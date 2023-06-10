Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 10 a.m. GMT/ 6 a.m. ET For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

UKRAINE-CRISIS

Ukraine reports 'heavy combat' after Putin says offensive has begun

KYIV, June 9 (Reuters) - Moscow and Kyiv both reported heavy fighting in Ukraine on Friday, with bloggers describing the first sightings of German and U.S. armour, signalling that Ukraine's long-anticipated counterattack was under way.

COLOMBIA-RESCUE

Four Colombian children found alive in jungle weeks after plane crash

BOGOTA, June 9 (Reuters) - Four children from an Indigenous community in Colombia were found alive in the country's south on Friday more than five weeks after the plane they were traveling in crashed in thick jungle, Colombia's President Gustavo Petro said.

U.S.

USA-TRUMP-DOCUMENTS

Trump risked national secrets, US prosecutors allege in indictment

WASHINGTON, June 9 (Reuters) - U.S. prosecutors unsealed a 37-count indictment against Donald Trump on Friday, accusing the former president of risking some of the country's most sensitive security secrets after leaving the White House in 2021.

USA-OBAMACARE-LAWSUIT

Biden admin near deal to preserve preventive care coverage, for now

June 9 (Reuters) - A mandate that U.S. health insurers cover preventive care like cancer screenings and HIV-preventing medication at no extra cost to patients could remain in place while the Biden administration appeals a court order striking it down, following a tentative agreement announced on Friday.

BUSINESS

GLOBAL-HEDGEFUNDS-CITY

Analysis-City distances itself from hedge fund boss Odey in tentative #MeToo shift

LONDON, June 10 (Reuters) - Big banks and investors quickly sought to distance themselves from Odey Asset Management after allegations of sexual misconduct by its founder, yet for some in the City of London signs of a deeper change in culture are still scant.

PAKISTAN-ECONOMY-BUDGET

Pakistan targets fiscal deficit of 6.54% in budget closely watched by IMF

ISLAMABAD, June 9 (Reuters) - Pakistan's government will target a budget deficit of 6.54% of economic output in the fiscal year starting on July 1, the finance minister said on Friday, slightly below the current year's revised estimate of 7%.

ENTERTAINMENT

MARVEL-COPYRIGHT-LAWSUIT

Marvel settles with four artists in superhero copyright fight

June 9 (Reuters) - Disney's (DIS.N) Marvel has agreed to end its court battles with four artists who attempted to reclaim copyright interests in superheroes they co-created including Iron Man, Ant-Man and Captain Marvel, according to federal court filings published on Friday.

SPORTS

BASKETBALL-NBA-MIA-DEN-FINALS

NBA: Finals-Denver Nuggets at Miami Heat

June 9 - The Denver Nuggets stand two victories away from their first NBA title, and their top two players are coming off historic performances.

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-FLA-VGK

NHL-Vegas embracing small adjustments after Game 3 loss

June 9 (Reuters) - The Vegas Golden Knights will not shy away from making adjustments after the Florida Panthers beat them in overtime on Thursday to cut their lead in the best-of-seven Stanley Cup Finals to 2-1, said coach Bruce Cassidy.

UPCOMING

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

USA-TRUMP/DOCUMENTS-LEGAL (PIX)

ANALYSIS-Trump faces difficult path in classified documents case

Donald Trump faces a daunting task beating charges that he illegally kept top secret documents upon leaving the White House in 2021, according to legal experts, who said neither the law nor the facts appear to be on his side.

10 Jun 10:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

USA-BIDEN/ (PIX) (TV)

Biden hosts reception for Ford's Theater Gala U.S. President Joe Biden hosts reception for Ford's Theater Gala at White House.

11 Jun

MEXICO-POLITICS/ (PIX) (TV)

Mexico's ruling party holds board meeting to discuss presidency race rules

The board of Mexico's ruling National Regeneration Movement (MORENA) is due to hold a meeting to discuss the rules for its internal selection process for its 2024 presidential candidate. The meeting looks likely to determine that contenders for the nomination, including Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum and Interior Minister Adan Augusto Lopez, will need to join Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard in standing down to be able to compete.

11 Jun

SPORTS

SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-MCI-INT/REPORT (PIX) (TV)

Soccer - Champions League Final - Manchester City v Inter Milan

Istanbul's Ataturk Olympic Stadium hosts the Champions League final between Manchester City and Inter Milan.

10 Jun 19:00 ET / 19:00 GMT

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

ISRAEL-ARCHAEOLOGY/ (PIX)

Tiny, prehistoric flutes found in Israel, may have been bird calls

Miniature flutes crafted 12,000 years ago from bird bones were discovered in northern Israel, and they may have been used for bird calls. Seven small wing bones uncovered at a dig site in the Hula Valley - an area popular for bird watching to this day - were found to have tiny holes bored into the bones. Replicas were found to emit high-pitched trills resembling the calls of birds of prey.

11 Jun

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

AWARDS-TONY/ (PIX) (TV)

Broadway's best is celebrated at the 76th Tony Awards

Broadway's best is celebrated at the 76th Tony Awards.

11 Jun