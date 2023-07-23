Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 10:02 AM GMT/ 6:02 AM ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect.

Cambodia holds lopsided election before historic transfer of power

PHNOM PENH, July 23 (Reuters) - Vote counting was underway in Cambodia on Sunday in a one-sided election certain to prolong the ruling party's dominance, clearing the path for a historic leadership transition and the end of the reign of one of the world's longest-serving premiers.

Russian attack on Odesa kills one, damages cathedral, Ukrainian officials say

July 23 (Reuters) - A Russian air attack on Ukraine's southern port of Odesa early on Sunday killed one, injured nearly 20 and badly damaged an Orthodox cathedral, Ukrainian officials said, adding the icon of the patroness of the city had been retrieved from under the rubble.

USS Canberra personnel parade in Australia capital amid joint war games

SYDNEY, July 23 (Reuters) - United States Navy personnel from a newly commissioned U.S. combat ship paraded through Australia's capital on Sunday, as the two allies carry out war games amid China's military build-up in the region.

Trial in Trump classified documents case set for May 2024

WASHINGTON, July 21 (Reuters) - Former President Donald Trump's trial over his alleged mishandling of classified documents will begin on May 20 next year, according to a U.S. court order on Friday.

Elon Musk says Twitter to change logo, adieu to 'all the birds'

July 23 (Reuters) - Elon Musk said on Sunday he was looking to change Twitter's logo, tweeting: "And soon we shall bid adieu to the twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds".

Analysis: Harley-Davidson, Triumph in first gear of challenge to Royal Enfield's India reign

BENGALURU, July 23 (Reuters) - U.S. big-bike maker Harley-Davidson (HOG.N) and British rival Triumph have revved up India's premium motorcycle market with aggressively priced models that analysts said could dent the over half-century dominance of local champion Royal Enfield.

Taylor Swift fans swarm Seattle as city hopes for economic boost

July 22 (Reuters) - Hundreds of thousands of Taylor Swift fans descended on Seattle on Saturday ahead of the pop star's "The Eras Tour", her latest stop in tourism-boosting concerts across the United States.

'Barbie' movie revives interest in doll collectors' market

July 22 (Reuters) - Matthew Keith bought his first Barbie dolls in the 1970s using his allowance money, hiding them from his parents for fear they would say the toys were not masculine enough.

US World Cup opener viewership in primetime doubles from 2019

AUCKLAND, July 23 (Reuters) - Average viewership for the United States' Women's World Cup opener against Vietnam nearly doubled from their kick-off match in 2019, broadcaster Fox said on Sunday, as a primetime time slot helped yield 5.261 million viewers.

Russian player Zvonareva blocked from entering Poland

WARSAW, July 22 (Reuters) - Russian tennis player Vera Zvonareva was blocked from entering Poland for reasons of state security and public safety, the Polish interior ministry said on Saturday.

