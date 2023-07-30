Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 10:00 AM GMT/ 6:00 AM ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

NIGER-SECURITY-SUMMIT

West African leaders meet over Niger coup, junta warns against intervention

NIAMEY/ABUJA, July 30 (Reuters) - Niger's military leaders warned against any armed intervention in the country as West African leaders are set to gather in Nigeria's capital on Sunday for an emergency summit to decide on further actions to pressure the army to restore constitutional order.

UKRAINE-CRISIS-RUSSIA-DRONES

Russia says it brought down three Ukrainian drones attempting to attack Moscow, nobody hurt

MOSCOW, July 30 (Reuters) - Russia's Defence Ministry said it had brought down three Ukrainian drones early on Sunday that had been trying to attack Moscow.

U.S.

USA-RACE-NAACP-HARRIS

Kamala Harris embraces new attack role, draws fresh Republican fire

BOSTON, July 29 (Reuters) - Vice President Kamala Harris has shown a punchy side during a tour of nearly a dozen U.S. states in recent weeks, attacking Florida Governor Ron DeSantis for backing "revisionist history" about slavery, telling Iowa healthcare workers to rebel against the state's new restrictive abortion laws and rallying Latinos in Chicago to fight "extremist" Republicans.

NATIVE-AMERICAN-MISSING

How Native American police are fighting the crisis of missing people

ISLETA PUEBLO, N.M., July 29 (Reuters) - As Detective Kathleen Lucero drives along a dirt road towards the Manzano mountains east of her New Mexico Native American village, she recalls the time earlier in her career when an elder told his family he was heading this way to water his cows. He didnt come back.

BUSINESS

MAADEN-ACQUISITION

Saudi Arabia's Ma'aden to acquire 10% of Brazil base metals firm statement

DUBAI, July 30 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabian Mining Company, known as Ma'aden, has agreed to acquire a 10% stake in Brazil's base metals company Vale, it said in a bourse statement on Sunday, as part of a strategy to invest in global mining assets.

HEALTH-OBESITY-NOVO-NORDISK-GERMANY

Novo Nordisk weight-loss drug Wegovy launched in Germany, first big EU market

FRANKFURT, July 29 (Reuters) - Novo Nordisk has launched blockbuster weight-loss drug Wegovy in Germany, its first big European market, hoping Germans will pay hundreds of euros out of pocket for a drug that public health insurance plans are so far barred from covering.

ENTERTAINMENT

X-KANYE-WEST

Musk's X social media platform reinstates Kanye West's account

July 29 (Reuters) - Social media platform X reinstated account of Ye, the artist formerly known as Kanye West, on Saturday, after it was suspended nearly eight months ago because the rapper had violated the platform's rules prohibiting incitement to violence.

OLYMPICS-2024-PARIS-BOOKSELLERS

Olympics threaten to erase a symbol of Paris, say riverside booksellers

PARIS, July 29 (Reuters) - Booksellers along the river Seine say the Olympics threaten to erase a symbol of Paris, after they were told by local authorities that they will have to remove their stalls for the Summer Games opening ceremony in 2024 for security reasons.

SPORTS

SOCCER-WORLDCUP-USA-RAPINOE

US thrive on pressure of do-or-die group stage match, says Rapinoe

AUCKLAND, July 30 (Reuters) - The United States are built to handle the pressure of their do-or-die final group stage match, veteran Megan Rapinoe said, with everything on the line against Portugal on Tuesday at the Women's World Cup.

RUGBY-UNION-CHAMPIONSHIP-AUS-NZL-JONES

Wallabies coach Jones apologises for 'terrible' All Blacks loss

MELBOURNE, July 29 (Reuters) - Australia coach Eddie Jones apologised to fans after the Wallabies' heavy defeat by the All Blacks in Melbourne on Friday but insisted he would be able to turn the team around in time for the World Cup in France.

UPCOMING

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

INVESTMENT-PROPERTY/VALUES(PIX)

ANALYSIS-Commercial real estate investors, banks buckle up for perfect property storm

Western real estate investors and lenders are slowly confronting an ugly question about their assets - if people never again shop in malls or work in offices as they did before the pandemic, how safe are the fortunes they have piled into bricks and mortar

31 Jul 19:30 ET / 23:30 GMT

USA-DEALS/OUTLOOK

In the Market: Buyer meets seller in the makings of a dealmakers dream

The gap between the valuation expectations of buyers and sellers of assets a key reason behind what has been a moribund year of deals -- has been narrowing in recent weeks.

31 Jul

JAPAN-FUKUSHIMA/CHINA(PIX)(TV)

Sushi restaurants in Beijing fear bankruptcy after China's strengthens checks on Japanese food imports

Several Japanese restaurant owners in Beijing say they fear the worst after new checks China introduced earlier this month on Japanese fish imports have more or less entirely blocked off the supply and customers have disappeared too. The measures were brought in on July 7 after Tokyo's decision to discharge treated radioactive water from the crippled Fukushima plant into the sea, Beijing said.

31 Jul

ETHIOPIA-WORLDBANK/

World Bank President Ajay Banga in Ethiopia for a two-day visit

World Bank President Ajay Banga will be in Ethiopia for two days, during which he is expected to meet senior government and African Union officials. He also plans to visit textile and shoe manufacturers, malt producers and women who own small businesses. The bank's cumulative lending to Ethiopia stood at $12.9 billion in March.

31 Jul

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

PEOPLE-COCO LEE/TAIWAN(TV)

Taiwan fans celebrate the life of Hong Kong-born singer-songwriter Coco Lee

Fans in Taiwan gather to mourn the passing of Hong Kong-born American singer Coco Lee, who died earlier this month following a suicide attempt as her funeral is held in Hong Kong.

31 Jul

SPORTS

OLYMPICS-SKATEBOARDING/NYJAH-HUSTON

Skateboarding-Nyjah Huston ramping up for Olympic redemption in Paris

The spectator-free Tokyo Games turned out to be a bummer for skateboarding icon Nyjah Huston but he told Reuters it will be a different story when fans return to pack the stands in Paris next summer.

31 Jul

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

ASIA-WEATHER/DOKSURI

Typhoon Doksuri takes aim at Chinese interior after battering Fujian

Doksuri, one of the strongest typhoons to have swept into China's southeastern Fujian province, is expected to take a northwesterly path as it moves inland, affecting potentially a dozen provinces and even Beijing in the north.

31 Jul

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

CHINA-POLITICS/QIN-QUESTIONS(PIX)

'Not found': China's foreign minister is gone but wait for explanation goes on

Hours after China's top legislature convened a special meeting last week to remove foreign minister Qin Gang, photos and mentions of the 57-year-old started disappearing from his former ministry's website.

31 Jul

BRITAIN-STRIKES/TEACHERS

Result of UK teaching union NEU's ballot on whether to accept govt's pay offer due to be announced

Teaching union NEU is due to announce the result of its ballot of members in England on whether to accept the government's offer of a 6.5% pay increase and end strike action.

31 Jul

PHILIPPINES-EU/(PIX)(TV)

EU chief in Philippines for two-day official visit

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is on a two-day official visit to the Philippines from July 31 to discuss bilateral relations, trade, green and digital transition and security issues with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

31 Jul