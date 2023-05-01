Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6 a.m. GMT/ 2 p.m. SGT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect or on Media Express.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

JAPAN-ECONOMY/

Japan's factory activity contracts at slower pace in April - PMI

TOKYO, May 1 (Reuters) - Japan's factory activity contracted for the sixth straight month in April, but the details of a private survey released on Monday showed the manufacturing sector was edging towards stabilisation amid a slower decline in new orders.

PARAGUAY-ELECTION/

Paraguay's conservatives score big election win, defusing Taiwan fears

ASUNCION, April 30 (Reuters) - Paraguayan conservative economist Santiago Pena, 44, won the country's presidential election on Sunday, tightening the ruling Colorado Party's political grip in the country and defusing fears about the end of diplomatic ties with Taiwan.

U.S.

TEXAS-SHOOTING/

Police still searching for Texas man accused of killing five neighbors

Over 200 law enforcement officers in Texas searched on Sunday for a man accused of shooting to death five neighbors after being asked to stop firing a semiautomatic rifle in Cleveland, Texas.

USA-WHITEHOUSE/

Biden attacks news outlets for 'lies of conspiracy and malice'

WASHINGTON, April 29 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Saturday, in a possible preview of a 2024 presidential campaign theme, attacked news outlets he said used "lies told for profit and power" to stir up hatred, as he coupled his remarks with pointed jokes about Fox News.

BUSINESS

FIRST REPUBLIC-FDIC/

PNC, JPM, Citizens among final bidders in First Republic auction -sources

NEW YORK, April 30 (Reuters) - PNC Financial Services Group, JPMorgan Chase & Co and Citizens Financial Group Inc were among banks that submitted final bids for First Republic Bank on Sunday in an auction by U.S. regulators, sources familiar with the matter said.

CHINA-ECONOMY/

China factory activity unexpectedly shrinks in April

BEIJING, April 30 (Reuters) - China's manufacturing activity unexpectedly shrank in April, official data showed on Sunday, raising pressure on policymakers seeking to boost an economy struggling for a post-COVID lift-off amid subdued global demand and persistent property weakness.

LIFESTYLE & ENTERTAINMENT

BRITAIN-ROYALS/

King Charles' coronation to feature historic chairs

LONDON, April 30 (Reuters) - An array of historic chairs will be used for the coronation of Britain's King Charles on Saturday, Buckingham Palace said as it revealed the latest details of an event that will be full of pomp and pageantry.

ETHIOPIA-ETHIO-JAZZ/

Ethiopians savour first night of annual 'Addis Jazz Festival'

ADDIS ABABA, April 30 (Reuters) - Young Ethiopians packed into the compound of the Swedish embassy in Addis Ababa on Saturday night to savour an "Ethio Jazz" performance, an annual festival that celebrates Ethiopia's love for the musical genre.

SPORTS

TENNIS-MADRID/

Alcaraz relishing Zverev rematch in Madrid

World number two Carlos Alcaraz said he is looking forward to facing Alexander Zverev at the Madrid Open again, nearly a year after defeating the German in the final of last year's edition.

GOLF-MEXICO/

Rahm sets record for most money earned in a PGA Tour season

Jon Rahm fell short in his bid to successfully defend his Mexico Open title on Sunday but the Spaniard's second place finish set a new benchmark for the most money won in a single season on the PGA Tour.

UPCOMING

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

SUDAN-POLITICS/REFUGEES-CHAD (PIX) (TV)

In flight from Sudan, refugees in Chad give birth alone without shelter

At a refugee camp in remote eastern Chad, Amné Moustapha is close to giving birth. Her contractions are dizzying and her feet swell in the baking heat. Her husband is building a shack from sticks and string to shelter their coming new-born.

1 May 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

TAIWAN-POLITICS/ (PIX)

Pro-Taiwan independence group FAPA meets in Taiwan

The pro-Taiwan independence group Formosan Association for Public Affairs holds gala in Taipei.

