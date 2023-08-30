Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6 a.m. GMT/ 2 p.m. SGT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect or on Media Express.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

USA-CHINA

China says easing market access in response to 'uninvestible' comment from US

SHANGHAI/WASHINGTON, Aug 30 (Reuters) - China has defended its business practices after U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said American firms had told her it had become "uninvestible," highlighting a trend of global investors turning away from assets in the world's second-largest economy.

GABON-ELECTION/

Gabonese military officers announce they have seized power

LIBREVILLE, Aug 30 (Reuters) - A group of senior Gabonese military officers appeared on national television in the early hours of Wednesday and said they had taken power, after the state election body announced President Ali Bongo had won a third term.

U.S.

STORM-IDALIA/

Hurricane Idalia strengthens en route to Florida, expected to land as Category 4 storm

CEDAR KEY, Florida, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Hurricane Idalia gained fury on Tuesday as it crawled toward Florida's Gulf Coast, forcing mass evacuations in low-lying areas expected to be swamped when the powerful storm, forecast to reach Category 4 intensity, strikes on Wednesday morning.

HEALTH-USA/

Blood thinners, diabetes meds among first 10 drugs for US price negotiations

The Biden administration on Tuesday released its list of 10 prescription medicines that will be subject to the first-ever price negotiations by the U.S. Medicare health program that covers 66 million people, with big-selling blood thinner Eliquis from Bristol Myers Squibb and Pfizer among them.

BUSINESS

JAPAN-ECONOMY/

BOJ policymaker signals chance of policy tweak early next year

KUSHIRO, Japan, Aug 30 (Reuters) - After a decade of massive monetary stimulus, Japan's inflation is "clearly in sight" of the central bank's target, its board member Naoki Tamura said on Wednesday, signalling conditions for phasing out ultra-loose policy could be met early next year.

AUSTRALIA-ECONOMY/

Australian inflation slows more than forecast, fuelling bets hikes are over

SYDNEY, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Australia's inflation slowed to a 17-month low in July, driven by falls in holiday travel and fuel prices, while a measure of core inflation also cooled, a signal that interest rates might not need to rise again.

LIFESTYLE & ENTERTAINMENT

FILMFESTIVAL-VENICE/

Venice hopes strong film line-up eclipses missing stars

VENICE, Aug 29 (Reuters) - The Venice film festival opens its doors on Wednesday to a stack of highly anticipated movies but less star power than usual, as a Hollywood actors' strike keeps many A-listers off the famed red carpet.

TELEVISION-ACTORS/

Hollywood's young actors see career dreams deferred by strikes

LOS ANGELES, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Serena Kashmir has always looked at her acting career as a "spiritual, loving and joyful thing," but after the Hollywood actors' strike began last month, she is taking a big step back from the craft.

SPORTS

TENNIS-USOPEN/

Alcaraz gets easy start to US Open title defence, Medvedev advances

NEW YORK, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Carlos Alcaraz has surrendered the number one world ranking but got his U.S. Open title defence off to an easy start as injured German Dominik Koepfer retired against the 20-year-old top seed on Tuesday.

SOCCER-ENGLAND/

Haaland wins PFA Player of the Year award

LONDON, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Manchester City striker Erling Haaland was named the Professional Footballers' Association (PFA) Player of the Year on Tuesday.

UPCOMING

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

MALAYSIA-POLITICS/ (TV)

Malaysia PM Anwar delivers national day address

Malaysia's Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim delivers the 2023 National Day Address ahead of the country's Independence Day.

30 Aug 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

GERMANY-POLITICS/ (PIX) (TV)

Germany's Scholz, Habeck and Lindner speak to reporters after cabinet meeting

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, his deputy Economy Minister Robert Habeck and Finance Minister Christian Lindner speak to reporters after a two-day cabinet meeting at Schloss Meseberg castle outside Berlin.

30 Aug 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

AUSTRIA-POLITICS/

Weekly Austrian cabinet meeting Ministers hold a news conference after Austria's weekly cabinet meeting.

