force's base near the capital in a bid to reassert control over the country on Sunday following clashes in which scores of combatants and at least 56 civilians were killed.

U.S.

USA-ELECTION/CAMPAIGN-FINANCE

Trump campaign reports raising $14.5 million in early 2023

WASHINGTON, April 16 (Reuters) - Donald Trump's presidential campaign on Saturday reported raising $14.5 million during the first three months of this year, with contributions accelerating sharply after he announced he was about to be criminally indicted.

USA-MAINE/DERAILMENT

Freight rain derails in Maine, three employees hurt

April 15 (Reuters) - A Canadian Pacific CP.TO freight train derailed and caught fire in Maine on Saturday, causing minor injuries to three rail employees.

BUSINESS

FINLAND-NUCLEARPOWER/

After 18 years, Europe's largest nuclear reactor starts regular output

HELSINKI, April 16 (Reuters) - Finland's much-delayed Olkiluoto 3 (OL3) nuclear reactor, Europe's largest, began regular output early on Sunday, its operator said, boosting energy security in a region to which Russia has cut gas and power supplies.

PROMETHEUS-M&A/MERCK

Merck in late-stage talks to acquire Prometheus Biosciences - WSJ

April 16 (Reuters) - Merck & Co MRK.N is in late-stage talks to acquire Prometheus Biosciences Inc RXDX.O to get its hands on promising immune disease treatments, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday citing people familiar with the matter.

ENTERTAINMENT

UKRAINE-CRISIS/SWITZERLAND-PIANIST

Ukrainian pianist seeks victory on cultural front at contest in Switzerland

GENEVA, April 15 (Reuters) - Before arriving in Geneva for a renowned piano competition, Ukrainian pianist Roman Lopatynskyi rehearsed in the dark and played concerts by candlelight as air raid sirens resounded across his native Kyiv.

SPORTS

TENNIS-BJKCUP/

Tennis-Kazakhstan through to BJK Cup finals, wins also for France and U.S.

April 15 (Reuters) - Playing for local fans, Kazakhstan advanced to the Billie Jean King Cup finals for the second time after defeating Poland 3-1 in their qualifier on Saturday, being joined later by the United States, which made light work of finishing off Austria.

ICEHOCKEY-WORLD/

Ice hockey-Canada, U.S. to renew bitter rivalry at women's championship

April 15 (Reuters) - Canada and their North American foes the United States will play on Sunday at the women's ice hockey world championship final, their third consecutive meeting at the title game, as they keep alive one of the fiercest rivalries in global sport.

UPCOMING

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

KENYA-POLITICS/(PIX)(TV)

Kenyan opposition alliance holds rally ahead of talks with government

Kenya's main opposition alliance holds a rally ahead of talks with President William Ruto's government to address the high cost of living and electoral reforms. The talks were set up after opposition leader Raila Odinga called off bi-weekly protests that had turned violent last month.

16 Apr 05:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

USA-DEBT/CONGRESS

U.S. House Republicans chart new strategy in debt-ceiling standoff

U.S. House Republicans will try to agree on a plan to lift the federal $31.4 trillion debt ceiling and cut government spending when Congress returns this week, after being stymied for months by Democratic President Joe Biden's demands they do so without conditions.

16 Apr 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

TELEVISION-WRITERS/(PIX)

Hollywood writers vote on whether to give union power to call strike

Hollywood television and movie writers wrap up a critical vote this week as they push media companies to raise their pay or face a strike that would disrupt an industry recovering from the pandemic and under pressure to make streaming more profitable.

16 Apr 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT