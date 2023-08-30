Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6 a.m. GMT/ 2 p.m. SGT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect or on Media Express.
TOP STORIES
GLOBAL
USA-CHINA
China says easing market access in response to 'uninvestible' comment from US
SHANGHAI/WASHINGTON, Aug 30 (Reuters) - China has defended its business practices after U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said American firms had told her it had become "uninvestible," highlighting a trend of global investors turning away from assets in the world's second-largest economy.
GABON-ELECTION/
Gabonese military officers announce they have seized power
LIBREVILLE, Aug 30 (Reuters) - A group of senior Gabonese military officers appeared on national television in the early hours of Wednesday and said they had taken power, after the state election body announced President Ali Bongo had won a third term.
U.S.
STORM-IDALIA/
Hurricane Idalia strengthens en route to Florida, expected to land as Category 4 storm
CEDAR KEY, Florida, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Hurricane Idalia gained fury on Tuesday as it crawled toward Florida's Gulf Coast, forcing mass evacuations in low-lying areas expected to be swamped when the powerful storm, forecast to reach Category 4 intensity, strikes on Wednesday morning.
HEALTH-USA/
Blood thinners, diabetes meds among first 10 drugs for US price negotiations
The Biden administration on Tuesday released its list of 10 prescription medicines that will be subject to the first-ever price negotiations by the U.S. Medicare health program that covers 66 million people, with big-selling blood thinner Eliquis from Bristol Myers Squibb and Pfizer among them.
BUSINESS
JAPAN-ECONOMY/
BOJ policymaker signals chance of policy tweak early next year
KUSHIRO, Japan, Aug 30 (Reuters) - After a decade of massive monetary stimulus, Japan's inflation is "clearly in sight" of the central bank's target, its board member Naoki Tamura said on Wednesday, signalling conditions for phasing out ultra-loose policy could be met early next year.
AUSTRALIA-ECONOMY/
Australian inflation slows more than forecast, fuelling bets hikes are over
SYDNEY, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Australia's inflation slowed to a 17-month low in July, driven by falls in holiday travel and fuel prices, while a measure of core inflation also cooled, a signal that interest rates might not need to rise again.
LIFESTYLE & ENTERTAINMENT
FILMFESTIVAL-VENICE/
Venice hopes strong film line-up eclipses missing stars
VENICE, Aug 29 (Reuters) - The Venice film festival opens its doors on Wednesday to a stack of highly anticipated movies but less star power than usual, as a Hollywood actors' strike keeps many A-listers off the famed red carpet.
TELEVISION-ACTORS/
Hollywood's young actors see career dreams deferred by strikes
LOS ANGELES, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Serena Kashmir has always looked at her acting career as a "spiritual, loving and joyful thing," but after the Hollywood actors' strike began last month, she is taking a big step back from the craft.
SPORTS
TENNIS-USOPEN/
Alcaraz gets easy start to US Open title defence, Medvedev advances
NEW YORK, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Carlos Alcaraz has surrendered the number one world ranking but got his U.S. Open title defence off to an easy start as injured German Dominik Koepfer retired against the 20-year-old top seed on Tuesday.
SOCCER-ENGLAND/
Haaland wins PFA Player of the Year award
LONDON, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Manchester City striker Erling Haaland was named the Professional Footballers' Association (PFA) Player of the Year on Tuesday.
UPCOMING
POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS
MALAYSIA-POLITICS/ (TV)
Malaysia PM Anwar delivers national day address
Malaysia's Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim delivers the 2023 National Day Address ahead of the country's Independence Day.
30 Aug 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT
GERMANY-POLITICS/ (PIX) (TV)
Germany's Scholz, Habeck and Lindner speak to reporters after cabinet meeting
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, his deputy Economy Minister Robert Habeck and Finance Minister Christian Lindner speak to reporters after a two-day cabinet meeting at Schloss Meseberg castle outside Berlin.
30 Aug 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT
AUSTRIA-POLITICS/
Weekly Austrian cabinet meeting Ministers hold a news conference after Austria's weekly cabinet meeting.
30 Aug 10:15 ET / 14:15 GMT
ZAMBIA-EGYPT/
Zambia seeks to deny bail to five Egyptians, 6 nationals charged with spying
Zambia is seeking to deny bail to six nationals and five Egyptians charged with espionage for entering a restricted zone at an international airport in the capital Lusaka. The charges followed two weeks after Zambian authorities said the suspects' plane had been seized along with guns, bullets, cash, and fake gold.
