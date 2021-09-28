RFA: EPA Emissions Standards Should Include Fuel Focus

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's greenhouse gas emissions standards for 2023 and later light-duty vehicles should lay out the roadmap for an orderly transition to high-octane, low-carbon liquid fuels, the Renewable Fuels Association said in comments filed late Monday. The comments were submitted in response to EPA's August proposed rule for 2023-2026 light-duty GHG emissions standards.
"Unfortunately, EPA's proposal fails to recognize that the fuels we put into our engines can have as much-or more-impact on fuel economy and GHG emissions as the engine technologies themselves," RFA President and CEO Geoff Cooper wrote. "We believe the proposal missed a critical opportunity to expressly solicit public comment on potential regulatory pathways for adopting high-octane, low-carbon liquid fuels as a means of improving fuel economy and reducing emissions from the light-duty vehicle fleet."
RFA recommends the following course of actions:
-
Require a transition to a higher minimum-octane gasoline (98-100 RON) for all new internal combustion vehicles.
-
Establish parity and consistency in the regulation of fuel volatility for ethanol and gasoline blends.
-
Approve a Mid-Level Ethanol Blend Certification Fuel.
-
Reject the results of the EPAct/V2/E-89 Fuel Effects Study and suspend further use or development of the MOVES2014 model until a new emissions study based on appropriate test fuels is conducted.
-
Update EPA's Lifecycle Analysis of Corn Ethanol Greenhouse Gas (GHG) Emissions.
-
Level the playing field for GHG emissions credit generation for all alternative fuel vehicles, including flexible fuel vehicles (FFVs).
"If our nation is to reach its goal of net-zero GHG emissions by mid-century, we'll need both cleaner, more efficient cars and cleaner, more efficient fuels," Cooper wrote.
