TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

All U.S. embassy staff evacuated from war-torn Sudan - White House

KHARTOUM, April 23 (Reuters) - The U.S. military evacuated American government personnel from Khartoum, President Joe Biden said on Saturday, adding that Washington is suspending operations at its embassy there as fighting between Sudan's rival commanders continued.

China lodges complaint over South Korean president's 'erroneous' Taiwan remarks

BEIJING, April 23 (Reuters) - China's Vice Foreign Minister Sun Weidong has lodged solemn representations with the South Korean ambassador over "erroneous" remarks by the South Korean president about Taiwan, China's foreign ministry said on Sunday.

U.S.

U.S. evacuated under 100 people from embassy in Sudan amid fighting -officials

WASHINGTON, April 23 (Reuters) - All U.S. government personnel were evacuated from Washington's embassy in Khartoum, as well as a small number of diplomatic personnel from other countries, U.S. officials said on Saturday, as fighting rocks Sudan.

Republican hopefuls woo evangelicals in Iowa, vow to restrict abortion

CLIVE, Iowa, April 22 (Reuters) - Donald Trump and other Republican presidential hopefuls called for restricting abortion at an event for evangelicals in Iowa on Saturday, courting the key conservative voting bloc in the state set to hold the party's first nominating contest in early 2024.

BUSINESS

FOCUS-Business fights back as Republican state lawmakers push anti-ESG agenda

April 22 (Reuters) - U.S. political battles over corporate sustainability are turning hotter this spring as aggressive Republican statehouse efforts face increasing pushback from businesses and pension funds looking to account for climate change and protect returns.

Data company Palantir to help Ukraine prosecute alleged Russian war crimes

April 22 (Reuters) - Ukraine plans to deploy software from U.S. data analytics provider Palantir Technologies Inc PLTR.N to help it prosecute alleged war crimes committed by Russia, the company told Reuters.

ENTERTAINMENT

'One of a kind': Australians pay tribute to 'icon' Barry Humphries

SYDNEY, April 23 (Reuters) - Australians have paid tribute to Barry Humphries, the comedian best known for his character Dame Edna Everage, as both a "one-of-a-kind" entertainer and a charming and intelligent man.

SPORTS

Golf-Americans Corpuz, Yin sit atop Chevron leaderboard heading into final round

April 22 (Reuters) - Americans Allisen Corpuz and Angel Yin charged up the leaderboard to share a one-shot lead at 10-under par after a pair of near-flawless performances in the third round of the Chevron Championship on Saturday.

Soccer-Wrexham seal promotion to English Football League with blockbuster win

WREXHAM, Wales, April 22 (Reuters) - Wrexham secured a fairytale return to the English Football League after a 15-year absence with their Hollywood owners watching on as they beat Boreham Wood 3-1 to win the National League with a game to spare on Saturday.

UPCOMING

SPORTS

Athletics - London Marathon 2023

The 43rd edition of the London Marathon.

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

It's not 2020 anymore. Biden's last campaign faces new and old challenges

It won't be a campaign from the basement this time. As President Joe Biden gears up for his final run for office, the realities of 2024 and the differences with 2020 presidential campaign are coming into focus, creating a new set of challenges for Biden, who is considering announcing his re-election plans via video as soon as Tuesday.

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

EPA proposal may cloud future for new gas power plants

The US EPA is preparing to unveil its new greenhouse gas standards for new and existing power plants, which could make it more expensie to build new gas plants