1 May 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

USA-PHILIPPINES/ (TV)

Biden meets with Marcos at the White House

U.S. President Joe Biden meets with Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. for talks at the White House.

1 May 18:30 ET / 22:30 GMT

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

BRITAIN-ROYALS/CORONATION-CHARLES-OPINION (TV)

What do the British public think of King Charles III?

Nine months after he was proclaimed king, what do the experts and British public think of Charles III?

1 May 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

BRITAIN-ROYALS/CORONATION-HARRY-MEDIA (TV)

Prince Harry's war with the media

As media eyes prepare to focus on Prince Harry at his father's coronation, he is preparing to go to war in the courts with the press.

1 May 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

BRITAIN-ROYALS/CORONATION-PRODUCTS (TV)

From caviar to biscuits, companies cash in on King Charles coronation

From His Majesty's Fine Caviar to new beer Return of the King, businesses are seeking to entice royal fans with a slew of products marking the coronation of Britain's new monarch next month.

1 May 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

USA-BANKS/FDIC (PIX)

FDIC report to put expanded U.S. bank deposit insurance on the table

A key federal banking regulator is set to publish a comprehensive overview of the deposit insurance system on Monday, teeing up fresh discussions about whether the U.S. government should expand protections on bank deposits -- and if so, by how much.

1 May 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

AUTOS-FORD/SUPERDUTY (PIX)

Ford's Kentucky Truck plant road-tests a new quality strategy

Shutting down the assembly lines that build Super Duty pickup trucks at Ford Motor Co's Kentucky Truck Plant is a multimillion-dollar action company managers try hard to avoid. But Kentucky Truck plant manager Joseph Closurdo said he stopped production for as long as three days earlier this year. The halts gave engineers and suppliers time to fix defective parts discovered as workers began building a new generation of Ford's highly profitable heavy-duty pickups. The plant is leading in Ford's latest effort to improve quality and cut warranty costs.

1 May 11:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

USA-OIL/OFFSHORE (PIX) (GRAPHIC)

As oil output peaks, US Gulf of Mexico makes room for carbon capture

Interest by oil companies in developing carbon sequestration sites in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico grown amid a consolidation of oil explorers. The U.S. Gulf could soon become a contested ground for sites for oil, offshore wind and carbon sequestration because of its proximity to area's petrochemical complex.

1 May 11:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE-RESULTS/

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd Q1 2023 Earnings

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd is expected to report a rise in first-quarter revenue, boosted by higher occupancy levels from its affluent passengers as well as strong onboard spending. Investors will watch for the company's comments on annual outlook, the impact of stronger dollar, interest rates and fuel prices on its margins.

1 May 11:30 ET / 15:30 GMT

REP FIRST BANCP-RESULTS/

Q4 2022 Republic First Bancorp Inc Earnings Release Estimated time. Expected before market open (BMO).

1 May 12:30 ET / 16:30 GMT

STRYKER-RESULTS/

STRYKER CORP Q1 EARNINGS

Stryker Corp is scheduled to report first quarter earnings after markets close on Monday. Investors and analysts will look out for device sales for both its medical & surgical-neurotechnology and orthopaedics-spine segments, amid procedure volume recovery trends and any change in company's 2023 forecast.

1 May 16:05 ET / 20:05 GMT

USA-LNG/EXPORTS (PIX)

US LNG exports for month of April

U.S. producers of liquefied natural gas (LNG) in April rose/fell as second-largest exporter Freeport LNG continued to ramp. Data will be based on Refinitiv Eikon data as month's end.

1 May 19:00 ET / 23:00 GMT

USA-USDA/CROPPROGRESS

USDA issues weekly Crop Progress

USDA issues weekly Crop Progress.

1 May 20:00 ET /00:00 GMT

CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE

USA-COURT/

U.S. Supreme Court issues orders

U.S. Supreme Court releases orders in pending cases

1 May 13:30 ET / 17:30 GMT