Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 10:00 AM GMT/6:00 AM ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

UKRAINE-CRISIS-RUSSIA-REPRESSION

Russia crosses new lines in crackdown on Putin's enemies

LONDON With virtually all the Kremlin's opponents already jailed or in exile, and liberal press outlets and human rights groups forced to shut down, it might have appeared that years of repression in Russia had achieved their objective.

U.S.

USA-ABORTION-COURT

U.S. Supreme Court preserves broad access to abortion pill

WASHINGTON

The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday blocked new restrictions set by lower courts on a widely used abortion pill, a decision welcomed by President Joe Biden as his administration defends broad access to the drug in the latest fierce legal battle over reproductive rights in the United States.

UPCOMING POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

USA-ELECTION/EVANGELICALS

Republican hopefuls to court evangelical vote in Iowa

Republican presidential hopefuls will make their pitch to evangelical voters in Iowa on Saturday, the first major event for candidates to court the key conservative voting bloc in a state set to hold the first nominating contest in early 2024.

22 Apr 11:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

USA-TRUMP/NEW YORK-CONGRESS

Deadline for Bragg to respond to Jordan in appeal on deposition in Trump case

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg faces an April 22 deadline to respond to Republican Rep. Jim Jordan's arguments in an appeal of a judge's order for former prosecutor Mark Pomerantz to testify before Jordan's Judiciary Committee about the criminal prosecution of Donald Trump

22 Apr 19:00 ET / 19:00 GMT

JAPAN-POLITICS/

Japanese voters go to the polls in nationwide by-elections

Japanese voters will choose their leaders in five continuencies in Sunday's by-elections, after a failed attack on Prime Minister Fumio Kishida during a campaign stop for a fellow ruling Liberal Democratic Party lawmaker last week.

23 Apr

BRITAIN-PROTESTS/ENVIRONMENT(PIX)(TV)

Extinction Rebellion, trade unions and NGOs hold a demonstration during London's Marathon

Thousands of people are expected to attend a protest demanding change to tackle the interconnected crises of climate change and cost of living. Those attending include environmental groups, justice groups, trade unions and health workers. The protest is due to take place near London's Westminster.

23 Apr BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

PORTUGAL-BRAZIL/SUMMIT(PIX)(TV)

Portugal - Brazil summit in Lisbon

Brazilian president Lula da Silva visits Portugal which will host a bilateral summit with Brazil between April 22-25 as the two countries seek to revive their ties after a seven-year hiatus.

23 Apr