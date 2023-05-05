Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6 a.m. GMT/ 2 p.m. SGT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect or on Media Express.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

BRITAIN-POLITICS/

UK Conservatives suffering 'terrible' night with local election losses

LONDON, May 5 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's Conservatives were facing a bleak set of local election results with voters punishing his party over political scandals, sluggish economic growth and high inflation, early results showed on Friday.

UKRAINE-CRISIS/

Drones attack Ukrainian capital, Moscow says US behind Kremlin drone

KYIV, May 4 (Reuters) - Russian drones attacked the Ukrainian capital Kyiv on Thursday evening, the fourth assault in as many days subjecting residents to spasms of gunfire and explosions, and at least one drone was shot down.

U.S.

APPLE-RESULTS/

Apple iPhone sales inch up, bolstering results amid shaky economy

Apple's results beat expectations on Thursday, showing off the tech giant's resilience in a slowing global economy thanks to better-than-expected iPhone sales and notable inroads in India and other newer markets.

USA-BANKS/

Pressure grows for regulatory intervention as US bank rout deepens

WASHINGTON, May 4 (Reuters) - Pressure is growing on U.S. regulators to take more steps to shore up the country's banking sector as a renewed rout in regional lenders' shares forced PacWest Bancorp to explore options to bolster its balance sheet.

BUSINESS

USA-ECONOMY/

Slower US job growth expected in April; unemployment rate seen rising to 3.6%

WASHINGTON, May 5 (Reuters) - U.S. employers likely hired the fewest workers in nearly 2-1/2 years in April as the cumulative and delayed effects of higher interest rates start to impact a broad swath of the economy.

CHINA-ECONOMY/

China's services activity grows but at slower pace - Caixin PMI

BEIJING, May 5 (Reuters) - China's service activity grew for a fourth month in April, a private-sector survey showed on Friday, as businesses benefitted from a return toward pre-pandemic levels of demand and output, although the momentum slowed.

LIFESTYLE & ENTERTAINMENT

COPYRIGHT-SHEERAN/

Ed Sheeran did not violate 'Let's Get It On' copyright, US jury finds

NEW YORK, May 4 (Reuters) - Ed Sheeran's 2014 hit "Thinking Out Loud" did not unlawfully copy from Marvin Gaye's classic 1973 song "Let's Get It On," a jury decided on Thursday in a closely watched copyright lawsuit - a verdict that the British pop star said would help protect the creative process for song writers in the U.S. and globally.

PEOPLE-CARRIE FISHER/

On 'Star Wars' day, Carrie Fisher receives posthumous star on Walk of Fame

LOS ANGELES, May 4 (Reuters) - May the 4th, the annual unofficial "Star Wars" day, was bittersweet for fans in Hollywood as Princess Leia actress Carrie Fisher, who died at age 60 in 2016, received a posthumous star on the Walk of Fame on Thursday.

SPORTS

TENNIS-MADRID/

Sabalenka seeking revenge in Madrid showdown with Swiatek

MADRID, May 5 (Reuters) - Aryna Sabalenka said she was relishing the challenge of playing Iga Swiatek in Saturday's Madrid Open final, with revenge on her mind having lost to the world number one in the Stuttgart title clash last month.

SOCCER-ENGLAND-BRH-MUN/

Ten Hag urges Man Utd to be more clinical after 'annoying' defeat at Brighton

Manchester United need to be more clinical in front of goal and maintain their focus for a full 90 minutes, manager Erik ten Hag said after his side squandered a few chances before conceding late in Thursday's 1-0 Premier League loss at Brighton & Hove Albion.