30 Aug 12:00 ET / 16:00 GMT
LEBANON-CRISIS/UN (TV)
Security Council expected to vote on renewing UNIFIL force in Lebanon
United Nations Security Council expected to vote on renewing the mandate for the UNIFIL peacekeeping force in Lebanon.
30 Aug 14:00 ET / 18:00 GMT
USA-MUTUALFUNDS/ICI (PIX) (TV)
ICI reports weekly fund flows
The Investment Company Institute reports weekly flows into mutual funds and exchange-traded funds.
30 Aug 16:00 ET / 20:00 GMT
ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT
FILMFESTIVAL-VENICE/ARRIVALS (PIX) (TV)
80th Venice International Film Festival morning arrivals Jury members arrive in Venice ahead of the start of the 80th Venice International Film Festival.
30 Aug 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT
BUSINESS / ECONOMICS
CAFFEINE-ENERGY DRINKS/ (PIX)
Rising caffeine levels spark calls for ban on energy drink sales to children
Pediatricians and parents are calling for the U.S. to treat new high-caffeine energy drinks like alcohol and cigarettes and ban their sale to minors as a single serving can contain as much caffeine as six Coca-Colas.
30 Aug 10:00 ET / 10:00 GMT
GLOBAL-WHEAT/PASTA
ANALYSIS-High pasta prices set to boil over as Canada's wheat withers
Pasta lovers are bracing for high prices to rise even more as drought in Canada, the world's top durum wheat exporter, shakes flour millers and food companies at a time when bad weather has also stressed European crops.
30 Aug 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT
ARGENTINA-ECONOMY/INFLATION (TV)
'I've seen this film before': Argentina price rises stir memories of hyperinflation
Argentina's 113% inflation rate and consumer prices that seem to chance almost daily is stirring up buried memories of a hyperinflationary period in the late 1980s, though people held out hope things would be different this time around.
30 Aug 11:00 ET / 15:00 GMT
BROWN FORMN-RESULTS/
Brown-Forman Q1 2024 Earnings
Woodford Reserve bourbon maker Brown-Forman is expected to post a rise in quarterly revenue, driven by steady demand for its premium whiskeys and other alcoholic beverages. Investors will look for comments on raw material and supply chain costs and travel retail sales.
30 Aug 12:00 ET / 16:00 GMT
BRAZIL-ECONOMY/INDICATOR
Brazil-PPI
Brazil's statistics agency IBGE publishes producer price data relative to July.
30 Aug 12:00 ET / 16:00 GMT
US-LNG/INTEREST-RATES (PIX)
US LNG projects win higher tolling fees as interest rates climb
Long-term buyers of US liquefied natural gas (LNG) are willingly agreeing to higher liquefaction fees at newer export projects, according to analysts and developers familiar with the matter.
30 Aug 12:00 ET / 16:00 GMT
CHILE-ECONOMY/UNEMPLOYMENT
Chile-Employment/unemployment
Chile's statistics agency INE reports unemployment data for the May-July quarter. In the previous rolling quarter, the jobless rate in the country stood at 8.5%.
30 Aug 13:00 ET / 17:00 GMT
USA-TREASURY/AUCTION
Treasury Dept. sells 17-week bills
Treasury Dept. sells 17-week bills
30 Aug 15:30 ET / 19:30 GMT
USA-AAR/LOADINGS
AAR issues weekly traffic of major railroads
Association of American Railroads issues its weekly traffic of major railroads data.
30 Aug 16:00 ET / 20:00 GMT
MEXICO-ECONOMY/CENBANK
Bank of Mexico quarterly report
Mexico's central bank will publish its quarterly report on the country's finances, with a presentation by the bank's governing board.
30 Aug 18:30 ET / 22:30 GMT
SALESFORCE-RESULTS/
Salesforce reports Q2 results
The maker of software for customer relations management Salesforce is expected to post revenue above analyst expectations as Artificial Intelligence spending boosts demand for its software services.
30 Aug 20:00 ET / 00:00 GMT
CROWDSTRIKE HLDG-RESULTS/
CrowdStrike Holdings Second Quarter Results
Cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike Holdings is expected to post second quarter revenue above Wall Street estimates driven by rising demand for cybersecurity offerings in the wake of surge in cyber threats.
30 Aug 20:00 ET / 00:00 GMT