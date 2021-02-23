RFA Congratulates Tom Vilsack on Confirmation as Ag Secretary

The U.S. Senate today approved Tom Vilsack to be the next Secretary of Agriculture, by a 92-7 vote. A former governor of Iowa, Vilsack also served as Ag Secretary in the Obama Administration. The following is a statement from Renewable Fuels Association President and CEO Geoff Cooper:

'Tom Vilsack is the right leader at the right time for the U.S. Department of Agriculture, and he intimately understands that agriculture can and should play a vital role in addressing our world's most pressing challenges-from food and energy security to climate change and environmental justice. Secretary Vilsack knows that renewable fuels like ethanol provide a solution that is available today for reducing greenhouse gas emissions, slashing harmful tailpipe pollutants, enhancing domestic energy security, and bolstering the rural economy. We congratulate Secretary Vilsack and look forward to working with him to pursue President Biden's vision for enhancing and expanding our nation's production and use of clean, green renewable fuels.'