Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

RFA: EPA Emissions Standards Should Include Fuel Focus

09/28/2021 | 09:32am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's greenhouse gas emissions standards for 2023 and later light-duty vehicles should lay out the roadmap for an orderly transition to high-octane, low-carbon liquid fuels, the Renewable Fuels Association said in comments filed late Monday. The comments were submitted in response to EPA's August proposed rule for 2023-2026 light-duty GHG emissions standards.

"Unfortunately, EPA's proposal fails to recognize that the fuels we put into our engines can have as much-or more-impact on fuel economy and GHG emissions as the engine technologies themselves," RFA President and CEO Geoff Cooper wrote. "We believe the proposal missed a critical opportunity to expressly solicit public comment on potential regulatory pathways for adopting high-octane, low-carbon liquid fuels as a means of improving fuel economy and reducing emissions from the light-duty vehicle fleet."

RFA recommends the following course of actions:

  • Require a transition to a higher minimum-octane gasoline (98-100 RON) for all new internal combustion vehicles.
  • Establish parity and consistency in the regulation of fuel volatility for ethanol and gasoline blends.
  • Approve a Mid-Level Ethanol Blend Certification Fuel.
  • Reject the results of the EPAct/V2/E-89 Fuel Effects Study and suspend further use or development of the MOVES2014 model until a new emissions study based on appropriate test fuels is conducted.
  • Update EPA's Lifecycle Analysis of Corn Ethanol Greenhouse Gas (GHG) Emissions.
  • Level the playing field for GHG emissions credit generation for all alternative fuel vehicles, including flexible fuel vehicles (FFVs).

"If our nation is to reach its goal of net-zero GHG emissions by mid-century, we'll need both cleaner, more efficient cars and cleaner, more efficient fuels," Cooper wrote.

Disclaimer

RFA - Renewable Fuels Association published this content on 28 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2021 13:31:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
09:43aKENTUCKY FIRST FEDERAL BANCORP : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-K)
AQ
09:43aUNITED STATES COMMODITY INDEX FUNDS TRUST : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
09:43aKVH INDUSTRIES : Wins Three Prestigious NMEA Product of Excellence Awards; TracVision UHD7, TracPhone V30, and TracPhone LTE-1 recognized by leading marine electronics industry association, continuing a 24-year award-winning streak
AQ
09:43aHAGENS BERMAN Encourages Live Ventures (LIVE) Investors with Losses to Contact Firm's Attorneys Now, FINAL DEADLINE APPROACHING in Securities Class Action
GL
09:43aHAGENS BERMAN Encourages Live Ventures (LIVE) Investors with Losses to Contact Firm's Attorneys Now, FINAL DEADLINE APPROACHING in Securities Class Action
GL
09:42aNEWMARK : Announces Sale of Multi-Tenant R&D Industrial Building in Carlsbad, California for $18.6 Million
PU
09:42aCOMPAÑÍA DE DISTRIBUCIÓN INTEGRAL LOGISTA S A : NACEX Joins the Wave of Solidarity for La Palma
PU
09:42aDOMTAR : and Karta Halten B.V., through its subsidiary Pearl Merger Sub Inc., Announce the launch of Private Offering of Senior Secured Notes Due 2028 (Form 8-K)
PU
09:42aSAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : Utilizes 5G mmWave To Boost Wi-Fi Connections in Subways
PU
09:42aPAYSAFE : Mexican actor Diego Boneta becomes face of Skrill Money Transfer in US
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1China energy crunch triggers shutdowns, pleas for more coal
2European shares drop to one-week lows on tech slide, China woes
3China Evergrande : Stocks down for third day, yields jump as markets pr..
4Valneva : and Pfizer Report Further Positive Phase 2 Results, Including..
5ASMI expects next-gen chips to drive double-digit growth in core market..

HOT NEWS