REX Opportunity Corp. Announces Closing of Second Tranche of Milestone Private Placement Financing

03/02/2021 | 04:35pm EST
Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 2, 2021) - REX Opportunity Corp. ("REX" or the "Corporation"), the content creator aggregator taking creators public, is pleased to announce that it has closed the second tranche of a previously announced and amended non-brokered private placement ("Offering") (see press releases December 16, 2020 and February 8, 2021), of 200,000 Units at a price of $0.25 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $50,000 including settlement of $5,000 of debt with an arm's length creative service provider. Each Unit consists of one (1) common share of REX and one-half (1/2) of one (1) common share purchase warrant with each whole warrant exercisable to purchase one (1) common share of REX at an exercise price of $0.50 for a period of two years from the date of listing of REX's common shares on a recognized Canadian stock exchange. All securities issued in connection with the Offering are subject to a hold period of four months and one day. No fees or commissions were paid in connection with the Offering.

REX intends to use the proceeds of the Offering to continue developing and implementing its business strategy of investing in content creators and influencers by acquiring interests in their content and channels.

About REX

REX is a content creator aggregator. We acquire interests in creators' broadcast and streaming channels, rolling them into a public company. We offer the opportunity to invest directly in creators. With REX, creators and investors have the opportunity to share in the growth of the content industry.

For further information contact:

Jim Boyle
Chief Executive Officer
jim@rexopportunity.com

Douglas Ibbitson, CFA
Chief Investment Officer
doug@rexopportunity.com

www.rexopportunity.com

No securities regulatory authority, stock exchange or regulatory services provider has reviewed or accepts responsibility for the content of this release.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "will" and similar references to future periods. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding use of proceeds and new business strategies.

Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important risk factors that could affect forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: REX has limited resources, the adequacy of proceeds of financing, the ability of the Corporation to obtain financing, the regulatory environment, the economy and capital markets generally and in particular, the ability of management to implement a business strategy, the importance of key directors, employees, advisors and consultants, and potential for competition.

Any forward-looking statement made by REX in this press release is based only on information currently available to the Corporation and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, we undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities of the Corporation will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of U.S. persons except in certain transactions exempt from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/75863


© Newsfilecorp 2021
