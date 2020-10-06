Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

RFA Renewable Fuels Association : Elects New Board Leadership, First Woman Chairperson

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/06/2020 | 03:40pm EDT

The Renewable Fuels Association today elected Jeanne McCaherty, CEO of Guardian Energy Management LLC, as its new chairperson. McCaherty becomes the first female chairperson in the RFA's history, and first among any national ethanol trade association. The election occurred at RFA's annual membership meeting, held virtually this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

As CEO of Guardian Energy Management, McCaherty, of Prior Lake, Minn., provides executive management for Guardian Energy LLC, Guardian Energy Holdings LLC, and Hankinson Renewable Energy LLC, three leading ethanol biorefining businesses. She has a master's degree in biochemistry from the University of Missouri and serves on the Board of Directors for the Renewable Product Marketing Group LLC, and the Board of Directors for the Minnesota Biofuels Association. McCaherty, a longtime proponent and advocate for low-carbon renewable fuels, also serves on the Minnesota Governor's Biofuels Council to develop recommendations to increase the incorporation of biofuels in transportation fuels in Minnesota. She succeeds Neil Koehler, co-founder and co-CEO of Pacific Ethanol, in chairing the RFA Board.

'Renewable fuels have a critically important role to play in improving liquid transportation fuels,' McCaherty said. 'I am excited to work with the members and staff of the RFA to continue to position renewable fuels and co-products to support rural economies, improve air quality, and provide better options for consumers.'

'We are thrilled to welcome Jeanne as our new board chairperson,' said RFA President and CEO Geoff Cooper. 'She is a thoughtful leader who takes a pragmatic and analytical approach to solving problems and making decisions, and she is passionate about ensuring consumers gain a better understanding of the benefits of using renewable fuels. As RFA prepares to enter its 40th year in operation, Jeanne continues the association's long tradition of exceptional leadership. She will play an instrumental role in charting the future course of the organization and the industry.'

RFA also elected Eric Huschitt, CEO of Badger State Ethanol, as the board's Vice Chairman. Huschitt, of Monroe, Wisc., has been with Badger State since January 2002 and currently serves as president of the Wisconsin Biofuels Association. He also has spent years on the board of the Wisconsin Agri-Business Association, which plays a vital role in Wisconsin's feed and grain industries.

The RFA board also re-elected Treasurer Charlie Wilson, Trenton Agri Products; Secretary Rick Schwarck, Absolute Energy; and President Geoff Cooper, RFA's Chief Executive Officer.

Click on these links for images of Jeanne McCaherty and Erik Huschitt.

Disclaimer

RFA - Renewable Fuels Association published this content on 06 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 October 2020 19:39:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:01pGE receives notice from U.S. regulator of possible civil action
RE
04:00pWall Street ends lower after Trump calls off coronavirus relief talks
RE
03:56pNumber of S&P 500 Companies That Have Cited Pandemic in Their Guidance Ticks Up -- Data Talk
DJ
03:54pPelosi says Trump shows 'true colors' by walking away from coronavirus relief talks
RE
03:52pCanadian oil and gas province Alberta aims to export hydrogen
RE
03:49pSouthwest flight attendants reject call for pay cuts, urge federal aid
RE
03:48pOil ends up on supply issues, nixed U.S. stimulus talks a bearish sign
RE
03:46pDry weather pushes CBOT wheat, soybeans to multi-year peaks
RE
03:45pMcAfee software creator jailed in Spain, sources say
RE
03:44pStocks shuffle to two-week highs after Trump leaves hospital
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. stocks, crude jump on revived stimulus hopes, Trump's improving health
2POSTNL N.V. : POSTNL N : adjusts FY 2020 outlook upwards
3ADYEN N.V. : ADYEN : Credit Suisse gives a Buy rating
4NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : - Traffic figures for September 2020
5K+S AG : K+S : Baader Bank reaffirms its Buy rating

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group