UPCOMING

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

GOOGLE-SONOS/TRIAL (PREVIEW)

Google, Sonos head to trial in contentious smart speaker patent fight

Sonos Inc and Alphabet's Google are set to face off beginning Monday in a San Francisco federal trial over claims that Google copied Sonos's patented smart-speaker technology in wireless audio devices like Google Home and Chromecast Audio. The case is part of a sprawling intellectual property dispute between the former business partners that includes other lawsuits in the United States, Canada, France, Germany and the Netherlands. Sonos has asked the court for $90 million in damages from Google in the San Francisco case, a request it lowered from $3 billion after U.S. District Judge William Alsup narrowed the case, according to a Google court filing. Sonos alleges Google infringed two of its patents related to multi-room wireless audio.

5 May 02:00 ET / 06:00 GMT

TAIWAN-FOXCONN/

Taiwan's Foxconn reports April sales

Taiwan's Foxconn, a major Apple supplier, reports April sales.

5 May 03:00 ET / 07:00 GMT

HSBC-AGM/

HSBC holds AGM amid Ping An pressure

HSBC hosts its annual shareholder meeting in the midlands city of Birmingham, facing a voting revolt from its biggest shareholder Ping An. The Chinese insurer has said it will back a resolution that the bank's board is opposed to, calling on the lender to consider spinning off its Asia business.

5 May 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

ICAHN ENTERPRISES LP-HINDENBURG/VISKASE

ANALYSIS-Icahn's mark-up of meat packager extraordinary but possible, experts say

As investors and financial experts pored over Hindenburg Research's allegations against activist investor Carl Icahn's holding company this week, one easy-to-verify claim stood out in the short seller's report.

5 May 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

CBOE GLO MARKETS-RESULTS/ (PIX)

Q1 2023 Cboe Global Markets Inc Earnings Release

Estimated time. Expected before market open (BMO).

5 May 08:30 ET / 12:30 GMT

CIGNA-RESULTS/

Cigna to report Q1 earnings

Cigna is scheduled to report its Q1 earnings before market opens on Friday. Investor focus is likely to be on the insurer's commentary on medical costs amid a recovery in surgical procedures, as well as the performance of its pharmacy benefit management business.

5 May 08:30 ET / 12:30 GMT

REP FIRST BANCP-RESULTS/

Q4 2022 Republic First Bancorp Inc Earnings Release

Estimated time. Expected before market open (BMO).

May 08:30 ET / 12:30 GMT

USA-ECONOMY/UNEMPLOYMENT-RESTAURANTS

Restaurant chains finally see some labor market slack

Major restaurant chains in the United States, including McDonald's, Chipotle and others, are finally seeing labor shortages start to wane a bit, with fewer people quitting as swiftly and wage gains ebbing.

5 May 08:30 ET / 12:30 GMT

USA-USDA/MEATTRADE

USDA issues Livestock and Meat International Trade data for March

USDA issues Livestock and Meat Trade International Trade data for March.

May 11:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

NEURALINK-MUSK/RESEARCH-CONFLICTS

INSIGHT-At Musk's brain-chip startup, animal-testing panel is rife with potential conflicts

Elon Musk's brain-implant venture, Neuralink, has filled an animal-research oversight board with company insiders who stand to benefit financially as the firm reaches development goals, Reuters found. Such oversight boards are required by federal law and charged with ensuring proper animal care and high research standards. The membership of Neuralink's panel raises questions about potential violations of conflict-of-interest regulations.

5 May 11:30 ET / 15:30 GMT

USA-RIGS/BAKERHUGHES (GRAPHIC)

U.S. weekly oil and gas rig count data released by Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes releases weekly data detailing the number of oil and gas rigs deployed in the United States & Canada.

5 May 13:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

USA-FED/COOK

Federal Reserve Board Governor Cook gives commencement address

Federal Reserve Board Governor Lisa Cook gives commencement address before the 2023 Spring Convocation of Michigan State University, in East Lansing, Mich.

5 May 13:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

USA-FED/BULLARD

Federal Reserve's Bullard, Kashkari speaks on economy

Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard and Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari participate in fireside chat on the U.S. economy and monetary policy before an Economic Club of Minnesota luncheon, in Minneapolis, Minn.