30 Aug 10:15 ET / 14:15 GMT

ZAMBIA-EGYPT/

Zambia seeks to deny bail to five Egyptians, 6 nationals charged with spying

Zambia is seeking to deny bail to six nationals and five Egyptians charged with espionage for entering a restricted zone at an international airport in the capital Lusaka. The charges followed two weeks after Zambian authorities said the suspects' plane had been seized along with guns, bullets, cash, and fake gold.

30 Aug 12:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

LEBANON-CRISIS/UN (TV)

Security Council expected to vote on renewing UNIFIL force in Lebanon

United Nations Security Council expected to vote on renewing the mandate for the UNIFIL peacekeeping force in Lebanon.

30 Aug 14:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

USA-MUTUALFUNDS/ICI (PIX) (TV)

ICI reports weekly fund flows

The Investment Company Institute reports weekly flows into mutual funds and exchange-traded funds.

30 Aug 16:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

FILMFESTIVAL-VENICE/ARRIVALS (PIX) (TV)

80th Venice International Film Festival morning arrivals Jury members arrive in Venice ahead of the start of the 80th Venice International Film Festival.

30 Aug 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

CAFFEINE-ENERGY DRINKS/ (PIX)

Rising caffeine levels spark calls for ban on energy drink sales to children

Pediatricians and parents are calling for the U.S. to treat new high-caffeine energy drinks like alcohol and cigarettes and ban their sale to minors as a single serving can contain as much caffeine as six Coca-Colas.

30 Aug 10:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

GLOBAL-WHEAT/PASTA

ANALYSIS-High pasta prices set to boil over as Canada's wheat withers

Pasta lovers are bracing for high prices to rise even more as drought in Canada, the world's top durum wheat exporter, shakes flour millers and food companies at a time when bad weather has also stressed European crops.

30 Aug 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

ARGENTINA-ECONOMY/INFLATION (TV)

'I've seen this film before': Argentina price rises stir memories of hyperinflation

Argentina's 113% inflation rate and consumer prices that seem to chance almost daily is stirring up buried memories of a hyperinflationary period in the late 1980s, though people held out hope things would be different this time around.

30 Aug 11:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

BROWN FORMN-RESULTS/

Brown-Forman Q1 2024 Earnings

Woodford Reserve bourbon maker Brown-Forman is expected to post a rise in quarterly revenue, driven by steady demand for its premium whiskeys and other alcoholic beverages. Investors will look for comments on raw material and supply chain costs and travel retail sales.

30 Aug 12:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

BRAZIL-ECONOMY/INDICATOR

Brazil-PPI

Brazil's statistics agency IBGE publishes producer price data relative to July.

30 Aug 12:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

US-LNG/INTEREST-RATES (PIX)

US LNG projects win higher tolling fees as interest rates climb

Long-term buyers of US liquefied natural gas (LNG) are willingly agreeing to higher liquefaction fees at newer export projects, according to analysts and developers familiar with the matter.

30 Aug 12:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

CHILE-ECONOMY/UNEMPLOYMENT

Chile-Employment/unemployment

Chile's statistics agency INE reports unemployment data for the May-July quarter. In the previous rolling quarter, the jobless rate in the country stood at 8.5%.

30 Aug 13:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

USA-TREASURY/AUCTION

Treasury Dept. sells 17-week bills

30 Aug 15:30 ET / 19:30 GMT

USA-AAR/LOADINGS

AAR issues weekly traffic of major railroads

Association of American Railroads issues its weekly traffic of major railroads data.

30 Aug 16:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

MEXICO-ECONOMY/CENBANK

Bank of Mexico quarterly report

Mexico's central bank will publish its quarterly report on the country's finances, with a presentation by the bank's governing board.

30 Aug 18:30 ET / 22:30 GMT

SALESFORCE-RESULTS/

Salesforce reports Q2 results

The maker of software for customer relations management Salesforce is expected to post revenue above analyst expectations as Artificial Intelligence spending boosts demand for its software services.

30 Aug 20:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

CROWDSTRIKE HLDG-RESULTS/

CrowdStrike Holdings Second Quarter Results

Cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike Holdings is expected to post second quarter revenue above Wall Street estimates driven by rising demand for cybersecurity offerings in the wake of surge in cyber threats.

30 Aug 20:00 ET / 00:00 GMT