5 May 13:45 ET / 17:45 GMT

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

BRITAIN-ROYALS/SAFRICA-OPERA (PIX) (TV)

South African opera star Pretty Yende on performing at King Charles' coronation

Born in in the small town of Piet Retief, South African soprano Pretty Yende has risen to the top of the opera world and will perform at the coronation of King Charles III.

5 May 02:00 ET / 06:00 GMT

CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE

SWISS-DEFENCE/LEOPARD (PIX) (TV)

Swiss Army runs exercise with Leopard 2 tanks

Swiss Army runs exercise with Leopard 2 tanks as Germany has asked Switzerland in March to sell some of them in a deal that could allow Western countries to increase military aid to Ukraine.

5 May 02:00 ET / 06:00 GMT

UKRAINE-CRISIS/CAMECO (PIX)

INSIGHT-Ukraine's high-stakes nuclear deal with Canada's Cameco brings big risks and rewards

Ukraine's high-stakes agreement through 2035 with Canadian uranium miner Cameco Corp to supply all of the converted uranium, called UF6, it will need to run its nuclear reactors comes with big risks and rewards for both sides.

5 May 03:00 ET / 07:00 GMT

RELIGION

KENYA-RELIGION/ (PIX)

Kenyan pastor accused of leading starvation cult to appear in court

Kenyan pastor Paul Mackenzie, who is accused of instructing his hundreds of followers to starve themselves to death, is due in court. Prosecutors will ask the court to extend Mackenzie's detention by another 30 days.

5 May 02:00 ET / 06:00 GMT

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

SUDAN-POLITICS/UN (TV)

U.N. agencies brief media on the situation in Sudan

U.N. agencies hold a bi-weekly briefing in Geneva on the humanitarian situation in Sudan as hundreds of people have been killed and thousands wounded since the fighting began on April 15.

5 May 04:30 ET / 08:30 GMT

IRAN-NUCLEAR/ (PIX)

ANALYSIS-Smouldering Iran nuclear crisis may flame anew

Even as the United States and its European allies grapple with Russia's invasion of Ukraine and rising tensions with China, the smouldering crisis over Iran's nuclear program threatens to reignite.

5 May 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

USA-ELECTION/HALEY-ABORTION (PIX)

White House hopeful Nikki Haley takes a calculated risk on abortion

While other Republicans hoping to win the White House assiduously avoid discussing abortion, Nikki Haley, a former U.N. ambassador with 20 years in American politics, is trying a novel approach: talking about it.

5 May 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

TURKEY-ELECTION/KILICDAROGLU

Turkey's main opposition candidate Kemal Kilicdaroglu holds election rallies

Turkey's main opposition presidential candidate Kemal Kilicdaroglu holds election rallies in the southern province of Mersin (1000 GMT) and western province of Mugla (1400 GMT).

5 May 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

TURKEY-ELECTION/ERDOGAN

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan holds election rallies

Turkey's President Erdogan holds election rallies in the eastern provinces of Van (1100 GMT) and Erzurum (1400 GMT)

5 May 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

USA-IMMIGRATION/BORDER

EXPLAINER: Title 42 is ending at the U.S.-Mexico border. What is it and what happens now?

The United States plans later this month to lift COVID-19 restrictions that block migrants trying to cross illegally at the U.S.-Mexico border, a major policy shift with significant humanitarian and political implications.

5 May 11:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

USA-IMMIGRATION/ (TV)

U.S. homeland secretary discusses lifting of border restrictions in Texas

U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas will discuss the May 11 lifting of COVID border restrictions during a 1:30 p.m. CST press conference in Brownsville, Texas.

5 May 14:30 ET / 18:30 GMT

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/WHO (PIX) (TV)

WHO press conference on global health issues

WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus will brief the media on global health issues the day after the emergency committee meets to advise WHO on whether the COVID-19 pandemic still constitutes a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC) - the agency's highest form of alert. The PHEIC was first declared on 30 January 2020.

5 May 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT